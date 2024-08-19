New diabetic agents providing a glucose feast for urinary yeast – what to do?

1 Lin J , Pearson S-A , Greenfield J et al. Trends in use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) in Australia in the era of increased evidence of their cardiovascular benefits (2014-2022) . Eur J Clin Pharmacol 2023 ; 79 : 1239 – 1248

2 Bersoff-Matcha SJ , Chamberlain C , Cao C , Kortepeter C , Chong WH . Fournier gangrene associated with sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors: a review of spontaneous Postmarketing cases . Ann Intern Med 2019 ; 170 : 764 – 769

3 Yang T , Zhou Y , Cui Y . Urinary tract infections and genital mycotic infections associated with SGLT-2 inhibitors: an analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System . Expert Opin Drug Saf 2023 ; 23 : 1035 – 1040

4 Marilly E , Cottin J , Cabrera N et al. SGLT2 inhibitors in type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cardiovascular outcome trials balancing their risks and benefits . Diabetologia 2022 ; 65 : 2000 – 2010

5 Engelhardt K , Ferguson M , Rosselli JL . Prevention and management of genital mycotic infections in the setting of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors . Ann Pharmacother 2021 ; 55 : 543 – 548

6 Antinori S , Milazzo L , Sollima S , Galli M , Corbellino M . Candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults: a narrative review . Eur J Intern Med 2016 ; 34 : 21 – 28

7 Talapko J , Meštrović T , Škrlec I . Growing importance of urogenital candidiasis in individuals with diabetes: a narrative review . World J Diabetes 2022 ; 13 : 809 – 821

8 Pappas PG , Kauffman CA , Andes DR et al. Clinical practice guideline for the management of candidiasis: 2016 update by the Infectious Diseases Society of America . Clin Infect Dis 2015 ; 62 : e1 – e50