Outcomes after laser enucleation of the prostate with and without significant storage symptoms

This work aimed to test for differences in LUTS between storage-positive and -negative patients following LEP. We hypothesised that modest differences exist between patients with vs patients without significant storage symptoms treated with LEP due to LUTS. To test this hypothesis, we relied on our institutional tertiary care database of patients with LUTS treated with LEP.

Benign prostatic obstruction is one of the most common causes of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in males [ 1 ]. Due to its established efficacy and safety, laser enucleation of the prostate (LEP) is the preferred surgical treatment for patients with benign prostatic obstruction and LUTS [ 1 , 2 ]. LUTS as measured by the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) has been reported to improve rapidly after LEP [ 3 ]. Storage symptoms are particularly impactful on patients’ quality of life (QoL) [ 4 ]. It was previously described that after LEP, the reduction in storage symptoms was less pronounced with an extended recovery period [ 3 , 5 ]. Consequently, among urologists, it is a common belief that patients with significant storage symptoms tend to benefit less from LEP. However, there are limited data comparing patients with and without significant storage symptoms treated with LEP [ 3 , 6 ].

The Wilcoxon rank-sum and Pearson chi-square tests examined differences in means and proportions between storage-positive and -negative LEP patients, respectively. The mixed model assessed changes in total IPSS, IPSS-S and IPSS-V subscores, and QoL at different time points. Specifically, time point ‘−1’ was defined as the preoperative measure and time points 1, 3, 12 as the corresponding months after LEP. Time point ‘0’ corresponds to the LEP itself. To assess total IPSS and IPSS-S, we adjusted for IPSS-V at baseline. Similarly, to assess IPSS-V, we adjusted for IPSS-S at baseline. Finally, multiple linear regression identified independent predictors of total IPSS and IPSS-QoL at 1, 3, and 12 months after LEP. Covariables consisted of age at LEP, preoperative total IPSS, storage-positive vs -negative status, prostate volume measured by TRUS, maximum urinary flow rate (Q max ) and post-void residual urine volume (PVR) measured by transabdominal ultrasound (divided by 10). Collinearity was assessed by using the variance inflation factor (VIF). Significant collinearity warranting the exclusion of variables was defined as VIF >5. All tests were two-sided, with a significance level set at P < 0.05. R software environment for statistical computing and graphics (version 4.1.2; R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria) was used for all analyses [ 10 ].

The IPSS comprises seven questions, yielding a maximum score of 35 points and categorising LUTS into mild (0–7), moderate (8–19), or severe (20–35) symptoms. An additional eighth question evaluates the QoL (IPSS-QoL), scored from 0 (‘excellent’) to 6 points (‘very poor’) [ 8 , 9 ]. The IPSS is bifurcated into an IPSS-Voiding (IPSS-V) subscore (0–20 points corresponding to IPSS questions 1, 3, 5 and 6) and an IPSS-Storage (IPSS-S) subscore (0–15 points corresponding to IPSS questions 2, 4 and 7). In the present study, stratification was based on IPSS subscore, distinguishing between storage-positive (severe storage symptoms: IPSS-S subscore 8–15 points) vs -negative (mild-to-moderate storage symptoms: IPSS-S subscore 0–7 points) patients prior to LEP, as previously described by Ahyai et al. [ 3 ]. For subgroup analyses, cohorts were regrouped based on predominantly voiding (IPSS-V subscore >9 and IPSS-S subscore ≤7 points) or predominantly storage symptoms (IPSS-V subscore ≤9 and IPSS-S subscore >7 points). Sensitivity analyses were conducted on patients with complete data at baseline, 1, 3, and 12 months after LEP. The primary endpoint was the IPSS, assessed preoperatively and at subsequent intervals via questionnaires dispatched after discharge. Additionally, rates of anticholinergic treatment were recorded after LEP.

We studied our prospectively maintained institutional tertiary care database to retrospectively identify consecutive patients with LUTS treated with LEP between November 2017 and September 2022 ( N = 840). The surgeries were performed by six surgeons, including two senior LEP experts (>100 surgeries), while the others reached proficiency through a structured mentoring programme that was previously investigated and maintained high-quality outcomes throughout the learning curve [ 7 ]. Exclusion criteria comprised patients with a preoperative indwelling catheter or unknown information about indwelling catheter ( N =380), unknown preoperative IPSS ( N =150), patients with a relevant urethral stricture requiring a urethrotomy ( N =14) and patients with palliative LEP due to prostate cancer ( N =5). The final cohort for analysis comprised 291 study patients. The study adhered to the Declaration of Helsinki, with ethical approval from the University Hospital Frankfurt's Ethical Committee and written informed consent from all participants.

The mean adjusted differences of IPSS-QoL subscores for patients with storage-positive and -negative symptoms at different time points are shown in Fig. 3 . Storage-positive patients had statically significantly higher IPSS-QoL subscores prior to LEP relative to storage-negative patients: 4.4 (95% CI 4.1–4.6) vs 3.3 (95% CI 3.0–3.6). Conversely, IPSS-QoL subscores did not differ statistically significantly at 1 (2.4 [95% CI 2.2–2.7] vs 2.2 [95% CI 1.9–2.6]), 3 (2.1 [95% CI 1.8–2.3] vs 1.7 [95% CI 1.4–2.0]) and 12 months (1.1 [95% CI 0.7–1.4] vs 1.1 [95% CI 0.6–1.5]) after LEP.

The mean adjusted differences of IPSS-V subscores for patients with storage-positive and -negative symptoms at different time points are shown in Fig. 2b . Storage-positive patients had statistically significantly higher IPSS-V subscores prior to LEP relative to storage-negative patients: 12.2 (95% CI 11.5–12.9) vs 8.2 (95% CI 7.4–8.9). Conversely, IPSS-V subscore did not differ statistically significantly at 1 (3.4 [95% CI 2.6–4.1] vs 3.1 [95% CI 2.0–4.1]), 3 (3.0 [95% CI 2.3–3.8] vs 2.9 [95% CI 1.9–3.9]) and 12 months (2.1 [95% CI 1.2–3.0] vs 2.4 [95% CI 1.2–3.6]) after LEP.

Mean adjusted differences in ( a ) the IPSS-S subscore and ( b ) the IPSS-V subscore for patients with storage-positive (IPSS-S subscore 8–15) and -negative (IPSS-S subscore 0–7) symptoms and 95% CIs from baseline [−1, before LEP = 0], as well as at 1, 3 and 12 months after LEP.

The mean adjusted differences of IPSS-S subscores for patients with storage-positive and -negative symptoms at different time points are shown in Fig. 2a . Storage-positive patients exhibited statistically significantly higher IPSS-S subscores prior to LEP relative to storage-negative patients: 11.0 (95% CI 10.7–11.3) vs 5.0 (95% CI 4.6–5.3). Similarly, IPSS-S subscores differed statistically significantly between storage-positive and -negative patients at 1 (7.3 [95% CI 6.7–7.9] vs 5.3 [95% CI 4.6–6.1]), 3 (6.5 [95% CI 5.9–7.1] vs 4.4 [95% CI 3.9–5.1]) and 12 months (4.6 [95% CI 3.8–5.3] vs 2.9 [95% CI 2.0–3.8]) after LEP.

The mean adjusted differences in the total IPSS for patients with storage-positive and -negative symptoms at different time points are shown in Fig. 1 . Storage-positive patients had statistically significantly higher total IPSS than storage-negative patients at baseline (23.2 [95% CI 22.4–24.0] vs 13.1 [95% CI 12.2–14.1]) and at 3 months (9.5 [95% CI 8.5–10.5] vs 7.2 [95% CI 5.9–8.5]) after LEP. Conversely, total IPSS did not differ statistically between storage-positive and -negative patients at 1 (10.7 [95% CI 9.7–11.6] vs 8.5 [95% CI 7.2–9.8]) and 12 months (6.7 [95% CI 5.4–7.9] vs 5.3 [95% CI 3.7–6.9]) after LEP. These results at 1 and 12 months after LEP were confirmed in sensitivity analyses including only patients with complete follow-up (Fig. S1 ).

Discussion

We tested for differences in LUTS between storage-positive and -negative patients after LEP within our institutional tertiary care database. We made several important observations.

First, we made important observations regarding the recovery of LUTS after LEP. Storage-positive patients had significantly higher IPSS than storage-negative patients (23.2 vs 13.1). At 1 (mean IPSS 10.7 vs 8.5, yet not statistically significant) and 3 months (mean IPSS 9.5 vs 7.2) after LEP, storage-positive patients continued to report higher IPSS compared to storage-negative patients. Moreover, storage-positive status was a predictor of elevated IPSS at 1 and 3 months after LEP in multiple linear regression analyses. These results align with findings by Ahyai et al. [3] regarding the association between storage-positive symptoms and less favourable post-LEP LUTS recovery. However, the models suggest that storage-positive patients have a significantly higher IPSS total score of 2.87 points at 1 month and of 2.24 points 3 months after LEP compared to storage-negative patients. The clinical meaning of this difference in IPSS is uncertain. Yet, two previous studies by Barry et al. [11] and Blanker et al. [12] reported a minimal important difference in IPSS of 3.1 and 5.2 points, respectively. Nevertheless, our study noted no long-term IPSS differences beyond 3 months, even after extensive adjustment in multiple linear regression models. Notably, storage-positive patients demonstrated a greater decrease in IPSS compared to storage-negative patients (Δ = 12.5 vs Δ = 4.6) within the first month. These findings indicate storage-positive patients may benefit equally from LEP compared to storage-negative patients once the patients have crossed the 3-month milestone. Moreover, the even more pronounced improvement in LUTS for storage-positive patients compared to storage-negative patients 1 month after LEP should encourage urologists and patients to consider LEP. Moreover, clinically greater use of anticholinergic therapy in storage-positive patients compared to storage-negative patients at 1 month after LEP (12.4% vs 4.5%) may indicate that anticholinergic therapy may particularly benefit storage-positive patients in the initial post-LEP phase.

Second, we observed storage-negative patients exhibiting nearly comparable storage symptoms at 1 month after LEP, with a mean IPSS-S subscore of 5.0 (95% CI 4.6–5.3) at baseline and 5.3 (95% CI 4.6–6.1) at the 1-month follow-up. In contrast, storage-positive patients showed a significant recovery in storage symptoms already 1 month after LEP (11.0 [95% CI 10.7–11.3] at baseline to 7.3 [95% CI 6.7–7.9] 1 month after LEP). Therefore, no rebound effect of storage symptoms causing delayed LUTS recovery was observed in the present study, contrasting with some prior studies [3, 13]. Additionally, significant differences in IPSS-S subscores between storage-positive and -negative patients were noted at 1 (mean IPSS 7.3 vs 5.3), 3 (mean IPSS 6.5 vs 4.4) and 12 months (mean IPSS 4.6 vs 2.9) after LEP. These present findings are in agreement with findings by Ahyai et al. [3] that reported higher storage symptoms in storage-positive patients compared to storage-negative patients after LEP. Additionally, these results align with Kwon et al. [14] who reported improved symptoms of overactive bladder 6 months after LEP in patients with benign prostatic obstruction. Therefore, this study adds to the existing literature by indicating significant long-term improvement in storage symptoms in patients treated with LEP, while also conducting a comparative analysis between storage-positive and -negative patients.

Third, we observed that storage-positive patients also had higher IPSS-V subscores prior to LEP. Therefore, a subgroup analysis was performed to reduce selection bias and differentiate between predominantly voiding vs storage symptoms. Initial total IPSS was similar between the two groups (18.1 points for predominantly voiding vs 17.2 points for predominantly storage). There were no significant differences at 1, 3 and 12 months after LEP. These findings diverge from findings by Mostafa et al. [6], who observed statistically significant higher IPSS in patients with predominantly voiding symptoms compared to their predominantly storage symptoms counterparts prior to LEP (P < 0.001). It is of note that stratification by Mostafa et al. [6] was based on patients’ subjective and urodynamic assessments rather than IPSS subscores. Given the differences in methodology and total IPSS at baseline, as well as 3 and 12 months after LEP, direct comparisons between the study by Mostafa et al. [6] study and the present study cannot be made.

Fourth, we made important observations regarding QoL at baseline and at different time points after LEP in storage-positive and -negative patients. Specifically, storage-positive patients had a more unfavourable QoL compared to storage-negative patients (mean QoL score 4.4 vs 3.3 points; P < 0.001). This finding aligns with prior reports, which have consistently shown that storage symptoms, particularly when associated with detrusor overactivity and urinary incontinence, tend to be more distressing and consequently linked to poorer QoL [3, 4, 15]. Moreover, in multiple linear regression, storage-positive status was identified as a risk factor for more unfavourable QoL at 1 and 3 months after LEP. Conversely, there was no difference in QoL 12 months after LEP between storage-positive and -negative patients. Moreover, significant recovery in QoL was observed in both groups 12 months after LEP, with a mean IPSS-QoL of 1.1 in both storage-positive and -negative patients. However, the previously described association between high IPSS at baseline and more unfavourable QoL by Ahyai et al. [3] was not evident in the present study.

Taken together, these findings suggest that patients with storage-positive symptoms derive nearly equal long-term benefits from LEP in comparison to storage-negative patients. Moreover, the even more pronounced improvement in LUTS shortly after LEP advocates for its consideration also in storage-positive cases. Nevertheless, significant storage symptoms were associated with higher IPSS and poorer QoL in the initial months following LEP, emphasising the need for thorough patient education during informed consent consultations.

Despite its novelty, the present study has several limitations. First, due to the retrospective design of this study, some patients had missing baseline IPSS data. These missing data could introduce selection bias, potentially affecting the comparability of excluded patients to those included and the generalisability of our findings. Second, follow-up at all time points was not available for the entire study cohort. This could have resulted in selection bias. Therefore, we performed a sensitivity analysis, restricting the study cohort to patients with complete follow-up at all time points. Although we acknowledge that this sensitivity analysis cannot fully correct for the missing data, it produced results that were consistent with the main analysis. However, there is a need for further analyses including larger sample-sized studies aimed at confirming or alternatively refuting the lack of differences that we observed 12 months after LEP between storage-positive and -negative patients. Finally, the stratification of patients into those exhibiting storage-positive and -negative symptoms relied solely on IPSS-S subscore, with no access to or consideration of urodynamic parameters.

In conclusion, storage-positive patients appear to experience similar long-term benefits from LEP compared to storage-negative patients and even patients with predominantly voiding symptoms. However, significant storage symptoms are associated with elevated total IPSS scores and less favourable QoL during the initial post-LEP period.