Irreversible electroporation of localised prostate cancer downregulates immune suppression and induces systemic anti-tumour T-cell activation – IRE-IMMUNO study

To reduce treatment side-effects, several focal ablative therapies have been developed for localised PCa [ 5 ]. Among them is irreversible electroporation (IRE), a predominantly non-thermal technique that employs high-voltage electrical pulses to disrupt the tumour cell membrane while collagen- and glycoprotein-based surrounding structures are left intact. Prospective series have reported on IRE as a relatively safe and effective treatment for localised intermediate-risk PCa [ 6 ]. Accumulating (pre)clinical findings suggest that IRE can also generate a systemic anti-tumour immune response through the release of tumour antigens and simultaneous reduction of cancer-associated immune suppression by shrinking the tumour burden [ 7 ]. Theoretically IRE causes less damage to afferent vasculature, allowing for efficient immune cell infiltration after induction of immunogenic cell death [ 8 ]. It is hypothesised that, unlike with surgical resection, cancer cell remnants, containing both antigens and so-called ‘damage-associated molecular patterns’ (DAMPs), remain available for uptake by and activation of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in a process referred to as immunogenic cell death [ 9 ]. Activated APCs migrate to the lymph nodes where they encounter and subsequently activate tumour-antigen specific T cells [ 10 ]. Ultimately, these adaptive T cells may be recruited to distant tumour sites and eliminate micrometastases. Cases of spontaneous regression of metastases after primary tumour ablation with enhanced tumour-specific T-cell responses have been reported [ 11 ]. To date, clinical evidence of IRE induced anti-tumour specific immunity in patients with localised PCa is absent.

During their lifetime, one in every six to eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer (PCa). Unfortunately, PCa has limited immunogenic potential. New immunotherapeutic developments like immune checkpoint inhibitor monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and adoptive T-cell therapies are ineffective as the tumour microenvironment (TME) effectively excludes immune effector cells from infiltration [ 1 ]. This immune evasion is established through upregulation of inhibitory immune checkpoints, increased apoptotic resistance and an inherently low mutational burden constraining the release of actionable tumour (neo-)antigens [ 2 ], while circulating regulatory T cells (T regs ) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) further hamper effective priming of tumour-specific effector T cells [ 3 , 4 ].

Patient and tumour characteristics were compared using chi-square tests (categorical variables) or unpaired t -tests (continuous variables), and relations with immune cell subset changes were assessed by linear regression modelling. Immune cell subset changes were compared within each treatment group using one-way repeated-measures ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett's multiple comparisons tests. In addition, differences between treatment groups were analysed using ordinary one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparisons tests. In case of missing values, mixed-effect analyses were used. Differences were considered statistically significant when P ≤ 0.05, as indicated with asterisks in the figures (* P ≤ 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001, and **** P < 0.0001). Statistical analyses were performed with the R software (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria), Prism GraphPad version 9.0.0 (Dotmatics, Boston, MA, USA) and the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS®) version 27.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA).

Tumour-antigen specific T-cell responses were determined in 10 selected patients with profound effector T-cell activation (>median cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 [CTLA-4] expression) by an in vitro (re)stimulation and expansion protocol that was previously described [ 18 ]. New York oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1) and prostatic acid phosphatase (PSAP) peptides were chosen based on their selective overexpression on PCa cells with little to no expression in healthy prostate tissue [ 19 ]. As flow cytometry did not reveal any significant RARP-induced effector T-cell activation, these samples were excluded. Samples collected at Day 5 were omitted from ELISpot analysis as treatment-induced effector T cells were expected to need at least 10 days to expand sufficiently for detection. Tumour-antigen specific T-cell frequencies were considered a positive response when: (I) the absolute mean spot count in the experimental wells exceeded those in the dimethyl sulphoxide (DMSO) control wells by at least 10, and (IIa) the mean spot counts in the experimental wells exceeded those in the DMSO control wells ≥1.5-fold, or (IIb) the mean spot counts in the experimental wells was significantly higher than the mean spot counts in the DMSO control wells as determined by an unpaired t -test. Further procedural details are provided in the Data S1 .

Multiparametric flow cytometry was used to compare the frequencies and activation status of lymphocytic and myeloid cell subsets before and after treatment, as described previously [ 16 , 17 ]. Flow cytometry procedural details, monoclonal antibodies, fluorochromes and specific marker panels are provided in the Data S1 . Gating strategies are shown in Figs S5–S11 .

Venous blood samples were collected at baseline (time = 0) and at 5, 14 and 30 days (± 2 days) after treatment. The 5-day time point was included to detect an immediate innate immune response. The 14- and 30-day time points were selected to detect changes in adaptive immunity and based on the optimal priming and boosting kinetics of tumour-specific effector T cells after IRE found in previous studies [ 7 ]. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated by Ficoll gradient centrifugation (Nycomed AS, Oslo, Norway) and cryopreserved in liquid nitrogen for timely analysis, as previously described [ 15 ].

Irreversible electroporation procedures (NanoKnife®, AngioDynamics, Queensbury, NY, USA) were performed under general anaesthesia. All patients received intravenously administered prophylactic antibiotics. A total of four to six needle electrodes for IRE were placed transperineally, in and around the tumour with 1.5–2.0 cm probe exposure, under TURS guidance. Number and spacing (range 1–2 cm) of the electrodes was determined by the size and shape of the tumour. Fusion-guided imaging was not used for IRE treatment in this cohort. Specific procedural details were previously described [ 13 ]. RARP was performed using the da Vinci® system (Intuitive Surgical Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA) following the technique first described by Patel et al. [ 14 ]. Regular follow-up consisted of 3-monthly PSA monitoring for all patients, and additional transperineal template mapping biopsies after 12-months for the IRE-treated patients.

A total of 30 patients with histologically confirmed intermediate-risk PCa that met the focal therapy consensus criteria [ 5 ] (i.e., International Society of Urological Pathologists (ISUP) Grade 2–3, clinical cancer stage ≤ T2c, PSA level <20 ng/mL) and were scheduled for either IRE ( n = 20) or RARP ( n = 10) were prospectively selected. Treatment was decided upon after multidisciplinary team consultation and patients were invited for this observational immune monitoring study after treatment decisions for either RARP or IRE were made. Therefore, participation did not influence treatment decisions. Patients that underwent previous PCa treatments, or used immunosuppressive medication, were excluded from participation (Table 1 ). Patients scheduled for radiotherapeutic treatment, or those who were treated while no laboratory staff were available for sample processing were not considered for participation.

The IRE-IMMUNO study was a single-centre prospective observational immune-monitoring study in patients with intermediate-risk PCa either treated with IRE or RARP. The study was undertaken in accordance with the declaration of Helsinki and adhered to the STrengthening the Reporting of OBservational studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) statement for observational studies [ 12 ]. Human study Institutional Review Board approval was obtained (SVH2020/ETH00157), and written informed consent was acquired of all patients.

ELISpot Assay results. ( A ) Pre-and post-IRE specific T-cell frequencies for CEFT (i.e., cytomegalovirus, Epstein–Barr virus, Flu and Tetanus Toxoid derived recall epitopes) as measured by IFNγ ELISpot assay (expressed as number of spot-forming T cells per 100 000 minus the DMSO negative control) after a 10-day in vitro stimulation and expansion culture in ( n = 10) selected IRE patients. ^ No CEFT-specific T-cell response observed. ( B ) PCa-specific (i.e., either against PSAP or NY-ESO-1) T-cell responses before and after treatment, shown for all individual patients ( N = 10) included in the ELISpot analysis. Highest antigen-specific spots at any post-treatment time point are shown. Red closed triangles indicate patients with a de novo T-cell response, red closed circles indicate patients with a boosted T-cell response, red open circles indicate patients with a maintained post-treatment T-cell response, and black open circles indicate no T-cell response.

A CEFT (Cytomegalovirus, Epstein–Barr virus, Flu and Tetanus Toxoid)-specific recall T-cell response against antigens from common viruses and bacteria, and as such considered a measure of general immune competence, was found in all but two patients (Fig. 3A ). Out of eight immune competent patients, six harboured a positive tumour antigen-specific T-cell response to either NY-ESO-1 or PSAP antigens. Five patients had pre-existent tumour antigen specific T-cell responses (five of the eight patients), two of which showed a maintained but non-augmented response and three patients showed IRE-induced boosting of the T-cell response (three of the eight patients). In addition, one patient exhibited a de novo induced tumour-antigen specific T-cell response (Fig. 3B ). All patients with a de novo or boosted IRE-induced response (four of the eight patients), endured a durable response up to 30 days after treatment. There was no significant association between NY-ESO-1/PSAP response and T-cell subset frequency, CTLA-4 expression, tumour volume, or residual/recurrent disease on template biopsy follow-up (see Table S2 for ELISpot assay data). Of note, two of the four patients with residual disease on 12-month surveillance template mapping biopsies were included in the ELISpot analysis and both were without positive response to NY-ESO-1 or PSAP ( P = 0.11).

The IRE- and RARP-treated patients both showed significant decreases in circulating dendritic cell (DC) frequencies over all lineages (cDC1, cDC2, pDC) immediately after treatment (Fig. S3A–F ). Circulating cDC1 remained low in both treatment groups but were more profoundly depleted after RARP ( P = 0.053; Figs S2D and S3A ). After IRE, cDC2 and pDC levels returned back to baseline from 14 days (Fig. S3B,C ) but depletion was sustained up to 30 days after RARP (Fig. S3E,F ). Likewise, circulating non-classical monocyte frequencies declined after IRE (5 days, P = 0.045; and 14 days, P = 0.049) and RARP (30 days, P = 0.052; Fig. S3G,I ). Interestingly, in both treatment groups we observed a short-lived peak in circulating classical monocyte frequencies after 5 days that was only significant for IRE ( P = 0.042; Fig. S3H,J ). No changes in intermediate monocyte frequencies were observed (Table S1 ). Despite considerable inter-patient variation, IRE-treated patients showed more pronounced activation of DC and monocytic cell subsets by Day 14 (Fig. S3K ), reaching significance for the markers programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) on cDC1 ( P = 0.047), PD-L2 on cDC1 ( P = 0.004), cDC2 ( P = 0.019), and pDC ( P = 0.028), and CD80 on pDC (0.038) (Fig. S4 ).

When we combined a metric for effector T-cell proliferation (Ki67 + CD8 + ) and the suppressive active Treg (aT reg ) percentage into a ratio, as a rough measure of T-cell immune status, both treatments caused a shift in the immune balance. However, Ki67 + CD8 + /aT reg ratios showed more pronounced increases over time after IRE and reached significance after 30 days ( P = 0.005) but was only transiently increased 5 days after RARP ( P = 0.015; Fig. 2G,H ).

Regulatory T-cell frequencies and activation status. ( A–C ) T reg subset changes pre- and post-treatment in 20 IRE-treated patients show significant downregulation of ( A ) aT regs (5 days, P = 0.003; 14 days, P < 0.001; 30 days, P = 0.001), and ( B ) rT reg (14 days, P = 0.033), and ( C ) total T reg subsets ( 5 days, P = 0.001; 14 days, P < 0.001; 30 days, P = 0.001). ( D–F ) No significant T reg changes were observed in 10 RARP-treated patients. ( G, H ) Ki67 + CD8 + /aT reg ratios increased over time reaching significance 30 days after IRE ( P = 0.005) and 5 days after RARP ( P = 0.015). ∆ delta, change from baseline; rT reg , resting T reg , * P = 0.05–0.01, ** P = 0.01–0.001, *** P < 0.001, **** P < 0.0001; repeated-measures one-way ANOVA or mixed effects analysis with post hoc Dunnett's multiple comparison test were used for analysis in GraphPad.

Our data further revealed a significant decrease in T reg frequencies shortly after IRE (5 days, P < 0.001), which peaked at 14 days ( P < 0.001) and lasted up to 30 days after treatment ( P < 0.001; Fig. 2A ). Both activated and resting T reg subsets were independently downregulated (Fig. 2B,C ). We applied gating according to Miyara et al. [ 17 ] based on CD3, CD4, CD45RA and forkhead box protein 3 (FoxP3), importantly, a similar significant observation of transient decreases of (a)T regs was made when pre-gating on CD127 and CD25 was applied (Figs S2A–C and S4B ). No changes in T reg frequencies were observed in RARP-treated patients (Fig. 2D–F ). Intra-patient T reg changes over time are shown in Fig. S2D .

Effector T-cell frequencies and activation markers with linear regression modelling. ( A–D ) Pre- and post-treatment activation marker changes in 20 IRE-treated and 10 RARP-treated patients show significant activation of effector T cells by upregulation of ( A ) CTLA-4 on CD4 + (5 days, P = 0.001; 14 days, P = 0.002; 30 days, P = 0.01) and ( B ) CD8 + T cells (14 days, P = 0.034) after IRE. ( C, D ) no upregulation of CTLA-4 on effector T cells was observed after RARP. ( E, F ) Increased CTLA-4 expression (∆) 14 days after treatment on ( E ) CD4 + and ( F ) CD8 + T cells in 20 IRE-treated patients was positively correlated to tumour volume. ∆ delta = current measurement minus baseline measurement, * P = 0.05–0.01, ** P = 0.01–0.001; repeated-measures one-way ANOVA or mixed effects analysis with post hoc Dunnett's multiple comparison test were used for analysis in GraphPad version 9.0.

Only patients treated with IRE showed a marked post-procedural upregulation of CTLA-4 on both cluster of differentiation (CD)4 + and CD8 + T cells, most pronounced after 14 days (CTLA-4 + CD4 + , P = 0.002 / CTLA-4 + CD8 + , P = 0.034; Fig. 1A,B ). CTLA-4 expression levels on CD4 + T cells were significantly higher after IRE compared to observed levels in patients treated with RARP ( P = 0.025), which did not change over time (Fig. 1C,D ). Other activation/proliferation makers (CD25, human leucocyte antigen-DR isotype [HLA-DR], antigen Kiel 67 [KI67]; Table S1 ) and checkpoint expression markers remained unchanged (lymphocyte-activation gene 3 [LAG-3], T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 [TIM-3]), or were bidirectionally variable over time, in both treatment groups (programmed cell death-protein 1 [PD-1], T-cell immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domain [TIGIT]) (Table S1 ). Linear regression modelling revealed that IRE-induced CTLA-4 upregulation on CD4 + and CD8 + T cells was positively correlated to tumour volume ( P = 0.013 and P = 0.009, respectively) as measured on multiparametric MRI preceding IRE treatment (Fig. 1E,F ). No significant changes in memory T-cell subsets were observed after IRE or RARP (Table S1 ).

Between February 2021 and June 2022, a total of 318 patients with PCa were treated in a single tertiary referral centre with either IRE or RARP. A total of 67 patients were considered for participation and met the focal therapy consensus criteria. Based on the inclusion and exclusion criteria, 20 IRE-treated and 10 RARP-treated patients were included in the study (see Fig. S1 for study flow chart). Patient and tumour characteristics were similar between the study groups, except for age (median age 68 years [IRE] and 62 years [RARP], P = 0.01; Table 2 ). Four IRE-treated and four RARP-treated patients had radiological T2b disease with tumours involving two halves of one lobe. Of these, only two RARP-treated patients harboured two lesions. The IRE-treated patients all had one lesion. One RARP-treated patient had radiological T2c disease with two intermediate-risk lesions but was allowed to participate as the index lesion only minimally crossed the midline. A total of four IRE-treated patients had no or insufficient PBMCs collected for quantitative analysis at 30 days. No differences in immune cell subset baseline measurements were observed between the treatment groups; for a complete overview of all flow cytometry data refer to Table S1 .

Discussion

This study confirms previous findings of IRE-induced systemic T reg downregulation, allowing for simultaneous CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell activation [7, 20], here evidenced by selective CTLA-4 upregulation, which we found positively associated with larger pre-treatment tumour volumes. This positive correlation suggests that T-cell activation is proportional to the extent of the ablation. Theoretically a larger ablation results in more antigen and DAMP release, and therefore a more robust T-cell response. We also found evidence for treatment-induced circulating DC depletion, suggesting activation-induced recruitment to lymph nodes and tumour tissue, after both IRE (short lived) and RARP (sustained, suggesting delayed mobilisation of myeloid precursors from the bone marrow). Only IRE triggered activation of the remaining circulating APCs, which is suggestive of their ability to effectively (cross-)prime T cells. In patients with early stage melanoma similar DC depletion was observed after local injection of a Toll-like-receptor ligand, while increased rates of activated cDC1 were observed in the tumour draining lymph nodes and was accompanied by induction of a profound type-1 IFN response [21]. In our study, it is plausible that IRE may have similarly affected a type-1 IFN response through the release of DAMPs.

Preclinical studies have compared the immunogenicity of high-voltage electric pulses to other (thermal) ablative techniques and demonstrated that IRE induced superior T-cell activation, and more efficient leucocyte infiltration into the ablation zone, implying IRE not only spares larger vessels but also preserves some microvasculature [22, 23]. Comparative clinical studies between focal therapies such as high-intensity focused ultrasound, cryotherapy and vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy are warranted to further characterise the systemic and local immune kinetics. In pancreatic cancer, IRE induces a tumour-specific T-cell response associated with improved overall survival but only transiently alters the TME up to 2 weeks after treatment [7, 20]. This is not surprising as IRE in this aggressive tumour type is considered a life prolonging rather than a curative treatment. In localised PCa, IRE is expected to eliminate all of the tumour burden, which would explain the more sustained T reg downregulation in the present study. The unchanged T reg levels after RARP, considering undetectable PSA levels in eight of the 10 patients, could be the result of surgical stress, which is known to compromise cell-mediated systemic immunity [24]. Activation of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis and sympathetic nervous system increases the release of tumour-promoting and immunosuppressive cytokines [25], which is confirmed by our observation of selectively increased PD-L1+ mMDSCs after RARP. In contrast with immune monitoring results after laparotomy [20] we found no significant T reg or MDSC increases, confirming that the minimal invasive approach of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery has a reduced impact on systemic immunity. The significant age gap between the RARP- and IRE-treated patients in this study could have influenced the observed immune kinetics, as with age the adaptive immune system loses proliferative capacity and becomes less potent [26]. However, as the difference was only 6 years and no disparity among baseline measurements was observed, we deem it unlikely that patient age had a major impact on the results.

In line with the observed T-cell activation, we found IRE to induce detectable (and durable) T-cell responses to the PCa associated NY-ESO-1 and PSAP tumour antigens. Expression of PSAP and NY-ESO-1 is proportional to tumour grade and expressed in 95% of PCa cells but without expression in healthy prostatic tissue, confirming their use as appropriate immune targeting antigens [27]. Pre-existent T-cell reactivity to the PCa-associated antigens was observed in five of the eight immune competent patients, was boosted by IRE in three of the eight patients and newly induced in one patient, which is surprising in this weakly immunogenic tumour type. Altogether, our ELISpot findings suggest that IRE can effectively boost natural immunity directed to PCa-associated tumour antigens.

Nevertheless, clinical IRE series report out-of-field residual PCa rates of ~14% [6], implying that the observed IRE induced anti-tumour immune response is not always sufficient to resolve residual disease or prevent recurrence, let alone treat (micro)metastases. Hence, synergistic combinations should be pursued. Although immune responses are barely observed in PCa, only regimens containing CTLA-4 blockade, unlike PD-1 blockade therapy, have shown evidence of activated T-cell responses [28, 29]. In particular combinations of anti-CTLA-4 mAbs with local granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) have shown promising results in patients with castration-resistant metastatic PCa [30]. In this setting, pre-treatment frequencies of CD4+CTLA-4+ T cells and low T reg rates were demonstrated to be independent predictors of robust T-cell responses and increased overall survival [31, 32]. Our finding of increased CD4+CTLA-4+ T-cell rates shows that IRE can provide a means to prime the patient and confirm CTLA-4 as a preferred immune target in PCa.

Based on our results, IRE ablation could become of value as part of a multimodal treatment approach. Particularly in the higher-risk localised setting where focal therapy alone may be inadequate, and in the (oligo-)metastatic setting where the disease is currently incurable, new and potentially synergistic treatment combinations of focal therapy with immunotherapy could open up a new treatment paradigm. Combining IRE with GM-CSF and anti-CTLA-4 mAbs might enhance the anti-PCa immune response and could effectively serve as anti-tumour vaccination, which has (pre)clinically been demonstrated to result in complete PCa responses [33]. The treatment timing is paramount, and our findings suggest that future clinical studies should trial pre-treatment with GM-CSF to induce DC recruitment and maturation [34], followed by IRE-induced antigen release for PCa-specific T-cell priming, and administration of anti-CTLA-4 mAbs within 5 days. CTLA-4 blockade would release the brakes on the IRE-induced T-cell response and further reduce interactions between DCs and T regs allowing for enhanced DC activation and further T reg depletion to ultimately prevent recurrences and/ or micrometastases [35, 36]. As the potential cumulative toxicity of systemically administered anti-CTLA-4 mAbs is considerable and would be unacceptable in men with localised PCa, as most are asymptomatic prior to treatment, local administration, as performed in melanoma [36], should be considered for a first in-man clinical trial.

The relatively short follow-up time can be considered as a study limitation, restricting the number of events and the feasibility to associate immune parameters with long-term oncological outcome measures. Furthermore, tissue biopsies could have provided additional information about immune cell infiltration in the TME.