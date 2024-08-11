BJU International
British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) consensus document for the management of benign female urethral lesions

Magda Kujawa

Magda Kujawa

Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport, UK

Suzanne Biers

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK

Mahreen Pakzad

University College London Hospitals, London, UK

Arun Sahai

Guy's and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Ased Ali

Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust, Leeds, UK

Tina Rashid

St. George's Hospital, London, UK

Hashim Hashim

Southmead Hospital, North Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol Urological Institute, Bristol, UK

Nadir I. Osman

Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, UK

Andy Kozan

St. James Hospital, Leeds, UK

Mo Belal

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, UK

BAUS Section of Female, Neurological and Urodynamic Urology

Abstract

Objective

To provide a consensus document for the management of benign female urethral lesions.

Methods

The British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) Female, Neurological and Urodynamic Urology (FNUU) Section created a consensus document to guide the management of the commonest of urethral swellings using expert consensus with a modified Delphi technique.

Results

Benign urethral lesions in females can include urethral mucosal prolapse, urethral caruncle, Skene's gland cysts and urethral diverticulum. They can present in a variety of ways including haematuria, lower urinary tract symptoms and voiding dysfunction, and can initially be overlooked or not recognised, resulting in delayed management.

Conclusion

This consensus statement led by the FNUU Section of the BAUS, in consultation with BAUS members and consultants working in units throughout the UK, aimed to create a comprehensive and pragmatic management pathway for the assessment, investigation and treatment of benign urethral lesions in females.