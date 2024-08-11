British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) consensus document for the management of benign female urethral lesions

Fig. S1. Pus expressed by manual compression of the urethral diverticulum (left image). Ostia visible at around the 6 o'clock position in the urethral lumen on cysto-urethroscopy (right image).

Fig. S2. Complex horseshoe diverticulum (coronal and sagittal views) on post-void T2-weighted MRI pelvis. The fluid seen in vagina suggests fistulation confirmed at cystoscopy.

Fig. S3. Complex circumferential diverticulum (coronal and sagittal views) on post-void T2-weighted MRI pelvis.

Fig. S4. Skene's gland cyst (as seen in Fig. 3) on T2-weighted MRI pelvis (transverse and sagittal views).

Fig. S5. Skene's gland cyst on T1- (left image) and T2-weighted (right image) MRI on transverse view. Containing more proteinaceous fluid, the cyst on the T1 view is ‘brighter’.

Fig. S6. Skene's gland cyst causing urinary retention in pregnancy on sagittal view on T2-weighted MRI pelvis.

Fig. S7. Image of a urethral caruncle (with permission from UROLOGY NEWS).

Fig. S8. Thrombosed urethral mucosal prolapse.

Fig. S9. View after excision of symptomatic prolapse urethra; mucosal prolapse with excised ‘doughnut’ of tissue.