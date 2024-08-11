Foley catheter after ureteroscopy and JJ stent placement: a randomised prospective European Association of Urology Section of Urolithiasis-Young Academic Urologists (EULIS-YAU) endourology study

Placing a Foley catheter following URS + JJ stent placement presents numerous potential advantages. Foley catheters can alleviate flank pain by mitigating ureteric reflux induced by JJ stents through maintaining a low-pressure bladder. Furthermore, they may enhance postoperative drainage, reducing both postoperative hydronephrosis and pain, as well as lowering the risk of postoperative infectious complications by facilitating an efficient wash-out of the collecting system. Moreover, in the early postoperative period, patients may experience urethral instrumentation-related oedema leading to voiding difficulties; thus, Foley catheters may alleviate early postoperative LUTS. However, it should be remembered that Foley catheters may cause discomfort in the early postoperative period.

Foley catheters are probably the most frequently used essential equipment for all urologists and insertion of a Foley catheter can easily keep bladder pressures as low as required. The practice of placing a Foley catheter following ureteroscopy (URS) for ureteric/kidney stones + JJ stent placement does not have an evidence-based background and it routinely depends on the choice of the surgeon.

A JJ stent placement carries potential side-effects, including flank pain and UTI attributed to retrograde urine flow [ 1 ]. As the bladder pressure increases during voiding, urine reflux occurs both alongside and through the JJ stent [ 2 ]. To overcome these problems, stents with anti-reflux mechanisms have been produced; however, these stents have a greater cost compared to conventional ones [ 1 ].

The data were analysed using the Statistical Product and Service Solutions (SPSS®), version 22 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA) and GraphPad Prism version 6 (GraphPad Software Inc., Boston, MA, USA). For demographic and operational characteristics, the chi-squared test and Mann–Whitney U -test with continuity correction were used. For postoperative laboratory assessments and questionnaire scoring assessments, t -test, chi-squared test, Mann–Whitney U -test and Kruskal–Wallis test were used. The t -tests were used for comparing means in parametric data; chi-squared tests were used for analysing categorical data; Mann–Whitney U -tests were used for comparing medians in non-parametric data between two groups; Kruskal–Wallis tests were used for comparing medians in non-parametric data across more than two groups. A P < 0.05 was used to demonstrate statistical significance.

Demographic information, operation duration, operational characteristics, postoperative stone-free rate (SFR), postoperative blood tests, and postoperative complications were recorded. The USSQ has six domains: ‘Urinary Symptoms’, ‘Pain’, ‘General Health’, ‘Sexual’, ‘Work’, ‘Additional assessment’. To evaluate the stent-related symptoms and pain assessment, the first three domains of the USSQ were used. LUTS assessment was done with the IPSS for both male and female patients. Postoperative laboratory results including the white blood cell (WBC) count, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) levels, both on the POD0 and on POD1 for both groups were recorded. Postoperative fever status and UTI status was evaluated. Postoperative complications were evaluated according to Clavien–Dindo classification.

At the end of the procedure, a Foley catheter was placed and leftfor 1 day and removed at 18 h postoperatively. To provide uniformity, a 16-F latex Foley catheter was used in all patients. The postoperative evaluations for the Foley(+) group were performed 6 h after catheter removal. As a result, the postoperative evaluations for both groups took place when the urethra and bladder were free of catheter for at least 6 h.

At the end of the procedure, the bladder was emptied without leaving a Foley catheter. The postoperative evaluations took place at 6 h following the end of the operation when the patients were awake from anaesthesia and were able to complete the questionnaires.

A power analysis for two independent samples with dichotomous endpoint, where one group is expected to have 80% incidence [ 4 , 5 ] and the second group is expected to have 50% decrease in incidence with an expected power of 95% has been conducted and concomitantly a total of at least 72 patients (36/36) was planned to be included in the study.

Eligible participants were adult patients (aged 18–65 years) with kidney and/or proximal ureteric stones (<2 cm) with an indication of unilateral flexible URS (FURS) + JJ stent placement according to European Association of Urology (EAU) Urolithiasis Guidelines [ 3 ]. All patients had negative urine cultures prior to surgery. Prior to the initiation of any study-specific procedure, written informed consent was obtained from each patient willing to participate. Participation in the study and date of informed consent were documented appropriately in each patient file. A standardised FURS + JJ stent placement procedure was performed in all patients. A lidocaine-containing lubrication jelly was applied before insertion of instruments or catheters through the urethra. A ureteric access sheath (UAS) was used routinely in each operation. In all patients, a 4.8-F, 26-cm JJ stent was placed to provide uniformity. As for lithotripsy, the ‘dusting’ technique was undertaken for each stone. Postoperative analgesia was achieved using NSAIDs, while α-blockers were prescribed to all patients to ensure a standardised postoperative pain management protocol. All the procedures were performed in Department of Urology at Marmara University Hospital, Istanbul, Turkey by two surgeons, highly experienced in urolithiasis management (>1000 cases/surgeon). The data were collected prospectively. The trial design and methods remained unchanged throughout the study period.

The study was carried out in accordance with the protocol and Good Clinical Practice, as described in: ICH Harmonized Tripartite Guidelines for Good Clinical Practice 1996; the Declaration of Helsinki, concerning medical research in humans (Recommendations Guiding Physicians in Biomedical Research Involving Human Subjects, Helsinki 1964, amended Tokyo 1975, Venice 1983, Hong Kong 1989, Somerset West 1996); and Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) statement, concerning reporting of randomised prospective trials. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board where the study took place, with the protocol number of Marmara University Ethics Committee 09.2018.490 and was registered to the ClinicalTrials.gov Protocol Registration and Results System with the clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03713411.

Three patients (5.4%) in Group A and five patients (8.9%) in Group B had a postoperative complication. All the complications were Clavien–Dindo Grade I or II complications. Of the three patients with complications in Group A, two (3.5%) had postoperative fever that subsided during follow-up (Clavien-Dindo Grade I) and one (1.7%) had a postoperative UTI that necessitated a longer course of antibiotics (Clavien–Dindo Grade II). In Group B, three patients (5.3%) had postoperative fever (Clavien–Dindo Grade I) and two (3.5%) needed longer antibiotic course due to postoperative UTIs (Clavien–Dindo Grade II). One patient in Group A had urinary retention on POD0. There were no significant differences in postoperative complication rates, fever rates and postoperative UTI rates between the two groups. None of the patients had sepsis.

The USSQ scores were not obtained in the preoperative period. The USSQ General Health Score, Urinary Symptoms Score and Total Body Pain scores were evaluated. Between the two groups, the only statistical significant difference was obtained in the USSQ Total Body Pain score on POD1, Group A had higher score (median [range] 13 [5–26]) compared to Group B (median [range] 10.5 [5–21]; P = 0.044; Table 2 ).

The pre- and postoperative biochemical analyses are given in Fig. 1 . As predictors of potential postoperative infections, WBC count, CRP and PCT levels were measured. The WBC count was measured during the preoperative period, POD0 and POD1, whereas CRP and PCT levels were measured on the POD0 and POD1. The WBC count showed a significant increase on POD1 compared to preoperative values and POD0 values in both groups (POD1 vs preoperative: P < 0.005; POD1 vs POD0: P < 0.005). However, when values were compared between Group A and Group B on each assessment, there were no significant differences. The PCT and CRP levels were not measured in the preoperative period. Therefore the comparison between preoperative and postoperative values was not performed. However, the levels between the POD0 and POD1 were compared and we found that CRP levels significantly increased on the POD1 compared to POD0 in both groups (both P < 0.005). The PCT levels significantly increased in Group B on POD1 compared to POD0 ( P < 0.05); however, in Group A, there were no significant differences between POD0 and POD1 values. When both groups were compared between each other on POD0 and POD1 separately, the CRP and PCT levels were statistically similar between Group A and Group B (Fig. 1 ).

In Group A, 26 patients had no preoperative urinary diversion, 27 had a JJ stent and three had a nephrostomy tube prior to surgery. In Group B, 22 patients had no preoperative urinary diversion, 29 had a JJ stent and five had a nephrostomy tube prior to surgery (Pearson's chi-squared test with simulated P value [based on 2000 replicates]; chi-squared = 0.90476, df = NA, P = 0.651; Table 1 ).

A total of 112 patients were included (56 patients/group); 72 males and 40 females. None of the patients were excluded from the study. A UAS was used in each patient. Demographic, stone and surgical parameters are given in Table 1 .

Discussion

Following FURS operations involving the placement of a JJ stent, there exists a variety of practices regarding the placement of a urethral catheter. The presence of VUR attributed to JJ stents has been established, potentially leading to flank pain and UTIs as a result of retrograde urine flow [6]. The main purpose of placing a urethral catheter is to keep a low-pressure bladder in order to prevent reflux alongside the JJ stent. However, this practice does not have evidence-based support in the literature and some surgeons’ advise patients to void frequently in the early postoperative period to prevent these aforementioned complications. We hypothesised that a urethral Foley catheter, by keeping the bladder pressures low and thereby preventing VUR, can minimise stent-related symptoms and pain, as well as early infective complications by maintaining adequate drainage of the collecting system. The purpose of this study was to compare the two different approaches after URS + JJ stent placement by evaluating the patient-reported outcomes along with laboratory tests.

Demographic Information The primary and secondary outcomes defined for this study are commonly evaluated in many studies. In general, FURS is a high SFR and low complication rate surgery. So, in order to have statistical difference in various parameters, there needs to be large number of patients with very little selection bias. In order to prevent any selection bias, we aimed to create a common protocol for both groups. All patients had negative urine cultures prior to surgery. The technique for FURS with a dusting technique and JJ stent placement was standardised. A UAS was routinely used and a 4.8-F, 26-cm JJ stent was placed in all the patients. NSAIDs and α-blockers were prescribed to all patients for uniformity. For Group B, a 16-F Foley catheter was used in all the patients in this group to avoid catheter-size related differences between patients’ symptoms. Age and gender distribution between both groups were similar. There was a significant difference in stone diameter and stone volume, with Group B having larger stones and higher stone volume. Although the difference reached statistical significance, the numerical values were close. The operation duration was similar between the two groups.

Pain The incidence of stent-related symptoms reported in literature is high. Joshi et al. [7] reported that 78% of patients having urinary tract symptoms such as storage symptoms, incontinence and haematuria and >80% of patients having stent-related pain affecting daily activities. In another study, where Tanidir et al. [8] validated the Turkish version of the USSQ, 78% of patients reported stent-related pain. However, there are no studies in literature that have evaluated the effect of urethral catheterisation on ureteric stent-related symptoms. There are some studies about how to reduce stent-related pain. In a prospective randomised trial, the authors have investigated the effect of stent length and positioning related to the trigone and reported that stents crossing the bladder midline that reach beyond the trigone caused more irritative symptoms [9]. In another meta-analysis, the authors indicated that patients with stents crossing the midline experienced more severe stent-related discomfort [10]. There is also controversial information in literature, as in one study, the authors concluded that intravesical stent position did not significantly influence associated morbidity [11]. So practically, in a previous study it has been advised that when placing a JJ stent, urologists must ensure that the stent is properly positioned [10]. Additionally, stent positioning is a dynamic process, and the distal stent location may change continuously due to various factors such as respiration, patient posture and movements. In our study, we standardised the stent size and length for all patients. We checked the position of the distal stent curvature placement both endoscopically at the end of the procedure and also on the postoperative plain abdominal radiograph of the kidneys, ureters and bladder (KUB). While the distal stent curvature's location relative to the trigone might be considered a variable that could influence stent-related pain, none of the stents in our patients crossed the contralateral orifice. In all patients, the distal end of the stent was positioned between the two ureteric orifices, over the trigone. Additionally, assessing stent position at different time points is crucial, as stents initially positioned at the trigone level may migrate and thus impact pain symptoms. However, in our study, patient assessments were completed within the first 24 h postoperatively, and none of the stents had migrated from their initial position, which was verified endoscopically and confirmed by their location on the postoperative KUB. That is why, we think that the stent length and positioning did not have any effects on postoperative pain scores. Also, α-blockers have been studied widely to reduce stent-related symptoms. In a recent meta-analysis, the authors reported that at 1 week after stent insertion, α-blockers could provide a significant decrease in the USSQ Urinary Index score (UIS), Pain Index score, General Health Index score (GHIS), Sex Index score, and Work Index score (WIS); and at 4 weeks after stent insertion, α-blockers were associated with a significant decrease in the UIS, GHIS and WIS [12]. In our study, all patients were prescribed α-blockers to standardise pain control after JJ stent insertion. Although α-blockers may reduce voiding pressures and therefore mask the stent-related pain and potentially cause a false negative pain perception, the standardised protocol to prescribe α-blockers to all patients in both groups created a homogenous study cohort, thereby preventing patient-based bias in our results. Having a JJ ureteric stent post-URS has been proven to be one of the risk factors for early acute postoperative pain [13]. The incidence of acute postoperative pain should not be overlooked as it may cause unscheduled hospital admissions [14]. Apart from active pain control in the postoperative period, we hypothesised that Foley catheters could reduce acute postoperative pain by providing efficient drainage of the collecting system. In the USSQ, the Total Body Pain score is calculated by adding the Likert scale scores for pain scoring on different parts of the body. In our study the results showed that in Group B, where a Foley catheter was placed following FURS + JJ placement, patients reported lower Total Body Pain scores on the USSQ, which may be attributed to a more effective bladder drainage, hence better upper tract drainage due to the lower bladder pressures provided with the Foley catheter. Bladder pressures during both filling and voiding phases may have impacts on pain scores in patients with JJ stents. The lack of bladder/voiding pressure measurements in our patient group can be regarded as a limitation of our study.

Voiding Symptoms The IPSS is a widely utilised questionnaire originally designed to assess voiding symptoms in male patients with BPH. However, its applicability has extended beyond its original scope to encompass the evaluation of voiding symptoms in both males and females. Despite its initial focus on male patients, the IPSS has demonstrated utility in assessing LUTS in females [15, 16]. Its comprehensive assessment of symptoms including frequency, urgency, and incomplete bladder emptying makes it a valuable tool for evaluating voiding difficulties across genders. In our study, the IPSS assessments in both groups showed no significant difference in total scores. Patients in the POD0 did not experience any voiding difficulties that may have been attributed to intervention-related oedema.