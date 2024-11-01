BJU International
Volume 134, Issue 5 p. 834-840
Original Article

Surgical cystectomy training using human cadavers embalmed using Thiel's method: a pilot study

Dariya Jaeger

Dariya Jaeger

Institute of Anatomy and Clinical Morphology, University of Witten/Herdecke, Witten, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Omar Maghaireh

Omar Maghaireh

Department of Urology, Helios Hospital, Bonn, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Andriy Shaleva

Andriy Shaleva

Department of Urology, Helios Hospital, Bonn, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Nasreldin Mohammed

Nasreldin Mohammed

Department of Urology, Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum, Hoyerswerda, Germany

Department of Urology, Assiut University, Assiut, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
Eric Hinrichs

Eric Hinrichs

Institute of Anatomy and Clinical Morphology, University of Witten/Herdecke, Witten, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Sven Schumann

Sven Schumann

Institute of Anatomy, University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, Mainz, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Gebhard Reiss

Gebhard Reiss

Institute of Anatomy and Clinical Morphology, University of Witten/Herdecke, Witten, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Georg Feigl

Georg Feigl

Institute of Anatomy and Clinical Morphology, University of Witten/Herdecke, Witten, Germany

Search for more papers by this author
Hassan Abol-Enein

Hassan Abol-Enein

Department of Urology, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
Richard Hautmann

Corresponding Author

Richard Hautmann

Department of Urology, University of Ulm, Ulm, Germany

Correspondence: Richard Hautmann, Department of Urology, University of Ulm, Boschstrasse 4a, 89231 Neu-Ulm, Germany.

e-mail: [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 15 August 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16505

D.J. and O.M. contributed equally to this work and share first authorship.

Abstract

Objectives

To develop the use of Thiel soft embalmed human cadavers (TeC) in open radical cystectomy (ORC) training for the first time, to investigate the effect of cadaveric training on surgical trainees' technical skills/performance and to determine how trainees perceive the use of cadaveric workshops.

Methods

A 3-day hands-on workshop was organised. Ten trainees performed ORC on five TeC, supervised by five experts. Feedback from trainees and mentors was evaluated on a five-point Likert scale. All procedures were completed in a fully equipped surgical environment and complied with the principles outlined in the Declaration of Helsinki.

Results

The workshop participants evaluated the anatomical and manipulation characteristics of the TeC as similar to real-life conditions. The colour and consistency of the urethra and ureter differed little from those in live patients. The trainees stated that the TeC were beneficial for learning the stages of ORC and urinary diversion (UD), while their self-confidence increased. In terms of realism, all steps of radical cystectomy (RC) were rated 4 out of 5 or higher on the Likert scale by both trainees and faculty.

Conclusions

The use of TeC for RC und UD was perceived as favourable by trainees and faculty. The TeC demonstrated a surprising ability to mimic real-life anatomy and represent a new and effective surgical training tool.