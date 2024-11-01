Surgical cystectomy training using human cadavers embalmed using Thiel's method: a pilot study

Objectives To develop the use of Thiel soft embalmed human cadavers (TeC) in open radical cystectomy (ORC) training for the first time, to investigate the effect of cadaveric training on surgical trainees' technical skills/performance and to determine how trainees perceive the use of cadaveric workshops.

Methods A 3-day hands-on workshop was organised. Ten trainees performed ORC on five TeC, supervised by five experts. Feedback from trainees and mentors was evaluated on a five-point Likert scale. All procedures were completed in a fully equipped surgical environment and complied with the principles outlined in the Declaration of Helsinki.

Results The workshop participants evaluated the anatomical and manipulation characteristics of the TeC as similar to real-life conditions. The colour and consistency of the urethra and ureter differed little from those in live patients. The trainees stated that the TeC were beneficial for learning the stages of ORC and urinary diversion (UD), while their self-confidence increased. In terms of realism, all steps of radical cystectomy (RC) were rated 4 out of 5 or higher on the Likert scale by both trainees and faculty.