BJU International
Early View
Review

Whole-body MRI for staging prostate cancer: a narrative review

Andrew M. Fang

Corresponding Author

Andrew M. Fang

Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Correspondence: Andrew M. Fang, Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Unit 1373, Houston, TX 77030, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
Justin R. Gregg

Justin R. Gregg

Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Curtis Pettaway

Curtis Pettaway

Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Jingfei Ma

Jingfei Ma

Department of Imaging Physics, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Janio Szklaruk

Janio Szklaruk

Department of Abdominal Imaging, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Tharakeswara K. Bathala

Tharakeswara K. Bathala

Department of Abdominal Imaging, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Devaki Shilpa S. Surasi

Devaki Shilpa S. Surasi

Department of Nuclear Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Brian F. Chapin

Brian F. Chapin

Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 22 September 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16514

Abstract

Objective

To present a narrative review regarding the diagnostic accuracy of whole-body magnetic resonance imaging (WBMRI) in staging patients with high-risk prostate cancer (HRPCa) and compare it to established imaging modalities.

Methods

A narrative review was carried out using PubMed using the following keywords: ‘whole body’, ‘magnetic resonance imaging’, ‘MRI’, ‘prostate cancer’, ‘risk stratification’, and ‘staging’. Articles that evaluated WBMRI as the imaging modality to stage patients with HRPCa were included, while studies that solely assessed for biochemical recurrence or metastatic disease progression were excluded.

Results

In the evaluation of lymphatic metastases, WBMRI has demonstrated a comparable, if not improved, sensitivity and specificity compared to conventional imaging of computed tomography (CT). Furthermore, WBMRI demonstrates improved sensitivity and specificity in detecting bone metastases compared to bone scintigraphy (BS). However, with advent of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) radioligands for positron emission tomography (PET), the diagnostic performance of WBMRI to detect metastatic disease appears inferior.

Conclusions

The diagnostic capabilities of WBMRI exceed that of conventional imaging of CT and BS in detecting metastatic disease in patients with HRPCa. However, WBMRI does not perform as well as PSMA PET/CT. Further study on cost comparisons between WBMRI and PSMA PET/CT are needed, as well as evaluations of combined PSMA PET/MRI are needed.

Data Availability Statement

Data sharing not applicable to this article as no data sets were generated or analysed during the present study.