MUC Abstracts

Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Introduction: Renal calculi, or kidney stones, are a common urological condition that can cause significant pain and discomfort. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a minimally invasive procedure that has emerged as a preferred treatment option for many patients with renal calculi. However, its applicability in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders remains relatively unexplored. This case report presents a patient with spinal injury and severe limb contractures who underwent PCNL for renal calculi. The aim of this report is to demonstrate the feasibility and safety of PCNL in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders, highlighting the potential benefits of this minimally invasive approach.

Case Presentation: A patient 32 years old, male with a history of spinal injury and severe limb contractures presented with recurrent Urinary tract symptoms. Imaging revealed bilateral renal calculus with non-dilated right kidney on a CT urography.

Discussion: The management of upper tract calculi in patients with SCI has evolved significantly over the past two decades. While conservative management was once the norm, advancements in endourological techniques and lithotripter technology have made surgical intervention more effective and less risky. Nevertheless, the unique challenges faced by patients with SCI, including increased risk of infection, immobility, and poorly draining urinary systems, continue to make urolithiasis a significant concern. The best management approach for upper tract calculi in patients with SCI remains guided by traditional principles: stone size, location, urinary drainage, and the presence of infection. Culkin et al. showed a higher rate of major complications in patients with SCI compared to ambulatory patients, primarily due to respiratory compromise, pneumonia, and increased susceptibility to infection. To mitigate these risks, single-stage dilators are often employed to minimize parenchymal damage and reduce the risk of bleeding from repeated trauma. In cases of severe infection or hydronephrosis, percutaneous nephrostomy placement by an interventional radiologist can provide temporary drainage and facilitate subsequent urological interventions. Despite the physical limitations of this patient, supine percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) was successfully performed with appropriate modifications. Specialized positioning with added medical staff, and careful consideration of the patient's contracture of upper and lower limbs, interventional radiologist placed a nephrostomy tube few days prior to the PCNL procedure. The surgery was completed within 1 h without major complication and the patient avoided the need for a ureteral stent, angio-catheter was left in place for drainage along with malecot catheter for drainage, and post-operative imaging confirmed complete stone clearance with subsequently patient discharged home after 3 days.

Conclusion: This case report highlights the potential of PCNL as a safe and effective treatment option for renal calculi in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders. By carefully considering the patient's specific needs and utilizing appropriate techniques, PCNL can offer a minimally invasive and beneficial approach to managing this condition. Further studies are needed to evaluate the long-term outcomes of PCNL in this patient population.