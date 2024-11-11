MUC Abstracts
POS 001
A Battle renewed; challenges in management of recurrent bladder cancer in a young patient post-chemotherapy
NF Sazale1, A Rukaini2, MN Kamarulzaman2, IM Ab Rashid2
1Department of Surgery, Kulliyyah of Medicine, International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), Pahang, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre (SASMEC), International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), Pahang, Malaysia
Introduction: Bladder carcinoma is an exceptionally rare disease among the paediatric patients, particularly in the first decade of life, and its multifocal nature poses significant challenges in management. The literature reports a 13% recurrence rate of typically benign, low-grade bladder tumours in paediatric patients, significantly lower than the 40–70% recurrence rate seen in adults.
Case Presentation: We present a case involving a 12-year-old boy with no history of malignancy, chemical exposure, or chemo radiation, who presented with painless haematuria. Cystoscopy investigation revealed a presence of tumour in the bladder mucosa, and histopathological analysis identified it as a non-invasive high-grade papillary urothelial carcinoma (PUC). The patient subsequently underwent laser resection and completed six cycles of intravesical mitomycin-C (MMC) therapy. Unfortunately, cystoscopy surveillance revealed tumour recurrence at the central region of the inter-ureteric ridge. The patient underwent a second surgery for tumour excision and lesion bed cauterization. Histopathology confirmed the presence of a well-differentiated urothelial neoplasm consistent with papillary urothelial neoplasm of low malignant potential (PUNLMP). The patient is currently stable, with no active complaints and resolution of haematuria. Further follow-up appointments and cystoscopy surveillance have been scheduled.
Conclusion: Paediatric bladder cancer is rare, with limited understanding of its causes and optimal treatment. While some studies suggest that younger patients have a similar prognosis to older ones, others indicate a more favourable outlook for the young. Multidisciplinary care is crucial, and further research is needed to better understand the disease's behaviour and refine treatment strategies for this population.
POS 002
A large urinary bladder diverticulum causing bladder outflow obstruction: an interesting case report
AH Nanavati, HM Punjani, S Dey, PK Pattnaik, UG Oza, DN Gosalia, A Deshpande, VV Shukla
Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai Maharashtra, India
Introduction: Bladder diverticula occur due to a defect in the detrusor muscle fibres, causing a herniation of the bladder mucosa. Causes can be acquired or congenital. Congenital cases are solitary and associated with various syndromes, affecting both adult and paediatric age groups. Diagnosis usually happens during investigation of non-specific symptoms. Management includes conservative therapy, surgical excision, and endoscopic care.
Case Presentation: We present a rare case of a large urinary bladder diverticulum in a 17-year-old male. The patient experienced symptoms of incomplete voiding, recurrent fever, dysuria, lower abdominal pain, and increased urinary frequency for 15 months. Initially diagnosed as neurogenic bladder, the patient was on Clean Self Intermittent Catheterization (CSIC). However, his symptoms persisted and had repeated episodes of urinary tract infection. On examination, the findings were essentially normal. Further investigation through CT urography and micturating cystourography, revealed a large bladder diverticulum compressing the bladder neck with a large post void residue. Surgical intervention via cystoscopy and open bladder diverticulum excision with ureteric reimplantation was done, which revealed a large, wide mouthed bladder diverticulum at the right posterolateral wall, alongside and involving the right ureteric orifice. Open surgical exploration revealed that the diverticulum was not only compressing the bladder neck posteriorly, but also extending into the right obturator foramen. On follow-up, patient reported complete resolution of symptoms, free from CSIC and nil postvoid residue on ultrasonography.
Conclusion: This case highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis and management of bladder diverticula. Urologists should consider this rare presentation to prevent chronic complications and enhance patient outcomes.
POS 003
Bladder lymphoma: a rare encounter in urologic oncology
Ting Siong Wei Dennis, Goh Yue Keng, ROGER ANTHONY IDI
Department of Urology of Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia
Introduction: Primary lymphoma of the bladder accounts for 0.2% of extra-nodal disease. The clinical, radiological and endoscopic signs are not specific. Due to its rarity, very few cases have been reported in the literature. We hereby report a case series encountered in Sarawak General Hospital.
Case 1: 56-years-old lady, presented with dysuria and suprapubic pain. Contrast enhanced computed tomography of thorax, abdomen and pelvis (CECT TAP) showed lobulated heterogenous enhancing mass at trigone of bladder. Patient underwent open partial cystectomy and reimplantation of left ureter, noted intra-vesical bladder mass at posterior wall. Histopathology showed features of non-Hodgkin high grade B cell lymphoma of the bladder. The patient received 6 cycles of R- CHOP chemotherapy and recovered well.
Case 2: 34-year-old gentleman presented with painless hematuria and a palpable suprapubic mass. CECT TAP showed diffusely thickened bladder wall. Diagnostic cystoscopy and cystogram showed bladder elevated from the pelvic floor with blood clots within. Ultrasound guided biopsy revealed histopathological features of Burkitt's Lymphoma of the bladder. The patient was not fit for any intervention and succumbed to death.
Discussion: Bladder lymphoma has various presenting symptoms. Cystoscopy, histological examination and immunohistochemistry play the major diagnostic roles. Treatment can be divided into surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The best management plan for this disease can be better understood by accumulating more cases and long-term follow-up.
Conclusion: Bladder lymphoma is extremely rare. Non-specific presentation poses diagnostic difficulty. Diagnosis of bladder lymphoma is made by histopathology examination and immunochemical analysis. Treatment should be tailored to each patient.
POS 004
Initial transfer of single-surgeon skills from last 30 da Vinci multi-port (MP) Xi to first 30 single port (SP) Robotic radical prostatectomy cases
Christopher Eden, Liv Simonson, Anne Haigh
London Bridge Hospital, London, UK
Introduction: Evolving technology periodically allows improvements in the way that surgical procedures can be done to the further benefit of patients. However, this is sometimes associated with a ‘learning curve’ of poorer results that can be minimized by a well-constructed training program.
Methodlogy: The last 30 cases of robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) done with a da Vinci multiport (MP) Xi robot were compared with the first 30 RARP cases done with the da Vinci Single Port (SP) robot by a single surgeon. Patients were well-matched for age, BMI, PSA, Gleason sum, risk group, potency, use of a Retzius-sparing approach and extent of nerve preservation.
Results: SP cases took a mean of 13 min longer (130 vs 117 min; P = 0.04) to do and this decreased with experience. Blood loss, hospital stay, complication rate (small bowel obstruction in 1 MP patient which resolved with conservative measures and STEMI in 1 SP patient which was managed by angiography and coronary artery stent insertion) and % cancer volume were similar in the 2 groups. SP patients had larger prostates (40.4 vs 31.9 g; P = 0.03) and a lower overall positive surgical margin rate (7% vs 37%; P = 0.005) which may have been due to the lower % of cancer found in larger prostates in this group. Rates of continence and potency at 4 weeks were similar.
Conclusion: Good cancer control and functional outcomes were preserved in the initial 30 cases of SP RARP, validating Intuitive Surgical's SP training program.
POS 005
Assessing attitudes and barriers to sperm banking among testicular cancer patients in a multicultural asian population: a survey-based study
Jin Rong Tan1, Yue Keng Goh1, Chang Moh lei1, Nurul Murni Shamsudin2, Shamsuddin Omar2, Meng Shi Lim1 and Guan Chou Teh1
1Department of Urology, Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Hospital Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Introduction and Objectives: Male factors contribute to 40–50% of subfertility cases, with testicular cancer survivors often affected due to treatments like orchidectomy and chemotherapy. Sperm banking can preserve fertility, but awareness is limited, particularly in culturally sensitive Asian populations where discussions about sex and fertility are taboo. This study evaluates attitudes and utilization of sperm banking, its impact on pregnancy outcomes, and barriers to its implementation.
Materials and Methods: A phone survey targeted testicular cancer patients treated at Hospital Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru and Sarawak General Hospital from 2019 to 2023. Out of 102 identified patients, 62 participated. Interviews included quantitative and qualitative questions. Bivariate analysis identified factors associated with the decision to pursue sperm banking.
Results: Among the 62 participants, 58.1% were aware of sperm banking, but 90.3% chose not to use it. Reasons for declining included the option not being offered by their physician (41.1%), cost concerns (21.4%), a desire for prompt treatment (16.1%), lack of interest (14.3%), and other factors (7.1%). Of the six patients who opted for sperm banking, half utilized their banked sperm, resulting in successful pregnancies for two-thirds, including one case of multiple pregnancies. Decisions to utilize sperm banking were significantly influenced by ethnicity (P = 0.046) and religion (P = 0.026), with Muslim Malays being the least likely to use sperm banking.
Conclusion: Sperm banking is a cost-effective strategy for preserving fertility in testicular cancer patients. Healthcare providers should proactively offer this option before treatment, ensuring patients are well-informed and their concerns addressed to facilitate informed decision-making.
POS 006
Rare benign bladder tumours in borneo with hematuria as common presentation: a case series
Ling SL, Kamal Raj Perumal, Kjsun, YK Goh
Urology Department of Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia
Background: Benign bladder tumours are uncommon and often overshadowed by their malignant counterparts. Despite their rarity, understanding their prevalence, clinical presentation, and management is crucial for improving patient outcomes. This study aims to elucidate the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of rare benign bladder tumours in Sarawak, Borneo.
Methods: A retrospective review was conducted of patients diagnosed with benign bladder tumours at the Sarawak Urology Department from 2023 to 2024. Data were collected on patient demographics, clinical presentation, diagnostic methods, histopathological findings, treatment modalities, and outcomes.
Results: Five patients were included in the study, with an age range of 23 to 74 years and a male-to-female ratio of 2:3. The most common presenting symptoms were hematuria (100%), urinary frequency (80%), and dysuria (60%). Diagnostic methods included cystoscopy, imaging studies, and histopathological examination. The tumours identified included amyloidosis, histiocytosis, inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour, and leiomyoma. Surgical excision was the primary treatment modality, with 80% of patients undergoing transurethral resection of the bladder tumour (TURBT).
Discussion: This case series highlights the clinical spectrum and management of rare benign bladder tumours in Sarawak. Early diagnosis and appropriate surgical intervention are crucial for optimal outcomes. The findings underscore the importance of considering benign etiologies in patients presenting with bleeding bladder tumours to avoid overtreatment.
Conclusion: Benign bladder tumours, though rare, present unique diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. This case series contributes to the limited literature on benign bladder tumours in Sarawak, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and tailored management strategies.
POS 007
Renal transcatheter arterial embolization as a therapeutic option for massive symptomatic adult polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) – a case report and review
Jin Rong Tan1, Clarence Chang Moh Lei2, Ahamd Faizal Mohamad Ali2, Guan Chou Teh1, Yue Keng Goh1
1Department of Urology, Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Sarawak; 2Normah Medical Specialist Centre, Kuching, Sarawak
Introduction: Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressively enlarging, cyst-filled kidneys, often leading to significant pain. While nephrectomy is the standard surgical treatment, we report a case where renal transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) was utilized as a less invasive and effective alternative to reduce intrarenal pressure and alleviate symptoms. Multiple studies have demonstrated the efficacy of TAE in managing symptomatic ADPKD.
Case Report: A 40-year-old man with end-stage renal failure (ESRF) due to ADPKD, on haemodialysis, presented with severe, recurrent left-sided abdominal and lumbar pain, accompanied by early satiety. A contrast-enhanced CT scan revealed significantly enlarged polycystic kidneys bilaterally, with left-sided cysts showing echogenic blood-fluid levels. Additional findings included elevated bilateral hemidiaphragms and displacement of the small intestines into the pelvis. The right and left renal volumes were 2926 cc and 5015 cc, respectively. Left renal TAE was performed via the right femoral artery using a combination of histoacryl glue, lipiodol, polyvinyl alcohol particles (250–355 microns), and gelfoam slurry. The procedure was successful with no immediate complications. Post-procedural pain, lasting less than 48 h, was managed with intravenous morphine and oral analgesics. The patient was discharged after two days with oral analgesics. Three months following TAE, the patient remained asymptomatic with a significantly improved quality of life. He continues on haemodialysis, maintains good urine output, and shows no signs of anaemia. A follow-up CT scan demonstrated a reduction in left renal volume to 2174 cc, representing a decrease of more than 50%. The patient is currently on the waiting list for renal transplantation.
Conclusion: Renal TAE is a viable treatment option for symptomatic ADPKD in patients with ESRF. It can significantly reduce kidney volume, relieve symptoms, and improve quality of life. This approach may be considered a practical alternative to surgery.
POS 008
Treatment-emergent small-cell neuroendocrine prostate carcinoma: a case report and review of therapeutic challenges
Seo Yiie Huern1, Ooi Yeon Wee2, Theinesh Sundrarajoo1, Kumarappan Alagappan2, Devindran Manoharan2, Sivaneswaran Lechmiannandan1
1Department of Urology, Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Hospital Pulau Pinang, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
Background: Treatment-emergent small cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer (t-SCNC) is a rare and highly aggressive transformation of prostate adenocarcinoma following long-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). This variant is marked by an aggressive clinical course, significant heterogeneity, rapid visceral metastasis, and resistance to hormonal therapy.
Case Presentation: A 77-year-old male presented in April 2019 with symptoms of poor urinary stream and hematuria. Initial investigations identified Gleason 4 + 5 prostate adenocarcinoma with an index PSA of 90 ng/mL. The patient underwent prostate EBRT and three years of ADT, achieving an initial PSA reduction to 0.01 ng/mL. However, in July 2022, he developed a low rectal mass and bleeding. Histopathology from a bladder-preserving pelvic exenteration revealed small-cell neuroendocrine carcinoma with extensive local invasion and regional nodal metastases. Over the next year, he experienced progressive visceral disease, including pelvic collections with fistulation, new lung metastases, and malignant enterocutaneous suprapubic and perineal fistulas. Despite multiple surgeries, palliative chemotherapy with etoposide and cisplatin, and subsequent treatment with pembrolizumab, the disease continued to progress. He was transitioned to best supportive care and succumbed to his disease in June 2024.
Conclusion: This case underscores the aggressive nature of treatment-emergent small-cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer, a serious complication of ADT in prostate adenocarcinoma. The transformation to t-SCNC presents significant therapeutic challenges, with a poor prognosis and limited response to conventional treatments. This case highlights the urgent need for further research into the pathogenesis of neuroendocrine differentiation and the development of more efficacious treatment strategies for this aggressive cancer variant.
POS 009
Evaluation of clinical outcomes and safety of en bloc holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) with early apical release: a retrospective review
WS Lim1, TC Lim2
1Hospital Sultah Aminah, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; 2Hospital Columbia Asia Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Background: HoLEP is an established laser treatment option for BPH that has been shown to produce better results than those achieved with TURP. In this paper, we will evaluate clinical outcome and safety of en bloc Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate with early apical release.
Methods: Between January 2024 and June 2024, 44 patients were subjected to this technique by a single surgeon using Holmium YAG 150w laser (Quanta system). The demographic of the patients, PSA, prostate volume resected, operation duration, hospitalization and catheterisation days were recorded. Postoperatively Qmax and incontinence rate were analysed at 2, 6 and 12 weeks.
Results: Mean (SD; range) age was 72 years (7.5; 49–88), mean PSA was 11.13 ng/mL (13.7; 0.38–67), mean prostate volume was 81.5 gram (51.8; 20–300)0.20 patients were catheter dependent prior to op. Mean volume of prostatic tissue removed was 55.7 g (44.8; 12–255). Mean surgical duration was 129 min (50.3; 45–260). Mean catheterization time was 2.8 days (range 2–4). The rate of stress urinary incontinence was 22.7%, 11.4% and 4.5% at 2, 6, and 12 weeks post-operation, respectively. Compared to pre-operative values, Qmax showed significant improvements at 2, 6, and 12 weeks following the operation (P < 0.05)0.16 out of 20 (80%) catheter dependant patients had successful trial of void post operatively. 1 patient (2.2%) developed bladder neck stenosis at 3 months (Clavin-Dindo II).
Conclusions: ‘En Bloc’ HoLEP with early apical release is a safe technique that provide low rates of post-operative stress incontinence and significant functional results.
POS 010
Beyond the norm: irrigation fluid absorption syndrome during HoLEP - a case report and management insights
WS Lim1, TC Lim2
1Hospital Sultah Aminah, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; 2Hospital Columbia Asia Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Introduction: Compared with monopolar transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), which requires electrolyte-free irrigation fluid, normal saline can be used as the irrigation solution in bipolar and laser prostate surgeries and hence minimize the risk of TUR syndrome. However, the use of isotonic saline can also causes acid–base and electrolyte disturbance which might lead to disastrous consequences if detected late. We reported a rare case of irrigation fluid absorption during HOLEP which were reported <5 cases in literature1.
Case Review: A 81 year old gentleman with history of TURP 10 years ago and no other premorbids presented with severe LUTS and haematuria. His renal profile was normal with a PSA of 9 ng/dL. Ultrasound KUB revealed a 90 g prostate. He was scheduled for HoLEP. Approximately 140 min after the surgery, he appeared confused despite being haemodynamically stable. There is no capsular breach. Enucleation time was 125 min with morcellation time of 15 min. Arterial blood gas analysis revealed hyperchloremic metabolic acidosis. Post operatively chest xray shown pulmonary oedema. He was monitored closely in ICU with the electrolyte imbalance was gradually corrected.
Conclusion: In the HoLEP era the TUR syndrome, or better, irrigation fluid absorption (IFA) syndrome is a rare but potentially life-threatening phenomenon. Urologists and anaesthesiologists should be vigilant for the symptomatology of acute fluid overload and detected metabolic acidosis and hyperchloremia early2.
POS 011
A rare presentation of penile strangulation from a foreign body
F Hassin, MG Khairul-Asri, O Fahmy, MF Mohamad Sharin, MR Yusof, FY Lee, AS Ilias, H Ismail
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia
Introduction: One of the rare urology presentations is penile strangulation secondary to foreign object. This was firstly reported by Gauthier in 1755. A metallic or non-metallic object is used by the patient to compress the tissue and underlying vasculature. This is a surgical emergency, and late intervention can lead to penile necrosis, gangrene, and amputation. Time plays a critical role in the management of these patients.
Case description: A 76-year-old Chinese gentleman had increased urinary frequency and inserted his penis in a plastic mineral water bottle. Then his penis was entrapped inside; subsequently, he cut off the rest of the bottle, leaving the head of the bottle at the base. of shaft. After three hours he attended to the emergency department complaining of worsening swelling and pain over his penis. Clinically, Glans penis is bluish, and there's foul-smelling pus discharge just behind the glans penis. Initial attempts were made to remove the bottle with the help of lubricant without any success. Then a pair of heavy scissors were used to try and cut the plastic bottle neck-free. Once The bottle was removed. The penis looked severely oedematous with discoloration of the distal penis. There was no blood. at the meatus, and the patient was able to void without any issues. Uroflow metery after three months showed normal urine flow.
Conclusion: Penile strangulation due to foreign body is a rare clinical emergency in urology. As the objects used by patients are variable, clinicians must be creative and rely on the available equipments. The aim of the treatment is to decompress the constricted penis as soon as possible to prevent acute ischemia and possible gangrene.
POS 012
Surgical audit of laparoscopic living donor nephrectomy: demographics, procedural parameters, complications, and post-operative outcomes
U Phun Loo, Warren Hwa Loon Lo, Noor Ashani Md Yusoff
Department of Urology, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: The global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is in rising trend. The economic burden of end stage renal disease (ESRD) and dialysis treatment is substantial. Renal transplantation is a cost-effective alternative to dialysis and it offers patients improved quality of life in terms of fewer dietary restrictions and ability to resume more productive daily activities. This study examines the outcomes of laparoscopic living donor nephrectomy in Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Methods: This retrospective study reviewed 206 laparoscopic living donor nephrectomies in Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 2020 until June 2024. The variables studied include age, gender, donor-recipient relationship, operative time, duration of hospital stay, haemoglobin difference and change in renal function. Statistical analysis done using SPSS version 23 (IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, USA).
Results: The majority of donors were spouses of the recipients (36.1%), followed by parents (32.2%), siblings (31.2%), and second degree family members (1%). Females were the predominant donors, with a female-to-male ratio of 2:1. The mean donor age was 44.3 years (ranging 21–72 years). The mean operative time was 197.5 min, with a range from 125 to 347 min. None of the donors received blood transfusion and the mean haemoglobin difference was 1.054 g/dL. The mean drop in eGFR was 35.3%. All of the donors were discharged well after an average hospital stay of 5 days, except for 3 patients who experienced Clavien-Dindo grade 2 complications, including subcutaneously emphysema, pyrexia, and pneumonia respectively.
Conclusion: This study highlights the safety of laparoscopic donor nephrectomy and contributes to the understanding of the surgical outcomes.
POS 013
Kidney curveball: a rare case of gastrointestinal tumour with renal metastasis
ID Francis1, P Veerappan1, TC Chew1, D Yunus2, K Zuhaidi2, JS Cheema1, S Thevarajah1
1Urology Unit, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia; 2Department of Pathology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
Introduction: Gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTs) are the most common mesenchymal tumours of the gastrointestinal tract, accounting for approximately 1% of all primary malignant gastrointestinal tumours. The global incidence of GISTs is between 7 and 15 cases per million annually. GISTs originate from interstitial cells of Cajal (ICC), which regulate gastrointestinal motility, and most frequently occur in the stomach (60%–70%), small intestine (20%–25%), and less commonly in the colon, rectum, and oesophagus. Metastasis is most commonly seen in the liver (50%–60%) and peritoneum (20%–43%), and less commonly to lymph nodes, lungs, or bones. However, renal metastasis from GIST is an exceedingly rare occurrence.
Case presentation: This case describes a 58-year-old female initially diagnosed with a localized primary GIST of the stomach, for which she underwent laparoscopic wedge resection. No metastasis was discovered during the initial presentation. Twelve years later, she experienced a recurrence in the stomach and at a previous port site on the anterior abdominal wall, requiring a second laparoscopic wedge resection and a wide local excision respectively, although no neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy was administered throughout treatment. Four years later, she developed a right flank mass, with a multiphase CT scan revealing a complex solid-cystic lower pole renal mass. A biopsy of the mass then confirmed renal metastasis from the recurrent GIST. This case highlights the role of CT imaging in identifying primary and metastatic GISTs, though definitive diagnosis relies on histopathological examination which is usually characterized by immature spindle-shaped and/or epithelial-like cell proliferation. Immunohistochemistry, including CD117 (c-KIT) and CD34, is essential for diagnosis, with 94%–98% of GISTs expressing CD117 and 70% expressing CD34. Treatment typically involves surgical resection for localized GISTs, while metastatic disease is managed with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
Conclusion: Given the rarity of renal metastasis in GISTs, careful clinical evaluation is critical to avoid misdiagnosis and ensure timely management.
POS 014
The veil hides the reality: renal neuroendocrine tumour – a case report
Faisal Abdul, Mr Yusof, Saiful Azli Mz
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang; Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, University Putra Malaysia
Introduction: Renal neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are a rare and distinct subtype of neuroendocrine neoplasms that arise from the kidney. Characterized by their unique origin which have both endocrine and neural properties. Renal NETs represent a unique diagnostic and therapeutic challenge due to their rarity, variable clinical presentation, and often indolent but unpredictable behaviour.
Case Presentation: We present a 33-year-old gentleman with history of a persistent and chronic left flank abdominal mass. Abdominal examination showed palpable left abdominal mass 10 × 10 cm. Endoscopy showed no intraluminal lesions but significant external compression of duodenum and bowels. CT scan showed two exophytic, lobulated masses arising from the left upper pole of the kidney 7.0 × 6.6 × 5.0 cm and 5.0 × 5.3 × 4.6 cm and another large, lobulated intra-abdominal mass seen in the central abdomen, measuring 10.0 × 15.4 × 21.1 cm. Proceeded with open left nephrectomy and segmental hepatectomy with histopathology report showed primary renal neuroendocrine tumour with liver metastasis. He recovered post operatively.
Conclusion: Neuroendocrine tumours are rare, diverse and complex. It may occur in various organs and kidney being the uncommon site for primary NET. Surgical resection is the mainstay of treatment but still require further research in adjuvant therapy. Prognosis of renal NETs is variable, with factors such as tumour grade, stage at diagnosis, and the presence of metastases playing critical roles. Hence, further studies and clinical trials are required to develop effective treatment protocols.
POS 015
Penile strangulation in schizophrenic patient
F Hassin, MG Khairul-Asri, O Fahmy, MF Mohamad Sharin, MR Yusof, FY Lee, AS Ilias, Ismail H
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia
Introduction: Self-harm to the penis is an unusual situation requiring urgent, multidisciplinary intervention. It occurs in the majority of cases in psychotic patients, rarely secondary to alcohol or drug abuse.Different figures of self-transgression include castration, amputation, and strangulation by metallicor non-metallic objects. Treatment varies depending on the time to consultation, the severity of thelesions, and the psychological state.
Case description: A 40-year-old male with known schizophrenia presents to emergency with acute urinary retention. Examination revealed his whole penis was grossly swollen and congested due to penile distal strangulation. He strangulated his penis with a piece of cloth. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia 5 years ago and was on different antipsychotic medications with poor compliance. He received emergency psychiatric advice. A written consent was taken and was taken to the operating theatre. Intraoperative evaluation, penis distal to the strangulated area was ischemic. A partial penectomy was performed, and a 16-Fr transurethral catheter was placed. Patient recovered well postoperatively.
Conclusion: Strangulation and amputation of the penis can be due to psychogenic origin. Patients urinary and sexual functional prognosis requires management in the first few hours. However, the dilemma of therapeutic choice requires multidisciplinary management between urologists and psychiatrists.
POS 016
Testicular trauma or tumour
Ooi Chen Khai1, Dinesh Alagoo1,2, Tee Zhou Yin1, Jaspreet Singh Cheema1, Ooi Chin Chuan1, Shankaran A/L Thevarajah1
1Department of Urology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Sabah, Malaysia; 2Department of Surgery, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, Malaysia
Introduction: Testicular cancer represents 5% of urological tumours.The peak incidence occurs in the third decade of life for mixed germ cell tumour (GCT) patients.
Case Presentation: We report a case of a 17-year-old young gentleman with no previous history of testicular swelling, who presented with pain and swelling over his left scrotum after being kneed by his friend. Examination revealed a large, tender left scrotal swelling. Ultrasonography revealed a heterogenous isoechoic to hyperechoic mass occupying the left scrotum with internal vascularity within resembling intratesticular blood flow. However, there was a disparity between the ultrasonography findings and the clinical presentation, raising suspicion of a left testicular mass. Subsequently, an emergency left radical inguinal orchidectomy was performed. The suspicion was confirmed as the final histopathological examination revealed a mixed GCT. Serum AFP, B-hCG, and LDH were also raised.
Discussion: In case of scrotal trauma where a testicular tumour is accidentally discovered, managing the coexistence of trauma-related hematoma and potential tumour presents a significant challenge Serum tumour markers may aid in diagnosis but may not be feasible in an acute setting. An inguinal approach was undertaken in view of a possible bleeding testicular tumour. When approaching these situations, we recommend that a trans-inguinal approach would be superior to a trans-scrotal approach and should be performed in clinical suspicion of a testicular tumour to ensure the best oncological outcome for the patients.
Conclusion: A high index of suspicion of testicular tumour should be maintained in young men presenting with testicular pathology to ensure an appropriate surgical approach.
POS 017
Evaluating the efficacy of transrectal povidone-iodine application for infection prevention in transrectal ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy: a single-center retrospective study
Mohammad Hifzi Mohd Hashim, Zulkifli Md Zainuddin, Xeng Inn Fam, Li Yi Lim, Muhammad Hasif Azizi
Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, 56000 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Background: Prostate cancer diagnosis via transrectal ultrasound-guided biopsy (TRUS-Bx) poses a significant risk of infectious complications due to the potential contamination from the rectal microbiome. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of transrectal 10% povidone-iodine application, alongside antibiotic prophylaxis, in reducing infectious complications following TRUS-Bx.
Materials and Methods: A retrospective analysis was conducted on 643 patients who underwent TRUS-Bx at a single center from January 2017 to December 2023. Patient records were reviewed for demographic details, biopsy indications, type of antibiotic prophylaxis, and post-biopsy complications. The patients were categorized into two groups: those who received only antibiotic prophylaxis and those who received both antibiotic prophylaxis and transrectal povidone-iodine. Statistical analyses, including chi-square tests and logistic regression, were performed to compare outcomes and assess the impact of povidone-iodine on infection rates.
Results: Of the 643 patients, 285 received antibiotic prophylaxis combined with transrectal povidone-iodine, which led to a statistically significant reduction in infection rates from 2.23% to 0.7% (P < 0.05). There were no significant differences between the povidone-iodine and non-povidone-iodine groups in terms of patient demographics, including age, prostate volumes, PSA levels, and histopathological results, except for Digital Rectal Examination findings (P = 0.030). Logistic regression analysis further validated the significant effect of povidone-iodine in reducing post-biopsy infections manifesting as fever.
Conclusion: The findings suggest that the application of transrectal 10% povidone-iodine in conjunction with antibiotic prophylaxis is an effective strategy to reduce infectious complications following TRUS-Bx. This approach aligns with current guidelines and offers a practical solution, particularly in settings where antibiotic resistance poses a growing challenge.
POS 018
Case report of rare and peculiar renal malignancy
P Singh, P Mugialan, NM Yusoff
Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Synovial sarcoma is a mesenchymal neoplasm characterized by a specific chromosomal translocation t(X;18) (p11; q11) leading to the formation of the SYT-SSX fusion gene. While it predominantly affects the extremities, primary renal involvement is exceedingly rare. This case report aims to describe the clinical presentation, diagnostic approach, and management of primary synovial sarcoma of the kidney.
Case Presentation: A 32-year-old male presented with shortness of breath and pleuritic chest pain while travelling to japan. Physical examination revealed a palpable mass in the left abdomen. Imaging studies demonstrated a large renal mass with evidence of local invasion, IVC infiltration, pulmonary embolism and lymphadenopathy. a percutaneous biopsy was performed, and histological examination revealed spindle-shaped tumour cells with a monomorphic appearance. Immunohistochemistry and molecular testing confirmed the diagnosis of synovial sarcoma. Patient referred to the oncology team and started with palliative chemotherapy doxorubicin for 6 cycles.
Discussion: Synovial sarcoma of the kidney is a diagnostic challenge due to its rarity and nonspecific clinical presentation. The differential diagnosis includes renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell carcinoma, and other renal neoplasms. The management of primary synovial sarcoma of the kidney typically involves a multidisciplinary approach, including surgical resection, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.
Conclusion: This case report underscores the necessity of considering synovial sarcoma in the differential diagnosis of renal masses, despite its rarity. Early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach to treatment are essential for improving patient outcomes. Further research and documentation of such rare cases are crucial for refining management strategies and improving prognostic understanding.
POS 019
PCNL: a viable treatment option for renal calculi in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders
P Singh, P Mugialan, NM Yusoff
Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Renal calculi, or kidney stones, are a common urological condition that can cause significant pain and discomfort. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a minimally invasive procedure that has emerged as a preferred treatment option for many patients with renal calculi. However, its applicability in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders remains relatively unexplored. This case report presents a patient with spinal injury and severe limb contractures who underwent PCNL for renal calculi. The aim of this report is to demonstrate the feasibility and safety of PCNL in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders, highlighting the potential benefits of this minimally invasive approach.
Case Presentation: A patient 32 years old, male with a history of spinal injury and severe limb contractures presented with recurrent Urinary tract symptoms. Imaging revealed bilateral renal calculus with non-dilated right kidney on a CT urography.
Discussion: The management of upper tract calculi in patients with SCI has evolved significantly over the past two decades. While conservative management was once the norm, advancements in endourological techniques and lithotripter technology have made surgical intervention more effective and less risky. Nevertheless, the unique challenges faced by patients with SCI, including increased risk of infection, immobility, and poorly draining urinary systems, continue to make urolithiasis a significant concern. The best management approach for upper tract calculi in patients with SCI remains guided by traditional principles: stone size, location, urinary drainage, and the presence of infection. Culkin et al. showed a higher rate of major complications in patients with SCI compared to ambulatory patients, primarily due to respiratory compromise, pneumonia, and increased susceptibility to infection. To mitigate these risks, single-stage dilators are often employed to minimize parenchymal damage and reduce the risk of bleeding from repeated trauma. In cases of severe infection or hydronephrosis, percutaneous nephrostomy placement by an interventional radiologist can provide temporary drainage and facilitate subsequent urological interventions. Despite the physical limitations of this patient, supine percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) was successfully performed with appropriate modifications. Specialized positioning with added medical staff, and careful consideration of the patient's contracture of upper and lower limbs, interventional radiologist placed a nephrostomy tube few days prior to the PCNL procedure. The surgery was completed within 1 h without major complication and the patient avoided the need for a ureteral stent, angio-catheter was left in place for drainage along with malecot catheter for drainage, and post-operative imaging confirmed complete stone clearance with subsequently patient discharged home after 3 days.
Conclusion: This case report highlights the potential of PCNL as a safe and effective treatment option for renal calculi in patients with neuro-musculoskeletal disorders. By carefully considering the patient's specific needs and utilizing appropriate techniques, PCNL can offer a minimally invasive and beneficial approach to managing this condition. Further studies are needed to evaluate the long-term outcomes of PCNL in this patient population.
POS 020
Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Energy Coagulation in Radiation-Induced Hemorrhagic Cystitis: A Narrative Review
Wei Chern Khern1, Novinth Kumar1,2, Retnagowri Rajandram1, Shanggar Kuppusamy1,2
1Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 2Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya, Kuala, Lumpur, Malaysia
Objective: To assess the efficacy and safety of using energy devices as treatment for radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis (RHC) and to determine the most suitable energy source, settings and techniques based on laser-tissue interaction.
Methods: A comprehensive search of Google Scholar, PubMed, and Web of Science databases was conducted until February 2024 to identify relevant studies on use of energy devices for RHC. Additionally, ClinicalTrials.gov and the World Health Organization's International Clinical Trials Registry Platform were searched for ongoing studies.
Results: We identified 10 studies fulfilling the search criteria using treatment modalities such as Nd:YAG laser, Argon plasma coagulation, 980-nm diode laser, and KTP (Potassium-Titanyl-Phosphate) laser. Across different studies, 65–100% of RHC patients achieved resolution after one laser session, with a mean/median hematuria-free intervals of 11 to 16 months and mean follow-up periods of 11 to 30 months. Complications comprised storage symptoms, bladder stones, clot retention, and recurrent hematuria, with prevalence rates of 3.4% to 31%.
Laser settings involved low power (<40 W), with either a pulse duration of 2–3 s or 10–40 milliseconds: some used continuous wave mode. Other practises include selective coagulation employed in a “painting” fashion and non-contact mode (3-5 mm). Treatment endpoints were haemostasis, involution of telangiectatic vessels and formation of pale well-circumscribed mucosal ulcer.
Conclusion: Energy devices have considerable efficacy and safety to treat RHC patients and can be considered for refractory RHC and as an adjunct after initial management. The various properties of KTP laser confers advantage over other energy devices.
POS 021
Appearance can be deceiving: metastatic seminoma to left ureter – a case report
Shamsudin NJ1, MR Yusof1, Mohamad Shahrin MF1,2, Khairul-Asri MG1,2, Fahmy O1,2
1Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, University Putra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia; 2 Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, UniversitiPutra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: Seminoma is the more common type of testicular cancer that originates from germ cells. Generally known for its relatively favourable prognosis compared to other testicular cancers. While seminoma primarily affects the testicles and metastasize to other parts of the body, including lymph nodes, lungs, and rarely other organs such as the brain, liver or even ureter.
Case Study: We present a case of a 58-year-old gentleman with history of left orchidectomy 20 years ago with unknown pathology with an incidental findings of left ureteric lesion. Urine cytology showed features suspicious of high-grade urothelial carcinoma. Imaging with Contrasted CT scan showed high risk features. He underwent Left Nephroureterectomy with Bladder Cuff excision which revealed as a metastatic seminoma. Patient recovered well post-operative.
Conclusion: Although rare, seminomas can metastasize to unusual locations such as the ureter. Despite its appearance and features of typical Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma, the diagnosis was only achieved through a combination of imaging and histopathological examination. Hence, the importance of Multi-Disciplinary Team discussion in managing this patient.
POS 022
A surprising shift: prostate Carcinoma's uninvited journey to the penis
ID Francis1, P Veerappan1, M Krishnan1, D. Yunus2, CC Ooi1, S Thevarajah1
1Urology Unit, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia; 2Department of Pathology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
Prostate carcinoma ranks as the second most common cancer among men worldwide. However, penile metastasis originating from prostate carcinoma is exceptionally rare with an incidence of approximately 0.3% to 0.5%. Between September 2006 and March 2021, only 72 new cases were reported. The commonest mechanisms of penile metastasis from prostate carcinoma is by retrograde venous spread, lymphatic spread or by direct extension of the tumour. Penile metastases typically develop in the central regions of the corpus cavernosum or over the glans penis. These metastases may sometimes be asymptomatic, but can be associated with penile nodules, ulcerative changes, secondary priapism (occurring in 20%–50% of cases), pain in the perineal, pelvic or penile areas, dysuria, and haematuria. This case study reported a 76-year-old male with proven metastatic prostate carcinoma, who subsequently developed a lesion over glans of the penis. A biopsy and histological analysis confirmed that the lesion was a metastasis from the primary prostate carcinoma. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the penis is considered the most reliable imaging modality for the diagnosis of penile metastases from prostate carcinoma, but ultimately, the gold standard of definitive diagnosis is by fine-needle aspiration cytology or excision biopsy. Management options include local treatments such as surgical excision, partial or total penectomy, external beam radiotherapy and brachytherapy. Penile metastases is considered a visceral manifestation of advanced disease, classified as M1c based on the TNM staging, indicating poor prognosis of the disease. Metastatic prostate carcinoma treatment mainly involving androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and systemic therapy should be continued to slow down disease progression. In conclusion, this case emphasizes the importance of considering penile metastasis in prostate carcinoma patients presenting with penile symptoms. As such, early detection and prompt management is crucial for optimizing patient outcome.
POS 023
Prostate cancer with concomitant Hodgkin's lymphoma: an overlapping challenge
I Idzman1,2, MG Khairul-Asr3,4, O Fahmy3,4, MF Mohamad-Sharin3,4, MR Yusof3,4, FY Lee3,4, AS Ilias3,4, MH Ismail3,4, MD Mohamad-Ashraf1,2, MG Faiz-Najmuddin1,2, SA Ikhwan1,2, AZ Mamat1,2
1Department of Surgery, School of Medical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, Malaysia; 2Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, Malaysia; 3Department of Urology, University Putra Malaysia, Selangor Malaysia; 4Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: Prostate cancer and Hodgkin's lymphoma represent two prevalent yet distinct malignancies, each necessitating unique therapeutic approaches. The incidence of prostate cancer along with concomitant Hodgkin's lymphoma is relatively rare. The treatment regimens typically differ; while prostate cancer may be managed through surgery, radiation, hormonal treatment even chemotherapy, whereas Hodgkin's lymphoma often responds to chemotherapy and radiation. The overlap can lead to complications, including heightened toxicity from therapies.
Case Study: We present a case of a 61-year-old gentleman presented with hematuria and raised PSA. Examination revealed no enlargement and no nodule felt. Transrectal ultrasound guided biopsy confirmed prostate adenocarcinoma, Gleason 7 (4 + 3). Radiological staging showed multiple enlarged pelvic lymph nodes, largest measuring 1.4 and 1.2 cm with no lesions in other viscera. Subsequently done a PET PSMA and showed local uptake to prostate with no avidity to the enlarged lymph nodes and viscera. Patient has intermediate risk prostate cancer and counselled for operative management or radiotherapy. He underwent robotic assisted radical prostatectomy and bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection. Histopathology revealed, prostatic adenocarcinoma, however the enlarged lymph nodes showed mononuclear Reed-Steinburg cells thus diagnosed with Classical Hodgkin lymphoma.
Conclusion: The co-occurrence of these malignancies is not fully understood but may relate to shared risk factors such as genetic predispositions, immune system alterations, or environmental exposures. Understanding the biological interactions between these cancers and adapting treatment strategies is vital for improving patient outcomes hence the importance of MDT.
POS 024
A rare occurrence of triple urological malignancies of the renal, ureter and bladder - a case report
MH Mrosli, MR Yusof, MF Mohamad Shahrin, MG Khairul-Asri, O Fahmy
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, University Putra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: It is uncommon to have numerous primary malignant tumours in a same patient. Occurrence of three urological malignancies in a single patient makes diagnosis and decision for treatment options often challenging. This has always been a subject of controversy for clinical decision-making process, hence the importance of MDT.
Case description: A 77-years-old male with underlying Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism and Chronic Kidney Disease presented with hematuria in 2014 and was investigated and has a Right Renal Tumour. Patient underwent right radical nephrectomy and HPE showed Right Clear Cell Carcinoma Fuhrman Grade 2. Presented again in 2021 with hematuria, was investigated and treated as Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). He opted for trimodal therapy and was well until 2023. Patient had recurrent hematuria and treated as radiation cystitis and required multiple cystodhiathermy and clot evacuation. Further investigation revealed Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (UTUC) at the right ureteric stump. Proceeded with right ureterectomy in July 2023. Post operatively complicated with intra-peritoneal leak and sepsis and required Left Nephrostomy Tube insertion. Patient was counselled for radical cystectomy, bilateral internal iliac artery angioembolization and hyperbaric therapy which however refused by patient.
Conclusion: Renal, Ureteric and Bladder Cancers are all commonly treated urological malignancies. When there are multiple primary urogenital malignancies, treatment is more difficult and this will pose challenges to clinicians for decision making. There is no consensus on the treatment of multiple malignant tumours. Patient care is individualize depending on the type and stage of each tumour.
POS 025
A case report and literature review of adult cystic nephroma
Kaven Tan Kai Woon, Ooi Yeon Wee, Kumarappan Alagappan
Department of Urology, Hospital Pulau Pinang
Background: Cystic nephroma is a rare non-hereditary benign cystic neoplasm of kidney. It has a bimodal distribution, which most commonly seen in children younger than two years old, followed by adult between 4th and 6th decade. Clinical manifestation is often non-specific. In this case report, we discuss a rare case of cystic nephroma in a 26 years old lady. To our best knowledge, this is the first case of adult cystic nephroma reported in Malaysia literature up to date.
Case: A 26 years old lady with no known medical illness, presents with fever and cloudy urine. She was initially treated as urinary tract infection. Subsequent investigation with ultrasound shows an incidental finding of a large well defined solid cystic mass at right kidney. CECT renal protocol shows a right mid to lower pole renal cystic mass, measuring 12.6 × 12.0 × 12.0 cm, demonstrating heterogenous peripheral enhancement with multiple thick enhancing septa within, with mesenteric and perinephric lymphadenopathy, suspicious of renal cell carcinoma. Open right radical nephrectomy was performed. Pathological assessment shows a well demarcated and unencapsulated cystic tumour with multiple cystic spaces containing clear mucoid material. Histology shows adult cystic nephroma with no evidence of malignancy. The patient was well during her follow up post-surgery.
Conclusion: Cystic nephroma although rare, may occur in adult with non-specific presentation. This case report aims to raise clinical suspicion of this diagnosis in future encounter. Long term follow up is recommended for early detection of recurrence or malignant transformation.
POS 026
Rare metastatic sites of renal cell carcinoma: a case series
Ming Soen Ngooi, Xing Wong, Syahril Anuar Salauddin, Hamid Hj Ghazali
Department of Urology, Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Pahang, Malaysia
Introduction: RCC accounts for 90% of kidney tumours. In Malaysia, RCC ranks 13th most common cancer with 5-year prevalence of 10.4/100 000 population. RCC remains asymptomatic until advanced stages. RCC has potential where the pattern of metastases are unpredictable. Hereby, we present 3 cases of RCC with unusual metastatic sites (gingiva, tongue & sternum).
Case Series:
Case-1: 60-year-old male, presented with gum swelling and cough for 2-months. Biopsy revealed chromophobe RCC. CT showed a right renal mass of 12 cm, enhancing 5 cm mass at the floor of the mouth with lung and para-aortic nodes. IMDC = 5. Patient succumbed prior to TKI.
Case-2: 41-year-old male, presented with tongue swelling, visible hematuria and abdominal fullness. Tongue biopsy revealed clear cell RCC. CT revealed 18 cm left renal mass with level 0 thrombus with multiple lung nodules. IMDC = 3. Patient planned for TKI but defaulted follow-up.
Case-3: 60-year-old male, presented with sternal swelling. Staging CT revealed a 7 cm sternal mass with intrathoracic extension and right kidney 2.8 cm enhancing mass with lung nodules. Excision of chest wall mass showed clear cell RCC. IMDC = 3. Patient currently on pazopanib.
Discussion: RCC has high metastatic potential with common metastasis to lungs, bones, liver, lymph nodes, adrenal glands, and brain. Oral cavity & solitary sternum metastasis is rare. The median survival of metastatic RCC ranges from 7.8 to 43.2 months depending on IMDC prognostication. Standard of care for metastatic RCC is a combination of immunotherapy & targeted therapy. Local treatment of metastasis from RCC eg: metastasectomy and radiotherapy remains debatable and reserved for local symptoms control or palliative purposes.
Conclusion: RCC with metastasis to unusual sites are usually advanced at presentation with guarded prognosis. Multimodality approach is recommended focusing on palliation of symptoms and improving quality of life. ICI combination is the SOC while surgery & radiotherapy are for palliative purposes.
POS 027
Before the Knife: complete androgen insensitivity syndrome – a case report
Leroy Wui Hon Lim, Roger Anthony Idi, Yue Keng Goh
Department of Urology, Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Introduction: Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS) is a rare sexual development disorder where individuals present with female phenotype despite having genotypic male karyotype (46XY) due to impaired virilization. Presentation to Urology may involve either a female child with inguinal hernia or female adolescent being evaluated for amenorrhea. A multidisciplinary approach is essential, and this case report highlights several key aspects.
Case Report: A 19-year-old college student presents with amenorrhea. Examination reveals Tanner III breasts and female genitalia. Hormonal workup shows elevated testosterone (21.1 nmol/L) and LH (84.5 mIU/mL). Chromosomal analysis confirms a 46, XY karyotype. Pelvic MRI shows bilateral adnexal lesions (3.0 × 2.5 × 2.4 cm on the right, 3.5 × 2.7 × 3.1 cm on the left) and uterine hypoplasia. A multidisciplinary team meeting, including Urology, Gynaecology and Psychiatry, is conducted and she is scheduled for diagnostic laparoscopy and bilateral gonadectomy. Post-surgery, she will require long-term hormonal therapy and possible vaginal dilation to address potential dyspareunia. The patient identifies as female, hence Psychiatry team will provide necessary psychosocial support.
Discussion: Management for CAIS should be individualized. Gonadectomy is indicated due to malignancy risks but can be deferred until post-puberty to allow breast development and growth spurts. Swyer syndrome is a differential diagnosis hence visualization of uterus is an important finding during laparoscopy. If patient declines surgery, perform serial monitoring with imaging and tumour markers. Hormonal therapy is inititated post-gonadectomy to maintain bone health, secondary sexual characteristics and cardiovascular protection. Vaginal surgery, while rarely needed, may include dilation or vaginoplasty. In light of controversial gender-related topics, advocacy for patient is vital.
Conclusion: A multidisciplinary approach is vital in managing CAIS because it is life-changing for both patient and family.
POS 028
Benign yet devastating: a case of bladder inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour
TS Tung, ZY Tee, T Shankaran
Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Sabah, Malaysia
Introduction: Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour (IMT) of the urinary bladder is a benign soft tissue tumour primarily affecting younger individuals. Despite its generally benign nature, IMT can exhibit aggressive behaviour, posing significant diagnostic and therapeutic challenges.
Case Report: We report the case of a 13-year-old boy who presented with massive painless gross hematuria with no preceding triggers. CTA was performed due to profuse bleeding, which could obscure visibility and anticipate difficulty in controlling the bleeding endoscopically. It revealed an actively bleeding 4.5 cm left inferolateral bladder mass, requiring selective embolization of the left vesical artery for haemorrhage control. Subsequent TURBT confirmed a large solid mass at left anterior wall, which was completely resected. Histopathological examination revealed tumour with proliferation of spindle cells with myofibroblastic features within a myxoid stroma and a dense inflammatory infiltrate. Positive invasion of tumour into muscle tissue. Immunohistochemistry was positive for ALK1 and smooth muscle actin (SMA), confirming the diagnosis of IMT. The patient had an uneventful recovery, and follow-up cystoscopy at three months showed no evidence of recurrence.
Conclusion: Bladder IMT is often difficult to distinguish from malignancy before surgical intervention, and definitive diagnosis relies on histopathological analysis. Although the prognosis is favourable after transurethral resection, the potential for recurrence necessitates regular follow-up. Further research into the molecular mechanisms of underlying IMT may lead to improved therapeutic strategies, particularly for cases where surgical options are limited.
POS 029
Complex management of an extensive angiomyolipoma mimicking a Bosniak 4 renal cyst: a case report
AR Sufian1, MAR Islah2, MN Kamarulzaman2
1Urology unit, Department of Surgery, Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre@IIUM, Kuantan; 2Urology unit, Department of Surgery, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Kuantan
Introduction: Angiomyolipoma is a benign tumour characterized by the growth of blood vessels, muscle, and fat tissue, typically confined to a single organ. However, in rare cases, it can form a cocoon-like structure involving multiple organs. We recently encountered an extensive case of left renal angiomyolipoma with involvement of the pancreas and spleen, which prompted us to share our experience.
Case Presentation: We report the case of a middle-aged woman who presented with abdominal swelling that had been increasing in size over the past year, causing significant discomfort. The patient did not exhibit hematuria or constitutional symptoms. Clinical examination revealed a ballotable mass in the left kidney. A contrasted computed tomography (CT) renal 4-phase scan identified the mass as a Bosniak category 4 left renal cyst.
The patient subsequently underwent elective left nephrectomy. During the procedure, we discovered a cystic growth that had extensively rotated the pancreas, resulting in the splenic vein being positioned anteriorly, and the cyst was attached to the hilum of the spleen. Given the case's complexity, we consulted the upper gastrointestinal surgery team and proceeded with an R2 resection. The patient had an uneventful recovery following surgery, and the final histopathological examination confirmed the diagnosis of angiomyolipoma of the left kidney.
Conclusion: This case highlights a rare presentation of extensive renal angiomyolipoma involving adjacent organs, such as the pancreas and spleen. By sharing our experience in managing this complex case, we aim to contribute to the understanding and management of similar cases in the future.
POS 030
Uncommon encounter: a case report of a rare benign renal tumour in an elderly male
WCT Jeffery, GC Teh, PY Chia
Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia
Introduction: Metanephric adenoma (MA) is a rare embryonal epithelial tumour of the kidney, representing just 0.2% of all adult renal tumours. It may present with symptoms of flank pain, hematuria, palpable mass which make it challenging to differentiate from other renal tumours. A definitive diagnosis can only be achieved through postoperative immunohistological analysis and staining. It commonly affects female in their middle age compared to males in ratio of 2:1.
Case Presentation: A 60yo male smoker with NKMI presented in April 2024 with episodes of painless hematuria. Patient underwent a contrasted CT showing a solid exophytic mass in left kidney upper pole measuring 5 cm, with no local invasion, lymphadenopathy or metastasis. Patient underwent left RAPN in June 2024, HPE confirmed metanephric adenoma from immunohistological staining.
Discussions: The aetiology and risk factors for metanephric adenomas (MAs) remain largely undefined. On imaging studies, MAs may present with calcifications, hemorrhagic areas, and necrosis. Macroscopically, MAs are characterized by well-encapsulated solid masses. Histopathologically, tumour cells contain renal epithelial or stromal cells with uniformly small, ovoid nucleoli.
Conclusion: MA is a rare benign condition with overlapping presentation of other renal neoplasm. In selected cases, a biopsy can be performed preoperatively but not without risks. A surgical removal of the mass is recommended for both diagnosis and curative treatment. The timely evaluation and intervention of these patients provide excellent outcomes.
POS 031
Rare reported case of penile strangulation secondary to foreign body
DCW Ling, N Kumar, S Kuppusamy, TA Ong, AN Fadzli, WS Yeoh
Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University Malaya Medical Centre, Malaysia
Introduction: Penile strangulation, a rare condition akin to compartment syndrome, demands urgent intervention to preserve corporal vascularity.
Case Presentation: A 50-year-old married man presented to us with penile strangulation secondary to metallic dumbbell weight that was used for self-gratification. Each dumbbell weight 1.75 kg and 1.5 kg. He presented to us 5 days after insertion with difficulty removal of dumbbell but still able to pass urine otherwise. Firefighter team was involved for removal of dumbbell due to tight strangulation. Penile appears to be congested but not gangrenous, urinary catheter 16F foleys was able to be inserted. Management was done via stepwise approach. First, we attempted manual removal with lubrication, string technique under penile block but attempt was futile. Next, we attempted drilling with wheel blade with assistance from the firefighter team and anaesthetic team for sedation. Secondary burn injury was prevented by placing wet gauze below dumbbell with continuous water irrigation to cool down the metal. Few minutes into drilling, little progress was made thus decision for hydraulic cutter to prevent further complication. Cutting was done at 12 0 clock and 6 o clock to split dumbbell into 2 for removal. Penis appears to be healthy with minimal excoriation mark and secondary burn injury. He was discharge well with daily dressing.
Conclusion: Penile strangulation, though rare, requires a systematic management approach to mitigate risk and ensure patient safety, underscoring the importance of preventative measure to avert secondary injury. This case highlights the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration and swift action in managing such uncommon yet potentially severe urological emergencies.
POS 032
Malignant sertoli cell tumour arising presenting as a strangulated inguinal hernia
P Singh, S Nasir, S Lechmianandan
Urology Unit, Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh, Ipoh Perak
Introduction: Sertoli cell tumours (SCTs) of the testis are rare comprises approximately 0.5% to 1.5% of all testicular tumours. While most SCTs are benign, some can become malignant. Malignant SCTs (MSCTs) are aggressive tumours with a poor prognosis. This case report presents a patient with a history of scrotal swelling for 50 years who was diagnosed with MSCT and experienced recurrent disease despite multiple surgeries.
Case Report: A 65-year-old man presented with acute left inguinal pain, history of left scrotal swelling for over 50 years. Clinically a palpable mass in the left inguinal region and a left scrotal mass with multiple nodules. Hence underwent exploratory surgery with the impression of strangulated hernia, intra-op a hydrocele was noted, and the left testicle was found to be nodular. A biopsy was taken, initial HPE report suggested a malignant tumour of unknown origin. Second opinion confirmed the diagnosis of MSCT with IHC. The patient underwent an inguinal orchiectomy, within three months, he developed recurrent swelling in the left inguinal region and scrotum. He underwent excision of the inguinal nodule and scrotectomy with primary closure by the plastic surgery team. Despite these interventions, within three months he developed recurrent swelling and metastatic to the cervical lymph nodes. He underwent first-line palliative chemotherapy with the EP regimen (etoposide and cisplatin) for four cycles which showed response.
Conclusion: MSCTs are rare and aggressive tumours with a poor prognosis. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential for improving outcomes. This case report presents a patient with a malignant Sertoli cell tumour who experienced recurrent disease which responded to pallative chemotherapy. The case emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and ongoing surveillance for patients with MSCTs. Further research is needed to develop more effective treatment options for this rare and aggressive disease.
POS 033
A rare case of penile schwannomatosis presenting with painful nocturnal penile tumescence
Chan Ming Tow (Chan MT)1, Chan Ming Chun (Chan MC)2
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore; 2Tan Tock SengHospital, Singapore
Background: Penile schwannoma is a rare tumour. They commonly present as an asymptomatic, painless and slow growing mass. Other presentations include sexual dysfunction, most commonly dyspareunia, followed by erectile dysfunction, abnormal penile curvature or pain with ejaculation.
Case presentation: A 26-year-old male presented atypically with painful nocturnal penile tumescence, along with multiple nodules over the dorsal penis. Excision of multiple penile tumours under general anaesthesia was performed and histopathologic examination revealed benign schwannoma.
Conclusion: Our hypothesis is that the schwannoma lies along the axis of the dorsal penile nerve, and compression of this nerve occurs during his erection causing pain. However, there are limited presentations of painful erections in penile schwannomas, and we hope that future studies can help confirm this theory.
POS 034
Focal therapy using HIFU for intermediate-risk localized prostate cancer: initial experience of single institution in Malaysia
Vincent Khor1, Peter Ka-Fung Chiu3, Omar Fahmy1,2, Mohd Ghani Khairul-Asri1,2
1Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Malaysia; 3Department of Surgery, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Introduction: High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a promising focal therapy for localized prostate cancer, providing a less invasive alternative to whole-gland treatments like radical prostatectomy or radiotherapy, which carry significant risks of morbidity. This study reports the short-term outcomes and initial experience with HIFU for prostate cancer at our institution.
Methods: From September 2023 to September 2024, four patients with localized intermediate-risk prostate cancer underwent HIFU focal therapy, under general anaesthesia with real-time ultrasound guidance (Sonablate® HIFU). Short-term outcomes evaluated included complications using Clavien-Dindo classification, follow-up PSA levels, and MRI changes post-HIFU.
Results: The mean age of patients was 62 years (range: 48–72). The mean (SD) preoperative PSA level was 8.21 ng/mL (5.38). All patients were diagnosed with ISUP Grade Group 2 cancer through MRI-US fusion biopsy. They received quadrant or hemigland ablations. Post-HIFU, all patients showed a significant PSA reduction, with a mean decrease of 81.5%. There were no complications reported. Urethral catheter was removed successfully after 5 days in all patients. MRI scans performed after HIFU revealed negative enhancement and changes on diffusion-weighted imaging in the treated zones and the remaining prostate.
Conclusion: HIFU appears to be a viable and effective focal therapy for carefully selected patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer, showing promising outcomes and safety. MRI-targeted biopsy and systematic mapping are crucial for treatment planning and essential for initiating a focal therapy program. Focal therapy represents the future of prostate cancer treatment and should be embraced in Malaysia, with increased training opportunities to support its broader adoption.
POS 035
When Plasma cell go astray; a case study of extramedullary plasmacytoma in the urinary bladder
JM Muhammad Hafiz, MZ Saiful Azli, K Rishithra
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, Kajang, Malaysia
Introduction: Extramedullary plasmacytoma (EMP) is a rare malignancy characterized by the proliferation of monoclonal plasma cells outside the bone marrow, commonly presenting in tissue such as the respiratory tract or soft tissues. Its occurrence in the urinary bladder is exceedingly uncommon, with only a few cases documented in the literature. EMP typically manifests as solitary bladder mass and can be challenging to differentiate from other bladder pathologies due to its non specific symptoms and imaging findings.
This case report presents an unusual instance of EMP in the urinary bladder, highlighting the diagnostic challenges and therapeutic strategies employed. The patient, a 57 year-old male, who is a known case of multiple myeloma completed chemotherapy and radiotherapy presented with visible hematuria. Cystoscopy examination shows a 7 cm multilobulated solid mass arising from the trigone near the right ureteric orifice. Contrasted CT scan shows right gross hydronephrosis in which right nephrostomy tube was inserted. There was no other suspicious lesion seen. He underwent transurethral resection of bladder tumour and the histopathology specimen is consistent with extramedullary plasmacytoma. A high possibility of recurrence of multiple myeloma was bore to mind. He was referred back to haematology where chemotherapy was initiated and on regular surveillence cystoscopy.
We aim to discuss the clinical presentation, diagnostic workup, and management of this rare entity, providing insights to its pathophysiology and contributing to the limited body of knowledge on extramedullary plasmacytoma in the urinary bladder.
POS 036
Effectiveness of joint specialist POPS (peri-operative care of older people undergoing surgery) and urology management in bladder cancer patients with apparent frailty
Suriaraj Karppaya1, Paramananthan Mariappan1,2, Helen Jones3, Rebecca Dryburgh3, Patsy Bathgate3, Yolande Mackie-Titterton3, Deborah Morley4, Irwin Foo4 and Elizabeth MacDonald3
1Edinburgh Bladder Cancer Surgery, Department of Urology, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; 2University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; 3Peri-Operative care of Older People undergoing Surgery (POPS), Medicine of the Elderly Department, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; 4Department of Anaesthetics and Critical Care, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Introduction: Surgical intervention may not be appropriate in frail patients with new or recurrent bladder cancer.
To ensure that their care is aligned to the principles of “Realistic Medicine” (DOI: 10.1016/j.pec.2019.06.024), we developed a structured programme of joint management between our Peri-Operative care of Older People undergoing Surgery (POPS), Anaesthetic and Urology teams. This analysis examines our experience.
Materials and methods: Patients listed for surgery and deemed to be frail at initial screening, underwent Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment by POPS colleagues, followed by specialist anaesthetic (if indicated) and surgical evaluations. Validated measures of frailty, cognition and function were used. Each patient had a joint consultation with a bladder cancer and POPS specialist. Patient details and clinical metrics were recorded prospectively on a POPS database, with clinical follow-up records maintained electronically.
Results: From a total (approximately) of 460 suspected or confirmed bladder cancer patients in the POPS database, 100 were reviewed in the joint POPS-bladder cancer specialist clinic between January 2017 and December 2023. Moderate/ severe frailty was noted in 53%. Only 20% of patients proceeded with the intended surgery (GA cystoscopy/ TURBT/ cystectomy). The majority of patients were recommended to receive Best Supportive Care (45%), active surveillance (16%), repeat diagnostics (14%) or local anaesthetic fulguration (4%). Over the follow-up period, most did not change from the recommended intervention.
Conclusions: This joint POPS-bladder cancer specialist management appears to be a safe, comprehensive and patient-centred approach to the effective and efficient management of frail patients with bladder cancer.
POS 037
Rock bottom: case report of a huge urethral diverticular stone
EW Lee1, K Umadhevan2, T Shankaran1
1Urology Unit, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Sabah, Malaysia; 2Urology Department, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Urethral stones, particularly large ones, are rare clinical entities that present unique diagnostic and therapeutic challenges.
Case Presentation: This case report details the presentation, diagnosis, and management of a 61-year-old male who presented with worsening perineo-scrotal pain over a five-month period. The patient had a 30-year history of a gradually enlarging scrotal mass, which had been asymptomatic until recently. Notably, the patient also had a history of a scrotal abscess three years prior, treated conservatively, followed by the development of a peno-scrotal fistula. He reported micturating via both the fistula and urethral meatus. Physical examination revealed a palpable, mobile, non-tender mass along the median raphe and a non-discharging sinus at the penoscrotal region. Imaging studies, including ultrasonography and urethrogram, confirmed the presence of a large urethral stone and a urethrocutaneous fistula. Flexible cystoscopy further revealed multiple false tracts along the urethra. The patient underwent successful surgical management via perineal urethrostomy and stone removal. Intraoperatively, multiple fistulous openings were noted along the anterior penile urethra, and a large urethral diverticular stone measuring 5 × 4 cm was extracted. The urethral ends were matured into a non-transecting perineal urethrostomy, and a catheter was inserted. The patient was discharged in good condition but was subsequently lost to follow-up.
Conclusion: This case highlights the importance of considering urethral stones in patients with complex urological histories and underscores the effectiveness of surgical intervention in managing such cases.
POS 038
Two in One: Case Report of Ipsilateral Synchronous Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma and Papillary Urothelial Carcinoma
EW Lee1, K Umadhevan2, JH Tham3, T Shankaran1
1Urology Unit, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Sabah, Malaysia; 2Urology Department, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Department of Pathology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Sabah, Malaysia
Background: Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for 2-3% of all cancers, with clear cell carcinoma (ccRCC) being the most prevalent subtype, representing approximately 75% of RCC cases. Urothelial carcinoma (UC), the most common cancer of the urinary tract, can develop along the entire urinary system. The concurrence of synchronous ipsilateral RCC and UC is an extremely rare occurrence. To the best of our knowledge, only 47 cases have been reported to date, with the most recent case described by Muhamed et al. in April 2023.
Case Presentation: A 76-year-old non-smoking woman with a one-year history of intermittent painless hematuria underwent computed tomography (CT) imaging in November 2023, which revealed a right lower pole enhancing endophytic lesion with a nephrometry score of 9a, highly suggestive of malignancy. Multiple non-enhancing lesions were also reported, largest in the midpole measuring 0.8 cm, classified as Bosniak 2 renal cyst. Her urine cytology, tested 3 times, were negative for malignant cells. The patient subsequently underwent a laparoscopic left nephrectomy in April 2024 and recovered well post-operatively. Histopathology analysis of the specimen identified two distinct tumors were identified: a low-grade ccRCC in the lower pole (16 × 23 × 28 mm) and a high-grade UC in the renal pelvis (23 × 15 × 13 mm). A flexible cystoscopy showed no bladder abnormalities. One month after surgery, a surveillance CT scan revealed no evidence of local recurrence or contralateral kidney lesions. A review with radiology team in August 2024 confirmed the presence of two separate masses on the pre-operative scan, correlating with the final histopathology findings.
Conclusion: This case highlights the critical importance of recognizing the possible presence of synchronous renal tumors with different pathohistologies, as these may affect prognosis and treatment strategies. The gold standard for small RCC is radical or partial nephrectomy, but radical nephrouretrectomy with bladder cuff excision is required in UC cases. The prognosis is typically dictated by the more aggressive of the two tumours.
POS 039
Threat of the spread: renal metastases of poorly differentiated thyroid cancer – a case report
Leroy Wui Hon Lim, Kamal Raj Perumal, Yue Keng Goh
Department of Urology, Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Introduction: Metastasis to the kidneys is uncommon, and managing renal secondaries can be challenging. Common primary sources include the lung, colon, lymphoma, or melanoma, while metastasis from thyroid cancer to renal is rare, as demonstrated in this case.
Case Report: A 64-year-old man was referred for evaluation of a left renal mass. He had previously undergone total thyroidectomy and modified radical neck dissection in February 2023, with a histopathological diagnosis of poorly differentiated thyroid carcinoma (pT3a pN1b). Following treatment with radioactive iodine (RAI) in July 2023, a SPECT scan revealed iodine-avid disease in the left kidney. CT scan showed a 6.7 × 6.7 × 6.3 cm enhancing, exophytic lesion in the lower pole of the left kidney, with additional lesions in the lungs, liver, and vertebrae. Biopsy of the renal lesion confirmed the presence of follicular thyroid tissue, favouring a diagnosis of metastatic thyroid carcinoma over ectopic thyroid tissue. The patient underwent further RAI treatments, and CT reassessment in May 2024 demonstrated a mixed response: stable renal (6.7 × 6.7 × 6.8 cm), liver and vertebral lesions, but new lung nodules. He remains under close multidisciplinary follow-up.
Discussion: When managing a solitary renal lesion in patients with known solid-organ malignancies, distinguishing between primary and secondary tumours is crucial. Tissue diagnosis through biopsy or surgical excision is essential. In this case, the patient was counselled for biopsy due to his metastatic burden and abnormal thyroid function tests. Treatment options include controlling the primary focus with radioactive iodine or immunotherapy. Carefully selected patients with oligometastatic disease and good performance status may still be candidates for nephron-sparing surgery.
Conclusion: Renal metastases are rare, and treatment is typically tailored to each patient based on tumour location and metastatic burden. We present this case due to its rarity and the complexities in treatment decisions.
POS 040
Ultrasound and fluoroscopy in supine PCNL – Bridging the learning gap: a single centre experience in borneo
RL Teo, TC Chew, R Rahulan, RR Jude, CC Ooi, T Shankaran
Unit Urology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
Introduction: The integration of ultrasound and fluoroscopy in supine percutaneous nephrolithotomy (s-PCNL) aims to enhance the learning curve for young urologists and residents. This study evaluates the efficacy and safety of this combined approach in calyceal puncture, focusing on its impact on surgical outcomes and training efficiency.
Methodology: A descriptive retrospective study was conducted on 18 patients who underwent single-access s-PCNL and endoscopic combined intrarenal surgery (ECIRS) at a single center, with procedures performed by junior urologists and residents from November 2023 to September 2024. Ultrasound was used for calyceal access identification followed by fluoroscopy-guided transpapillary puncture. Data on stone characteristics, stone-free rate, operative time, and major complications were analysed.
Results: The mean stone burden was 15.75 cm3 with an average Hounsfield Unit (HU) of 1215. Lower calyceal access was predominant (N = 10, 55.5%). The complete clearance rate was 72.2%, with higher incomplete clearance associated with multiple calyceal stones, higher stone HU (1317), and larger stone burden (mean = 26.3 cm3). Mean blood loss was 0.83 g/dL, with no transfusion required. The average length of stay was 3.8 days. Subgroup analysis showed operative times for ECIRS and s-PCNL, 82.5 and 89.4 min respectively (P = 0.628). The choice of procedure did not significantly affect the length of stay, 5.4 vs 4.6 days (P = 0.528). The most common complication was postoperative sepsis (N = 3, 16.6%), followed by renal colic and acute kidney injury (N = 1, 5.6%), resulting in longer stays (7–9 days).
Conclusion: The combined use of ultrasound and fluoroscopy in s-PCNL is safe and effective, with low complication rates. It reduces the learning curve for junior urologists and residents, particularly in cases requiring simultaneous endourological access like ECIRS. This approach may also decrease radiation exposure, offering favourable outcomes with minimal risks.
POS 041
Ureteral stump syndrome: case report of distal stump stones following heminephrectomy
N Amat, J Lim, WS Yeoh, AN Fadzli, S Kuppusamy, TA Ong
Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, University Malaya Medical Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Ureteral Stump Syndrome (USS) is an uncommon yet well-recognized complication after nephrectomy or partial ureterectomy. It often presents with symptoms such as pain, infection, or stone formation.
Objective: We describe a case of USS post heminephrectomy and discuss management strategies for this rare complication.
Case presentation: A 37-year-old female presented with persistent left flank pain and dysuria lasting 2 months. Her medical history included a complete left duplex kidney with a non-functioning upper moiety and a previous open left heminephrectomy with distal ureterolithotomy performed in 2009. The patient now presented with similar symptoms. KUB X-ray revealed multiple distal ureteric stones. CT imaging with a delayed phase confirmed these findings and showed moderate hydronephrosis. Ureteroscopy was performed, revealing no stones or stricture in the normal ureter. An ectopic ureter near the bladder neck was identified, with retrograde pyelogram showing a stricture of the distal ureter stump and multiple radio-opaque stones. The patient underwent ureteroscopy via the ectopic ureter, allowing access to the distal stump. Stones were fragmented using laser lithotripsy, and complete removal was achieved. One month later, follow-up CT imaging showed no residual stones. The patient was advised on definitive management, including ureteral stump excision, to prevent recurrence.
Conclusion: USS can present with complex symptoms after renal surgery. Early and accurate diagnosis, followed by appropriate endoscopic intervention, can effectively manage acute issues. Long-term resolution often requires definitive surgical excision of the ureteral stump. Regular monitoring and imaging are crucial for preventing recurrence and guiding treatment decisions.
POS 042
Benign yet uncommon: a case of testicular angiofibroma
M Thiban Raj, WS Lim, O Shamsuddin
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Introduction: Testicular angiofibroma is a rare benign tumour, with very few cases reported in the literature. Its presentation often mimics that of more common testicular malignancies, leading to diagnostic challenges. Due to the rarity of this condition, clinical experience is limited, making early identification difficult without histopathological confirmation.
Case Report: A 65-year-old male presented with a painless, slowly enlarging right testicular mass noticed over 3 years. Physical examination revealed a firm, non-tender mass of the right testicle, with no associated constitutional symptoms. Scrotal ultrasound showed a heterogeneous, well-circumscribed mass confined to the testis. Tumour markers, including Alpha-Fetoprotein (aFP), Beta-Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (b-HCG) and Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH), were within normal limits, reducing the suspicion of a malignant germ cell tumour. The patient underwent right radical inguinal orchidectomy due to the concern for malignancy. Histopathological analysis revealed a benign cellular angiofibroma, characterized by low grade spindle cell neoplasm. Immunohistochemical studies were negative for markers suggestive of malignancy. The patient's postoperative course was uneventful, and he remains free of recurrence at six months follow-up.
Discussion: This case highlights the diagnostic challenges posed by testicular angiofibroma, a rare benign entity that can easily be mistaken for more aggressive testicular neoplasms. Awareness of such benign tumours is crucial to avoid unnecessary radical treatments. Surgical excision remains the definitive treatment, with excellent prognosis and low recurrence rates. The case emphasizes the need for a careful, comprehensive approach to testicular masses to prevent misdiagnosis and overtreatment.
POS 043
Arteriovenous malformation of anterior urethra: case report of an unusual presentation of urethral bleeding in a paediatric patient
Simran Kaur Sidhu, Poongkodi Nagappan
Department of Urology, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Malaysia
Introduction: Paediatric urogenital arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are extremely rare and the literature is limited to case reports. The direct mechanism of formation is unknown, and most cases are congenital or related to prior trauma. We report a case of a 15-year old boy who presented with recurrent gross urethral bleeding and anaemic symptoms. Cystoscopy examination revealed an AVM involving the anterior urethra. Treatment consisted of total excision of the AVM and repair of the urethral defect using a buccal mucosa graft.
Case Report: A 15-year old boy presented to us with dizziness and reduced effort tolerance for three months. He had recurrent painless urethral bleeding and hematuria for the past four years which resolved spontaneously. There was no history of trauma. His haemoglobin on arrival was 4 g/dL and he was given blood transfusion. Ultrasound abdomen did not reveal any abnormalities. Cystoscopy examination however revealed an AVM extending from the urethral meatus up to 7 cm of anterior urethra. He was managed with surgical excision of the AVM and urethral reconstruction with a buccal mucosa graft. His post-operative course was unremarkable. At three-month follow up, there was no symptoms recurrence with good functional and cosmetic outcomes.
Discussion: Diagnosis and treatment of AVMs can be aided by radiologic modalities such as arteriograms, doppler ultrasounds and MRIs. Treatment is generally reserved for symptomatic patients and current options include surgical excision and urethral reconstruction, laser treatment, cryotherapy, embolization, and sclerotherapy. In our patient, the decision to proceed with surgical excision was based on the following factors: extensive lesion involving the anterior urethra, concern for future stricture formation and patient and family's preference.
Conclusion: The rarity and lack of established guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of paediatric urogenital AVMs necessitates a case-by-case approach. Surgical excision is an excellent definitive modality for managing large urethral AVMs.
POS 044
Urothelial carcinoma of upper urinary tract and ileal conduit 15 years post robotic radical cystoprostatectomy – a synchronous recurrence
YW Ooi, YH Seo, K Alagappan, D Manoharan
Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia
Introduction: Upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) recurrence after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer has reported incidence of 4–10%. Risk factors include non-invasive bladder cancer, history of carcinoma in situ (CIS), multifocality and positive ureteral margin. 62% of UTUC recurrence is detected after development of symptoms, with the remaining by imaging surveillance. Radical nephroureterectomy can provide prolonged survival. Co-existing ileal conduit (IC) recurrence is uncommon. Treatment described in available literatures ranged from endoscopic to radical resection.
Case history: We report a case of local recurrence in a 78 year-old gentleman fifteen years post robotic radical cystoprostatectomy with IC creation. Initial histopathological diagnosis was high grade invasive urothelial carcinoma (60% squamous differentiation) with perivesical fat extension, margins-free and without pelvic lymph nodes involvement. Surveillance thereafter was uneventful until 15 years later, a lobulated intraluminal 0.8 × 2 cm lesion in IC was detected on computed tomography (CT). Conduitoscopy found 2 cm lesion in IC adjacent to right ureteric orifice, retrieved using hot snare biopsy. CT renal protocol noted right distal ureteric enhancing soft tissue lesion. Decision was made for open right nephroureterectomy with wedge resection and primary repair of right uretero-ileal junction. Histopathology of both IC lesion and nephroureterectomy specimen revealed low-grade non-invasive papillary urothelial carcinoma with background of CIS. Six months of post-operative surveillance, neither local recurrence nor distant metastasis were detected.
Conclusion: This case highlights the importance of prolonged surveillance of upper urinary tract and IC post radical cystectomy for bladder malignancy. IC recurrence is rare but confers poor survival, hence it is imperative to develop a standardized treatment protocol.
POS 045
A rare case of bilateral primary renal lymphoma in a young adult
YW Ooi, YH Seo, K Alagappan
Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia
Introduction: Primary renal lymphoma (PRL) accounts for less than 1% of all renal tumours. Adults commonly have unilateral PRL, while bilateral involvement frequently affects paediatric population. Symptoms typically are non-specific and imaging interpretation can be challenging, hence confirmation is best achieved by biopsy with immunohistochemistry and molecular studies. Due to its rarity, PRL has less standardized management protocols with systemic chemotherapy being the cornerstone.
Case history: We report a case of bilateral PRL in a 38 years old lady without other medical comorbidities. She presented to us with two months history of mild right flank pain, constitutional symptoms, night sweats and intermittent fever. Examination revealed a large firm ballotable right flank mass with well-defined margins. Haematologically, she had bicytopenia (anaemia and leukopenia) with no leucoerythroblastic picture or abnormal lymphoid cells. Contrasted computed tomography identified heterogeneously enhancing bilateral renal mass. Biopsy of the mass revealed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) activated B-cell (ABC) subtype. Bone marrow trephine biopsy revealed no evidence of lymphomatous infiltration. She was then referred to haematology team for which chemotherapy DA-R-EPOCH (dose adjusted rituximab etoposide prednisolone vincristine cyclophosphamide doxorubicin) is ongoing at the time of this case report.
Conclusion: This case highlights the need for high index of suspicion for this rare clinical entity as timely diagnosis and management are imperative for improved outcome.
POS 046
Lost in chest: a rare case of intrathoracic ectopic kidney
Mohamed Arshad, Lim Wei Sern, Shamsuddin Omar
Department of Urology, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Introduction: Intrathoracic herniation of kidney are one of the rarest form of renal ectopias with reported cases are less then 5% of all renal ectopias with reported incidence of 1 in 10 000 births.This anomaly involves the left kidney(62%) more commonly then right kidney and affect males 3 times more then females. Bochdalek Hernia is a developmental defect in posterolateral diaphragm allowing herniation of abdominal contents into the thoracic cavity which might cause various degree of compression to the thoracic organs and might compromise ventilation or circulation.
Case report: We report case of 27 years old female presented with abdominal discomfort to primary health center and on clinical examination noted to have hepatomegaly hence done ultrasound abdomen which showed incidental findings of ectopic right kidney with chronic liver disease hence referred to urology team. Patient otherwise asymptomatic and patient was arranged for CT scan which showed a large defect at mid posterolateral aspect of right hemidiaphragm (Bochdalek type)measuring 12.8 cm with herniation of right liver lobe, gallbladder, right kidney and ascending colon through the defect into right lower thoracic cavity with reduced right lung volume. Right Kidney(abnormally oriented with its renal pelvis facing anterolaterally, situated at the right paraspinal thoracic region at T9/T10 vertebral level).
Conclusion: Intrathoracic ectopic kidney is a rare occurence which might be challenging in diagnosis, treatment and follow up of the patient if the patient develops any pathology in the herniated kidney like stone disease or renal tumour due its abnormal location and difficulty in access to the kidney.
POS 047
Smartphone application stent registry with automatic SMS reminders mitigates the issue of forgotten ureteral stents: a multi-centres retrospective cohort study in Malaysia
K Vincent Khor1,3, Mohamad Fairuz Mohamad Sharin1,2,3, Omar Fahmy1,2,3, Christopher Kheng Siang Lee1,2,4, Saiful Azli Mohd Zainuddin2,3, Mohd Ghani Khairul-Asri1,2,3, Vineet Gauhar5
1Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Univerisit Putra Malaysia; 3Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia; 4Sunway Medical Centre, Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia; 5Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore
Introduction: Most Malaysian hospitals still rely on manual stent registry systems (MSS) to prevent forgotten ureteral stents (FUS), with incidence rates reaching up to 15%. To address this issue, we developed Malaysia's first cloud-based smartphone stent registry system (SSS). This study evaluates whether SSS can reduce the incidence of FUS compared to MSS.
Methods: Data from two registries, comprising 152 patients in MSS and 158 patients in SSS, were included for comparison. In MSS, physical stent cards were given to patients, informing them of the expected date of removal. Data collection and stent tracking were conducted manually. SSS records stent episodes, with automatic SMS reminders sent to patients. We retrospectively reviewed the data to determine if the SSS outperforms the MSS in reducing the incidence of FUS.
Results: The mean (SD) age was 59.26 (12.9) and 59.03 (12.9) years, for MSS and SSS cohorts, respectively. Ureteric stone obstruction was the most common indication for stent placement in the MSS, while post-procedure was the most common in the SSS (P = 0.02). 13.2% of patients had FUS in the MSS cohort, while all patients in the SSS had their stent removed as planned (P < 0.01). As a result, the median (IQR) duration of stent indwelling was longer in the MSS than the SSS cohort [141 (12) vs 45 (149) days, P = 0.02). The median (IQR) duration of FUS was 55 (94) days.
Conclusion: Our study clearly demonstrates that the SSS outperformed the MSS in tracking stents, providing a promising solution to the issue of FUS.
POS 048
Sternocleidomastoid muscle metastasis of renal cell carcinoma: a case report
Hazzeeq Safin, Lim li Yi, Zulkifli Zainuddin
Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, National University of Malaysia Medical Centre, Jalan Yaacob Latif, 56 000, Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is notorious for metastasizing to common sites such as the lungs, bones, and liver; however, it can also spread to unusual locations, including skeletal muscle. Metastasis to the sternocleidomastoid muscle is particularly rare. This case report highlights a unique instance of RCC metastasizing to this muscle, emphasizing the diagnostic challenges and management complexities associated with such atypical presentations.
Case Presentation: A 62-year-old Chinese male presented with progressive hoarseness and swelling in the right neck. Initial imaging studies, including CT scans of the brain, neck, thorax, and abdomen, revealed extensive metastatic disease, notably to the right sternocleidomastoid muscle. Histopathological examination of a biopsy from the neck lesion confirmed metastatic RCC. Despite available treatment options, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the patient opted to decline these therapies.
Conclusion: This case underscores the rarity of sternocleidomastoid muscle metastasis in RCC and the diagnostic challenges it poses, as symptoms like neck swelling and hoarseness can mask underlying malignancies. Advanced imaging and histopathological confirmation were vital for accurate diagnosis and differentiation from primary muscle tumours. The patient's decision to forgo conventional treatments highlights the importance of integrating patient preferences into cancer care. This case emphasizes the necessity of considering rare metastatic sites in RCC and advocates for personalized treatment strategies that reflect the complexities of cancer management and patient-centered decision-making.
POS 049
Giant testicular mass in borneo – a case report
RR Rajoo, RJ Ratnesh, RL Teo, M Krisnan Morthy, JC Singh, S Thevarajah
Unit Urology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Sabah
Introduction: Testicular tumours are frequently diagnosed in young men; however, giant testicular tumours are rare. We report a rare case of what may be the largest testicular tumour documented in Malaysia.
Case Presentation: A 25-year-old male presented with painless swelling of his left testis. He was diagnosed with a testicular nonseminomatous germ cell tumour (GCT), supported by elevated B-HCG and AFP levels. A Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) discussion agreed on neoadjuvant chemotherapy with Bleomycin, Etoposide, and Cisplatin (BEP). However, the patient defaulted after three cycles. He returned three years later with an enlarged testicular mass with lung and bone metastases. After receiving six cycles of Paclitaxel, Ifosfamide, and Cisplatin (TIP) chemotherapy, the patient underwent a left inguinal radical orchiectomy. The tumour, which weighed 5.28 kg, was successfully excised.
Discussion: Radical inguinal orchiectomy is the gold standard for testicular tumours due to its better oncological control, minimizing the risk of local recurrence by preventing scrotal skin breach. In this case, an inguinal approach was used, but the tumour's massive size posed significant intraoperative challenges. A combined inguinal and scrotal approach might have reduced the risk of tumour spillage and led to a faster recovery with less morbidity.
Conclusion: Given the rarity of giant testicular tumours, there is limited research comparing surgical approaches. Further studies are needed to establish optimal treatment strategies. Patient education and adherence to follow-up are crucial for improving oncological outcomes.
POS 050
A rare case of ureteric endometriosis mimicking malignancy
RJ Ratnesh, RR Rajoo, RL Teo, TC Chew, JC Singh, CC Ooi, S Thevarajah
Unit Urology, Hospital Queen Elizabeth Kota Kinabalu Sabah
Endometriosis primarily affects pelvic tissues, and ureteric involvement is exceedingly rare. We present a case of ureteric endometriosis mimicking malignancy in a 40-year-old woman.
Case Presentation: A 40-year-old woman presented with right loin-to-groin pain persisting for one year. She had a history of an uneventful caesarean section in 2008 and was diagnosed with a missed miscarriage at 8 weeks of pregnancy. Her menstrual cycle was regular, and she experienced no abdominal pain but did report intermittent vaginal bleeding. An initial ultrasound revealed mild obstructive uropathy. A follow-up CT IVU four months later showed worsening uropathy with distal ureteric tapering. A diagnostic ureteroscopy with biopsy found no malignancy but identified atypical urothelial cells. The patient subsequently underwent a right nephroureterectomy with bladder cuff excision, along with a single dose of intravesical mitomycin. Histopathology revealed ureteric endometriosis with chronic inflammation and no evidence of malignancy.
Discussion: Endometriosis, characterized by the presence of ectopic endometrial tissue, typically affects pelvic organs. Ureteric involvement is rare, with the bladder being the most commonly affected organ in the urinary tract, followed by ureter and kidney (ratio 40:5:1). Theories for extragenital endometriosis include migratory, embryonic, and immunologic mechanisms. Imaging is critical in differentiating ureteric endometriosis from malignancies such as transitional cell carcinoma (TCC). CT findings, such as location below the umbilicus and homogeneous density, are suggestive of endometriosis. Contrast-enhanced ultrasound can help distinguish intraluminal from extraluminal lesions.
Conclusion: Lesions mimicking cancer in the urinary tract can arise from a variety of causes, including endometriosis. This case highlights the importance of thorough clinical evaluation and imaging to differentiate between benign conditions like endometriosis and malignancies such as urothelial carcinoma.
POS 051
Bladder cancer masking as pregnancy of unknown origin: a case report
Mohamad Kamal Mohamad Akram, Muhammad Arif Khairudin, Noor Azam Nasuha, Am Basheer Alias
Urology Unit, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Introduction: Bladder cancer is the 9th most common cancer diagnosed worldwide. The most common presentation is hematuria. Presentation with raised HCG is rare. There have been studies showing that bladder cancer with raised HCG is associated with a more aggressive disease.
Case presentation: We present a case of bladder cancer masking as pregnancy of unknown origin. A 37 year old lady who works in a printing factory presented with suprapubic pain per vaginal bleeding and visible hematuria for three days. Urine pregnancy test was positive however no gestational sac was found on ultrasound. Incidentally she was found to have bilateral hydronephrosis with a bladder tumour on ultrasound. Serial serum HCG was done and the trend fluctuated between 160 IU/L (normal value <5 IU/L) at time of diagnosis to 234 IU/L a month after diagnosis. She was initially thought to have a pregnancy of unknown origin and bladder cancer. A transurethral resection of bladder tumour was done which showed solid tumour with broad base at posterior wall, dome and lateral wall. Histopathological examination showed high grade muscle invasive urothelial carcinoma with positive HCG stain. CT staging showed no evidence of distant disease. Follow up ultrasound by gynaecology team revealed no evidence of a gestational sac.
Conclusion: This case reminds us to consider bladder cancer as a cause of raised HCG albeit rare especially in women of childbearing age with risk factors.
POS 052
Challenges in the management of giant BPH: a case report
Ahmad Ashraf Bin Ghani, Muhammad Hafizulah Bin Ramli, Hasmali Bin Muhamad, Nik Mohd Nurhafizi Bin Nik Anuar
Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Kampus Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus Terengganu Malaysia
Background: Giant benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a rare condition within significant manifestation of a common urological condition, benign enlargement of the prostate gland. Giant BPH refers to enlargement of prostate exceeding 200 grams. This uncommon condition can cause severe lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), bladder dysfunction, and complications such as urinary retention, recurrence urinary tract infections, and obstructive uropathy. The aetiology of giant BPH remains unclear, though it shares common pathophysiological of typical BPH, through hormonal changes and stromal-epithelial interactions.
Diagnosis is usually confirmed through clinical assessment, imaging such as ultrasound, CT, or MRI, and histological examination. The treatment of giant BPH is more complex than that of typical BPH due to the gland's size. Surgical interventions, either open approach or transurethral approach, are often necessary to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.
Case Presentation: We report the case of a 77-year-old Malay man diagnosed with BPH in 2017, initially presenting with moderate LUTS. Over time, his symptoms worsened, and his renal profile worsened, with a PSA of 17 ng/mL. A transrectal ultrasound biopsy revealed chronic prostatitis, and imaging confirmed massive prostatomegaly with an estimated volume of 556 mL. Despite the prostate size, his symptoms were controlled with alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors.
Conclusion: This case enlightened the complexity of managing giant BPH. Despite significant prostate enlargement, the patient's symptoms were well controlled with conservative treatment, delaying the need for immediate surgery. Close monitoring is necessary, especially with elevated PSA and chronic prostatitis. Surgical intervention remains an option if conservative management fails to prevent further complications.
POS 053
Erectile function outcomes following reconstructive surgery for penile paraffinoma
Abdul Malek Mohamad1,2, Muhammad Arif Khairuddin1, Chin Yiun Lee1, Syahril Anuar Salauddin1, Hamid Hj Ghazali1
1Urology Department, Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, 25200 Kuantan Pahang; 2Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, Kulliyah of Medicine, International Islamic University of Malaysia, 25200 Kuantan Pahang
Introduction: Penile paraffinoma is a rare condition resulting from the unlicensed injection of foreign substances, such as paraffin or mineral oils, into the penis, typically for augmentation purposes. While more common in certain regions, this practice can lead to serious complications, including granulomatous inflammation, fibrosis, deformities, and erectile dysfunction (ED). Surgical excision of the paraffinomas is the primary treatment, but its effect on postoperative erectile function remains a significant concern.
Methods: This retrospective study evaluated patients who underwent elective penile reconstructive surgery for paraffinoma at HTAA between September 2016 and April 2024. Data on patient demographics, clinical symptoms, and pre-and post-operative erectile function, assessed using the International Index of Erectile Function-5 (IIEF-5), were collected to assess the surgery's impact on erectile function on the patients.
Results: A total of 31 patients with penile paraffinoma underwent reconstructive surgery during the study period. The mean age was 45 years (range 25–75). Of the cohort, 75% were Malay and 25% were Chinese. One patient had preoperative severe ED managed with a PDE5 inhibitor, while another developed a stroke one month postoperatively, leading to severe ED. Preoperatively, 21% of patients had mild ED, and 79% had mild-to-moderate ED. Postoperatively, 97% of patients improved in IIEF-5 scores, with 79% achieving complete resolution of ED.
Conclusion: Post-surgical erectile function outcomes depend on tissue involvement, surgical technique, and preoperative ED status. Reconstructive surgery proved effective in restoring erectile function, though further studies are needed to understand the long-term impacts better and establish standardized treatment protocols.
POS 054
Rescuing life from pressure: an emergency nephrectomy for abdominal compartment syndrome – a case report
AR Sufian1, Abdul Malek Mohamad2, Mar Islah2, MN Kamarulzaman2
1Urology unit, Department of Surgery, Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre@IIUM, Kuantan; 2Urology unit, Department of Surgery, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Kuantan
Introduction: Abdominal compartment syndrome is a critical condition characterized by elevated intra-abdominal pressure, leading to multi-organ dysfunction. Timely recognition and intervention are essential to prevent severe complications.
Case Presentation: We present a 67-year-old woman with no significant medical history who experienced progressive abdominal swelling over the past year, accompanied by constitutional symptoms. A computed tomography scan revealed a massive cystic intra-abdominal mass exerting significant pressure on surrounding organs. She was admitted with respiratory failure, requiring noninvasive ventilation.
In our endourology unit, we measured the intra-abdominal pressure using an intravesical catheter, which increased from 12 to 17.7 mmHg over three days. This indicated intra-abdominal hypertension due to the large cystic mass, likely originating from the right kidney. One day after our measurements, her condition deteriorated, necessitating intubation due to the imminent risk of respiratory collapse associated with abdominal compartment syndrome. Consequently, an emergency right nephrectomy was performed.
During surgery, we identified a large cystic mass arising from the retroperitoneum, continuous with the right kidney, which displaced the ascending colon and other intraperitoneal organs medially. The postoperative course was complicated by prolonged ventilation and a failed extubation, requiring a tracheostomy. Despite a slow recovery, the patient was eventually discharged in good condition.
Conclusion: This case highlights our management approach to abdominal compartment syndrome, which was ultimately diagnosed as a mixed epithelial and stromal tumour of the kidney. Timely intervention is crucial for improving patient outcomes.
POS 055
What is the optimal tolerable dose of Pazopanib for the treatment of metastatic renal carcinoma in the malaysian population? Insights from a 10-year single-center experience in Kelantan
Mohd Shahrul Shafiqin Baharim, Muhammad Arif Khairudin, Noor Azam Nasuha, Am Basheer Alias
Urology Unit, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu, kelantan, Malaysia
Introduction: Pazopanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is used to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). The standard recommended dose of Pazopanib is 800 mg orally once daily. However, it is often associated with poor tolerability due to its side effects.
Methods: A retrospective data collection was conducted using patient records from Urology Unit Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II. The study period spanned from January 2015 to May 2024.
Results: A total of 24 patients reviewed. The median patient age was 59.5 years, and 75% were male. All patients were treatment-naive, and the most common metastatic sites were the lungs (100%), liver (20%), and bones (20%). The median treatment duration was 30 months, ranging from 1 to 72 months. Side effects included gastrointestinal disturbances (35%), hair depigmentation (30%), hand-foot syndrome (25%), lethargy (16.5%), and worsening hypertension (4%). From 19 patients who started on the recommended 800 mg daily dose, only 8 maintained it, while 9 required dose reductions due to worsening side effects. Two patients began with 600 mg daily, but both needed further reductions to 400 mg. Out of 3 patients who initially started on 400 mg, 2 maintained their dose, while 1 switched to Sunitinib due to persistent diarrhoea.
Conclusions: As of the study's conclusion, 14 patients were still alive and benefitting from Pazopanib. The data suggest that most patients struggled to tolerate the 800 mg dose, with only one-third able to sustain it. Further research is necessary to determine the optimal dose of Pazopanib, particularly among Asian populations.
POS 056
Long segment ureteric stricture: challenging yet successful ureteric reconstruction
MAE Jaharudin1, SI Aizat1, MR Yusof1, MF Mohamad Sharin1,2, FY Lee1,2, MG Khairul-Asri1,2, O Fahmy1,2
1Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, 43 400, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia, 43400 Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: The management of long-segment ureteric stricture remains a challenge for urologists. We are reporting a case of a long-segment ureteric stricture, a complication of multiple ureteric surgeries for an encrusted neglected ureteric stent.
Case Presentation: A 30-year-old man had a ureteric stent inserted for obstructive uropathy, which was neglected and became encrusted. A nephrostomy tube was inserted and multiple retrograde and antegrade ureteroscopy lithotripsy was attempted to remove the stent in stages by another center. Subsequently, the patient was referred to our center due patient logistical reasons. Assessment via antegrade and retrograde pyelogram showed a 3 cm left proximal ureteric stricture. Laparascopic Left ureteric-ureteric anastomosis keep in view ileal interposition was planned. Intraoperatively we noted that the mucosa of the ureter was unhealthy across multiple segments, spanning almost the entire length of the ureter. Total of 11 cm of ureter was resected. Hence, the decision was made to proceed with ileal interposition using the Yang-Monti technique. This case report describes the technical aspect of ureter reconstruction surgery. The stent was removed at 6 weeks postoperatively, and a follow-up at 6 months showed a good recovery without significant complications.
Conclusion: Ureteral replacement with ileal interposition graft is a challenging yet useful procedure. Our experience showed good functional outcomes after surgery.
Key words: Ureteric stricture, ileal interposition, ureteric reconstruction.
POS 057
An audit of radical cystectomy outcomes using the clavien-dindo classification system – insight from east coast experience
Mohammad Irsyadiee Mohd Saiful, Muhammad Arif Khairuddin, Am Basheer Alias, Noor Azam Nasuha
Urology Unit, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab Ii, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia
Introduction: Radical cystectomy remains the cornerstone of treatment for advanced bladder carcinoma and other bladder conditions, despite its potential for significant morbidity and mortality. This surgical procedure, which entails the complete removal of the bladder, is often required for aggressive or recurrent tumours that do not respond to less invasive therapies. However, the complexity of the surgery can lead to a range of postoperative complications, which may affect patient recovery and overall outcomes. The Clavien-Dindo classification system, a widely recognized tool for grading surgical complications, offers a structured framework for assessing these adverse events.
Objectives: This study aims to analyse the incidence and severity of postoperative complications following radical cystectomy at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kelantan, using the Clavien-Dindo classification to categorize these complications.
Methodology: A total of 42 radical cystectomies were performed at a single consultant center from January 2018 to May 2024 for various indications. Data on demographics, preoperative blood investigations, the presence of hydronephrosis, TNM staging, and postoperative complications were measured using the modified Clavien-Dindo classification. Statistical analysis was conducted using SPSS 20.0 software.
Result: The mean age of the patients was 61.6 years. All patients underwent ileal conduit as urinary diversion. Most complications were classified as Clavien-Dindo I (54.8%), followed by Clavien-Dindo II (31%), Clavien-Dindo III (4.8%), and Clavien-Dindo IV (7.1%). There were no complications classified as Clavien-Dindo V.
Conclusion: Radical cystectomy with ileal conduit is a major urological surgery. Despite its potential for curative resection, it can impose significant morbidity on patient.
POS 058
Early outcomes of irreversible electroporation (IRE) focal therapy for periurethral prostate cancer
Saiduzzaman B M, Rene Gatsinga, Tan Yu Guang, John Yuen, Henry Ho, Kenneth Chen, Kae Jack Tay
Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Introduction: Focal therapy is an emerging management option for men with localized prostate cancer. Most of the focal therapy is based on hypo or hyperthermic tissue ablation. Hypo or Hyperthermic focal therapy methods are not suitable for periurethral cancer due to the risk of urethral injury. The Nano-Knife or Irreversible Electroporation(IRE) has attractive attributes for focal ablation, namely nonthermal effect, the precise definition of the target treatment zone, and tissue selectivity.
Objective: To evaluate the early outcomes of IRE treatment for periurethral prostate cancer.
Materials and Methods: Between March 2023 and June 2024, A total of 8 cases underwent IRE treatment for Periurethral prostate cancer. The median age of patients was 64.7 yr and the preoperative average PSA was 7.50 ng/mL (4–12.6), MRI lesion size ranged from 6–16 mm. 7 cases (87.5%) PIRADS score was 4, and 1 case was PIRADS 5; 7 cases (87.5%) patients' Gleason Grade was 3 + 4, and 1 (12.8%) had a Gleason grade was 4 + 3.
Results: The average follow-up time is 8 months. Postoperative PSA was 3.4 ng/mL. Post-operative catheterization time was 2–7 days. No major complications were recorded. None of them developed urinary incontinence or erectile dysfunction. Pre and Post Operative EPIC Urinary, Bowel, and Sexual Functions were unchanged.
Conclusion: The Nano-Knife (IRE) is a feasible, safe, and promising alternative minimally invasive treatment for prostate cancer; Especially for periurethral cancer. Proper patient selection and a highly equipped operation theatre setup are required for this Procedure. Also, long-term outcomes have yet to be monitored.
POS 059
Inguinal testicular torsion infarction with bilateral cryptorchidism in adult: a rare occasion
CJ Soo1, MG Shahir1,2, P Mugialan1,3, WL Tam1, Noor-Ashani Md Yusoff1
1Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 2Department of Surgery, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Mukhriz, University Kebangsaan Malaysia, Malaysia; 3Department of Urology, Hospital Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia
Introduction: Testicular torsion is an urological emergency more common in postpubertal age and neonatal boys. However, unilateral inguinal testicular torsion-infarction combined with bilateral cryptorchidism in adult is a rare combination of urological pathology. Such rare instance warrants thorough and high level of suspicion in establishing diagnosis.
Case Report: A 40 -year-old gentleman whom is infertile and childless for 8 years since married, came with history of sudden onset of right lower abdominal pain for one day. Per abdomen examination noted absent of bilateral testes in the scrotum with remarkable tenderness over right groin area. Ultrasound abdomen showed bilateral ectopic testes in inguinal region with no vascularity over the right testis. Patient underwent right inguinal exploration with right orchidectomy and noted gangrenous ischaemic twisted right testis in the inguinal canal. Post operatively, patient well and discharged home.
Discussion: Bilateral cryptorchidism in adult is infrequent and mostly can be associated with infertility and germ cell tumour formation. Moreover, the diagnosis can be complicated with presence of acute inguinal torsion episode. Confusing clinical picture at initial stage can hinder correct diagnosis and early operative measure. Timely diagnosis with early exploration within golden hours can salvage the affected testis. However, whether questions of saving the contralateral side of testis worth the attempt in the background of infertility and malignancy is doubtful. To the best of our knowledge, there were few instances of literature worldwide describing management of ectopic testicular torsion-infarction with bilateral cryptorchidism in adult.
POS 060
Comparative analysis of robotic partial nephrectomy approaches: retroperitoneal versus transperitoneal to enhance recovery and reduce hospital stay
Ayoub Gomati, Mai Teggaz, Grigorios Kyriazis, Mohammed Aldiwani
Pinderfields general hospital, Wakefield, United Kingdom
Robotic partial nephrectomy has become a favoured technique in minimally invasive urological surgery due to its advantages, including reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery. However, the optimal surgical approach retroperitoneal or transperitoneal remains debated. This case series compares these two methods based on surgical outcomes and recovery metrics.
Method: A total of 60 patients underwent robotic partial nephrectomy between 2022 and 2024, with 29 receiving the retroperitoneal approach and 31 the transperitoneal approach. Data collected included patient BMI, RENAL score, operation duration, blood loss, hospital stay length, and postoperative complications. Statistical analysis compared the outcomes of the two groups.
Results: For the retroperitoneal approach, the median operating time was 80 min (range: 50–180 min). Only seven patients experienced blood loss exceeding 50 mL, while the remainder had less than 50 mL of blood loss. The median BMI was 27.1 (range: 20–36.9), and the median RENAL score was 7 (range: 4–11). Regarding discharge, 48.2% of patients went home on day 1, 27.5% on day 2, and 24.3% on days 3 and 4, with no readmissions or complications noted.
In contrast, the transperitoneal approach had a median operating time of 120 min (range: 60–180 min). Twenty-two patients experienced blood loss of less than 50 mL, while the remainder experienced more. The median BMI was 28.9 (range: 24.5–42.6), and the median RENAL score was 7 (range: 5–10). Discharge statistics showed that 22.5% of patients were discharged on day 1, 51.6% on day 2, and 25.9% on subsequent days, with two patients discharged on days 9 and 11. Notably, two patients were readmitted after the transperitoneal procedure with pain and ileus.
Conclusion: The retroperitoneal approach offers superior operative efficiency and enhanced recovery, reducing hospital stay compared to the transperitoneal method.
POS 061
Complication rates between closed and open nephrostomy drainage systems
Ayoub Gomati, Syed Rahman, Stephanie Symons, Matthew Young
This study compared two nephrostomy drainage systems—closed (traditional) and open (novel)—to assess their impact on patient outcomes and healthcare workload. Nephrostomies are used to relieve upper urinary tract obstructions, but complications like blockages and displacements can arise. The closed system connects the drainage tubing directly to the nephrostomy, while the open system places the nephrostomy inside a stoma bag. The study analysed 71 closed and 76 open system insertions, tracking complications over six months.
Results showed 91 complication episodes, with 65% occurring in the closed system. Blocked tubes were the most frequent issue, with 25 blockages in the closed system versus 18 in the open system. Notably, 85% of all displacements occurred with the closed system, and 65% required re-insertion. The open system significantly reduced displacements (P < 0.0001).
In conclusion, the open system leads to fewer complications, particularly reducing displacements, which improves patient outcomes and reduces strain on healthcare services. Patients with long-term nephrostomies are more prone to complications, underscoring the importance of early intervention.
POS 062
Does the innovative single pigtail JFil® stent improve patient's tolerability? A pilot study
Ayoub Gomati, Mohamed Farah, Thomas Hughes, Wasim Mahmalji
Hereford County Hospital, United Kingdom
Introduction: Ureteric stent-related symptoms represent a major issue and impair the patients' quality of life. To minimize stent-related symptoms, a newly single pigtail suture stent was developed, where the distal part of the stent is a 0.3 Fr suture that terminates in the bladder. We aimed to compare the single pigtail suture stent (JFil®, Rocamed) with the conventional double-J stent in relation to stent-related symptoms.
Methodology: The inclusion criteria were patients with pelvi-ureteric junction obstruction or benign upper ureteric strictures, who were managed with long-term stents and complained strongly of stent symptoms. Patient with urinary stones or strictures were excluded from the study. Seven women with a median age of 64 +/− 24 years were included and underwent replacement of their long-term double-J stents with JFil stents measuring 7.0 Fr in diameter and 8 or 16 cm in specified length. All patients completed the ureteral stent symptoms questionnaire (USSQ) prior to replacement (baseline) and day 90 post-replacement. We followed these patients over the next 12 months and compared the means of each USSQ domain between the two stent types.
Results: The urinary symptom index score (37.5 vs 24.4, P = 0.019), body pain index score (21.1 vs 8.4, P = 0.04) and general health index score (18.2 vs 9.6, P = 0.014) were significantly in favour of JFil pigtail-suture stent. No difficulty in the placement of JFil stent was encountered. No stent failure and no calcification were observed 12 months after stenting. Stent suture migration to the ureter occurred in one patient and required a ureteroscopy to exchange the stent.
Conclusions: JFil stent is a potentially beneficial option to minimize stent-related symptoms. We are planning to conduct a multi-centre study to shed more insight on symptoms response to this stent design.
POS 063
Ewing sarcoma of the kidney: a rare and aggressive entity
Muhammad Nasir Zaimanan, Theinesh Sundrarajoo, Karthikayenee Ramasamy, Sivaneswaran Lechmianandan
Urology Unit, Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia
Introduction: Ewing sarcoma is malignant tumour that primarily affects bone and soft tissues, commonly seen in adolescents and young adults. It can occasionally arise in soft tissues, including the kidneys, though this is relatively rare.
Case Presentation: A 58-year-old male presented with right flank pain and swelling. CT scan revealed large mass arising from the right kidney with suspicious local infiltration. Patient underwent an uncomplicated open right nephrectomy. Histopathology revealed Ewing sarcoma/PNET - FNCLCC histologic grade 3 (score 7) with perinephric involvement, pT4N0M0. CT surveillance at 3 months showed no suspicious lesion or distant metastasis. Post operative 6 months, the patient presented with dull pain over right lumbar region. CT revealed large right renal bed tumour recurrence and distant metastasis. Both first and second line chemotherapy were unsuccessful. CT reassessment showed worsening tumour progression. No further systemic treatment was offered due to patient's poor performance status.
Discussion: Ewing sarcoma of the kidney is extremely rare. Adjuvant chemotherapy may improve overall survival based on limited evidence. In cases of metastatic disease, the aim of chemotherapy is to slow the disease progression. Failure of second line chemotherapy indicates aggressive disease and further systemic treatment may be beneficial. Radiotherapy can be offered selectively.
Conclusion: Ewing sarcoma of the kidney is a rare and complex condition. Early identification, accurate diagnosis, and multidisciplinary treatment are imperative to improve outcome. An aggressive and refined management protocol is required due to its rarity.
POS 064
Navigating the challenges of urethral clear cell adenocarcinoma: the role of histopathology and genetic insights
RP Ramasamy1, TK Chow2, WS Yeoh1, AN Fadzli1, S Kuppusamy1, TA Ong1
1Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University Malaya Medical Centre, Malaysia; 2Department of Pathology, University of Malaya, Malaysia
Introduction: Primary clear cell adenocarcinoma of the urethra (CCAU) comprises of 0.003% of genitourinary malignancies with an average occurrence at 58 years of age. It predominantly affects women, with a female-to-male ratio of 4:1, and generally has a poor prognosis. Due to its rarity, clinicians often lack familiarity with its diagnosis and biological behaviour.
Case Presentation: A 63-year-old female with a background of ischemic heart disease and a previous hysterectomy presented with acute urinary retention. Flexible cystoscope identified a mass at the bladder neck. Transurethral resection of bladder tumour revealed a tumour originating from a diverticulum at the posterior urethra, confirmed as clear cell adenocarcinoma by histopathology. Staging PET-CT showed an enhancing mass at the urethra extending to the bladder neck with diffuse bladder wall thickening, otherwise no nodal or distant metastases. The patient underwent laparoscopic cystectomy with ileal conduit formation, anterior vaginectomy, and bilateral oophorectomy. Final histopathology confirmed moderately differentiated clear cell adenocarcinoma of the urethra, staged as pT4N0M0 with clear margins.
Conclusion: Clear cell adenocarcinoma of the urethra is exceptionally rare and often presents with non-specific symptoms, leading to potential delays in diagnosis. This cancer is commonly associated with urethral diverticula and has a high tendency to recur and progress, making early diagnosis, staging, and treatment crucial. Surgery is the primary treatment option, while chemoradiation may be considered for metastatic cases, though no clear guidelines currently exist. This case underscores the vital role of histopathology in diagnosis and suggests further gene detection as a potential tool for precise treatment planning.
POS 065
A single surgeon's experience with laparoscopic and robotic partial nephrectomy
Simran Kaur Sidhu, Soo Choon Jian, Noor Ashani Bin Md Yusoff
Department of Urology, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) represents 3% of all cancers and accounts for 90% of all renal malignancies. The objective of this study was to evaluate the perioperative and short term oncological outcomes of patients with T1 renal tumours treated with either laparoscopic (LPN) or robotic partial nephrectomy (RPN) by a single surgeon.
Materials and Methods: Eleven patients who underwent either LPN (n = 7) or RPN (n = 4) for T1 renal tumours over the last 2 years (2022–2024) were included in this study. Retrospective data on patient demographics, clinical variables, operative parameters, postoperative outcomes and short-term oncological outcomes over six months were analysed.
Results: Seven patients (64%) were males and four (36%) were females with a mean age of 56 years old. The baseline mean GFR was 74.3 mL/min/1.73m2. All patients had low complexity nephrometry scores. There was no difference between mean operative time for LPN (182 min) and RPN (190 min), either transperitoneal or retroperitoneal approach. Both LPN and RPN had a mean warm ischaemia time of 15 min. Majority of the patients (90.9%) had less than 500mls of blood loss intraoperatively. Two patients in the LPN group had to be converted to open partial nephrectomy (OPN) in view of dense adhesions. There was no differences in length of stay, blood transfusion, discharge GFR or 30 day complications for all patients. On histopathological examination, only one patient had positive surgical margins. All patients had no local recurrence or distant metastasis on six monthly CT surveillance.
Conclusion: In the hands of an experienced minimally invasive surgeon, LPN and RPN are associated with good perioperative and oncologic outcomes. RPN overcomes the technical difficulties of LPN.
POS 066
Penile cancer surgery: how to improve functional penile stump length and avoid skin flap necrosis
Poongkodi A/P Nagappan, Zi Yean Seet
Urology Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Advanced penile cancer is usually managed by total penectomy and bilateral inguinal lymph node dissection. The typical complications associated with the surgery include stenosis of perineal urethrostomy and skin flap necrosis. Our abstract reports how we avoid these complications.
Methodology: 3 patients underwent partial penectomy and bilateral inguinal lymph node dissection. Two patients had large ulcerating penile cancer invading distal one third of the penis. Both underwent partial penectomy with >1 cm clear margin. An increase in the functional stump length was obtained by using novel combination of available reconstructive technique such as complete penile degloving, anchoring Buck's fascia to suprapubic skin dermis and use of a scrotal skin flap.
For the inguinal lymph node dissection, skin flap necrosis was prevented on all three of the patients by primary excision of wound edges while preserving the underlying subcutaneous fat. Primary closure of the wound was performed.
Results: Median follow-up time after surgery ranges from 6 weeks to 3 years. Patients were able to void while standing. Furthermore, skin flap necrosis was avoided in all 3 patients, and patients mobilized early and were discharged home.
Conclusion: Our technique allows us to provide optimal functional outcome of the penile stump, while avoiding the dreaded skin flap necrosis. This will empower more surgeons to perform this surgery well and improve outcome for patients with penile cancer.
POS 067
A rare case of precancerous external urethral meatal lesion: diagnostic approach and management
AF Alias, KNA Mohd Azmin, AB Alias, NA Nasuha
Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Introduction: The primary urethral carcinoma is accounting for less than 1% of all urologic malignancy. Carcinoma in situ of the external urethral meatus is rare entity that presents therapeutic challenges.
Case report: We report a case of an external urethral meatus lesion in a young male patient who presented with visible haematuria at our institution. Initial clinical examination revealed a single, non-tender, papillary-like mass measuring 0.5 × 0.3 cm, with no bleeding. Diagnostic cystoscopy showed no other abnormalities along the urethral tract and bladder. Initial biopsy of the lesion revealed high-grade carcinoma in situ. Therefore, we proceeded with distal urethrectomy, urethral advancement, and meatoplasty. Post-operative histopathological examination showed squamous papilloma with non-HPV-related focal intraepithelial neoplasia (EIN II). The postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was able to pass urine well with good uroflow study.
Discussion: This carcinoma in situ of the urethra is an exceedingly rare condition with limited literature. Most current studies are retrospective with small sample sizes and inconsistence demographic, thus difficult to standardize the best treatment options. This case report highlights the importance of early identification, diagnosis, and management for future reference.
Keywords: primary urethral carcinoma, CIS, precancerous lesion.
POS 068
Testicular non- hodgkin lymphoma in a young patient: a case report
Mohamad Kamal Mohamad Akram, Muhammad Arif Khairudin, Noor Azam Nasuha, Am Basheer-Alias
Urology unit, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Introduction: Testicular Non- Hodgkin lymphoma is a rare tumour. When it happens, it usually does in the elderly population. 35% will have bilateral disease. They can present with testicular swelling associated with systemic manifestations of lymphoma such as fever, night sweats and weight loss.
Case presentation: We present a case of a 34 years old gentleman who presented to the Emergency department with complaint of right testicular swelling for a week. The swelling was rapidly increasing in size and had cause him discomfort. He did not have systemic symptoms. No risk factors for developing testicular cancer. Examination revealed a 10 cm right testicular mass. No abdominal mass was palpable. HCG and AFP was within normal range however LDH was raised. An urgent ultrasound of the testes was done which showed a solid mass occupying the whole of the right testes measuring 13 cm. He was initially thought to have a right seminomatous germ cell testicular tumour given his age and the normal HCG and AFP. A right radical orchiectomy was performed which showed a 20 cm right testicular tumour weighing 1.1 kg. CT staging showed enlarged para-aortic nodes compressing the IVC and enlarged iliac nodes. No visceral metastasis. Histopathological examination of the tumour showed diffuse large B cell lymphoma. He was referred to a Haematologist and started on R-CHOP chemotherapy.
Conclusion: Non- Hodghkin Lymphoma of the testis is a rare tumour and cannot be reliably distinguished clinically from the more common germ cell tumours. Although the initial management from the Urologist are similar, the adjuvant chemotherapy regime differs and therefore the patient needs to be identified early and referred to a Haematologist.
POS 069
An uncommon challenge: ewing sarcoma of the kidney in a paediatric patient
Kenny Tang Long Tee, Zhu Jie Lee, Narresh Purushothaman, Ling Sing Ch'ng, William Lay Keat Ong
Urology Unit, Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar, Kedah, Malaysia
Introduction: Ewing Sarcomas are primarily bone-origin tumours but can infrequently manifest in soft tissues. These tumours are associated with EWSR1 translocations involving the ETS transcription factor family. Renal Ewing Sarcoma is an extremely rare presentation, making diagnosis challenging.
Case Report: A 12-year-old Malay girl presented with a 3-month history of lower back and right hip pain. She had no abdominal pain, urinary symptoms, or haematuria. Abdominal examination was unremarkable, with no palpable masses. Examination of the right hip revealed tenderness, reduced power, and limited range of motion. Laboratory tests, including haemoglobin, creatinine, and calcium levels were normal.
CT and MRI revealed a 6 × 5 × 6 cm heterogeneously enhancing mass in the upper pole of the left kidney, along with diffuse bone metastases, a pathological fracture of the right femoral neck, lung metastasis, and vertebral compression fractures causing spinal cord stenosis at L3 and S3. Biopsy of the renal tumour confirmed metastatic Ewing Sarcoma, with immunohistochemistry positive for NKX2.2, CD99, and FLI-1. The patient was referred to paediatric oncology and started on chemotherapy.
Discussion: Renal Ewing Sarcoma is often misdiagnosed due to its nonspecific presentation and radiologic similarity to renal cell carcinoma. Immunohistochemical markers like CD99, FLI-1, and NKX2.2 are crucial for diagnosis. While no standardized treatment exists, surgical resection and chemotherapy are typically used for localized disease. Prognosis is poor in metastatic cases, with a median survival of 5.6 months.
Conclusion: Renal Ewing Sarcoma is an aggressive malignancy. While early diagnosis and treatment are crucial, the prognosis remains poor in advanced stages.
POS 070
Metachronous upper tract urothelial carcinoma following radical cystectomy and ileoconduit: a case report and literature review
AF Alias, KNA Mohd Azmin, AB Alias, NA Nasuha
Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Introduction: Metachronous upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) following radical cystectomy (RC) and ileal conduit is uncommon, accounting for about 3% of RC cases.
Case report: We present a case of metachronous UTUC in a 65-year-old gentleman who had previously undergone radical cystectomy with ileal conduit for high grade non-muscle invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma (NIMBC) over left anterior bladder wall. The initial postoperative staging was T1N0M0 with free surgical margin. Right ureteric stump showed no malignancy seen. During surveillance CT one year after surgery, a newly enhanced urothelial lesion was noted within the right ureter, although the patient was otherwise asymptomatic. Flexible cystoscopy of the ileal conduit and biopsy of the ureteroileal anastomosis revealed high-grade urothelial carcinoma. We proceeded with a right radical nephroureterectomy (RNU) and left ureterostomy. Histopathological examination confirmed invasive urothelial carcinoma of the right ureter and renal pelvis. An oncological consult was done, and the patient was subjected to chemotherapy after surgery.
Discussion: This case report discusses the clinical presentation, diagnostic workup, and treatment approach for managing this rare disease. The literature review underscores the importance of vigilant surveillance and early detection in this high-risk population. RNU after RC is also challenging due to the comorbidities and the anatomic complexity of the surgery, which places RC survivors at risk. Early detection and intervention are critical for managing potential recurrences and optimizing patient outcomes.
Keywords: UTUC, post RC recurrence, metachronous.
POS 071
A Case of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Presenting with Abdominal Cutaneous Mass
CH Wong, YW Ooi, K Alagappan
Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Georgetown, Malaysia
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a lethal tumor that exhibits aggressive characteristics and a propensity to spread. Approximately 30% of patients who have been diagnosed with RCC presented with metastatic disease. Although RCC can spread to nearly every organ system, the liver, lungs, brain and bones are the organs most frequently affected.
Patients with RCC are typically asymptomatic, and it was discovered incidentally during imaging. A rare initial manifestation of RCC is cutaneous metastasis, which can resemble other dermatological diseases. The scalp is the most frequently affected site in cutaneous metastasis, followed by the chest and abdomen.
We present a case of metastatic RCC in a 63-year-old woman who had a left lower abdominal mass for eight months. Upon physical examination, a hard mass measuring 6 × 5 cm was found that adhered to the skin in the left iliac fossa area. Imaging and a subsequent biopsy of the hard mass revealed cutaneous metastasis of RCC. This type of presentation for metastatic RCC is uncommon, and the prognosis is much poorer. Given the advanced stage of RCC, which was deemed inoperable, we started our patient on Pazopanib, a Tyrosine kinase inhibitor.
Systemic therapy and cytoreductive nephrectomy with metastasectomy are well-established treatments for metastatic RCC. The majority of the published literature discussed typical RCC metastatic sites, and cutaneous metastasis is poorly understood, particularly in terms of management.
This case study demonstrates our approach to cutaneous metastasis of RCC, specifically with regard to patient progress and disease management. We also reviewed previous case studies with comparable presentations in the literature.
- Ljungberg B, Campbell SC, Choi HY, Jacqmin D, Lee JE, Weikert S, et al. The epidemiology of renal cell carcinoma. Eur Urol 2011;60(4):615–21.
- Chan DY, Chua WJ. A rare subcutaneous manifestaGon of metastaGc renal cell carcinoma. Case Rep Surg 2016;2016:6453975.
- M. H. Ather, N. Masood, and T. Siddiqui, “Current man- agement of advanced and metastaGc renal cell carcinoma,” Urology Journal, vol. 7, no. 1, pp. 1–9, 2010.
- Hsieh PY, Hung SC, Li JR, et al. The effect of metastasectomy on overall sur- vival in metastaGc renal cell carcinoma: a systemaGc review and meta- analysis. Urol Oncol 2021;39:422-30.
POS 072
Evaluating the necessity of antibiotics prophylaxis in precision point transperineal biopsy of the prostate (PPTP): a retrospective study
SWD Ting, KJ Sun, R Anthony
Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching
Introduction: Prostate cancer (PCa) is the third commonest malignancy among Malaysian men. The transperineal approach to prostate biopsy has garnered attention due to its lower risk of infectious complications compared to the transrectal method. Recent data suggest that antibiotic prophylaxis may not always be necessary. This study reviews the outcomes of PPTP procedures performed at our center to assess the need for antibiotic prophylaxis.
Objective: The aim of this study was to evaluate the rate of complications associated with PPTP without antibiotics.
Methodology: This retrospective study included all PPTP procedures conducted at Sarawak General Hospital from 1/3/2023 to 31/7/2024. A total of 71 patients were included. Baseline characteristics were recorded, including age, prostate volume, prostate-specific antigen levels, number of biopsy cores, multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging findings, and histopathological results. Complications such as sepsis, fever, acute urinary retention (AUR), hematuria, hematospermia, and rectal bleeding were documented.
Results: The mean prostate volume was 51 cc, and the mean number of biopsy cores obtained was 19. There were no cases of sepsis or rectal bleeding reported. AUR and fever were observed in 1.4% of patients. Hematuria was reported in 15 patients (21.1%), while 4 patients (5.6%) experienced hematospermia.
Conclusion: In this study, PPTP without antibiotic prophylaxis was associated with a low rate of severe complications, including no cases of sepsis. The findings suggest that antibiotic prophylaxis may not be universally necessary for PPTP, but the decision to use antibiotics should remain at the discretion of the primary surgeon.
POS 073
Prospective, non-randomized study of clinical outcome in patients with primary versus delayed ureteroscopy for proximal ureteric stone (PRIDE Study)
Kian Joo Sun, Shankaran Thevarajah
Urology Unit, Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
Introduction: Intervention on ureteric stones poses a significant burden on healthcare cost. While distal and mid ureteric stones are deemed easy to access using ureteroscope, proximal ureteric stone remains a challenge for most endourologists. This prospective, non randomized, cohort study assessed the efficacy and safety of primary (P-URS) versus delayed ureteroscopy (D-URS) in the management of proximal ureteric stone.
Methodology: A total of 176 consecutive patients with unilateral proximal ureteric stone >3 mm were included in the final data analysis (95 P-URS and 81 D-URS). The decision to proceed with P-URS or D-URS was based on initial presentation and surgeon's expertise. Stone free was defined as no visible residual fragments on the kidney, ureter and bladder (KUB) radiograph which was performed 6 weeks post-operatively. Primary outcome was stone free rate status. Secondary outcomes included operative duration, length of hospital stay and rate of complications.
Results: D-URS had a higher stone free rate (96.3%) compared to P-URS (74.7%) but overall operative duration, length of stay and rate of complications were comparable between these 2 groups. The most common reason for unsuccessful P-URS was retropulsion of stone (14.7%).
Conclusion: P-URS for proximal ureteric stone is a safe and feasible option accepting the lower stone free rate compared to D-URS. P-URS should be attempted provided that the facilities and expertise are available.
POS 074
Leydig cell testicular tumour –‘not-so-rare terrain’: a case report and a literature review
Eugene Yeap Kar Wah, Devindran Manoharan, William Ong Lay Keat
Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Penang, Malaysia
Introduction: LCTs are prevailing kind of sex cord stromal tumours. They are typically benign with only 5–10% exhibiting malignant characteristics. These growths demonstrate a bimodal distribution pattern with peaks during the pre-pubertal age group as well as between the ages of 30 and 60 years. LCTs can be difficult to diagnose, necessitating an integration of clinical history, physical examination, imaging studies, and histological analysis.
Background: We present a 33-year-old Malaysian-Malay man with a history of smoking, who sought evaluation for primary infertility. A 4 × 4 cm firm, non-tender left scrotal mass was incidentally found. Despite normal tumour markers, his testosterone level was elevated (>52 nmol/L) with low luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone. Testicular ultrasound showed multiple intratesticular lesions, leading to a left inguinal orchidectomy. Histopathology revealed a 4 × 5 cm Leydig cell tumour, with positive staining for inhibin and calretinin. Post-surgery, his testosterone level decreased to 0.4 nmol/L but later normalized to 7.2 nmol/L. A follow-up CT showed an enlarged paraaortic lymph node (1.5 cm), but no disease recurrence. The patient is currently asymptomatic.
Discussion: Leydig cell tumours are rare testicular neoplasms closely associated with male infertility and cryptorchidism, reflecting their link to testicular dysgenesis syndrome. Tumour markers such as alpha-fetoprotein, beta-human chorionic gonadotropin, and lactate dehydrogenase are typically normal. While ultrasound Doppler is useful for confirming testicular tumours, it cannot distinguish between benign and malignant forms. Surgery remains the primary treatment for both benign and localized malignant LCTs, with radical inguinal orchidectomy—like the procedure performed in our case—being the standard approach, involving the removal of the affected testis and spermatic cord.
Conclusion: This case highlights the need for careful evaluation of testicular masses, as Leydig cell tumours can present with subtle endocrine signs. Early detection and treatment are key to achieving positive long-term outcomes.
POS 075
Leiomyosarcoma mimicking renal cell carcinoma: approach to a poor prognostic case of renal tumour with tumour thrombus extending into right atrium
Mathias P. Ponniah1, Tan Hsin Yen1, Syahril Anuar Salauddin1, Chin Yiun Lee1, Hamid Haji Ghazali1, Suhaila Abdullah2
1Department of Urology Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan Kuantan Pahang; 2Department of Histopathology Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan Kuantan Pahang
Introduction: Leiomyosarcoma of the kidney remains extremely rare, accounting for 0.12% of all renal malignancies, and is extremely aggressive, with a 5-year survival rate of 39%. The objective of this paper is to identify available treatment options.
Case Presentation: Here, we present Mr. W, who was incidentally found to have a left renal tumour during a workup for young hypertension. A CT scan showed a left renal mass measuring 10.8 × 11.6 × 9.4 cm, which caused splaying of the SMA and displacement of the pancreas and bowel loops anteriorly, with extensive tumour thrombus extending from the renal vein through the inferior vena cava into the right atrium. A multidisciplinary meeting involving a urologist, cardiothoracic surgeon, vascular surgeon, radiologist, and oncologist was held, and we proceeded with laparotomy, left radical nephrectomy with IVC thrombectomy, median sternotomy, and right atrial tumour excision under bypass. The surgery was challenging, with an estimated blood loss of 3.8 L, and Mr. W succumbed to disseminated intravascular coagulopathy 6 h postoperatively. Histopathological examination revealed interlacing fascicles of spindled cells with prominent nucleoli and high mitotic activity, positive for desmin and caldesmon, consistent with leiomyosarcoma.
Conclusion: Retrospectively, due to the aggressive nature of leiomyosarcoma, a renal biopsy and neoadjuvant chemotherapy might have been more beneficial. Surgical intervention is not the only option for aggressive leiomyosarcoma, especially when bypass surgery is involved, due to the complexity of the procedure, morbidity, mortality, and positive surgical margins. Therefore, urgent research is needed to identify more effective agents for treating leiomyosarcoma.
POS 076
TFE3 rearranged renal cell carcinoma: a rare and aggressive entity
Abdul Malek Mohamad1,2, Chin Yiun Lee1, Syahril Anuar Salauddin1, Hamid Hj Ghazali1
1Department of Urology, Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia; 2Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, Kulliyah of Medicine, International Islamic University of Malaysia, Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia
Introduction: TFE3-rearranged renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a rare, aggressive malignancy driven by chromosomal translocations involving the TFE3 gene on the Xp11.2 locus. This subtype of RCC tends to have a more aggressive clinical course, with a high potential for early metastasis compared to other forms of RCC. The following case highlights the typical aggressive behaviour and challenges in managing TFE3-rearranged RCC.
Case Presentation: A 46-year-old Chinese male with hypertension and diabetes presented with painless haematuria of one month's duration. Examination revealed no abdominal pain, palpable mass, or signs of metastasis. Imaging, including ultrasound and four-phase CT scan, showed a heterogeneously enhancing left renal mass measuring 6.8 × 5.9 × 7.6 cm, highly suggestive of RCC without metastatic lesions. The patient underwent a successful laparoscopic radical nephrectomy. Histopathology confirmed TFE3-rearranged RCC, stage T2aN0M0, with clear resection margins. However, three months after surgery, a follow-up CT scan showed distant metastases to the bones, lungs, and lymph nodes confirmed with a PET CT scan. The patient was subsequently treated with Pazopanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor and responded positively.
Discussion: TFE3-rearranged RCC often presents incidentally, like other RCC subtypes, and diagnosis requires molecular testing. Its high recurrence rate, even after curative surgery, underscores the need for aggressive management. Given its rarity, it lacks a standardized treatment protocol, so early multidisciplinary discussion is crucial. Adjuvant-targeted therapies, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, may improve outcomes, but further research into the tumour's molecular mechanisms and effective treatment strategies is essential for better patient management.
POS 077
A comparative study of cancer detection rate for freehand transperineal prostate biopsy with and without PrecisionPoint
CH Yong, YK Goh, JR Tan, JCT Wong, KR Perumal, MS Lim, RA Idi
Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia; Sarawak Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan, Malaysia
Introduction: Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer among men in Malaysia. One of the essential diagnostic workups is prostate biopsy. The transperineal approach has gained favour due to a lower infection risk.
Method: This study compares the cancer detection rates of freehand transperineal prostate biopsy with and without PrecisionPoint system. Conducted retrospectively over four years (August 2020 to August 2024) at Sarawak General Hospital and Sarawak Heart Centre, the study included 173 men with PSA >4 ng/mL or abnormal DRE, all of whom underwent mpMRI followed by biopsy. Data on demography of patients, PSA reading, DRE finding, PIRADS score were collected. Statistical analysis were performed using SPSS V27.
Result: In the PrecisionPoint group (64 patients), 53.1% (34/64) had positive biopsies (20 with PIRADS-5, 13 with PIRADS-4, 1 with PIRADS-3). In the group without PrecisionPoint (109 patients), 38.5% (42/109) had positive biopsies (25 with PIRADS-5, 13 with PIRADS-4, 4 with PIRADS-3). There was no statistically significant difference in cancer detection rates between the two groups (P = 0.062). The rates of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer were 40.6% (26/64) for those using PrecisionPoint and 27.5% (30/109) for those without.
Conclusion: Our data suggest PrecisionPoint has a higher detection rate for prostate cancer and clinically significant prostate cancer compared to those without, though the difference is not statistically significant. Full freehand transperineal prostate biopsy remains an alternative technique where costs and affordability are a concern. Further studies with larger sample sizes are needed to validate these findings.
POS 078
The impact of robotic radical prostatectomy on open surgery in a district general hospital
Nadine McCauley, Adam Carter, Jim Wilson, Adam Cox
Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, United Kingdom
Introduction/Aim: Robotic assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (RALP) has largely replaced open surgery for prostate cancer in the UK. Open radical prostatectomy continues to be performed in a district general hospital, most frequently for patients who are deemed unfit for a robotic procedure through pre-assessment. This study aimed to consider the changing distribution of cases over almost 2 decades for Urology patients undergoing radical prostatectomy.
Methods: Data was collected to include all robotic and open radical prostatectomy cases performed by the three oncology surgeons within the department from 2004 to 2022. This data was analysed for the study.
Results: A total of 1165 prostatectomies were performed, ranging from 32 to 81 per year (mean 61). The mean number of prostatectomies increased to 70 cases per year with the introduction of RALP. With 2 operating surgeons, the mean number of open radical prostatectomies dropped from 64 cases to 21 per year following the introduction of RALP. One of the surgeons performing open radical prostatectomy also reduced their numbers significantly following the introduction of RALP from a mean of 38 per year to 6, and none in the final year of study.
Discussion/Conclusion: The introduction of robotics has dramatically changed the landscape of prostate cancer surgery. However, for surgeons with extensive experience in performing open radical prostatectomy, there remains a role for patients who are deemed inappropriate for robotic surgery. Robotic prostatectomy has allowed for an overall increase in the number of patients able to undergo prostate cancer surgery in the unit per year.
POS 079
Effectivity of administering urethral bulking agent under local anaesthetic in comparison to general anaesthesia for urinary stress incontinence in females
Don Wijayasuriya, Wail Mohomed, Coral Seymor, Paulette Hussain, Maike Eylert
Royal Gwent Hospital
Introduction: Managing female stress urinary incontinence poses a significant challenge on the practitioner between finding a suitable treatment option and managing the patients' expectations. Urethral bulking agents provide a simple management option that offers the patient a significant improvement of quality of life, but may require repeat treatments. The findings were compared with findings of Finish Study (Freitas et al 2020) LA Bulkamid.
Patients & Methods: Our standard bulking is with Bulkamid under local anaesthesia (LA). We collected data prospectively, using ICIQ-UI and OAB questionnaires and bladder diaries pre and post bulking. We reviewed all patients from November 2021 to March 2023.
All 29 patients had urodynamic stress incontinence. 27 patients were happy with local anaesthetic (93.1%), and 2 patients requested general anaesthetic (6.9%). 13 ladies received their first bulkamid (44.8%) and 16 ladies received repeat treatments (55.2%). Initial overall ICIQ UI score ranged between 21–11 while after the treatment this went down to between 18–6. There were no intra-operative complications. Most patients were followed up 2 weeks after the procedure by a functional urology nurse, with repeat PROMS and physician review after 3–4 months.
Results: 20 patients (68.9%) reported to be delighted, dry or significantly improved, 3 patients reported partial improvement (10.3%), and 2 patients reported no improvement (6.8%). The remaining 4 patients were not contactable post procedure (10.3%). This means that 93% of contactable patients had partial or significant improvement. This is unchanged to our previous data using general anaesthetic for all patients.
Conclusion: The above data confirms the feasibility of performing LA intraurethral bulking for female with USI, whilst maintaining high quality outcomes. Administering urethral bulking as a day case procedure will reduce hospital stay, reduce costs for the NHS and improve patient satisfaction.
POS 080
Magnetic Black-Star® for Short-term Ureteric Stenting After Stone Surgery. Stent removal future?
Ayoub Gomati, Mohamed Farah, Thomas Hughes, Wassim Mahmalji
Hereford County Hospital, United Kingdom
Introduction: Ureteric stenting is commonly indicated following ureteroscopic stone extraction. The cystoscopic removal of ureteric stents can be unpleasant for patients and requires additional resources. Ureteric stents with extraction strings risk premature dislodgement and increased urinary symptoms due to string irritation. We aimed to evaluate the feasibility of a novel ureteric stent (DJ) that incorporates a small magnet at its distal-end (Magnetic Black-Star®, Urotech).
Methods: The magnetic Black-star is a 7Fr ureteric stent with a small magnet fixed with a string at the distal DJ loop. A customised magnetic Tiemann-tip catheter is used for stent removal and is inserted after transurethral application of a standard lubricant and removed with the DJ after connecting with the DJ's magnet. In this study, the magnetic stent was inserted following ureteroscopy for stone removal in 7 consecutive patients, who had previously undergone ureteroscopy with standard DJ insertion. We compared the patient experience with the standard stent and magnetic stent using the Ureteral Stent Symptom Questionnaire (USSQ).
Results: The median duration of indwelling was 5 days. The USSQ did not show statistically significant differences between the standard and the magnetic DJ in any domain. In contrast to stent-related irritation, patients with a magnetic stent experienced significantly less pain during removal than those with a regular stent (mean VAS score 2.2 vs. 4.9; P < 0.001). All removals performed in the clinic with the magnetic retrieval device within less than 30 seconds were successful. 87% of the patients preferred to have their stents removed by this method in the future.
Conclusions: Magnetic stents have a similar morbidity when compared with standard ureteric stents. However, magnetic stent removal is preferable to patients, causing less pain and can be rapidly performed in an outpatient setting avoiding the need for cystoscopy.
POS 081
Enhanced Stone Clearance in Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery: Evaluating the Impact of FANS Ureteral Access Sheath
Dennis Ting Siong Wei, Roger Anthony Idi
Sarawak General Hospital. Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Background: Retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) is a widely used technique for managing renal stones. Despite its effectiveness, residual fragments can lead to complications such as recurrent stones, persistent infections, and the need for further interventions. The FANS Ureteral Access Sheath (UAS) is hypothesized to improve stone clearance rates and reduce postoperative issues.
Objective: This study aims to evaluate the impact of the FANS UAS on operative time, stone-free status (SFS), and postoperative complications in patients undergoing RIRS at SGH.
Methods: We conducted a retrospective analysis of RIRS cases performed with the FANS UAS from January 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024. Data collected included operative time, length of hospital stay, SFS (defined as absence of residual stones on x-ray KUB within one week post-operation), reoperation rates, and complications.
Results: Fifteen patients were included in the study. The mean stone size is 20.71 mm. The mean operative time was 120 minutes, with an average hospital stay of 1.13 days. Stone-free status was achieved in 11 patients, while 2 required a second procedure for complete stone clearance primarily due to challenges in retrieving lower pole and calyceal stones. No complications were reported.
Conclusion: The FANS UAS appears to enhance stone-free rates with minimal complications and a low reintervention rate, suggesting it may be a valuable addition to RIRS procedures. Future studies should include prospective data collection and comparisons with traditional non-suction UAS to further validate these findings.
POS 082
Complexity of managing a young girl with PFUDD
Lynette Loi, Poongkodi Nagappan
Department of Urology, Institute of Urology and Nephrology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Pelvic fracture urethral distraction defect (PFUDD) occurs in up to 25% of pelvic fractures. It is rare in women and even rarer in young girls. The urethral defect occurs at the level of bladder neck and even successful urethral approximation carries risk of urinary incontinence. This abstract reports reconstructive technique and outcome of our technique.
Methodology: An eight-year-old girl fell from and was run over by a school van. She sustained a pelvic fracture with extraperitoneal urinary bladder rupture. She was unable to micturate, and urethral catheter insertion failed. Suprapubic catheter was inserted. Ascending urethrogram showed contrast leak at proximal urethra near bladder neck. Cystoscopy showed complete obliteration of bladder neck. The patient developed bladder stones while she was on a suprapubic catheter and was referred to our service. Our patient underwent retropubic anastomotic urethroplasty with concomitant rectus fascia pubovaginal sling procedure.
Results: The median time from injury to surgery was 11 months. The surgical procedure took 4.5 h to complete. The patient was kept on a catheter for six weeks until a relook cystoscopy was performed.
Conclusion: Urinary incontinence occurs in 6–13% of post anastomotic urethroplasty cases and is often related to concomitant bladder neck injury. The aim of reconstruction is to restore as much functional outcomes as possible. We propose performing rectus fascia sling in the same setting as anastomotic urethroplasty to anticipate the risk of urinary incontinence, and to prevent multiple revision surgeries.
VID 001
Technique of transvesical da vinci single port robotic radical prostatectomy
Christopher Eden, Liv Simonsen, Anne Haigh
London Bridge Hospital, London, UK
Transvesical Single Port robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (TV SP RARP) offers the potential advantages of being both extraperitoneal (less disturbance of bowel activity and safer in previously-operated abdomens) and Retzius-sparing (better early continence), but is technically challenging due to a limited workspace, unfamiliar sequence of steps and a large bladder neck to close following the removal of the prostate.
The steps involved in performing TV SP RARP are demonstrated in the video of this case, which was the first of its kind in Europe.
The total operating time was 2 h and 45 min and the blood loss was 200 mL. The 74 year-old patient was immediately continent and his final pathology demonstrated margin-negative Gleason 3 + 4 pT2cNx prostate cancer replacing 7% of his 49 g gland.
TV SP RARP is a safe and effective robotic surgical approach for prostate cancer and is especially appealing in patients with a previously-operated abdomen.
VID 002
Evaluating the Learning Curve of Transurethral Anatomical Enucleo-resection of the Prostate (TUAERP): A Resident's Perspective
Jin Rong Tan1, Meng Shi Lim2 , Leroy Wui Hon Lim1, Chee Hoong Loo2, Roger Anthony Idi1, Yue Keng Goh1
1Department of Urology, Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Sarawak Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan, Malaysia
Introduction: Transurethral Anatomical Enucleo-resection of the Prostate (TUAERP) is an effective surgical option for the management of benign prostatic enlargement (BPE), particularly in patients with prostate glands exceeding 80 mL, as recommended by the European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines. In Malaysia, while many urological centers are equipped with bipolar resectoscopes, access to high-powered holmium lasers and morcellators remains limited due to cost constraints. Consequently, Bipolar TUAERP offers a practical and cost-effective alternative for treating large prostates in this setting.
Methodology: A case series of a single urology resident's Bipolar TUAERP procedures at Sarawak Heart Centre and Sarawak General Hospital from May 1, 2024, to August 15, 2024, was reviewed. The procedures were performed under supervision (mentor scrubbed: 5 cases; mentor present but not scrubbed: 3 cases) and then independently (7 cases). Patient demographics, operative parameters, and perioperative outcomes were included in the analysis.
Results: Fifteen cases were reviewed, comparing the supervised phase (8 cases) to the independent phase (7 cases). The mean patient age was 72.4 vs. 68.7 years, mean prostate volumes were 88.5 g vs. 61.6 g, and mean PSA levels were 10.6 ng/mL vs. 4.6 ng/mL (P = 0.008) in the supervised and independent phases, respectively. Mean operative times were 150 vs. 102 minutes, mean enucleation efficacy was 1.3 g/min vs. 1.1 g/min, and mean resection efficacy was 0.7 g/min vs. 0.6 g/min. No transfusions were required in either phase. Mean bladder irrigation duration was 1.13 vs. 1 day (P = 0.049), and mean hospital stay was 1.38 vs. 1 day (P = 0.005). Most parameters showed no significant differences between the supervised and independent phases, except for PSA levels, bladder irrigation duration, and hospital stay. The en-bloc enucleation step was perceived as the most challenging learning step by both the resident and mentor.
Conclusion: With proper mentorship, the learning curve for Bipolar TUAERP can be shortened to 15 cases, compared to the 25-50 cases reported in the literature. This support facilitates a smooth transition to independent practice while maintaining low perioperative complication rates, making Bipolar TUAERP a viable option in resource-limited settings.
VID 003
Unveiling the aftermath: male urethral diverticulum post trauma – a case report
Shamsudin NJ1, MR Yusof1, Mohamad Shahrin MF1,3, saiful Azli MZ2, Khairul-Asri MG1,3, Fahmy O1,3
1Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, University Putra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia; 2 Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, Malaysia; 3 Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: Urethral diverticulum is a rare condition characterized by formation of localized sac-like protrusion or pouch in the urethra. Although commonly associated with congenital factors or chronic conditions, post-traumatic urethral diverticulum represents an unusual and under-recognized sequela of urethral injury. The clinical presentation of post-traumatic urethral diverticulum may be subtle or delayed, and often leading to diagnostic challenges.
Case Presentation: We present a video presentation of surgical technique for a 21-year-old gentleman with history of polytrauma and pelvic fracture. He presented with recurrent urosepsis with penile base swelling and became catheter dependant. Further imaging with micturating cystourethrography (MCUG) identified large penile bulbous urethral diverticulum. Patient underwent excision of urethral diverticulum successfully and recovered well post-operatively. He had no more episodes of urosepsis and does not require urethral catheter.
Conclusion: Diagnosis of post-traumatic urethral diverticulum has its complexities and challenges. The patient's presentation following a traumatic injury led to the identification of an uncommon but significant complication. Through detailed imaging and diagnostic evaluation, effective diagnosis and management through surgical intervention alleviated patient's symptoms. This underscored the importance of considering urethral diverticulum as a differential diagnosis in patients with post-traumatic urinary symptoms.
VID 004
Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and ileal conduit – lithotripsy for stone management in ileal conduit patient: a dual approach
Wei John Ho, CharngChee Toh
Hospital Selayang, Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: Patient with ileal conduit often present with unique challenges in the management of urolithiasis due to altered urinary tract anatomy. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), combined with ileal conduit – lithotripsy offers a feasible solution for managing renal and bladder stones in this patient population. We present a 62 – year old male who underwent cystectomy with ileal conduit for spina bifida at the age of 14. In 2024 he presented with bilateral renal, ureter and ileal conduit calculi. We present our experience in endourological management for this patient.
Methods: Pre-surgery, nephrostomy tube was inserted over right kidney. Patient underwent PCNL and ileal conduit – lithotripsy in lateral position. ShockPulse and Holmium YAG laser were used during the surgery. Both surgeons performed the surgery in the same setting without the need of re-positioning.
Results: Right renal stone and bladder stone were successfully evacuated. Haemostasis was able to achieve with holmium laser.
Conclusion: PCNL and ileal conduit – lithotripsy are effective techniques for managing complex renal and bladder stones in patient with ileal conduit. The combined approach offers high stone clearance rate and time saving, making it a valuable option for this challenging patient population.
VID 005
Whole ureter replacement with the yang–monti technique: a definitive solution for complex ureteric injury
I Aizat Sabri, Razaleigh, H Ahmad Fakhri, M Hafiz, MS M Fairuz, O Fahmy, MG Khairul-Asri
Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia
Introduction: Ureteric injuries, whether from iatrogenic causes, radiation, or idiopathic retroperitoneal fibrosis, present considerable challenges in urological management. While native tissue repair is ideal for short-segment injuries, techniques such as ureteroureterostomy, psoas hitch, and Boari flap are commonly utilized. However, long-segment or complete ureter discontinuations, including high-level injuries, often require more complex solutions.
Objective:The Yang–Monti ideal ureter, a reconfigured ileal tube, has proven effective for long-segment ureter reconstruction. In this presentation, we share our experience with using the Yang–Monti technique for complete ureter replacement, covering reconstruction from the intrarenal pelvis to the ureterovesical junction (UVJ).
Technique and Discussion: The Yang–Monti technique, performed electively, involves using a 20 cm segment of ileum to reconstruct the ureter. This procedure requires meticulous dissection and preparation to create a seamless anastomosis between the intrarenal pelvis and the bladder. Our experience demonstrated that the technique is effective for managing long-segment ureteric injuries. The patient had an uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged in good health, underscoring the technique's feasibility and success.
Conclusion: The Yang–Monti principle provides a robust and effective solution for complex ureteric reconstructions, particularly for long-segment injuries. Its success highlights the critical role of surgical expertise and the need for specialized training for junior urologists. This presentation aims to bridge the knowledge gap and advocate for the broader adoption of this method in Malaysian urological practice.
VID 006
First robotic-assisted Freyer's simple prostatectomy in malaysia for large benign prostate enlargement: a case series and operative techniques from a single institution
Choon Jian Soo1, Noor Ashani Md Yusoff1,2, Vincent Khor1,2
1Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 2Department of Urology, Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia
Introduction: Open simple prostatectomy has been a popular option in Malaysia for prostates larger than 100 mL. Leveraging our extensive experience with robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP), we adapted the robotic platform to perform the first robotic-assisted simple prostatectomy (RSP) in Malaysia. We evaluate the short-term outcomes and present a step-by-step video of RSP.
Methods: Three patients underwent robotic-assisted Freyer's prostatectomy using the DaVinci Si platform at our center between March 2024 and August 2024. The surgery was performed transperitoneally, with ports position similar to RARP. We assessed the perioperative characteristics and surgical outcomes of the procedure.
Results: The mean (SD) age of the patient was 69.3 (5.5) years. Two patients had acute urinary retention requiring catheterisation, and one patient had a concomitant 4 cm bladder stone. The mean prostate volume measured on mpMRI prostate was 159.3 mL (range 88–244 mL), with significant intravesical protrusion. The mean (range) operative time was 294 (270–320) minutes, and the estimated blood loss was 1200 (800–1600) mL. There were no major postoperative complications, and all patients were discharged on postoperative day 3. Postoperatively, all patients were able to void with minimal stress incontinence but significant improvement in Qmax. Histopathological examination revealed benign prostatic hyperplasia with no evidence of malignancy, in all patients.
Conclusion: RSP is a safe and feasible option for managing large gland BPH in the Malaysian cohort, particularly in experienced centers performing robotic surgery. It offers the benefits of minimally invasive surgery with a less steep learning curve compared to enucleation.
VID 007
Recurrent inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor of bladder: The dilemma in management
Sevenathan Harison, Raj Nirmal, Ramasamy Karthikayenee, Lechmiannandan L. Sivaneswaran
Urology Department, Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh, Malaysia
Introduction: Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor (IMT) is a rare growth characterized by a proliferation of spindle-shaped cells, accompanied by an inflammatory infiltrate of immune cells. This unique combination of cellular proliferation and inflammation distinguishes IMT from more typical benign or malignant tumors. These tumors can occur in various locations, but their presence in the urinary bladder poses a particular diagnostic challenge.
Case report: A 22-year-old woman presented with hematuria. Cystoscopy revealed a left posterolateral bladder tumor, which was resected. Histopathology confirmed an IMT. Postoperatively, imaging showed residual tumor. The patient was advised to undergo partial cystectomy but declined due to pregnancy. At 4 months postpartum, surveillance cystoscopy showed the tumor had shrunk. A repeat transurethral resection was performed, also confirming IMT without malignant cells.
However, the patient continued to experience intermittent hematuria. CT imaging noted a larger 5.29 × 3.69 × 3.3 cm urinary bladder mass, also observed on cystoscopy. Given the recurrent symptomatic tumor, a laparoscopic partial cystectomy was performed. Histopathology confirmed the diagnosis of an IMT with granulomatous inflammation. The patient remained symptom-free beyond 6 months.
Discussion: IMT were first described in the lung but are more commonly found in the urinary bladder. The underlying cause of these tumors remains unknown. Prevalence ranging from 0.04% to 0.7%, and are more common in women. Patients typically present with hematuria, as well as dysuria, increased urinary frequency, and lower abdominal pain. The most frequent location is the posterior bladder wall, though they can also occur on the right lateral wall or dome.
Radiological imaging often fails to reliably differentiate IMT from other malignant growths. Bladder IMTs may exhibit features resembling malignancy, such as brisk mitosis, invasion into the muscle layer, and prominent nucleoli.
Definitive treatment options include transurethral resection of the bladder tumor or partial cystectomy, followed by regular cystoscopic examinations and CT imaging for surveillance.
Conclusion: IMT tumors frequently display benign characteristics, rendering bladderpreserving therapy the preferred option, especially for younger individuals. However, the risk of recurrence poses a management conundrum, with the choice between repeated transurethral resection and partial cystectomy and therefore individualised treatment plan should be formulated.
VID 008
Single stage urethroplasty for bleeding urethral haemangioma
N Amat, P Nagappan
Department of Urology, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Introduction: Urethral haemangioma is a rare vascular anomaly characterized by abnormal connections between arteries and veins within the urethra.
Case Presentation: This abstract presents a case study of an 11-year-old Malay boy who presented with symptomatic anaemia and persistent haematuria. Diagnostic cystoscopy revealed a hypervascular lesion at the distal urethra, indicative of urethral haemangioma. Despite a trial of propranolol, the patient could not tolerate the medication. Consequently, buccal mucosa substitutional urethroplasty was performed due to the extensive involvement of the long distal urethra. Histopathological examination confirmed the diagnosis of urethral haemangioma. Following a six-week post-urethroplasty period, a relook cystoscopy revealed the presence of small, unhealthy tissue, necessitating prolonged catheterization.
Discussion: This case underscores the challenges in managing urethral haemangioma, particularly in paediatric patients. The failure of propranolol highlights the need for alternative treatment strategies in cases of intolerance or ineffectiveness. Buccal mucosa substitutional urethroplasty emerges as a viable option for cases involving extensive urethral involvement. However, the persistence of unhealthy tissue post-operatively necessitates cautious monitoring and intervention to optimize outcomes and prevent complications such as stricture formation or recurrence.
Conclusion: This case underscores the importance of a multidisciplinary approach involving paediatrician, urologists, and pathologists in the diagnosis and management of urethral haemangioma in children. Long-term follow-up is crucial to assess treatment efficacy and monitor for potential complications, ensuring optimal outcomes and quality of life for paediatric patients with urethral haemagioma.
VID 009
Pain relief by application of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during transrectal ultrasound guided (TRUS) prostate biopsy: the early experience
Novinth Kumar Raja Ram, Ahmad Nazran Fadzli, Shanggar Kuppusamy
Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, University Malaya
Introduction: Transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) guided prostate biopsy is still widely practised. Unfortunately, it comes with an inherent pain component, especially during insertion of the probe with a mean pain score of 4.51. Even with the usage of periprostatic nerve block (PPNB), many adjunctive methods have been described to reduce pain and discomfort associated with this procedure ranging from oral analgesia to intravenous sedation and analgesia. We describe a novel, safe, non-invasive and non-pharmacological pain relief method – AcuTENS for pain relief during TRUS biopsy. This is a portable device that administers transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) via acupressure points. The pressure points chosen hypothetically reduce the pain associated with rectal distension, and exerts analgesic via the release of endogenous opioids at CNS sites relevant to pain control2.
The objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy pain relief of application of Acu-TENS in TRUS prostate biopsy.
Methodology: This is a prospective observational study, conducted in Urology Unit, University Malaya Medical Centre from June 2024 till August 2024. Subjects comprised all patients undergoing TRUS biopsy for the first time. AcuTENS was started prior to insertion of probe and continued throughout the procedure. PPNB was administered using 10mls of 1% lignocaine for all patients. Procedure was performed by Urology fellows and Urologists.
Results: In this series, we have had 8 patients with a mean age of 75.6 years. The mean prostate volume is 44mls. The average pain score reported is 2.1, assessed on numerical rating score (NRS). All the patients (100%) were willing to undergo a repeat procedure.
Conclusion: Early results show good analgesic effect of this method. However, a larger sample size would be needed to truly understand the efficacy of AcuTENS.
