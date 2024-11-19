Risk of bleeding after retrograde intrarenal surgery vs miniaturised percutaneous nephrolithotomy for 10–20 mm renal stones: a not so different safety profile
Abstract
Objective
To assess differences in bleeding risk between retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) and minimally invasive miniaturised percutaneous nephrolithotomy (mini-PCNL) for 10–20 mm renal stones.
Patients and methods
A total of 176 patients with a renal stone between 10 and 20 mm were treated. For all patients the Stone Management According to Size-Hardness (SMASH) score was calculated: Hounsfield units × stone maximum size (cm)/100. Patients with score of <15 underwent RIRS (90 patients, Group A), whereas patients with score ≥15 underwent mini-PCNL (86 patients, Group B). In both groups the Cyber Ho laser was used. A statistical analysis was carried out to assess differences in the risk of bleeding.
Results
Preoperative features were comparable. The mean maximum stone diameter was 17.1 and 16.8 mm in Groups A and B, respectively (P = 0.13). The stone-free rate was comparable (87.8% vs 95.3%, P = 0.07). The overall complication rate was 14.4% and 18.6% in Groups A and B, respectively (P = 0.09). Gross haematuria was observed in five cases (5.5%) after RIRS and seven (8.1%) after mini-PCNL (P = 0.07). The mean haemoglobin drop was 12 and 2 g/L at the first and third postoperative day after RIRS vs 17 and 3 g/L after mini-PCNL (P = 0.06 and P = 0.21, respectively). Blood transfusions and renal embolisation were never necessary.
Conclusion
When managing renal stones between 10 and 20 mm taking into account both size and hardness with the application of the SMASH score, RIRS and mini-PCNL show comparable efficacy. A higher bleeding risk has been expected with percutaneous approaches; however, in our cohort the incidence of clinically significant bleeding was low and comparable between the two groups when adopting mini-PCNL.
References
- 1, , et al. A comparison among RIRS and MiniPerc for renal stones between 10 and 20 mm using thulium fiber laser (fiber dust): a randomized controlled trial. World J Urol 2022; 40: 2555–2560
10.1007/s00345-022-04133-w PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 2, , , , , . Subcapsular hematoma after ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy. J Endourol 2013; 27: 1115–1119
10.1089/end.2013.0128 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. Subcapsular renal haematoma after holmium:yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser ureterolithotripsy. BJU Int 2012; 109: 1230–1234
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2011.10490.x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , , , , . Comparison of mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy (mini PCNL) and retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) for the minimal invasive management of lower caliceal stones. Urol J 2021; 18: 485–490
- 5, , et al. Intraoperative and postoperative surgical complications after ureteroscopy, retrograde intrarenal surgery, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy: a systematic review. Minerva Urol Nephrol 2021; 73: 309–332
10.23736/S2724-6051.21.04294-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, . Effectiveness and safety of retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) vs. percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) in the treatment of isolated kidney stones. Am J Transl Res 2022; 14: 1849–1858
- 7, , , , . Comparative efficacy between retrograde intrarenal surgery with vacuum-assisted ureteral access sheath and minimally invasive percutaneous nephrolithotomy for 1–2 cm infectious upper ureteral stones: a prospective, randomized controlled study. Front Surg 2023; 10: 1200717
10.3389/fsurg.2023.1200717 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 8, , et al. Outcomes in lower pole kidney stone management using mini-percutaneous Nephrolithotomy compared with retrograde intra renal surgery: a randomized controlled trial. Cureus 2023; 15: e35343
- 9, , et al. A proposed mathematical model to help preoperative planning between RIRS and MiniPerc for renal stones between 10 and 20 mm using holmium:Yag laser (Cyber Ho): the stone management according to size-hardness (SMASH) score. Urolithiasis 2024; 52: 58
10.1007/s00240-024-01536-9 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 10, , et al. The best treatment approach for lower calyceal stones ≤20 mm in maximal diameter: mini percutaneous nephrolithotripsy, retrograde intrarenal surgery or shock wave lithotripsy. A systematic review and meta-analysis of the literature conducted by the European section of Uro-technology and young academic urologists. Minerva Urol Nephrol 2021; 73: 711–723
10.23736/S2724-6051.20.04124-7 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 11, , , , . Laser safety, warnings, and limits in retrograde intrarenal surgery. Actas Urol Esp (Engl Ed) 2024; 48: 19–24
10.1016/j.acuro.2023.04.005 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 12, , , , . Thermal effects of Ho: YAG laser lithotripsy: real-time evaluation in an in vitro model. World J Urol 2018; 36: 1469–1475
10.1007/s00345-018-2303-x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , , . Comparison of temperature and renal tissue thermal damage by holmium laser with different energy parameters during lithotripsy: in vitro porcine kidney model. Int Urol Nephrol 2024; 56: 2539–2545
10.1007/s11255-024-03943-8 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 14, , et al. Single session vs two sessions of flexible ureterosopy (FURS) for dusting of renal pelvic stones 2–3 cm in diameter: does stone size or hardness play a role in number of sessions to be applied? Turk J Urol 2017; 43: 158–161
10.5152/tud.2017.61257 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Does a smaller tract in percutaneous nephrolithotomy contribute to less invasiveness? A prospective comparative study. Urology 2010; 75: 56–61
10.1016/j.urology.2009.06.006 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , et al. Operating times and bleeding complications in percutaneous nephrolithotomy: a comparison of tract dilation methods in 5,537 patients in the clinical research Office of the Endourological Society Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Global Study. J Endourol 2011; 25: 933–939
10.1089/end.2010.0606 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , et al. Does imaging modality used for percutaneous renal access make a difference? A matched case analysis. J Endourol 2013; 27: 24–28
10.1089/end.2012.0347 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar