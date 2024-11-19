BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Risk of bleeding after retrograde intrarenal surgery vs miniaturised percutaneous nephrolithotomy for 10–20 mm renal stones: a not so different safety profile

Davide Perri

Davide Perri

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

Correspondence: Davide Perri, Department of Urology, Sant'Anna Hospital, Via Ravona 20, San Fermo della Battaglia 22042, Italy.

e-mail: [email protected]

Umberto Besana

Umberto Besana

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

Matteo Maltagliati

Matteo Maltagliati

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

Andrea Pacchetti

Andrea Pacchetti

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

Tommaso Calcagnile

Tommaso Calcagnile

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

Antonio Luigi Pastore

Antonio Luigi Pastore

Department of Urology, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy

Javier Romero-Otero

Javier Romero-Otero

Department of Urology, Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre, Madrid, Spain

Salvatore Micali

Salvatore Micali

Department of Urology, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Modena, Italy

Alexander Govorov

Alexander Govorov

Department of Urology, Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry, Moscow, Russian Federation

Bashkar Somani

Bashkar Somani

Department of Urology, University Hospital, Southampton, UK

Evangelos Liatsikos

Evangelos Liatsikos

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Patras, Pio, Greece

Thomas Knoll

Thomas Knoll

Department of Urology, Sindelfingen Medical Center, University of Tuebingen, Tübingen, Germany

Bernardo Rocco

Bernardo Rocco

Department of Urology, ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo, Milan, Italy

Giorgio Bozzini

Giorgio Bozzini

Department of Urology, Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale Lariana, Como, Italy

First published: 19 November 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16585

Abstract

Objective

To assess differences in bleeding risk between retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) and minimally invasive miniaturised percutaneous nephrolithotomy (mini-PCNL) for 10–20 mm renal stones.

Patients and methods

A total of 176 patients with a renal stone between 10 and 20 mm were treated. For all patients the Stone Management According to Size-Hardness (SMASH) score was calculated: Hounsfield units × stone maximum size (cm)/100. Patients with score of <15 underwent RIRS (90 patients, Group A), whereas patients with score ≥15 underwent mini-PCNL (86 patients, Group B). In both groups the Cyber Ho laser was used. A statistical analysis was carried out to assess differences in the risk of bleeding.

Results

Preoperative features were comparable. The mean maximum stone diameter was 17.1 and 16.8 mm in Groups A and B, respectively (P = 0.13). The stone-free rate was comparable (87.8% vs 95.3%, P = 0.07). The overall complication rate was 14.4% and 18.6% in Groups A and B, respectively (P = 0.09). Gross haematuria was observed in five cases (5.5%) after RIRS and seven (8.1%) after mini-PCNL (P = 0.07). The mean haemoglobin drop was 12 and 2 g/L at the first and third postoperative day after RIRS vs 17 and 3 g/L after mini-PCNL (P = 0.06 and P = 0.21, respectively). Blood transfusions and renal embolisation were never necessary.

Conclusion

When managing renal stones between 10 and 20 mm taking into account both size and hardness with the application of the SMASH score, RIRS and mini-PCNL show comparable efficacy. A higher bleeding risk has been expected with percutaneous approaches; however, in our cohort the incidence of clinically significant bleeding was low and comparable between the two groups when adopting mini-PCNL.