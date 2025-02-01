The European Association of Urology talent incubator: bridging competencies for holistic urological care

1 Mata ÁNS , de Azevedo KPM , Braga LP et al. Training in communication skills for self-efficacy of health professionals: a systematic review . Hum Resour Health 2021 ; 19 : 1 – 9

2 Tavakoly Sany SB , Behzhad F , Ferns G , Peyman N . Communication skills training for physicians improves health literacy and medical outcomes among patients with hypertension: a randomized controlled trial . BMC Health Serv Res 2020 ; 20 : 1 – 10

3 Xiao C-L , Ren H , Chen H-Q et al. Multidimensional evaluation of teaching strategies for pharmacology based on a comprehensive analysis involving 21,269 students . Front Pharmacol 2023 ; 14 : 1145456

4 Mihailescu M , Neiterman E . A scoping review of the literature on the current mental health status of physicians and physicians-in-training in North America . BMC Public Health 2019 ; 19 : 1 – 8

5 Rodríguez-Socarrás M , Kingo PS , Uvin P et al. Lifestyle among urology trainees and young urologist in the context of burn-out syndrome . Actas Urol Esp (Engl Ed) 2020 ; 44 : 19 – 26

6 Hanna KF , Koo K . Professional burnout and career choice regret in urology residents . Curr Urol Rep 2024 ; 25 : 325 – 330

7 Ahmed A , Xi R , Hou M , Shah SA , Hameed S . Harnessing big data analytics for healthcare: a comprehensive review of frameworks, implications, applications, and impacts . IEEE Access 2023 ; 11 : 112891 – 112928

8 Freytag M , Herrlinger U , Hauser S et al. Higher number of multidisciplinary tumor board meetings per case leads to improved clinical outcome . BMC Cancer 2020 ; 20 : 1 – 9

9 Geerts JM , Goodall AH , Agius S . Evidence-based leadership development for physicians: a systematic literature review . Soc Sci Med 2020 ; 246 : 112709