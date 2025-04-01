3D-printed model for resection of positive surgical margins in robot-assisted prostatectomy

In recent years, the application of the three-dimensional (3D)-printing technology has been rapidly expanding throughout the medical field and in urological practice [ 7 ]. 3D models are accepted as a feasible adjunct for RP, and several efforts have been made to improve the process of NVB-sparing surgery [ 8 , 9 ].

In contemporary prostate cancer (PCa) surgery, the preservation of erectile nerves (nerve sparing [NS]) during radical prostatectomy (RP) stands as the favoured approach to enhance functional outcomes, unless there exists a potential risk of extracapsular extension [ 1 ]. The utilisation of pelvic MRI (pMRI) for local staging has progressively gained significance in surgical strategising and in the surgeon's determination of whether to preserve or remove the neurovascular bundle (NVB) [ 2 - 4 ]. When uncertainty arises regarding the complete eradication of the tumour, it is advisable for the surgeon to excise the NVB. Alternatively, intraoperative frozen section (FS) analysis may help in this decision [ 5 , 6 ]. However, standard methods do not provide a direct visual impression of the positive surgical margin (PSM) area to navigate the surgeon's secondary resection (SR).

However, due to the wide CIs, we considered the results of this analysis to be insufficiently conclusive, which is why they are included in the supplementary section for completeness (Table S1 ). We summarised continuous variables as medians with interquartile ranges and compared them using the Wilcoxon-Mann–Whitney test. Categorical variables were presented as counts with percentages and compared using Fisher's exact test. Spearman rank correlation was used to compare the volume of the specimen with the 3D-printed model. All analyses were conducted using Stata 16.0 (StataCorp LLC, 4905 Lakeway Drive, College Station, TX, USA).

To investigate whether PSM-iFS is associated with the binary outcomes of PSA persistence, BCR, local BCR and IIEF-5 score >21, we used logistic regression. To analyse PSA persistence, BCR, and local BCR, we included only PSM-iFS and either PSM in the final pathology report (PSM-FPR) as independent variables for oncological outcomes, or salvage/adjuvant radiotherapy (RT) for functional outcomes, due to the limited number of events. Additionally, we analysed IIEF-5 score as continuous outcome using linear regression and IIEF-5 classification (<8, 8–11, 12–16, 17–21 and >21 points) using ordered logistic regression. When analysing IIEF-5 derived outcomes, we first included only PSM-iFS and RT as covariates into the model (Model 1). We then further adjusted for patient age, bi- vs unilateral NS and baseline IIEF-5 (Model 2).

Patients were monitored for 12 months according to European Association of Urology (EAU) guidelines. PSA was assessed at 2, 6 and 12 months postoperatively [ 13 , 14 ]. All patients with BCR received PSMA-PET CT imaging for staging. Functional erectile outcome was assessed with IIEF-5 questionnaire prior to surgery and at 1 year postoperatively.

The tissue obtained from the SR was subject to distinct histological analysis. Successful conversion from intraoperative PSM to NSM was defined by fulfilling the following two criteria: (i) either tumour-free tissue in first selective SR or subsequent SRs and (ii) in final pathology report tumour-free margins of all areas not investigated by FS. In the subsequent manuscript, this definition is equated with ‘successful conversion’. The RP specimen was processed immediately after surgery and final margin status was defined prior to the first PSA sampling.

The NS-RARP was conducted using a retropubic, transperitoneal approach with the Intuitive Surgical Da Vinci Si or Xi System (Intuitive Surgical, Sunnyvale, CA, USA). Successful NS was determined by its execution either intrafascially or interfascially [ 12 ]. Incorporating routine practice, specific areas of the prostate were systematically designated for FS, including the dorso-lateral regions, the apex, and additionally PI-RADS score 3–5 lesions for study purposes. The marked specimen was sent to the pathologist for FS analysis together with the 3D-printed prostate model. In case of a PSM during FS (PSM-iFS), the site(s) was colour-marked on the prostate model by the pathologist and returned to the surgeon for a model-guided selective SR.

Before surgery, patients could choose between two options if cancer was detected in the nerve bundle area during FS: either opting for successive selective SR until tumour-free tissue was identified or deciding on the immediate complete removal of the corresponding NVB after a single selective SR. Quality control involved volumetric analysis of a random 10% sample of RP specimens using a Matter and Form 3D V2® scanner (Matter and Form Inc., Toronto, Kanada).

All patients underwent preoperative MRI assessed by Prostate Imaging-Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS) version 2.1 and reviewed by one expert radiologist [ 11 ]. Sequences were processed using Materialize Mimics Innovation Suite (Materialize, Leuven, Belgium) to create a virtual 3D model, highlighting target lesions (PI-RADS score ≥3) and their relationship with the organ capsule. Colour-coded models were generated, featuring a light grey border representing tumour projection onto the capsule, dark grey markings indicating capsule contact, and green marking for extracapsular extension. The 3D models were printed using binder jet technology, opting for a windowed model for cost optimisation and better assessment of intraprostatic lesions.

Biochemical recurrence (BCR) was defined as a postoperative increase in PSA levels detected during follow-up to >0.1 ng/mL, following an initial decline to <0.1 ng/mL. Local BCR was defined as BCR with either no evidence of disease or suspected local recurrence in prostate-specific-membrane-antigen positron emission tomography (PSMA-PET) CT.

Primary technical endpoints were: (a) demonstration of feasibility of 3D model-guided SR, and (b) ensuring sufficient model quality by comparing the volumetric measurements of the RP specimen with those of the 3D-printed model.

Primary clinical endpoints were: (a) comparison of margin status of FS and final histology, and (b) rate of PCa detection in 3D-guided SR tissue to define the conversion rate of FS-identified PSM to a negative surgical margin (NSM).

Inclusion criteria were: (a) preoperatively planned and intraoperatively performed NS approach (at least unilateral), (b) preoperative bi- or multiparametric pMRI. Out of the initial 156 patients, 56 were excluded from the study; reasons for their exclusion are summarised in Fig. 2 .

This prospective multicentre cohort study received local Ethics Committee approval (EKNZ-Nr. 2018-01276) and is registered on clinicaltrials.org (NCT05960669). The study was sponsored by Intuitive Surgical, Sunnyvale, CA, USA. Patients were recruited in two Swiss hospitals, the Cantonal Hospital Baselland and the University Hospital Basel, from August 2018 until August 2021. Out of 156 patients initially screened for unilateral or bilateral NS-RARP, 100 met the inclusion criteria and were successfully enrolled.

This indicates that recurrence at non-local sites contributed to the strong overall association. Supporting this hypothesis, PSM-iFS did not show any association with persisting PSA at the 2-month follow-up. Additional results on oncological outcome parameters are provided in Tables S1 and S2 .

The risk of BCR was significantly higher in the case of a PSM-iFS, with an odds ratio (OR) 13.3 ( P = 0.003). However, when focusing on patients who either had BCR without evidence of disease in PSMA-PET CT (two of eight) or suspected local recurrence in PSMA-PET CT (one of eight), as defined as local BCR, the association was lower and not significant (OR 7.31, P = 0.113).

Results of the multivariable analysis of functional and oncological outcome parameters are shown in Fig. 3 and Table S1 . PSM-iFS and adjuvant/salvage RT did not show any association with IIEF-5 score at the 1-year follow-up, neither in the Model 1 nor in Model 2. The IIEF-5 score at the 1-year follow-up was positively associated with preoperative IIEF-5 score. Age was associated with IIEF-5 score at the 1-year follow-up, decreasing by 0.25 points on average per year of patient age. Bilateral NS might be associated with higher IIEF-5 score at the 1-year follow-up; however, with a large CI. We found similar results when categorising IIEF-5 score and calculating the odds of a specific category at the 1-year follow-up.

During follow-up, eight patients experienced BCR, with six of them belonging to the subgroup that underwent successful conversion. All eight patients underwent PSMA-PET CT imaging, revealing that only one had an image-confirmed local recurrence. Two of the eight patients presented with BCR only, while five had metastasised disease without signs of local recurrence.

Oncological follow-up was available for all patients. Descriptive results are summarised in Table 3 . In the entire cohort, 10% of patients (10/100) had PSA levels >0.1 ng/mL at 2 months after surgery. Four of these patients showed spontaneous regression below the detectability threshold over the course of the following year. Among the six remaining patients with PSA persistence, two had negative imaging results while the other four had nodal-positive disease, which was confirmed in all cases by PSMA-PET CT. All six patients had salvage RT without androgen deprivation and none of these patients belonged to the subgroup of patients with successful conversion.

Overall, the baseline median IIEF-5 score was 20, which decreased to 15 at the 1-year follow-up, representing a 25% reduction. There were no differences in IIEF-5 scores between the subgroups of patients with NSM-iFS or PSM-iFS at the respective assessment points. In the NSM-iFS group, the IIEF-5 score decreased by 25% from baseline to the 1-year follow-up, and by 24% in the PSM-iFS group. In the subgroup of PSM-iFS patients who were successfully converted according to the study's definition and had complete functional follow-up data (17/19), the baseline IIEF-5 score decreased by 16% from 22 to 18.5 points at 1 year postoperatively, with 12 of 17 patients (71%) receiving bilateral NS and five of 17 (29%) receiving unilateral NS.

In summary the sensitivity of FS in detecting a PSM at the PI-RADS lesion level was 79% (11 out of 14). In this scenario, PCa tissue was detected in the SR specimen in 36% (four of 11 patients).

Overall, 14 patients showed PSM involving a printed PI-RADS lesion. Of these, 11 cases identified as PSM-iFS, of which three were not converted. The remaining three of the 14 cases were classified as false-negative by FS, as mentioned in the previous section.

Overall PSM-FPR was observed in 17% of patients (17/100). This includes the four unconverted cases previously mentioned and 13 cases (all pT2) with false-negative FS analysis, resulting in a false-negative rate of FS of 17%. In 35% of patients with PSM-FPR (six of 17), the PSM area was associated with a PI-RADS lesion printed in the model, of which 50% (three of six) were detected during FS but did not meet the definition for successful conversion. The remaining three patients were false-negative in FS. No patient received adjuvant RT but four patients with PSM-FPR received salvage RT during follow-up.

In nine of the 23 patients with PSM in FS (39%) PCa was detected in the tissue of the first SR.

Among these five patients without bilateral NS, two elected to proceed with complete NVB resection, irrespective of the selective SR outcome, in line with the study protocol options. In two other patients, a full NVB resection was executed due to the extent of dorsolateral PSM in FS, as determined by the surgeon's judgement. Lastly, a unilateral NS approach was carried out as intended in one patient.

A PSM-iFS was reported in 23% of patients (23/100). Among these, four of 23 patients did not achieve successful conversion (17%). Three of them (all pT3) had persistent apical PSM but did not undergo further SR due to the surgeon's decision considering urinary continence. One of them did not fully meet the study's definition of successful conversion due to a missed PSM in an area not covered by FS. In all, 19 of 23 patients (83%) were successfully converted by definition to NSM via a 3D model-guided SR. The rate of successful conversion among patients with pT2 tumours (14/23) was 100% (14/14) and with pT3 tumours 56% (five of nine). Within these subgroups, bilateral NS was performed in 71% (10/14) and in 80% (four of five) of cases, respectively. In summary, of the 19 converted patients, bilateral NS was conducted in 14 patients (74%).

Flowchart of the study population and workflow. *Successful conversion from intraoperative PSM to NSM was defined by fulfilling the following two criteria: (i) either tumour-free tissue in first selective SR or subsequent SRs and (ii) in final pathology report tumour-free margins of all areas not investigated by FS. In six of 19 patients, tumour tissue was found in the first SR, while the subsequent resections remained tumour-free. **In three patients, the surgeon decided not to resect further despite a persistent PSM-iFS due to concerns about functional outcomes. One patient was converted at the site of PSM-iFS but showed additional PSM in final pathology report not covered by FS.

( A ) Contrast-enhanced MRI sequences were used for model segmentation (prostate, green; seminal vesicles, yellow; urethra, pink) ( B ) 3D-printed model with two PI-RADS lesions (Score 5 and 3; with dark grey indicating capsular contact and green indicating extracapsular extension, alongside the urethra (poison green) and seminal vesicles (yellow); ( C ) Specimen with markings for FS as per protocol performed, resulting in NSMs in final pathology report pT2c, International Society of Urological Pathology Grade Group 2, R0; ( D ) 3D scan of the specimen after FS (without seminal vesicles) scanned with Matter and Form V2 3D scanner.

A total of 100 patients were successfully included in the study. Figure 1 illustrates the creation and intraoperative use of the 3D model, as well as the volumetric scan of the RP specimen used for quality control analysis. A flowchart of the study population and workflow are summarised in Fig. 2 . Preoperative data and patient characteristics are shown in Table 1 . Intra- and postoperative results are displayed in Table 2 .

Discussion

A 2022 systematic review of 18 comparative studies (no randomised controlled trials [RCTs]) on NS vs non-NS RP showed a side-specific PSM relative risk of 1.5 [3]. Various FS sampling techniques are available during RP to adjust the SR dissection area in case of PSM based on cancer extent [15]. 3D-printed models are increasingly valued in uro-oncological literature for visualising complex anatomy, proving useful in NS-RARP for preoperative planning, simulation, and patient engagement [16]. However, using 3D-printed prostate models for intraoperative FS during RP is novel. Our study is the first to investigate personalised, 3D-printed prostate models for aiding SR during NS-RARP, comparing FS margin status with final histology to assess the 3D model-guided conversion rate from PSM to NSM, alongside functional outcomes.

Rate of ‘Successful Conversion’ Intraoperative PSMs during RP FS analysis are reported in 5–33% of cases; our study found a 23% rate. Two recent reviews of FS techniques showed conversion rates mostly between 55% and 86%, with only one study reporting 100% [15, 17, 18]. Our 3D model-guided selective SR method achieved an 83% conversion to NSM, closely aligning with the 86% rate reported by neurovascular structure-adjacent frozen-section examination (NeuroSAFE) [6], one of the most accurate FS techniques. Similarly, the Istanbul Preserve technique reported an 85% conversion rate, comparable to NeuroSAFE [19]. In our study, 39% of converted patients had PCa detected in SR tissue, compared to 23% in Schlomm et al. [6] and 37% in Öbek et al. [19]. Notably, the Schlomm et al. [6] study examined only NVB regions in FS, with ipsilateral NVB resection in PSM cases, while the Öbek et al. [19] study used whole-gland FS analysis followed by selective SRs. Two other studies also evaluated tumour detection in SR tissue: Tsuboi et al. [20] reported a 16% rate, and Mirmilstein et al. [21] (NeuroSAFE technique) reported 42%. It is important to note that cancer at the PSM could represent the tumour boundary, highlighting the challenge of identifying the correct SR area in case of PSM in FS. The relatively high conversion rate in our study suggests that marking the PSM on the 3D model by the pathologist improves communication and helps the surgeon more accurately identify the correct SR site. This is particularly crucial when FS techniques do not include whole-gland examination, as seen in NeuroSAFE or Istanbul Preserve, where SR is guided by a structured examination grid. Considering only converted cases with PCa in the SR, a PSM could have been avoided in at least 9% of our study participants. However, the difference in conversion rates between pT2 and pT3 tumours (100% vs 56%) highlights the variable effectiveness depending on tumour stage. Converted patients in our study had a cancer-free rate, defined by an undetectable PSA level (<0.1 ng/mL) at 8 weeks after surgery of 95%, compared to 92% in the NSM-iFS and NSM-FPR subgroup, and 85% in patients with false-negative FS. Notably, all patients in the NSM-FPR group with cancer in selectively resected tissue achieved undetectable PSA levels at 8 weeks after surgery. These results may underscore the oncological effectiveness of our margin conversion method and demonstrate the reliability of our 3D prostate models in aiding precise navigation for selective SRs.

Rate of PSM-FPR Without intraoperative FS analysis, the potential PSM-FPR rate could have reached 36%. However, our study protocol reduced this rate by 47%, resulting in a final PSM-FPR rate of 17% across the cohort, an absolute reduction of 5%. In the pT2 tumour subgroup, the PSM-FPR rate was reduced by 52% to 16%, with bilateral NS procedures performed in 89% of cases. No prospective randomised studies currently compare PSM rates between groups with and without intraoperative FS. However, evidence suggests that intraoperative FS can modestly reduce PSM rates by 1–15%, with final pathology PSM rates ranging from 7% to 24% in cohorts where FS was performed [18]. The heterogeneity of FS sampling techniques and PSM management complicates direct comparisons [15, 18, 22]. However, the Istanbul Preserve Study by Öbek et al. [19] is somewhat comparable, despite not using a 3D model. Instead, it employed a whole-gland microscopic FS examination, RARP, and selective/partial SR. The study achieved a final PSM rate of only 7.6%, largely due to the lower false-negative FS rate. In our study, 77% of patients with PSM-FPR were missed during FS analysis, raising concerns about false-negative intraoperative margin identification. Compared to false-negative rates of the Istanbul Preserve of 2.6% [19] and NeuroSAFE of 0.2% [6], our study had a significantly higher rate of 17%. The sensitivity of FS for detecting PSM in our study was 64%, despite including standard marked areas (dorsolateral along the NVB and prostate apex) and areas corresponding to any PI-RADS score 3–5 lesion on the RP specimen. In the literature, FS sensitivity varies widely from 21% to >80%, depending on the method used to select the areas of interest [3, 13, 18]. The use of the 3D model likely did not negatively affect this rate. Studies with lower sensitivity than ours examined only areas deemed suspicious by the surgeon, while those with higher sensitivity used whole-gland investigations [6, 18-21, 23, 24]. A study by Petralia et al. [25] investigating multiparametric MRI-directed intraoperative FS analysis during NS-RARP reported a 6% false-negative FS rate. FS was performed only if preoperative MRI showed capsular contact of the index lesion. Interestingly, no PSMs were reported in the final pathology for patients who did not undergo intraoperative FS based on MRI findings, attributed to the precise tumour delineation by MRI. Their intraoperative PSM rate in FS was 13%, and despite SR being tumour-free, 28% of these patients still had a final PSM. Considering the 6% false-negative FS rate, the overall PSM rate was 8% compared to 19% in a matched control group without MRI or FS. Although the study's approach differed, it suggests MRI provides valuable insights into tumour location relative to the prostate capsule, aiding complete excision. In our study, we also visually marked the proximity of PI-RADS lesions to the prostate capsule on the 3D model. Thus, in 48% of the patients, intraoperative FS was guided by a PI-RADS lesion, with two cases identified outside the apex or dorsolateral regions, which might have been missed using conventional FS. However, no significant association was observed between PI-RADS grade or lesion proximity to the capsule when comparing the PSM-iFS and NSM-iFS groups. Interestingly, the PSM-iFS rate was lower (13%) in patients with no MRI-detected index lesion [25].

Functional Outcome Literature suggests that systematic intraoperative FS at the posterolateral prostate margin can enhance NVB preservation, although RCT results are not yet available. Bilateral/unilateral NS rates in RP with intraoperative FS range from 60% to 93% (bilateral) and 6–40% (unilateral), placing our 85% bilateral NS rate at the upper end [18]. Our findings indicate that intraoperative margin status and associated SR did not significantly affect erectile function, aligning with Hatzichristodoulou et al. [26], who also found no difference between converted patients and those with NSM in FS. Both studies performed selective NVB SR for a PSM, underscoring the value of selective SR techniques to avoid complete NVB removal. However, balancing functional and oncological outcomes remains crucial.

Oncological Outcome Surgical margin status is a well-established independent risk factor for BCR [1]. However, a NS approach in non-high-risk patients is not clearly linked to an increased BCR risk [1]. In our cohort, eight patients (8.0%) developed BCR within 1 year, with 75% (six of eight cases) from the successfully converted subgroup as per our definition. Notably, 67% of these BCR cases were due to distant metastasis confirmed by PSMA-PET CT, rather than local recurrence. Additionally, PSA persistence was not linked to PSM-iFS. These findings suggest that successful conversions reflect actual local tumour clearance, with BCR likely caused by early distant metastasis. In cases where distant metastasis caused BCR, preoperative staging imaging using whole-body MRI had been performed in five cases according to the EAU guidelines, while in three cases, there was no indication for additional diagnostic imaging.