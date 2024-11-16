‘Case of the Month’ from the University of Verona, Italy—navigating the medical and surgical challenges of urinary bladder paraganglioma: insights from a clinical case

The Case Report

A 44-year-old woman came to us with a history of two paravesical masses, monitored via radiological imaging for 10 years.

The patient's medical history revealed multiple episodes of pulmonary embolism after orthopaedic surgery since the age of 22 years. The patient tested negative for any form of coagulopathy. To note, the patient had developed hypertension at a young age, necessitating polypharmacotherapy, accompanied by additional adrenergic symptoms such as flushing, limb tremors, panic attacks, and palpitations.

The first diagnosis of bladder masses occurred incidentally during a routine abdominal ultrasonography scan performed in the setting of an episode of suspected cystitis. Subsequent cystoscopy revealed two bulges on the left lateral wall, covered by normal bladder mucosa. The patient was followed up with repeated ultrasonography scans; neither clinical nor radiological alterations were noted until the patient reported an episode of gross haematuria in 2022. Subsequent abdominal CT scan and MRI (Figs 1 and S1) revealed a solid mass, 4.5 cm in maximum size, located near the posterior left bladder wall (in contact with but not infiltrating, the cervix) and another mass measuring 2.1 cm near the left lateral bladder wall.

Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The contrast-enhanced arterial phase of abdominal CT, in axial, sagittal, and coronal planes, showcases the two bladder masses: the bigger slightly hyperdense and the smaller distinctly hyperdense.

Operative cystoscopy with biopsy was performed, which caused a hypertensive crisis complicated by acute pulmonary oedema, which required intubation and admission into the intensive care unit. The biopsy specimen's final pathology examination confirmed a bladder paraganglioma.

Further investigations during the hospital stay included a thorough cardiological evaluation (echocardiography, coronary CT-angiography), which suggested an atypical Takotsubo syndrome.

Takotsubo syndrome, also known as stress cardiomyopathy or ‘broken heart syndrome’, is a temporary heart condition that often mimics the symptoms of a heart attack. It is typically triggered by severe emotional or physical stress. The syndrome gets its name from the Japanese word ‘takotsubo’, which means ‘octopus pot’, due to the distinctive shape of the left ventricle seen in imaging tests during the condition [1].

Blood tests (serum chromogranin A, metadrenalines, and normetadrenaline) and urine analysis (urinary metadrenaline and normetadrenaline) revealed elevated levels of chromogranin A and normetadrenaline, while metadrenaline levels remained normal. A whole-body CT scan excluded distant metastases. Positron emission tomography (PET)/CT using gallium-tetraazacyclododecane tetraacetic acid (68Ga-DOTA)-conjugated somatostatin receptor–targeting peptide and 18F-dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) revealed hyper-fixation at the level of the masses, along with two small ileal foci and a right breast nodule (Fig. 2). These extravesical localisations were excluded from being metastatic. Genetic evaluation revealed a succinate dehydrogenase B subunit (SDHB) mutation linked to familial paraganglioma (paraganglioma type PGL4) [2].

Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The 68Ga-DOTA-conjugated somatostatin receptor–targeting peptide imaging in (left to right) axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, showcasing the two bladder masses.

After a careful multidisciplinary evaluation, given the masses’ size and the patient's age, the patient was counselled for bladder-sparing robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery (summarised in Video S1).

Prior to the operation, the patient first received alpha-blockade, followed by beta-blockade, and underwent aggressive intravenous fluid resuscitation while being treated in the endocrinology department. The surgery began by placing a left ureteric single-J stent in a retrograde fashion during cystoscopy. The robot-assisted laparoscopic phase started with incising the peritoneum at the level of the vesico-uterine pouch. The bigger mass was identified: its pedicle was first isolated, clipped, and divided. Only after controlling the pedicle was the dissection of the mass carried out. Notwithstanding the additional care, during the dissection of the main mass, a hypertensive crisis occurred (270/150 mmHg) with initial pulmonary oedema. The surgical procedure had to be paused, and the robot had to be undocked for ~10 min to allow for intensive care manoeuvres. The patient was positioned in an anti-Trendelenburg position. Beta-blockers and sodium nitroprusside were administered. The initial response was severe hypotension; however, normal blood pressure values were achieved only after the titration of the nitrate. In the case of nitrates, the titration involves starting with a low dose and gradually increasing it based on the patient's response regarding blood pressure, heart rate, and symptoms until the desired effect is achieved.

Once haemodynamic stability was achieved, the robotic part continued with the completion of the excision of the bigger mass, performed by a combination of extra- and transvesical approaches.

The second smaller mass was identified during the transvesical approach: first, the pedicle was secured. Second, the mass was excised with an extravesical approach. During the excision of the smaller mass, no intraoperative anaesthesiological adverse events occurred. The bladder defect was sutured in a double-layer fashion.

The postoperative course was uneventful. A drain and a Foley catheter were kept in situ for 2 and 10 days, respectively; the ureteric stent was removed after 7 days.

The pathological and immunohistochemical examination revealed a well-differentiated tumour, showing the typical cell-nests, synaptophysin, and chromogranin positive, suggesting paraganglioma (Fig. 3). Genetic analysis revealed mutations of SDHB, which are associated with an aggressive clinical presentation of paraganglioma (and pheochromocytoma).