Utility of PSA free-to-total ratio for clinically significant prostate cancer in men with a PSA level of <4 ng/mL

Objective

To investigate the relationship between the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) free-to-total ratio (FTR) and International Society of Urological Pathology Grade Group ≥2, clinically significant prostate cancer (csPCa) in men with a low PSA level (≤4 ng/mL).

Patients and Methods

Data were obtained from the Prostate Cancer Prevention Trial. Patients with a PSA level of ≤4 ng/mL and who received a biopsy within a year of this PSA measurement were included. Associations between FTR and csPCa were investigated with logistic regression, adjusting for age and PSA, a re-scaled Brier score (index of predictive accuracy), and decision curve analysis.