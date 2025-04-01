BJU International
Volume 135, Issue 4 pp. 550-556
Review

Utility of PSA free-to-total ratio for clinically significant prostate cancer in men with a PSA level of <4 ng/mL

Samuel Sii

Samuel Sii

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Nathan Papa

Nathan Papa

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Ting Wai Yiu

Ting Wai Yiu

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Jake Tempo

Jake Tempo

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Liang Qu

Liang Qu

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Marlon Perera

Marlon Perera

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Ian Thompson

Ian Thompson

Department of Urology, Health Science Centre at San Antonio, University of Texas, Austin, TX, USA

Joseph Ischia

Joseph Ischia

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Surgery, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Neil Fleshner

Neil Fleshner

Division of Urology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Elliot Smith

Elliot Smith

Maxwell Plus, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Weranja Ranasinghe

Weranja Ranasinghe

Department of Urology, Monash Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Damien Bolton

Damien Bolton

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Surgery, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Dixon T.S. Woon

Corresponding Author

Dixon T.S. Woon

Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Surgery, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Correspondence: Dixon T. S. Woon, Department of Urology, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 28 November 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16597
Citations: 1

Abstract

Objective

To investigate the relationship between the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) free-to-total ratio (FTR) and International Society of Urological Pathology Grade Group ≥2, clinically significant prostate cancer (csPCa) in men with a low PSA level (≤4 ng/mL).

Patients and Methods

Data were obtained from the Prostate Cancer Prevention Trial. Patients with a PSA level of ≤4 ng/mL and who received a biopsy within a year of this PSA measurement were included. Associations between FTR and csPCa were investigated with logistic regression, adjusting for age and PSA, a re-scaled Brier score (index of predictive accuracy), and decision curve analysis.

Results

A total of 406 patients were analysed with 139 (34%) having csPCa and 204 (50%) having any grade PCa. For those with an FTR ≤0.15, 46% had csPCa, vs 22% for those with a ratio ≥0.20. In a regression model, the predicted probability of csPCa for a 60-year-old with a PSA of 3 ng/mL was 61% if the FTR was 0.05, falling to 18% if the FTR was 0.30. A clear negative relationship between increasing FTR and probability of csPCa was observed. A model containing FTR additional to PSA and age provides greater net benefit as per decision curve analysis and likely superior discrimination and calibration measured by a higher index of predictive accuracy.

Conclusions

In middle-aged men with a PSA level between 1.5 and 4 ng/mL but otherwise indicated for biopsy, a low FTR is associated with higher rates of csPCa. It should be utilised as an additional, readily available and inexpensive test to improve prediction of csPCa and aid in patient counselling.