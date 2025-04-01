BJU International
Volume 135, Issue 4 pp. 668-674
Original Article

In-field prostate cancer recurrence following radical prostatectomy and salvage radiation

Austin Martin

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Ahmed M. Mahmoud

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Cameron J. Britton

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Anthony Fadel

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Mohamed E. Ahmed

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Vidit Sharma

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Daniel S. Childs

Department of Medical Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Geoffrey B. Johnson

Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Brian J. Davis

Department of Radiation Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Lance Mynderse

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Derek Lomas

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

David Woodrum

Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Daniel Frendl

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Jeffrey R. Karnes

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Matthew K. Tollefson

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Eugene D. Kwon

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Jack R. Andrews

Corresponding Author

Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Correspondence: Jack R. Andrews, Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, 5777 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 30 November 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16598

A.M. and A.M.M. are co-first authors.

E.D.K. and J.R.A. are co-senior authors.

Abstract

Objective

To define the natural history, patterns of recurrence and treatment modalities for local prostate cancer (PCa) recurrence following radical prostatectomy (RP) and radiation therapy (RT), and to investigate factors that could predict metastasis-free survival (MFS) in this unique patient population.

Methods

We queried a prospectively maintained PCa registry to identify men developing in-field recurrence (IFR) following RP and RT from 2008 to 2021 at a single institution. IFR was defined as biopsy-proven recurrent PCa or the presence of persistent positron emission tomography-avid lesions in the prior radiation field without evidence of metastasis. Cox regression was conducted to determine predictors of MFS. Kaplan–Meier methods were used to calculate MFS, cancer-specific survival (CSS) and overall survival (OS) for patients in three primary therapy categories: cryoablation, androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) alone, and surveillance.

Results

Of 4575 patients from our registry, 108 (2.3%) with IFR were identified. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) time to IFR from salvage treatment was 78 (50–126) months. A total of 29 patients (26%) were managed with cryoablation, 23 (21%) with ADT, and 28 (25%) with surveillance. The median (IQR) follow-up was 76 (48–100) months. There were no statistically significant differences in MFS (P = 0.67) or OS (P = 0.07) among the three primary treatment cohorts. Patients treated with ADT or cryoablation had longer CSS compared to patients managed with surveillance (P = 0.047).

Conclusions

We found that IFR may present years after completion of primary treatment for PCa. While curative management strategies may be attempted, local and distant metastatic recurrence is common and often requires systemic therapy.