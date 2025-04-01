Long-term quality of life in patients with bladder cancer following radical cystectomy
Abstract
Objectives
To investigate changes in quality of life (QoL) up to 8 years after radical cystectomy (RC) and compare QoL after RC with a gender- and age-matched Dutch normative population. Furthermore, we aimed to identify patient characteristics associated with QoL and QoL trajectories after RC.
Patients and Methods
Patients with bladder cancer were invited to complete QoL questionnaires at 3-month intervals in the first year and yearly thereafter. Follow-up data were available for a maximum of 8 years. We used linear mixed-effect models to investigate changes in QoL subscales (physical functioning [PF], emotional functioning [EF], and QoL summary score [QoL-sum]) over time, and to identify potential demographic and clinical correlates of QoL and QoL trajectories (i.e., interaction with time).
Results
Data from 278 patients was included. Post-RC EF scores increased from 83.7 (95% confidence interval [CI] 81.7–85.6) to levels comparable to the normative population (90.1) 8 years after RC. PF (post-RC: 82.4, 95% CI 78.5–86.3) and QoL-sum (post-RC: 88.2, 95% CI 85.2–91.2) remained lower compared to the normative population (88.9 and 91.4, respectively) 8 years after RC. Compared to patients with an American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score of 1 at diagnosis, those with ASA score 2 or ASA score 3 had significant lower post-RC PF (mean difference (MD) = −8 and −22, respectively; P < 0.001), EF (MD = −1 and −11; P = 0.5 and P < 0.01) and QoL-sum (MD = −2 and −9; P = 0.2 and P < 0.01). In addition, patients with a higher ASA score had a worse QoL-sum trajectory (Pinteraction = 0.01). Older patients had a worse PF trajectory (Pinteraction < 0.01) but higher post-RC EF (P < 0.01).
Conclusions
Directly after RC, patients have lower PF, EF and QoL-sum, compared to a normative population. Notably, EF recovers to normative levels over a period of 8 years after RC. Clinicians are encouraged to administer supportive care interventions to enhance the QoL for patients undergoing RC, especially targeting older patients and those with higher ASA scores.
Abbreviations
-
- ASA
-
- American Society of Anesthesiologists
-
- BMI
-
- body mass index
-
- EORTC QLQ-C30
-
- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire
-
- EF
-
- emotional functioning
-
- MIBC
-
- muscle-invasive bladder cancer
-
- PF
-
- physical functioning
-
- QoL
-
- quality of life
-
- QoL-sum
-
- quality of life summary score
-
- RC
-
- radical cystectomy
Introduction
Radical cystectomy (RC) with urinary reconstruction has remained the standard treatment for patients with non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) and therapy-refractory non-MIBC [1]. Nonetheless, this surgical procedure can cause a substantial burden on patients, resulting in significant morbidity [2] and a decline in patients’ perceived quality of life (QoL). Patients may experience further decline in QoL due to perioperative complications [3]. There is an increased attention for multimodal prehabilitation programmes in patients undergoing major cancer surgery. These interventions may consist of physical exercise, nutritional and psychosocial support and aim at enhancing patients’ functional and emotional capacity [4]. Furthermore, these interventions are hypothesised to reduce the occurrence and impact of perioperative complications and improve QoL.
A limited number of studies has investigated the trajectory of QoL in patients with different urinary diversions [5-9], surgical types [10-12], in MIBC and non-MIBC [13, 14], and compared with a general population [13, 14]. Data from 51 patients after RC showed worsening of physical functioning (PF), body image, and sexual functioning at 1 year after RC [11]. In a prospective study including 458 patients with non-MIBC and 77 with MIBC reported worse PF compared to 2770 matched controls. Those who underwent RC reported declines in PF, physical role limitations and general health [14]. Current understanding of QoL after RC is limited, lacks prospective follow-up, and often relies on small sample sizes [8, 9, 15].
Our study ventures beyond the commonly reported immediate postoperative period, exploring the trajectory of QoL for patients with bladder cancer up to 8 years after RC. Knowledge about the expected trajectory of QoL after bladder cancer surgery can support patient information and shared decision-making [16]. Understanding which patient characteristics are associated with that trajectory, and how the trajectory is impacted by the occurrence of perioperative complications could be used to identify subgroups in need of additional support early in the care process.
The primary aim was to describe the long-term trajectory of QoL after RC for patients with bladder cancer and compare their postoperative QoL with QoL of a Dutch normative population. The second aim was to explore which patient characteristics are associated with changes in QoL over time. We assumed the impact of complications after RC to mainly affect short-term post-RC QoL. We therefore assessed the impact of complications in the 2 years thereafter as a third aim.
Patients and Methods
Study Design and Patient Population
Since 2011, all patients scheduled for RC at The Netherlands Cancer Institute are invited to complete a paper questionnaire at the time of their initial visit to the urology department (i.e., diagnosis consultation), and are subsequently invited to complete the same questionnaire at 3-month intervals in the first year after RC, and annually thereafter, as part of usual care. Questionnaires are entered into an Access database by the urology department secretary, data manager, or researcher. Non-responders do not receive reminders. Taking into account the possible follow-up for each patient, we calculated the response rate at multiple time points as the percentage of completed questionnaires relative to the number of questionnaires that could have been collected. For this study, we included patients who underwent RC and received an ileal conduit or neobladder and had completed at least two questionnaires after RC. We included both MIBC and non-MIBC as they received the same treatment. The Institutional Review Board of the Netherlands Cancer Institute approved the study (IRBd22-112).
Data Collection
Marital status, educational level, information about comorbidities (asthma, heart disease, psychological issues, infections of the nasal cavity, frontal sinus, or maxillary sinus, consequences of an accident, back problems, endocrine disease, digestive issues, headaches, kidney stones, nervous system disorders, skin diseases, rheumatism, and oncological tumours other than bladder cancer) and type of urinary diversion was extracted from the first available questionnaire after RC. Education was categorised into high (higher vocational or academic education), intermediate (secondary vocational education and upper secondary general education), low (elementary school and lower secondary education) or ‘other’. Data on sex, age, type of surgical technique, length of hospital stay, body mass index (BMI), American Society of Anaesthesiologists (ASA) score, current vital status, perioperative complications, and smoking status at time of surgery was extracted from electronic patient records. BMI was categorised in underweight (<18.5), normal weight (18.5 to <25), overweight (25 to <30), and obese (≥30 kg/m2). Perioperative complications were defined as the occurrence of complications within 30-days following RC, as identified by the physician or multidisciplinary team and noted in the patient file. Due to the lack of information on the actions taken to manage these complications, we were unable to grade them systematically. Therefore, we used the number of complications as an alternative measure for complication burden.
The QoL outcomes were collected using the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30). The EORTC QLQ-C30 assesses five functional (physical, role, emotional, social, and cognitive functioning), and three symptom domains (fatigue, pain, and nausea/vomiting), global health status, and a number of additional symptoms and perceived financial impact [17]. Additionally, an overall summary score can be calculated from the mean of 13 of the 15 EORTC QLQ-C30 subscales, excluding the global health status and financial impact scale, with a higher score indicating a better QoL [18]. This study included PF, Emotional functioning (EF), and the summary score (QoL-sum) of the EORTC QLQ-C30. Scores were converted to a 0–100 scale according to the scoring manual of the EORTC [18]. We used cross-sectional normative data from a general Dutch population (CentER panel), which is a reference cohort that is considered to be representative for the Dutch-speaking population in the Netherlands [19]. These data were collected in December 2017 and consisted of 2512 individuals who completed the questionnaire (70% response rate). The questionnaire covered sociodemographic factors (e.g., age, gender, education, marital status, income), cancer history, and the EORTC QLQ-C30. We matched respondents from the normative dataset with our study population 2:1 on age and gender and excluded those with a history of cancer. We matched the normative samples with our study population at baseline, and at 2, 5, and 8 years after RC to ensure age comparability across these time point.
We used evidence-based guidelines for the interpretation of score differences between our study population and normative population [20] and for the change over time in our study population [21]. For PF, a difference of 0–5 points with the normative populations was considered ‘no difference’. Differences of 5–14 points, 14–22 points, and >22 points were considered ‘small’, ‘medium’ and ‘large’, respectively. For change in PF and EF over time, medium deteriorations were defined as −17 to −10 and <−12 points, small deteriorations were defined as −10 to −5 and −12 to −3 points, no differences as −5 to 2 and −3 to 6 points, small improvements as 2–7 and 6–9 points, and medium improvements as >7 and >9 points, respectively. For PF, large deteriorations were defined as <−17 points. As there are no guidelines for interpretation of differences in EF, nor for differences and changes over time in QoL-sum, we used 10 points as an estimate of clinical relevance, which is most common to use [22]. We used clinical thresholds of 83 for PF and 73 for EF as indicators of clinically important reduced QoL [23]. No threshold is currently known for QoL-sum. For the potential correlates of the QoL trajectory, we considered age, gender, BMI (category), ASA score, and pathological N status.
Statistical Analysis
Sociodemographic and clinical patient characteristics at the time of completion of the first questionnaire were summarised with descriptive statistics.
To deal with correlated measures and account for missing values, we used linear mixed-effect models to investigate changes in QoL over time. This approach enables the analysis of the repeated measures. Time was considered a continuous variable in months and centred at the day of RC. For each outcome, we considered various models, incorporating different random effects structures, with or without random slope and with or without restricted cubic splines for time. The best-fitting model for each outcome was determined based on the Bayesian Information Criterion. We calculated predicted marginal means with 95% CIs for PF, EF, and QoL-sum at 0, 3, 6 months and 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8 years after RC. In these models, the beta for time represents the mean change of the outcome variable per month. Beta coefficients (β) for other main effects in our models represent the estimated mean difference in QoL scores between groups, at baseline. The β interaction with time represents the difference in change of QoL scores over time (in months), per unit of measurement (for continuous variables, i.e., per year of age) or for one subgroup compared to another (for categorical variables, i.e., ASA score 3 compared to 1). Negative coefficients indicate a deterioration and positive coefficients recovery. For variables with significant group by time interaction, stratified analysis for relevant subgroups are presented to simplify the interpretation of the coefficients. As preoperative QoL might also be correlated with changes in QoL over time, we performed a sensitivity analysis by testing the interaction of pre-RC QoL values with time, including only patients who completed QoL questionnaire within 60-days before surgery.
We explored potential correlates of QoL trajectory by testing their interaction with time. Variables with significant univariate association with PF, EF, or QoL-sum trajectories were included in a multivariable linear mixed-effects model, followed by stepwise backward selection to refine the model and identify the most influential variables. Variables with P > 0.05 were removed one by one, starting with the highest P value, until significant variables remained.
The impact of complications on the QoL trajectory up to 2 years was assessed using dummy variables for one, two or three or more vs no complications as main and interaction terms with time. As we considered the impact of complications as a causal phenomenon, potential confounders were identified using a directed acyclic graph. Confounders included age, ASA score, clinical N status, urinary diversion type, surgery type and smoking status (Fig. S1).
For the secondary analysis, we used complete cases only (Tables S2–S4). Stratified results are shown if the interaction term with time was significant. We defined statistical significance as P < 0.05. All statistical analyses were conducted using R version 4.2.1 (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria).
Results
From January 2011 to April 2023, a total of 1000 patients were treated for bladder cancer with RC. In this period, questionnaire data was obtained from 278 (27.8%) patients who met the inclusion criteria (Fig. 1). In total, these patients completed 1034 questionnaires with a maximum follow up of 8 years, indicating repeated measures with a median of four follow-up questionnaires per patient. The response rate was 97% at 6 months (270/278), 85% at 1 year (235/276), 69% at 3 years (144/210), 54% at 5 years (59/110) and 22% at 8 years (four of 18) after RC.
Most patients were male (75%) and the median (interquartile range) age at RC was 68 (61–73) years. Most patients (49%) had a clinical tumour stage 3 or 4. The majority of the patients received a urinary stoma (89%) and the remaining patients a neobladder (11%). Our patient population was very comparable to patient non-responders regarding age, gender and clinical and pathological TNM stage. At 8-year follow-up 80% of the included patients were alive, which is higher compared to the survival of all patients who were treated with RC at The Netherlands Cancer Institute (63%). Characteristic of patients and the normative population are presented in Table S1. We have provided the actual mean values and the number of patients at each follow-up in Table S5, which includes a boxplot displaying both mean values and SDs.
The QoL Changes in Patients After RC
We observed no clinically relevant changes for PF and QoL-sum between RC date and 8 years following RC. The mean PF and QoL-sum ranged from 83.3 to 82.4 and 85.2 to 88.2, respectively. The mean EF improved gradually over time from 83.7 to 88.8, eventually to levels comparable to that of the normative population (90.1). On average, patients consistently scored below the clinical threshold of diminished PF (Fig. 2 and Table 1). For example, at the 5-year follow-up, patients have a predicted score of 82.8, 86.9 and 87.1 for PF, EF, and QoL-sum, respectively. For PF this score was 0.2 below the clinical threshold of 83.
|Time
|PF
|EF
|QoL-sum
|Pre-RC*
|Difference with normative population
|Mean (sd)
|Difference with normative population
|Mean (sd)
|Difference with normative population
|Mean (sd)
|−2 to 0
|−5.0
|87.7 (15.4)
|−4.8
|84.6 (16.0)
|−5.3
|87.2 (11.5)
|Post-RC
|Difference with normative population
|Change from T0
|Predicted mean scores (95% CI)
|Difference with normative population
|Change from T0
|Predicted mean scores (95%CI)
|Difference with normative population
|Change from T0
|Predicted mean scores (95% CI)
|0
|−9.4
|Ref
|83.3 (81.3 to 85.3)†
|−5.7
|Ref
|83.7 (81.7 to 85.6)
|−7.3
|Ref
|85.2 (83.7 to 86.7)
|3 months
|–
|0
|83.3 (81.4 to 85.3)
|–
|0.1
|83.8 (81.9 to 85.7)
|–
|0.1
|85.3 (83.8 to 86.7)
|6 months
|–
|0
|83.3 (81.4 to 85.2)
|–
|0.3
|84.0 (82.1 to 85.8)
|–
|0.2
|85.4 (83.9 to 86.8)
|1 year
|–
|−0.1
|83.2 (81.3 to 85.1)
|–
|0.7
|84.3 (82.5 to 86.1)
|–
|0.3
|85.5 (84.2 to 86.9)
|2 years
|−8.1
|−0.2
|83.1 (81.2 to 85.0)†
|−4.7
|1.2
|84.9 (83.2 to 86.7)
|−6.0
|0.7
|85.9 (84.5 to 87.3)
|3 years
|–
|−0.3
|83.0 (80.9 to 85.1)
|–
|1.9
|85.6 (83.7 to 87.4)
|–
|1.1
|86.3 (84.8 to 87.8)
|5 years
|−6.2
|−0.5
|82.8 (80.1 to 85.4)†
|−2.6
|3.2
|86.9 (84.5 to 89.2)
|−4.3
|1.8
|87.1 (85.1 to 89.0)
|8 years
|−6.5
|−0.9
|82.4 (78.5 to 86.3)†
|−1.3
|5.1
|88.8 (85.4 to 92.3)
|−3.2
|3.0
|88.2 (85.2 to 91.2)
- * Based on data from 54 patients.
- † Clinically relevant small difference compared to the normative population.
The QoL Outcomes Compared with the Dutch Normative Population
The mean (sd) PF, EF, and QoL-sum were 92.7 (13.0), 89.4 (16.9), and 92.5 (10.1) in the normative population at baseline, respectively. These scores were 91.2 (14.6), 89.6 (17.9), 91.1 (11.1) at 2 years, 89.0 (15.5), 89.5 (17.8), 91.4 (11.1) at 5 years, and 88.9 (15.7), 90.1 (16.0), 91.4 (10.8) at 8 years following RC. On average, patients in our study sample had lower PF, EF and QoL-sum compared to the normative population. For example, at 5 years, patients scores were −6.2, −2.6 and −4.3 points lower for PF, EF, and QoL-sum, respectively (Table 1). Differences of small clinical relevance were observed for PF during all follow-up points. We observed no clinically relevant differences for EF and QoL-sum. We present the mean scores and the 95% CIs in Fig. 1.
Patient Characteristics Associated with QoL
Age and ASA score were significantly associated with QoL -trajectory and/or post-RC QoL and were included in the initial multivariable model. For this analysis 885 observations from 233 patients were available (Table S2). After backward selection, older patients had a significantly worse recovery of PF over time (βinteraction = −0.01, P < 0.01), but the main effect was not significant (P for main effect = 0.2). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 2 and ASA score 3 had significantly lower post-PF levels (β = −8.1 and −22.4, respectively, P < 0.001), but a comparable trajectory of PF over time (Pinteraction = 0.1). Older patients had better post-EF levels (β = 0.3, P < 0.01), but EF trajectory over time was not associated with age (Pinteraction = 0.3). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 3 had significantly worse post-EF levels (β = −11.3, P < 0.01), but a comparable trajectory of EF over time (Pinteraction = 0.5). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 3 had significantly worse post-Qol-sum levels (β = −9.1, P < 0.01) and a worse QoL-sum trajectory over time (βinteraction = −0.2, P < 0.01). Table 2 shows the stratified analyses for variables with a significant interaction with time.
|Variable
|PF
|QoL-sum
|β (95% CI)
|β (95% CI)
|Age ≥68 years
|Intercept
|93.9 (87.6 to 100)
|Time in months
|−0.1 (−0.2 to −0.01)
|ASA score 2
|−9.2 (−16.2 to −2.1)
|ASA score 3
|−21.4 (−31.0 to −11.8)
|Age <68 years
|Intercept
|88.5 (84.1 to 92.8)
|Time in months
|0.1 (0.01 to 0.10)
|ASA score 2
|−8.1 (−13.93 to −2.27)
|ASA score 3
|−27.2 (−37.27 to −7.11)
|ASA score 1
|Intercept
|87.7 (85.5 to 89.9)
|Time in months
|0.1 (0.03 to 0.1)
|ASA score 2
|Intercept
|85.3 (83.1 to 87.5)
|Time in months
|0.2 (−0.03 to 0.1)
|ASA score 3
|Intercept
|78.4 (72.7 to 84.1)
|Time in months
|−0.1 (−0.3 to 0.1)
Impact of Complications on QoL
For this analysis, 469 observations from 181 patients were available (Table S3). Compared to patients who experienced one complication, those with two or three or more had significantly worse post-RC PF (β = −9.2 and −10.6, respectively, P < 0.05 and P < 0.01) and post-RC QoL-sum levels (β = −6.6 and −7.0, respectively, P < 0.05 and P < 0.01), but comparable trajectory of PF and QoL-sum over time (Pinteraction = 0.25 and 0.89). Neither post-RC EF, nor EF trajectory was different between the complications subgroups (P = 0.39, P for interaction = 0.56).
Sensitivity Analysis
The QoL data prior to RC was available from 54 patients with 211 observations (Table S4). The mean (sd) pre-RC scores for PF, EF, and QoL-sum were 87.7 (15.4), 84.6 (16.0), and 87.2 (11.5), respectively. Pre-RC PF, EF, and QoL-sum were lower in our patient population compared to the normative population (PF −5.0, EF −4.8, and QoL-sum −5.3). Preoperative PF and QoL-sum scores did not affect PF and QoL-sum scores over time (Pinteraction = 0.7 and 0.29, respectively), but preoperative EF did (Pinteraction <0.01). Stratified analysis for patients with pre-EF below and above 71 revealed a larger increase in EF over time for those with lower pre-RC EF (β = 0.18) compared to patients with pre-RC EF above 71 (β = 0.09).
Discussion
This study reports on the QoL trajectory of 278 patients with bladder cancer up to 8 years after RC. For most patients, PF and QoL-sum were low compared to the normative population and remained largely stable after RC. Higher ASA score and age were associated with lower QoL over time. Experiencing more complications caused lower post-RC PF and QoL-sum, but did not impact on the trajectories over time. We observed improvement in EF over time, gradually aligning with the normative population, although the clinical significance of this improvement remains questionable.
The literature on QoL after RC shows heterogeneous results. Earlier studies showed results comparable to ours but steeper declines in PF after RC [14, 24]. For EF, results were inconsistent, with one study presenting larger improvements [24], but in another study EF declined [14]. Compared to a normative population, Singer et al. [13] identified lower QoL in 823 patients treated for bladder cancer (671 with RC) on average 2 years between diagnoses and participation (34.5 points for PF and 27.4 points for EF) in a cross-sectional study. Shortly after robot-assisted and open RC, Catto et al. [25] found a QoL-sum of 76.5 and 68.7 in 317 patients, respectively. However, at 3 months after RC, these scores improved to 86.1 and 82.0, respectively, which is comparable to our QoL-sum scores. The differences between these studies and ours could arise from differences in measurement tools, study design, study population and variations in the follow-up period. Together, however, the available evidence suggests limited changes in PF after RC and limited positive changes in EF. The latter may be related to relief following a successful operation with curative intent. Another explanation for this finding might be related to response shift, as a result of adaptation and coping. Patients with bladder cancer might learn to accept their physical limitations, which could explain the observed improvement in EF, despite the PF score remaining lower. Such effects have been previously described, e.g., in patients with prostate cancer [26]. In addition, when comparing QoL between patients with cancer and the general population, it is important to account for disease burden. Patients with cancer may experience treatment side effects and psychological stress, which likely affect QoL. Normative data from the general population may serve as reference, but disease-specific measures may be needed to fully capture the impact of the disease on QoL.
This study has notable strengths, including its prospective, longitudinal design involving a large sample size with a long follow-up time of 8 years. The inclusion of patients with any stage of disease facilitates generalisability of the results. However, it is important to acknowledge the limitations of this study. Firstly, we only included patients who completed at least two questionnaires and non-responders were not reminded. Patients who died within 6 months after RC were not able to complete two questionnaires and were therefore not eligible. This might explain a higher survival rate in our study population compared to the survival rate of all patients with bladder cancer. It also implies that our results should not be generalised to patients with poor survival. Patients with better pre-RC QoL may experience more favourable QoL trajectories post-RC compared to patients with lower pre-RC QoL. Unfortunately, the lack of pre-RC data for all patients included in our analysis limits the robustness of our finding that only pre-RC EF was associated with post-RC EF trajectories. Although the linear mixed-effects models account for varying follow-up and missing data, the estimates are valid only under the assumption that the data were not missing not at random. As this assumption cannot be checked, the possibility of attrition bias, with potentially healthier individuals being more likely to complete the questionnaires, remains. Although the actual risk and impact of this is impossible to gauge, it would most likely result in an underestimation of the impact of RC on the studied QoL domains. Also, the loss to follow-up implicates diminishing certainty with increasing follow-up time. Additionally, although generated through an automated query, we encountered missing information on certain patient characteristics, which reduced statistical power. Although it is likely that patients who have a higher severity of complications have a worse trajectory, we could not explore this in more detail.
Incorporating patient-reported outcomes into clinical practice holds promise for timely detection of declines in QoL after surgery and initiation of early intervention measures, encouraging a more person-centred care approach [27, 28]. However, one challenge is to maintain patient adherence to questionnaire completion, which was also evident from our present observational study. It is likely that patient adherence to completion of questionnaires is fostered by systematically discussing the patient-reported outcomes during clinical consultations. Most patients undergoing RC for bladder cancer express a need for supportive care, particularly during diagnoses and in the 3 months after treatment [29]. Clinicians are encouraged to administer supportive care interventions, including physical training, nutritional counselling, and/or psychosocial support, to enhance the QoL for patients undergoing RC, especially targeting older patients and those with higher ASA scores. These interventions may be provided both before and after surgery.
Future research should focus on identifying modifiable risk factors of poor postoperative QoL and investigate the effectiveness of pre- and postoperative lifestyle strategies on long-term QoL. Additionally, the impact of other treatment options for MIBC (such as chemoradiotherapy), and their long-term impact on QoL, should be investigated.
Conclusion
To our knowledge, this is the first study to investigate the longitudinal trajectory of QoL in patients with bladder cancer up to 8 years after RC. Our results underscore worse QoL in patients compared to the general population, particularly in older patients and patients with higher ASA scores. Patients undergoing RC may benefit from supportive care interventions in the pre- and postoperative period. Future research should identify modifiable risk factors for low post-RC QoL and investigate the effectiveness of tailored supportive care interventions on long-term QoL.
Acknowledgements
In this paper we made use of normative data of ‘Patient Reported Outcomes Following Initial treatment and Long-term Survivorship’ (PROFILES). Research at the Netherlands Cancer Institute is supported by institutional grants of the Dutch Cancer Society and of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.
Disclosure of Interests
None declared.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16610-sup-0001-Supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 431.1 KB
|
Table S1. Characteristics of patients and the normative population.
Table S2. Characteristics of patients included in the analysis to investigate correlates associated with QoL trajectories.
Table S3. Characteristics of patients included in the analysis investigating the impact of complications on QoL trajectories.
Table S4. Characteristics of patients included in the sensitivity analysis investigating the impact of preoperative QoL on postoperative QoL trajectories.
Table S5. Table with actual mean scores of physical and emotional functioning and the summary scores of the EORTC-QLQ-C30.
Fig. S1. Directed acyclic graph (DAG) illustrating the causal pathway with complications as the exposure and post-operative QoL as the outcome.
Fig. S2. Boxplot with actual mean scores of physical and emotional functioning and the summary scores of the EORTC-QLQ-C30.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , et al. European Association of Urology guidelines on muscle-invasive and metastatic bladder cancer: summary of the 2023 guidelines. Eur Urol 2023; 85: 17–31
10.1016/j.eururo.2023.08.016 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. Radical cystectomy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer: long-term results in 1,054 patients. J Clin Oncol 2001; 19: 666–675
10.1200/JCO.2001.19.3.666 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. Defining early morbidity of radical cystectomy for patients with bladder cancer using a standardized reporting methodology. Eur Urol 2009; 55: 164–176
10.1016/j.eururo.2008.07.031 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4. Cancer prehabilitation and its role in improving health outcomes and reducing health care costs. Semin Oncol Nurs 2015; 31: 13–30
10.1016/j.soncn.2014.11.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Comparison of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) between ileal conduit diversion and orthotopic neobladder based on validated questionnaires: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Qual Life Res 2018; 27: 2759–2775
10.1007/s11136-018-1902-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Health-related quality of life for patients undergoing radical cystectomy: results of a large prospective cohort. Eur Urol 2022; 81: 294–304
10.1016/j.eururo.2021.09.018 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , , , . Health related quality of life (HRQoL) after cystectomy: comparison between orthotopic neobladder and ileal conduit diversion. Eur J Surg Oncol 2015; 41: 295–299
10.1016/j.ejso.2014.05.006 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, . Health related quality of life after radical cystectomy and urinary diversion for bladder cancer: a systematic review and critical analysis of the literature. J Urol 2005; 173: 1318–1322
10.1097/01.ju.0000149080.82697.65 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. A systematic review and meta-analysis of quality of life outcomes after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. Surg Oncol 2016; 25: 281–297
10.1016/j.suronc.2016.05.027 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. Robot-assisted radical cystectomy versus open radical cystectomy in bladder cancer patients: a multicentre comparative effectiveness study. Eur Urol 2021; 79: 609–618
10.1016/j.eururo.2020.12.023 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , et al. Comparison of patient-reported health-related quality of life between open radical cystectomy and robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion: interim analysis of a randomised controlled trial. Eur Urol Focus 2022; 8: 465–471
10.1016/j.euf.2021.03.002 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , , , , . Complications and health-related quality of life after robot-assisted versus open radical cystectomy: a systematic review and meta-analysis of four RCTs. Syst Rev 2017; 6: 150
10.1186/s13643-017-0547-y PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , , . Quality of life in patients with muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Support Care Cancer 2013; 21: 1383–1393
10.1007/s00520-012-1680-8 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. Impact of bladder cancer on health-related quality of life. BJU Int 2018; 121: 549–557
10.1111/bju.14047 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Health-related quality of life overview after different curative treatment options in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: an umbrella review. Qual Life Res 2020; 29: 2887–2910
10.1007/s11136-020-02544-z PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , et al. The use of PROMs and shared decision-making in medical encounters with patients: an opportunity to deliver value-based health care to patients. J Eval Clin Pract 2020; 26: 524–540
10.1111/jep.13321 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , et al. The European Organization for Research and Treatment of cancer QLQ-C30: a quality-of-life instrument for use in international clinical trials in oncology. JNCI J Natl Cancer Inst 1993; 85: 365–376
10.1093/jnci/85.5.365 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , , , . EORTC QLQ-C30 Scoring Manual (Ed 3). Brussels, Belgium: EORTC publications, 2001
- 19, , et al. Normative data for the EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC-sexuality items in the general Dutch population. Eur J Cancer 2011; 47: 667–675
10.1016/j.ejca.2010.11.004 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , , , , . Evidence-based guidelines for determination of sample size and interpretation of the European Organisation for the Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire Core 30. J Clin Oncol 2011; 29: 89–96
10.1200/JCO.2010.28.0107 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. Evidence-based guidelines for interpreting change scores for the European Organisation for the Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire Core 30. Eur J Cancer 2012; 48: 1713–1721
10.1016/j.ejca.2012.02.059 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22, , , , . Interpreting the significance of changes in health-related quality-of-life scores. J Clin Oncol 1998; 16: 139–144
10.1200/JCO.1998.16.1.139 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23, , et al. Thresholds for clinical importance were established to improve interpretation of the EORTC QLQ-C30 in clinical practice and research. J Clin Epidemiol 2020; 118: 1–8
10.1016/j.jclinepi.2019.10.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , et al. Quality of life and secondary outcomes for open versus robot-assisted radical cystectomy: a double-blinded, randomised feasibility trial. World J Urol 2022; 40: 1669–1677
10.1007/s00345-022-04029-9 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , et al. Effect of robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion vs open radical cystectomy on 90-day morbidity and mortality among patients with bladder cancer: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2022; 327: 2092–2103
10.1001/jama.2022.7393 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , et al. Prostate cancer patients' quality of life assessments across the primary treatment trajectory:‘True'change or response shift? Acta Oncol 2016; 55: 814–820
10.3109/0284186X.2015.1136749 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , et al. Symptom monitoring with patient-reported outcomes during routine cancer treatment: a randomized controlled trial. J Clin Oncol 2016; 34: 557–565
10.1200/JCO.2015.63.0830 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 28, , et al. Impact of standardized Edmonton symptom assessment system use on emergency department visits and hospitalization: results of a population-based retrospective matched cohort analysis. JCO Oncol Pract 2020; 16: e958–e965
10.1200/JOP.19.00660 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29, , et al. Supportive care needs and utilization of bladder cancer patients undergoing radical cystectomy: a longitudinal study. Psychooncology 2022; 31: 219–226
10.1002/pon.5795 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar