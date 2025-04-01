Long-term quality of life in patients with bladder cancer following radical cystectomy

The primary aim was to describe the long-term trajectory of QoL after RC for patients with bladder cancer and compare their postoperative QoL with QoL of a Dutch normative population. The second aim was to explore which patient characteristics are associated with changes in QoL over time. We assumed the impact of complications after RC to mainly affect short-term post-RC QoL. We therefore assessed the impact of complications in the 2 years thereafter as a third aim.

Our study ventures beyond the commonly reported immediate postoperative period, exploring the trajectory of QoL for patients with bladder cancer up to 8 years after RC. Knowledge about the expected trajectory of QoL after bladder cancer surgery can support patient information and shared decision-making [ 16 ]. Understanding which patient characteristics are associated with that trajectory, and how the trajectory is impacted by the occurrence of perioperative complications could be used to identify subgroups in need of additional support early in the care process.

A limited number of studies has investigated the trajectory of QoL in patients with different urinary diversions [ 5 - 9 ], surgical types [ 10 - 12 ], in MIBC and non-MIBC [ 13 , 14 ], and compared with a general population [ 13 , 14 ]. Data from 51 patients after RC showed worsening of physical functioning (PF), body image, and sexual functioning at 1 year after RC [ 11 ]. In a prospective study including 458 patients with non-MIBC and 77 with MIBC reported worse PF compared to 2770 matched controls. Those who underwent RC reported declines in PF, physical role limitations and general health [ 14 ]. Current understanding of QoL after RC is limited, lacks prospective follow-up, and often relies on small sample sizes [ 8 , 9 , 15 ].

Radical cystectomy (RC) with urinary reconstruction has remained the standard treatment for patients with non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) and therapy-refractory non-MIBC [ 1 ]. Nonetheless, this surgical procedure can cause a substantial burden on patients, resulting in significant morbidity [ 2 ] and a decline in patients’ perceived quality of life (QoL). Patients may experience further decline in QoL due to perioperative complications [ 3 ]. There is an increased attention for multimodal prehabilitation programmes in patients undergoing major cancer surgery. These interventions may consist of physical exercise, nutritional and psychosocial support and aim at enhancing patients’ functional and emotional capacity [ 4 ]. Furthermore, these interventions are hypothesised to reduce the occurrence and impact of perioperative complications and improve QoL.

The impact of complications on the QoL trajectory up to 2 years was assessed using dummy variables for one, two or three or more vs no complications as main and interaction terms with time. As we considered the impact of complications as a causal phenomenon, potential confounders were identified using a directed acyclic graph. Confounders included age, ASA score, clinical N status, urinary diversion type, surgery type and smoking status (Fig. S1 ).

We explored potential correlates of QoL trajectory by testing their interaction with time. Variables with significant univariate association with PF, EF, or QoL-sum trajectories were included in a multivariable linear mixed-effects model, followed by stepwise backward selection to refine the model and identify the most influential variables. Variables with P > 0.05 were removed one by one, starting with the highest P value, until significant variables remained.

To deal with correlated measures and account for missing values, we used linear mixed-effect models to investigate changes in QoL over time. This approach enables the analysis of the repeated measures. Time was considered a continuous variable in months and centred at the day of RC. For each outcome, we considered various models, incorporating different random effects structures, with or without random slope and with or without restricted cubic splines for time. The best-fitting model for each outcome was determined based on the Bayesian Information Criterion. We calculated predicted marginal means with 95% CIs for PF, EF, and QoL-sum at 0, 3, 6 months and 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8 years after RC. In these models, the beta for time represents the mean change of the outcome variable per month. Beta coefficients (β) for other main effects in our models represent the estimated mean difference in QoL scores between groups, at baseline. The β interaction with time represents the difference in change of QoL scores over time (in months), per unit of measurement (for continuous variables, i.e., per year of age) or for one subgroup compared to another (for categorical variables, i.e., ASA score 3 compared to 1). Negative coefficients indicate a deterioration and positive coefficients recovery. For variables with significant group by time interaction, stratified analysis for relevant subgroups are presented to simplify the interpretation of the coefficients. As preoperative QoL might also be correlated with changes in QoL over time, we performed a sensitivity analysis by testing the interaction of pre-RC QoL values with time, including only patients who completed QoL questionnaire within 60-days before surgery.

We used evidence-based guidelines for the interpretation of score differences between our study population and normative population [ 20 ] and for the change over time in our study population [ 21 ]. For PF, a difference of 0–5 points with the normative populations was considered ‘no difference’. Differences of 5–14 points, 14–22 points, and >22 points were considered ‘small’, ‘medium’ and ‘large’, respectively. For change in PF and EF over time, medium deteriorations were defined as −17 to −10 and <−12 points, small deteriorations were defined as −10 to −5 and −12 to −3 points, no differences as −5 to 2 and −3 to 6 points, small improvements as 2–7 and 6–9 points, and medium improvements as >7 and >9 points, respectively. For PF, large deteriorations were defined as <−17 points. As there are no guidelines for interpretation of differences in EF, nor for differences and changes over time in QoL-sum, we used 10 points as an estimate of clinical relevance, which is most common to use [ 22 ]. We used clinical thresholds of 83 for PF and 73 for EF as indicators of clinically important reduced QoL [ 23 ]. No threshold is currently known for QoL-sum. For the potential correlates of the QoL trajectory, we considered age, gender, BMI (category), ASA score, and pathological N status.

The QoL outcomes were collected using the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30). The EORTC QLQ-C30 assesses five functional (physical, role, emotional, social, and cognitive functioning), and three symptom domains (fatigue, pain, and nausea/vomiting), global health status, and a number of additional symptoms and perceived financial impact [ 17 ]. Additionally, an overall summary score can be calculated from the mean of 13 of the 15 EORTC QLQ-C30 subscales, excluding the global health status and financial impact scale, with a higher score indicating a better QoL [ 18 ]. This study included PF, Emotional functioning (EF), and the summary score (QoL-sum) of the EORTC QLQ-C30. Scores were converted to a 0–100 scale according to the scoring manual of the EORTC [ 18 ]. We used cross-sectional normative data from a general Dutch population (CentER panel), which is a reference cohort that is considered to be representative for the Dutch-speaking population in the Netherlands [ 19 ]. These data were collected in December 2017 and consisted of 2512 individuals who completed the questionnaire (70% response rate). The questionnaire covered sociodemographic factors (e.g., age, gender, education, marital status, income), cancer history, and the EORTC QLQ-C30. We matched respondents from the normative dataset with our study population 2:1 on age and gender and excluded those with a history of cancer. We matched the normative samples with our study population at baseline, and at 2, 5, and 8 years after RC to ensure age comparability across these time point.

Marital status, educational level, information about comorbidities (asthma, heart disease, psychological issues, infections of the nasal cavity, frontal sinus, or maxillary sinus, consequences of an accident, back problems, endocrine disease, digestive issues, headaches, kidney stones, nervous system disorders, skin diseases, rheumatism, and oncological tumours other than bladder cancer) and type of urinary diversion was extracted from the first available questionnaire after RC. Education was categorised into high (higher vocational or academic education), intermediate (secondary vocational education and upper secondary general education), low (elementary school and lower secondary education) or ‘other’. Data on sex, age, type of surgical technique, length of hospital stay, body mass index (BMI), American Society of Anaesthesiologists (ASA) score, current vital status, perioperative complications, and smoking status at time of surgery was extracted from electronic patient records. BMI was categorised in underweight (<18.5), normal weight (18.5 to <25), overweight (25 to <30), and obese (≥30 kg/m 2 ). Perioperative complications were defined as the occurrence of complications within 30-days following RC, as identified by the physician or multidisciplinary team and noted in the patient file. Due to the lack of information on the actions taken to manage these complications, we were unable to grade them systematically. Therefore, we used the number of complications as an alternative measure for complication burden.

Since 2011, all patients scheduled for RC at The Netherlands Cancer Institute are invited to complete a paper questionnaire at the time of their initial visit to the urology department (i.e., diagnosis consultation), and are subsequently invited to complete the same questionnaire at 3-month intervals in the first year after RC, and annually thereafter, as part of usual care. Questionnaires are entered into an Access database by the urology department secretary, data manager, or researcher. Non-responders do not receive reminders. Taking into account the possible follow-up for each patient, we calculated the response rate at multiple time points as the percentage of completed questionnaires relative to the number of questionnaires that could have been collected. For this study, we included patients who underwent RC and received an ileal conduit or neobladder and had completed at least two questionnaires after RC. We included both MIBC and non-MIBC as they received the same treatment. The Institutional Review Board of the Netherlands Cancer Institute approved the study (IRBd22-112).

The QoL data prior to RC was available from 54 patients with 211 observations (Table S4 ). The mean (sd) pre-RC scores for PF, EF, and QoL-sum were 87.7 (15.4), 84.6 (16.0), and 87.2 (11.5), respectively. Pre-RC PF, EF, and QoL-sum were lower in our patient population compared to the normative population (PF −5.0, EF −4.8, and QoL-sum −5.3). Preoperative PF and QoL-sum scores did not affect PF and QoL-sum scores over time ( P interaction = 0.7 and 0.29, respectively), but preoperative EF did ( P interaction <0.01). Stratified analysis for patients with pre-EF below and above 71 revealed a larger increase in EF over time for those with lower pre-RC EF ( β = 0.18) compared to patients with pre-RC EF above 71 ( β = 0.09).

For this analysis, 469 observations from 181 patients were available (Table S3 ). Compared to patients who experienced one complication, those with two or three or more had significantly worse post-RC PF ( β = −9.2 and −10.6, respectively, P < 0.05 and P < 0.01) and post-RC QoL-sum levels ( β = −6.6 and −7.0, respectively, P < 0.05 and P < 0.01), but comparable trajectory of PF and QoL-sum over time ( P interaction = 0.25 and 0.89). Neither post-RC EF, nor EF trajectory was different between the complications subgroups ( P = 0.39, P for interaction = 0.56).

Age and ASA score were significantly associated with QoL -trajectory and/or post-RC QoL and were included in the initial multivariable model. For this analysis 885 observations from 233 patients were available (Table S2 ). After backward selection, older patients had a significantly worse recovery of PF over time ( β interaction = −0.01, P < 0.01), but the main effect was not significant ( P for main effect = 0.2). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 2 and ASA score 3 had significantly lower post-PF levels ( β = −8.1 and −22.4, respectively, P < 0.001), but a comparable trajectory of PF over time ( P interaction = 0.1). Older patients had better post-EF levels ( β = 0.3, P < 0.01), but EF trajectory over time was not associated with age ( P interaction = 0.3). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 3 had significantly worse post-EF levels ( β = −11.3, P < 0.01), but a comparable trajectory of EF over time ( P interaction = 0.5). Compared to patients with ASA score 1, those with ASA score 3 had significantly worse post-Qol-sum levels ( β = −9.1, P < 0.01) and a worse QoL-sum trajectory over time ( β interaction = −0.2, P < 0.01). Table 2 shows the stratified analyses for variables with a significant interaction with time.

The mean (sd) PF, EF, and QoL-sum were 92.7 (13.0), 89.4 (16.9), and 92.5 (10.1) in the normative population at baseline, respectively. These scores were 91.2 (14.6), 89.6 (17.9), 91.1 (11.1) at 2 years, 89.0 (15.5), 89.5 (17.8), 91.4 (11.1) at 5 years, and 88.9 (15.7), 90.1 (16.0), 91.4 (10.8) at 8 years following RC. On average, patients in our study sample had lower PF, EF and QoL-sum compared to the normative population. For example, at 5 years, patients scores were −6.2, −2.6 and −4.3 points lower for PF, EF, and QoL-sum, respectively (Table 1 ). Differences of small clinical relevance were observed for PF during all follow-up points. We observed no clinically relevant differences for EF and QoL-sum. We present the mean scores and the 95% CIs in Fig. 1 .

Results of the linear mixed-effect analyses presenting the predicted marginal mean trajectory (orange line) and 95% CIs (shaded orange area) of EORTC QLQ-C30 PF, EF and QoL-sum scores assessed after treatment with RC in patients with bladder cancer (= 278). The orange points indicate the mean scores of matched individuals from the Dutch normative population with 95% CIs at baseline, 2, 5 and 8 years after RC surgery. The black dotted line shows the thresholds for clinical importance. *Clinical relevant according to the guideline of Cocks et al. [].

We observed no clinically relevant changes for PF and QoL-sum between RC date and 8 years following RC. The mean PF and QoL-sum ranged from 83.3 to 82.4 and 85.2 to 88.2, respectively. The mean EF improved gradually over time from 83.7 to 88.8, eventually to levels comparable to that of the normative population (90.1). On average, patients consistently scored below the clinical threshold of diminished PF (Fig. 2 and Table 1 ). For example, at the 5-year follow-up, patients have a predicted score of 82.8, 86.9 and 87.1 for PF, EF, and QoL-sum, respectively. For PF this score was 0.2 below the clinical threshold of 83.

Most patients were male (75%) and the median (interquartile range) age at RC was 68 (61–73) years. Most patients (49%) had a clinical tumour stage 3 or 4. The majority of the patients received a urinary stoma (89%) and the remaining patients a neobladder (11%). Our patient population was very comparable to patient non-responders regarding age, gender and clinical and pathological TNM stage. At 8-year follow-up 80% of the included patients were alive, which is higher compared to the survival of all patients who were treated with RC at The Netherlands Cancer Institute (63%). Characteristic of patients and the normative population are presented in Table S1 . We have provided the actual mean values and the number of patients at each follow-up in Table S5 , which includes a boxplot displaying both mean values and SDs.

From January 2011 to April 2023, a total of 1000 patients were treated for bladder cancer with RC. In this period, questionnaire data was obtained from 278 (27.8%) patients who met the inclusion criteria (Fig. 1 ). In total, these patients completed 1034 questionnaires with a maximum follow up of 8 years, indicating repeated measures with a median of four follow-up questionnaires per patient. The response rate was 97% at 6 months (270/278), 85% at 1 year (235/276), 69% at 3 years (144/210), 54% at 5 years (59/110) and 22% at 8 years (four of 18) after RC.

Discussion

This study reports on the QoL trajectory of 278 patients with bladder cancer up to 8 years after RC. For most patients, PF and QoL-sum were low compared to the normative population and remained largely stable after RC. Higher ASA score and age were associated with lower QoL over time. Experiencing more complications caused lower post-RC PF and QoL-sum, but did not impact on the trajectories over time. We observed improvement in EF over time, gradually aligning with the normative population, although the clinical significance of this improvement remains questionable.

The literature on QoL after RC shows heterogeneous results. Earlier studies showed results comparable to ours but steeper declines in PF after RC [14, 24]. For EF, results were inconsistent, with one study presenting larger improvements [24], but in another study EF declined [14]. Compared to a normative population, Singer et al. [13] identified lower QoL in 823 patients treated for bladder cancer (671 with RC) on average 2 years between diagnoses and participation (34.5 points for PF and 27.4 points for EF) in a cross-sectional study. Shortly after robot-assisted and open RC, Catto et al. [25] found a QoL-sum of 76.5 and 68.7 in 317 patients, respectively. However, at 3 months after RC, these scores improved to 86.1 and 82.0, respectively, which is comparable to our QoL-sum scores. The differences between these studies and ours could arise from differences in measurement tools, study design, study population and variations in the follow-up period. Together, however, the available evidence suggests limited changes in PF after RC and limited positive changes in EF. The latter may be related to relief following a successful operation with curative intent. Another explanation for this finding might be related to response shift, as a result of adaptation and coping. Patients with bladder cancer might learn to accept their physical limitations, which could explain the observed improvement in EF, despite the PF score remaining lower. Such effects have been previously described, e.g., in patients with prostate cancer [26]. In addition, when comparing QoL between patients with cancer and the general population, it is important to account for disease burden. Patients with cancer may experience treatment side effects and psychological stress, which likely affect QoL. Normative data from the general population may serve as reference, but disease-specific measures may be needed to fully capture the impact of the disease on QoL.

This study has notable strengths, including its prospective, longitudinal design involving a large sample size with a long follow-up time of 8 years. The inclusion of patients with any stage of disease facilitates generalisability of the results. However, it is important to acknowledge the limitations of this study. Firstly, we only included patients who completed at least two questionnaires and non-responders were not reminded. Patients who died within 6 months after RC were not able to complete two questionnaires and were therefore not eligible. This might explain a higher survival rate in our study population compared to the survival rate of all patients with bladder cancer. It also implies that our results should not be generalised to patients with poor survival. Patients with better pre-RC QoL may experience more favourable QoL trajectories post-RC compared to patients with lower pre-RC QoL. Unfortunately, the lack of pre-RC data for all patients included in our analysis limits the robustness of our finding that only pre-RC EF was associated with post-RC EF trajectories. Although the linear mixed-effects models account for varying follow-up and missing data, the estimates are valid only under the assumption that the data were not missing not at random. As this assumption cannot be checked, the possibility of attrition bias, with potentially healthier individuals being more likely to complete the questionnaires, remains. Although the actual risk and impact of this is impossible to gauge, it would most likely result in an underestimation of the impact of RC on the studied QoL domains. Also, the loss to follow-up implicates diminishing certainty with increasing follow-up time. Additionally, although generated through an automated query, we encountered missing information on certain patient characteristics, which reduced statistical power. Although it is likely that patients who have a higher severity of complications have a worse trajectory, we could not explore this in more detail.

Incorporating patient-reported outcomes into clinical practice holds promise for timely detection of declines in QoL after surgery and initiation of early intervention measures, encouraging a more person-centred care approach [27, 28]. However, one challenge is to maintain patient adherence to questionnaire completion, which was also evident from our present observational study. It is likely that patient adherence to completion of questionnaires is fostered by systematically discussing the patient-reported outcomes during clinical consultations. Most patients undergoing RC for bladder cancer express a need for supportive care, particularly during diagnoses and in the 3 months after treatment [29]. Clinicians are encouraged to administer supportive care interventions, including physical training, nutritional counselling, and/or psychosocial support, to enhance the QoL for patients undergoing RC, especially targeting older patients and those with higher ASA scores. These interventions may be provided both before and after surgery.

Future research should focus on identifying modifiable risk factors of poor postoperative QoL and investigate the effectiveness of pre- and postoperative lifestyle strategies on long-term QoL. Additionally, the impact of other treatment options for MIBC (such as chemoradiotherapy), and their long-term impact on QoL, should be investigated.