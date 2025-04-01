BJU International
Volume 135, Issue 4 p. 629-637
Original Article

External validation of predictive models for antibiotic susceptibility of urine culture

Glenn T. Werneburg

Corresponding Author

Glenn T. Werneburg

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Correspondence: Glenn T. Werneburg, Department of Urology, Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland, OH 44195, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
Daniel D. Rhoads

Daniel D. Rhoads

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA

Infection Biology Program, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Alex Milinovich

Alex Milinovich

Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Sean McSweeney

Sean McSweeney

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Jacob Knorr

Jacob Knorr

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Lyla Mourany

Lyla Mourany

Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Alex Zajichek

Alex Zajichek

Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Howard B. Goldman

Howard B. Goldman

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Georges-Pascal Haber

Georges-Pascal Haber

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
Sandip P. Vasavada

Sandip P. Vasavada

Department of Urology, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 22 December 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16626

Abstract

Objective

To develop, externally validate, and test a series of computer algorithms to accurately predict antibiotic susceptibility test (AST) results at the time of clinical diagnosis, up to 3 days before standard urine culture results become available, with the goal of improving antibiotic stewardship and patient outcomes.

Patients and Methods

Machine learning algorithms were developed and trained to predict susceptibility or resistance using over 4.7 million discrete AST classifications from urine cultures in a cohort of adult patients from outpatient and inpatient settings from 2012 to 2022. The algorithms were validated on a cohort from a geographically-distant hospital system, ~1931 km (~1200 miles) from the training cohort facilities, from the same time period. Finally, algorithms were clinically validated in a contemporary cohort and compared to the empiric therapy prescribed by clinicians. Appropriateness of the antibiotics selected by clinicians and the algorithm during the clinical validation was compared.

Results

Algorithms were accurate during clinical validation (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve [AUC] 0.71–0.94) for all 11 tested antibiotics. The algorithms’ accuracy improved as the organism was identified (AUC 0.79–0.97). In external validation in a geographically-distant cohort, the algorithms remained accurate even without additional training on this group (AUC 0.69–0.87). When the algorithms were trained on the antibiogram from the geographically-distant hospital, the accuracy improved (AUC 0.70–0.93). When algorithms’ performances were tested against clinicians in a contemporary cohort for the empiric prescription of oral antibiotics, the drug agent suggested by the algorithms more frequently resulted in adequate empiric coverage.

Conclusions

Machine learning algorithms trained on a large dataset are accurate in prediction of urine culture susceptibility vs resistance up to 3 days prior to urine AST availability. Clinical implementation of such an algorithm could improve both clinical care and antimicrobial stewardship.

Data Availability Statement

Data are available from corresponding author upon reasonable request.