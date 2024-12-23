Inhibition of phosphodiesterases 1 and 4 prevents myofibroblast transformation in Peyronie's disease

Introduction

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a fibrotic disorder of penile tunica albuginea (TA) that can lead to penile curvature, shortening and erectile dysfunction, with prevalence ranging from 0.38% to 22.5% depending on underlying risk factors such as age and diabetes [1]. Typically, patients with PD present in the acute (early) phase, usually within 6 months of the first symptoms such as pain during erection with or without a palpable penile mass. During this phase, it is thought that repetitive microtrauma triggers inflammation, which activates the fibrotic process. In this acute phase, there is no efficacious treatment available to patients. The chronic (late) phase of PD is characterised by the continuing excessive production of extracellular matrix proteins and tissue contraction, and subsequent calcification of the fibrotic plaque, which leads to curvature. In this phase, patients can only be offered collagenase injection and/or surgery [2]. There is therefore an urgent unmet need to develop novel therapeutics that can halt the progression of fibrosis in the early phase and that can reverse fibrosis in the late phase.

The fibrotic process in PD is centred around the transformation of resident fibroblasts to profibrotic myofibroblasts, which have increased proliferation, enhanced capacity, ability to produce large amounts of extracellular matrix proteins, and a gained ability to contract. The extracellular matrix proteins, produced in excessive amounts and deposited in a disorganised fashion by the myofibroblasts, are then remodelled into a dense fibrotic plaque that causes the penile curvature [3]. The prevention of transformation of resident fibroblasts to profibrotic myofibroblasts has been suggested as a therapeutic approach to prevent or slow progress of fibrosis [4]. One of the molecular pathways that would be an attractive target for drug discovery to inhibit myofibroblast transformation is the phosphodiesterase (PDE) pathway.

Phosphodiesterases are members of a highly conserved superfamily of enzymes, with 21 different genes and more than 50 mRNAs grouped into 11 broad families (PDE1–PDE11) that degrade the intracellular messenger cyclic nucleotides cAMP and/or cGMP. cAMP and cGMP are involved in the regulation of several physiological responses, such as smooth muscle contraction, apoptosis, lipid metabolism and inflammation. PDE inhibitors increase the intracellular concentrations of cAMP/cGMP by inhibiting their metabolism. Several PDE inhibitors are used clinically for the treatment of various diseases: PDE3 inhibitors are used to prevent postoperative thrombosis, and for the treatment of heart failure; PDE4 inhibitors are used for the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis; and PDE5 inhibitors are used for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension [5].

In the fibrosis field, there has been some research supporting the use of PDE inhibitors in the prevention and/or treatment of fibrosis, although none have reached the clinic. PDE1 inhibition has been suggested to exert antifibrotic effects in the heart [6]. PDE4 inhibitors showed anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects in the lung [7] and skin [8]. A PDE4B inhibitor prevented lung function decrease in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [9]. PDE5 inhibitors have been suggested to be antifibrotic in the heart [10] and lung [11].

In the PD field, whilst PDE4 and PDE5 have been shown to be expressed in human TA fibroblasts and myofibroblasts [12, 13], to date, no published studies have demonstrated antifibrotic activity of selective PDE4 inhibitors in PD fibroblasts. PDE5 inhibitors have been shown to have some antifibrotic effect in animal models of PD [13, 14] as well as in clinical studies [15-17]. So far, PDE5 inhibitors have not been licensed for the treatment of PD.

Currently, it is not known which PDEs other than PDE4 and 5 are expressed in human TA fibroblasts and whether inhibition of the PDEs that are expressed could prevent transformation of human TA-derived fibroblasts to myofibroblasts. A better understanding of the expression levels of these enzymes and their function and pharmacology in target cells isolated from disease-relevant tissue would support the development of novel PDE inhibitors for the treatment of PD.