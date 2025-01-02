BJU International
Review

Selective treatment de-escalation in advanced prostate cancer: have we come full circle?

Bryan Chong

Bryan Chong

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Marniza Saad

Marniza Saad

Department of Clinical Oncology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Tsung Wen Chong

Tsung Wen Chong

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

John Thng

John Thng

Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Yu Guang Tan

Yu Guang Tan

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Kae Jack Tay

Kae Jack Tay

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Christopher Cheng

Christopher Cheng

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Po-Hung Lin

Po-Hung Lin

Department of Urology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Linkou, Taoyuan, Taiwan

Jeremy Teoh

Jeremy Teoh

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, SH Ho Urology Centre, Prince of Wales Hospital, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Peter Ka-Fung Chiu

Peter Ka-Fung Chiu

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, SH Ho Urology Centre, Prince of Wales Hospital, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Nathan Lawrentschuk

Nathan Lawrentschuk

Division of Surgery, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Urology, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Renu Eapen

Renu Eapen

Division of Surgery, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Declan Murphy

Declan Murphy

Division of Surgery, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia

Johan Chan

Johan Chan

Division of Medical Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Melvin L.K. Chua

Melvin L.K. Chua

Division of Radiation Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Jeffrey Tuan

Jeffrey Tuan

Division of Radiation Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

John Yuen

John Yuen

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Ravindran Kanesvaran

Ravindran Kanesvaran

Division of Medical Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Kenneth Chen

Corresponding Author

Kenneth Chen

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Division of Surgery and Surgical Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Correspondence: Kenneth Chen, Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, 20 College Road, Academia Level 5, Singapore 169856, Singapore.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 02 January 2025
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16632

Abstract

Compelling evidence has solidified the notion of early treatment intensification in managing patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). Landmark trials have provided Level 1 evidence for the survival benefits achieved by combining multiple agents. The efficacy of combined therapy relies not only on how treatment is intensified but also on how it is de-escalated. This underscores the importance of tailored treatment approaches, potentially involving a reduction in therapy for specific patients, to strike a balance between the benefits of hormonal treatment and its associated adverse effects. While de-escalation of therapy in mHSPC remains challenging due to limited evidence, it is recommended for elderly or frail patients, those with poor performance status, or experiencing significant toxicity. However, for patients with excellent prostate-specific antigen responses or favourable biomarkers, decisions should be personalised, weighing the potential benefits of continued treatment against the risk of long-term side effects, using risk stratification tools where appropriate.