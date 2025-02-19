Google infodemiology and temporal trends in benign prostatic hyperplasia surgery in Australia
Abstract
Objective
To contextualise the national population-based temporal surgical trends in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in Australia.
Methods
Google Trends (GT) was used to analyse the level of patients' online interest in various surgical options for the treatment of BPH. Analysis of variance was performed and the average rates of change in GT popularity score was calculated for the period from 1 January 2010 to 31 October 2022. Data regarding surgical volume were extracted from the Medicare Benefits Schedule and the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare databases, and population-adjusted rates of BPH procedures performed were calculated accordingly.
Results
The level of online interest in Australia was highest for transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and population data also showed that TURP remained the most utilised procedure across the study period. Nationwide, there was an increased uptake of photovaporisation of the prostate, accounting for 7.6% of BPH procedures in 2020–2021, with correspondingly lower rates of TURP and simple prostatectomies performed. Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) appeared to be underutilised and had the lowest mean popularity score, while prostatic urethral lift (PUL) and transurethral water vapour ablation (TUWA) showed strong uptake in the more recent years. The average rates of change were highest for TURP at +1.59/year (P < 0.001), followed by PUL at +0.56/year (P < 0.001) and TUWA at +0.50/year (P = 0.004), while the lowest was for HoLEP at +0.09/year (P = 0.116).
Conclusion
Differences were found between GT analysis and actual BPH procedures performed at a population level. This study highlights that clinicians need to adapt and provide better patient counselling to ensure a shared decision-making process when choosing the treatment procedure for BPH/male LUTS.
References
- 1, , . Benign prostatic hyperplasia – what do we know? BJU Int 2021; 127: 389–399
10.1111/bju.15229 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , . The global burden of lower urinary tract symptoms suggestive of benign prostatic hyperplasia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sci Rep 2017; 71: 7984
10.1038/s41598-017-06628-8 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, . A state-of-art review on the preservation of sexual function among various minimally invasive surgical treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia: impact on erectile and ejaculatory domains. Investig Clin Urol 2021; 62: 148–158
10.4111/icu.20200392 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Minimally invasive treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia a Cochrane network meta-analysis. BJU Int 2022; 130: 142–156
10.1111/bju.15653 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. EAU, AUA and NICE guidelines on surgical and minimally invasive treatment for benign prostate hyperplasia: a critical appraisal of the guidelines using the AGREE-II tool. Urol Int 2022; 106: 1–10
10.1159/000517675 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Shared decision making: what do clinicians need to know and why should they bother? Med J Aust 2014; 201: 35–39
10.5694/mja14.00002 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , . The importance and challenges of shared decision making in older people with multimorbidity. PLoS Med 2018; 15: e1002530
10.1371/journal.pmed.1002530 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , , , , . Using internet search engines to obtain medical information: a comparative study. J Med Internet Res 2012; 14: e74
10.2196/jmir.1943 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9. Infodemiology and infoveillance: framework for an emerging set of public health informatics methods to analyze search, communication and publication behavior on the internet. J Met Internet Res 2009; 11: e11
10.2196/jmir.1157 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10 Services provided by the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care (AGDoH). Medicare item reports. Available at: http://medicarestatistics.humanservices.gov.au/statistics/mbs_item.jsp. Accessed January 2023
- 11 Government A. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Principal diagnosis data cubes. Available at: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/hospitals/principal-diagnosis-data-cubes/contents/data-cubes. Accessed January 2023
- 12 Statistics ABo. 3101.0 – Australian demographic statistics. Available at: https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/population/national-state-and-territory-population/mar-2022. Accessed January 2023
- 13, , , . The rising worldwide impact of benign prostatic hyperplasia. BJU Int 2021; 127: 722–728
10.1111/bju.15286 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. Management of benign prostatic hyperplasia in the 21st century: temporal trends in Australian population-based data. BJU Int 2020; 126(S1): 18–26
10.1111/bju.15098 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , , , , . Changes in diagnosis rate and treatment trends of benign prostatic hyperplasia in Korea: a nationwide population-based cohort study. Prostate Int 2021; 9: 215–220
10.1016/j.prnil.2021.08.002 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , , . Burden of male lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) suggestive of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)-focus on the UK. BJU Int 2015; 115: 508–519
10.1111/bju.12745 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , . The role of novel minimally invasive treatments for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia. BJU Int 2020; 126: 317–326
10.1111/bju.15154 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , , . Online engagement with surgical treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia: are minimally invasive surgical therapies outpacing the gold standard? J Endourol 2022; 36: 554–561
10.1089/end.2021.0741 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 19, , , , . Online interest in surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia using Google Trends. World J Urol 2021; 39: 2655–2659
10.1007/s00345-020-03445-z PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , et al. Investigating trends in interest for benign prostatic hyperplasia surgery options using Google Trends. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 2024; 27: 150–152
10.1038/s41391-023-00692-0 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. A multicenter randomized noninferiority trial comparing GreenLight-XPS laser vaporization of the prostate and transurethral resection of the prostate for the treatment of benign prostatic obstruction: two-year outcomes of the GOLIATH study. Eur Urol 2016; 69: 94–102
10.1016/j.eururo.2015.07.054 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22, , et al. Recent trends in the diagnostic and surgical management of benign prostatic hyperplasia in the U.S. from 2004 to 2017: annual changes in the selection of treatment options and medical costs. Appl Sci 2022; 12: 8697
10.3390/app12178697 CASGoogle Scholar
- 23, , , , . Trends in the use of the GreenLight laser in the surgical management of benign prostatic obstruction in France over the past 10 years. Eur Urol 2015; 67: 1193–1195
10.1016/j.eururo.2015.01.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , , . A systematic review and meta-analysis of efficacy and safety following holmium laser enucleation of prostate and transurethral resection of prostate for benign prostatic hyperplasia. Urology 2019; 131: 14–20
10.1016/j.urology.2019.03.034 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , . Mind the gaps: adoption and underutilization of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate in the United States from 2008 to 2014. J Endourol 2020; 34: 770–776
10.1089/end.2019.0603 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , , , , . Men's health on the web: an analysis of current resources. World J Urol 2019; 37: 1043–1047
10.1007/s00345-019-02670-5 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , , , , . A multilingual evaluation of current health information on the internet for the treatments of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Prostate Int 2014; 2: 161–168
10.12954/PI.14058 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 28, . Electronic health record and research; happy marriage or early divorce. BJUI 2023; 133: 75
10.1111/bju.16194 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29. Electronic medical records – a disappointing mirage for clinicians and research. BJU Int 2023; 131(Suppl 4): 4–5
10.1111/bju.16082 PubMedGoogle Scholar