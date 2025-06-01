Reduced prostate cancer screening has a negative impact on stage migration: the Australian experience

Our study aimed to examine if there has been an increase in more advanced grade and stage disease confirmed at radical prostatectomy (RP) in New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state in Australia, since the publication of the 2009 RACGP guidelines recommending against prostate cancer screening in Australia and whether this correlates with a decrease in PSA testing.

To date, no studies have quantified the effect of whether these guidelines have affected prostate cancer diagnosis and outcomes in Australia in a similar manner to the USA. More concerningly, a study in 2015 showed that the mortality rate in Australia from prostate cancer in 2010 was 47% higher than that in the USA and Canada [ 13 ]. While the mortality rates of prostate cancer continue to slowly decrease in Australia [ 14 ], the reported outcomes from North America highlight the need to investigate the effect of decreasing prostate cancer screening on prostate cancer outcomes in Australia.

In Australia, the Royal Australasian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) prostate cancer screening guidelines have recommended against routine screening for prostate cancer in their 2009, 2012, and 2016 guidelines [ 9 , 10 ]. A further update in 2018 did not provide any changes in these recommendations [ 11 ]. The latest 10th edition of these guidelines published in 2024, now recommends prostate cancer screening in men aged 50–69 years after appropriate informed consent, which now brings it in line with most Australian and international guidelines [ 12 ].

Based on these PLCO trial results, the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) adopted a recommendation in 2012 against prostate cancer screening in men of all age groups [ 4 ]. Recent literature has shown that this has led to a decrease in PSA testing in the USA and resulted in an increase to more advanced stage disease at time of diagnosis for prostate cancer and possibly an increase in cancer-specific mortality [ 5 , 6 ]. In response to these trends, as well as the long-term outcomes from the ERSPC trial showing increasing prostate cancer screening benefit over long-term follow-up [ 3 , 7 ], the USPSTF changed their guidelines in 2018 to recommend that the decision to screen should be based on an individualised discussion between the clinician and each patient [ 8 ].

The rapid uptake of PSA testing resulted in a decrease in prostate cancer mortality in the late 1990s–2000s, primarily due to earlier diagnosis and treatment [ 1 ]. Large prostate cancer screening trials were run in Europe (European Randomised Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer [ERSPC]) [ 1 ] and America (Prostate, Lung, Colorectal and Ovarian [PLCO] screening trial) [ 2 ] during this time. The first mortality data from the PLCO trial were reported in 2009, showing no significant difference in mortality outcomes in the screening arm. Subsequent analysis of the PLCO trial showed a high rate of contamination of the control arm, which explained the difference in findings to the ERSPC trial that reported a significant mortality benefit in the screening arm in the same year [ 3 ].

The PSA testing rates in NSW were obtained via the Medicare Statistics database (Department of Health, Australian Government) using database searches for item numbers: 66 655, 66 656, 66 659, and 66 660. These item numbers represented PSA testing done for (i) PSA testing once per year (item 66 655), (ii) follow-up of previously diagnosed prostatic disease (item 66 656), (iii) follow-up of a PSA test that is above the age-related median (item 66 659 and 66 660). RP rates in NSW were calculated from the same Medicare Statistics database using item numbers 37 211 and 37 210. Population data were obtained from publicly available data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The crude rate for PSA testing in NSW decreased from 16 603 per 100 000 males in 2009 to 14 106 per 100 000 males in 2018, APC of −2.27% (Fig. 3 ). Prior to this there was an annual percentage increase of 9.6% (8959–15 920 tests per 100 000 males between 2001 and 2008). This trend was even more pronounced when excluding PSA testing done for follow-up of prostatic disease or follow-up of a raised PSA test with a decrease from 8470 to 4910 tests per 100 000 males (APC −4.82%).

Our database identified 17 375 patients who underwent RP in our pathological database, representing 69% of the RPs recorded in the Medicare database for NSW in this 12-year period (25 192 cases). The average age at the time of RP was 63.5 years and this increased over time from 61.5 years in 2007 to 65.2 years in 2018. Overall Gleason scores were 3 + 3 = 6 (7%), 3 + 4 = 7 (50%), 4 + 3 = 7 (25%), 4 + 4 = 8 (6%), and ≥4 + 5 = 9 (12%). The pathological T stage (pT) was pT2 for 9399 (55.6%) cases and ≥pT3 for 7519 (44.4%) cases.

Discussion

Our study is the first in Australia to link decreasing PSA testing with a stage migration to more advanced disease at RP. Between 2007 to 2018 there has been a steady increase in non-organ-confined disease found at RP in our cohort of 17 375 patients, which was present irrespective of Gleason Grade. Our data shows that from 2009 onwards there has been a significant decrease in PSA testing in Australia, which corresponds to the Australian RACGP guidelines recommending against prostate cancer screening [9]. When PSA testing done for ‘monitoring of prostatic disease or follow-up of a raised PSA test’ were removed from the analysis, there was nearly a 5% annual decrease in PSA testing between 2009 to 2018. This decrease in PSA testing correlated strongly with the increase in non-organ-confined prostate cancer seen in our cohort. This is concerning as non-organ-confined prostate cancer at RP is associated with higher rates of biochemical recurrence [15], development of metastases, and death from prostate cancer. Furthermore, adjuvant and salvage therapies are more often required for pT3 disease after RP and these are associated with significant morbidity for patients [16, 17]. This decrease in PSA testing has been shown to be correlated to an increase in more advanced disease at diagnosis and prostate cancer death in the USA [5, 6].

An Australian study has previously shown that prostate biopsy rates had decreased by nearly 30% between 2009 and 2017 [18]. In their narrative review, the authors hypothesised that this decline was potentially related to a decrease in PSA testing in Australia from the RACGP guidelines against prostate cancer screening, suggesting further research was required to look at this correlation. A further contributing factor to this decrease in biopsy rates would be the rapid uptake of prostate MRI in Australia from 2011, which meant a significant number of men who would previously have had a systematic biopsy based on their raised PSA, could continue on PSA screening if their MRI showed no suspicious lesions and their PSA density was low. Our study provides quantitative evidence to support their hypothesis, as well as providing evidence of a potential detrimental effect of patients having more advanced disease at RP.

One potential contributor to an increased rate of more advanced disease at RP could be the increased use of active surveillance for patients with low-risk (Gleason 3 + 3) and low–intermediate-risk (Gleason 3 + 4) prostate cancer. Over the time period covered by our study, active surveillance rates significantly increased [19], partly also driven by the introduction of multiparametric MRI for prostate cancer detection, which allowed more accurate targeting of prostate lesions, and thus more accurate grading and staging of the disease [20]. This may have contributed to the increase in more advanced disease found in the Gleason 3 + 4 cohorts of our study, as patients with small volume, localised disease may have opted for active surveillance rather than RP during this time. However, increasing active surveillance rates of low–intermediate-risk prostate cancer would not account for the higher pT3 rates in the higher Gleason score cohorts in our study. Furthermore, the introduction of robot-assisted surgery during the study period, may have led to more patients with higher grade and advanced disease opting for RP rather than radiotherapy. Further study will be required to see if radiotherapy rates for prostate cancer have declined during this time to investigate this potential contributor.

In Australia, there were previously two contrasting prostate cancer screening guidelines. As described earlier, the RACGP guidelines recommended against prostate cancer screening between 2009 to 2024 with the newest evidence that shows that prostate cancer screening has similar mortality benefits to that seen in breast cancer screening [21, 22]. A guideline issued by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia in 2015, which is endorsed by the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand (USANZ) and the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), recommends that men aged 50–69 years, should be offered PSA screening after a discussion of the risks and benefits [23, 24]. These guidelines were endorsed by the RACGP in 2015 but despite this endorsement, the RACGPs own guidelines continued to recommend against prostate cancer screening [23] until 2024 [12]. It is also worth noting that the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia guidelines are in the process of being revised and further study will be required to assess their impact on prostate cancer management in Australia. Furthermore, the Medicare Benefits scheme, which funds medical services in Australia, recently changed in 2023 the funding for PSA screening to once every 2 years for normal risk patients, brining it in line with Australian, European and American guidelines [25, 26]. In the Australian healthcare system, the GP is the usual gateway to access Urological specialist services, which contrasts to the North American system where patients can access Urological services directly. As such, the RACGP guideline is more likely to be followed by the GPs as this is their specialist college and thus has resulted in the significant decline in PSA testing over time. As such, it is highly commendable that the latest 10th Edition of the RACGP guidelines have now recommended prostate cancer screening in line with international guidelines.

While our study has demonstrated a decrease in PSA testing correlating to more advanced disease at RP in NSW, Australia, this has not been reflected in higher rates of prostate cancer death to date. In fact, age-standardised mortality rates from prostate cancer deaths in Australia continue to decline since the 1990s [27]. There may be several contributing factors for this. First, men with localised prostate cancer who are not treated with curative intent are unlikely to die within 10 years of diagnosis. Thus, it may be another 10 years before we see any change in mortality rates due to the RACGP recommendations against PSA screening in 2009. Furthermore, the long-term survival of men with metastatic prostate cancer continues to improve with new antiandrogen receptor targeting agents, taxane-based chemotherapy and novel agents such as prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-lutetium radioligand treatment. Thus, any negative impact of the RACGP guideline changes on mortality may be balanced out by the improving long-term survival of patients due to these new treatments. As prostate cancer survival is generally quite favourable, morbidity of treatments and their impact on patient quality of life is an important consideration. Patients with locally advanced disease at RP are more likely to require adjuvant or salvage radiotherapy and androgen-deprivation therapy, which can have significant morbidity for the patient [16, 17]. Further study will need to assess if there is also a link with higher rates of metastatic disease at diagnosis and whether there has been an increase in the rates of adjuvant or salvage radiotherapy following RP in Australia.

One limitation of our study is that our cohort does not fully capture all RPs in Australia, although it does represent nearly 70% of RPs performed in NSW (Australia's most populous state) between 2007 and 2018, and thus should provide an accurate representation of prostate cancer in Australia. Another limitation is the Medicare Statistics Database does not allow us to separate PSA testing done purely for screening vs for patients with symptoms of prostate disease. Despite this, we were still able to separate out PSA testing done for prostate disease follow-up, as well as PSA testing done to confirm a raised PSA, thus still providing a fairly accurate representation of the decline in prostate cancer screening in Australia.

In conclusion, our study is the first to demonstrate a link between decreasing PSA testing and more advanced disease found at RP in Australia. Falling PSA testing is correlated in time with the RACGP recommendations against prostate cancer screening, which were contrary to the guidelines from North America, Europe and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (which are endorsed by the Cancer Council of Australia, the NHMRC and USANZ). It is commendable that the RACGP has now updated their 2024 preventative health guidelines for prostate cancer screening to be in line with the latest research publications on prostate cancer screening outcomes. Further study will be required to determine if this change will lead to more favourable prostate cancer outcomes in Australia.