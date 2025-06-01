Long-term urinary outcomes in classic bladder exstrophy: results of an extensive follow-up

To provide clear and reliable data to patients and their relatives regarding long-term outcomes, the primary objective of this study was to assess the long-term UC and FC outcomes in patients treated for CBE, using standardised and validated questionnaires. The secondary objective was to determine the predictive factors for UC and FC.

The timing of UC assessment is also variable among studies [ 4 , 12 ]; it can be performed during childhood or adulthood, and either after the initial surgery or after additional surgeries. In the literature, the long-term UC outcomes of patients with CBE are mostly reported in paediatric populations [ 1 , 4 , 7 , 9 , 17 - 19 ], with only few data available in adults [ 3 , 5 , 6 ].

Among studies focusing on UC, its definition is variable [ 11 , 12 ]. The most commonly used definition is 3-h dryness intervals between voiding or catheterisation [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 9 ]. Using this definition, variable continence rates have been reported depending on the initial reconstruction surgery performed. To standardise UC definition and assessment, validated questionnaires can be used, such as the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire-Urinary Incontinence Short Form (ICIQ-UI SF) [ 3 , 5 , 13 - 16 ]. These scores can provide an objective UC assessment.

The aim of surgical treatment for classic bladder exstrophy (CBE) is to enable patients to achieve urinary continence (UC), while preserving renal function, restoring an adequate cosmetic appearance, and preserving genital tract function. Patients and their relatives are concerned about the long-term outcomes of these surgeries, including UC, fecal continence (FC), sexual function, and quality-of-life outcomes. Several studies have attempted to evaluate UC after reconstruction surgeries [ 1 - 9 ], as achieving optimal UC in their patients is a major challenge for paediatric urologists [ 1 ]. By contrast, few studies have addressed the issue of FC in patients treated for CBE [ 10 ].

Categorical variables are expressed as count and percentage, and quantitative variables as median and interquartile range (IQR) or mean ± SD. Comparisons of categorical variables were performed using the chi-squared test, Fisher's exact test, or the Kruskal–Wallis test. Quantitative variables were compared using Mood's median-test. R studio version 2023.06.0 (RStudio, Inc., Vienna, Austria) was used for statistical analyses. All tests were two-tailed with a 5% significance level.

The primary outcomes were the long-term UC and FC of patients treated for CBE. Long-term UC outcomes were assessed using the ICIQ-UI SF score, the score most commonly used in previous studies to assess urinary incontinence (UI) in patients with CBE [ 3 , 5 , 13 - 16 ]. The ICIQ-UI SF has been validated in French and consists of four questions to determine a score out of 21 (worst score). UI is classified as mild (scores 1–5), moderate (scores 6–12), severe (scores 13–18), and very severe (scores 19–21). Long-term FC outcomes were assessed using the FIQL scale, which has been used previously to evaluate the FC of patients with cloacal exstrophy [ 20 ] and since one study suggested FC problems in the CBE population [ 10 ], we choose to use this score in our study. The FIQL is validated in French and consists of 29 questions divided into four domains (lifestyle, coping/behaviour, depression/self-perception, and embarrassment) [ 21 ]. The scores are calculated by adding the numerical values of all responses and then dividing by the number of questions with available answers [ 21 ].

Demographic data (age, sex) were collected from patients' medical records, as well as clinical data comprising presentation of CBE at birth (prenatal diagnosis, presence, and type of associated malformations), surgical management of the CBE, and urological complications that occurred during follow-up. For surgical management, the following information was collected: age at each surgery; all surgeries performed (urinary and genital); and whether revision surgeries were performed.

All eligible patients were reached by telephone to introduce the study and inform them about the questionnaire being sent. To be included, patients had to complete the questionnaires and provide consent. In case of non-response, they were reached again by telephone to improve the response rate.

The present study was part of the QUALEXSTRO study, registered on Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05690594), a retrospective, observational, single-centre cohort study using questionnaires to assess UC, FC, sexual function, fertility, and quality of life. It was conducted at the Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL, Lyon, France) between February 2023 and August 2023, and identified patients with CBE aged at least 15 years who underwent surgery in the paediatric urology department of the Hôpital Femme Mère Enfant (Lyon, France) and/or were followed up in the adult urology departments of the Hôpital Edouard Herriot and/or Hôpital Lyon Sud (Lyon, France). Deceased patients, patients under guardianship, patients with cloacal exstrophy or epispadias only, patients with initial surgery performed abroad and those for whom the surgical report was not available were excluded.

In all patients, fecal excretion was physiological except for one patient who presented with digestive stoma due to a chronic fistula and presacral abscesses due to a bladder fistula. The FIQL was not answered by 28 patients (66.7%) – it was either crossed out or ‘not concerned’ was written, and nine patients (21.4%) answered ‘never’ to all questions. Only five patients (11.9%) completed the FIQL, including the patient with a colostomy; the FIQL scores were therefore not analysed as more than 5% of the data was missing.

Regarding the factors predictive of UC, only female sex was found to be predictive of better UC ( P = 0.002 [Tables 3 and S3 ; Fig. 2 ]). The distribution of ICIQ-UI SF scores by sex is shown in Fig. S1 . Age was not a predictive factor for UC ( P = 0.17), although there was a trend toward better UC in older patients (Fig. 3 ). Use of CISC to void, CUD, PO, and AEC surgery were not predictive factors for UC. There was no significant difference in ICIQ-UI SF scores between patients who underwent a single or a revision PO, nor between patients who underwent a single or a revision bladder closure (Table S3 ).

With regard to continence based on the initial surgical reconstruction technique, among the 42 patients included, 37 initially underwent MSRE with BNR. At last follow-up, six patients (14.3%) did not require additional surgery (Table 2 ), and four of these reported being continent (ICIQ-UI SF score = 0). The patient who underwent complete primary repair exstrophy (CPRE) subsequently underwent AEC with CUD, leading to an ICIQ-UI SF score of 12. For the four patients who only underwent neonatal closure of the bladder plate (three women and one man [Table 1 ]); the ICIQ-UI SF scores of the women among those four patients were 5, 11 and 12, while that of the man was 16. The man underwent Cantwell–Ransley surgery for epispadias reconstruction with no additional surgeries due to parental refusal after an anaesthetic complication (cardiac arrest) during the first surgery. Full details of the reconstruction surgeries performed, stratified by ICIQ-UI SF score, are provided in Table S2 .

The median (IQR) ICIQ-UI SF score was 8 (0–13). A total of 13 patients (31.0%), four men and nine women, reported being continent (ICIQ-UI SF score = 0) with no urinary leakage (Table 3 ). Of these, three were able to void spontaneously per urethra, 10 were using CISC, and seven had undergone AEC. All patients with an ICIQ-UI SF score of 0 initially underwent surgery using the MSRE technique. At last follow-up, nine of these had undergone subsequent surgeries (seven underwent BNR with CUD and/or AEC, and two underwent BNC with CUD and/or AEC), while four remained continent with no additional surgeries (having only undergone BNR at the last follow-up).

A total of nine patients (21.4%) were able to void spontaneously per urethra without intermittent catheterisation and 32 (76.2%) performed clean intermittent self-catheterisation (CISC; Table 2 ). Among the 26 patients who underwent AEC, all performed CISC, except for the patient who underwent incontinent urinary diversion, 20 (76.9%) via a catheterisable stoma and five (19.2%) per urethra.

The following complications were reported during follow-up: 28 patients (66.7%) had pyelonephritis, 19 (45.2%) had lower urinary tract infections (cystitis or orchiepididymitis), 15 (35.7%) had lithiasis complications, and four (9.5%) had a bladder perforation, all on an augmented bladder. With regard to UTIs (defined as the presence of urinary symptoms with a positive culture), only those occurring after the end of the reconstructive process were taken into account. With regard to lithiasis complications, 13 patients had bladder stones, of whom eight had undergone AEC. Four patients presented with kidney or ureteric stones (associated with bladder stones in two of these patients). A total of nine patients with CUD had a complication with their stoma that led to at least one additional surgery. None of the patients developed renal failure during the follow-up period.

The median (IQR) age at each procedure was 5 (2–10) days at bladder plate closure, 8 (4–147) days at PO, 23 (19–40) months at epispadiac reconstruction, 5 (4–6) years at both BNR and ureteric reimplantation, 8 (6–11) years at AEC, 7 (5–11) years at CUD, and 16 (12–18) years at BNC. The rate of revision surgery for each procedure is shown in Table S1 . To achieve continence, additional endourological procedures were performed during childhood and adulthood in 19 patients (45.2%): 16 (38.1%) bladder neck injections, seven (16.7%) intra-vesical injections of botulinum toxin, four (9.5%) injections into the catheterisable stoma, three (7.1%) ureteric injections. Each patient underwent a mean of 9.5 ± 4.4 surgeries during their follow-up.

All patients underwent reconstruction surgery as a first-line treatment, and none underwent urinary diversion. In 37 patients (88.1%), the reconstruction strategy used was the modern staged repair (MSRE) technique and four patients (9.5%) underwent bladder closure only, without bladder neck reconstruction (BNR). For BNR, the Young-Dees-Ledbetter technique modified by Mollard [ 22 , 23 ] was used in 34 patients (81.0%); an alternative technique was used in four patients (9.5%), in which the neck was suspended using a strip of the rectus abdominis fascia. During follow-up, 30 patients (71.4%) underwent secondary urinary diversion, 26 patients (61.9%) underwent AEC, and three patients (7.1%) underwent bladder neck closure (BNC; Table 1 ). Moreover, 14 men (63.6%) underwent additional urethral surgery to complete epispadiac reconstruction.

Among the 63 patients eligible for the QUALEXSTRO study, 42 completed the questionnaire and were included (response rate 66.7%; Fig. 1 ). There were 20 women (48%) and 22 men (52%), with a median (IQR) age of 28 (20–37) years and 23 (17–30) years, respectively. The overall median (IQR) age and follow-up were 26 (18–35) years and 22 (17–32) years, respectively.

Discussion

In this study, we assessed the long-term UC outcomes of patients treated for CBE and found that a third of the included population was continent after an extensive follow-up. Of note, less than a third of the population had severe or very severe UI. To achieve continence, patients underwent numerous surgeries, and the large majority could not void per urethra without CISC. This study also found that female sex was predictive of better UC and that FC was not an issue of concern.

According to the literature, the UC rate in the CBE population is variable. When continence is defined as 3-h dryness intervals between voiding or catheterisation, variable continence rates have been reported depending on the initial reconstruction technique used [24], with rates ranging from 43%–45% to 70% for MSRE [1, 6, 9, 19], and rates of 23%–30% for CPRE only [2, 4, 7], improved by additional BNR and/or bladder neck injections [7], and 70% for radical soft-tissue mobilisation in the only published study in which the mean age was 12.9 years [25]. In our study, we used standardised scores, allowing a more objective UC assessment, and enabling us to compare our results with those in the literature. The UC definition based on the ICIQ-UI SF (score = 0) is stricter than the 3-h dryness intervals between voiding or catheterisation definition, which could explain the lower continence rate reported in our study. The median ICIQ-UI SF score found in this study was slightly higher than those reported by Zhu et al. (median score of 5) [3] and Reynaud et al. (median score of 4.97 in men) [5] but lower than that observed by Bujons et al. (mean score of 10.3 in women) [14]. Nevertheless, it is difficult to compare our results with those of the aforementioned studies, whose populations were less homogeneous as they included patients with cloacal exstrophy and epispadias.

We found that the patients in this study underwent numerous surgeries because the effects of the initial surgery deteriorate over time [9, 24]; thus, UC assessment after reconstructive surgery alone does not predict UC in adulthood. Of note, UC can be achieved in almost 80% of children in expert centers but only 40% of adults treated in expert centers archieve continence [24]; therefore, the long-term UC outcomes associated with revision and/or additional surgeries must be considered. Maruf et al. [1] underlined the importance of these subsequent surgeries: of 432 patients treated for CBE (regardless of the initial reconstruction technique), with a median age of 14.8 years and a median follow-up of 7.2 years, only 35.7% underwent just one BNR surgery, 17.6% underwent AEC with or without CUD, and 40% underwent BNC with CUD. The results of the extensive follow-up in our study also underline the importance of subsequent surgeries to improve UC.

The UC rates also varied according to the subsequent surgeries performed. In the study by Maruf et al. [1], continence was achieved in 64% of patients who underwent BNR alone, in 61% who underwent BNR with AEC and/or CUD, and in 93% who underwent BNC and CUD. Capolicchio et al. [26] reported similar continence rates. In our study, at last follow-up, all patients who underwent BNC and CUD were continent. Both the previous literature and our study reported low UC rates after BNR only and that subsequent surgeries are necessary to improve long-term outcomes, at the expense of urethral voiding. Finally, in the long term, few patients (approximately 20% in this study and 23% in the study by Maruf et al. [1]) can expect to urinate per urethra without CISC. Since BNR does not restore the neuromuscular mechanisms involved in maintaining continence [9], it is important to remember that the aim of CBE management is to protect the upper urinary tract. The balance between a sufficient voiding obstruction (to avoid urinary leakage) and the absence of excessive obstruction (leading to high-pressure micturition with risk of damage to the upper urinary tract) is crucial and must be taken into account when choosing the type of subsequent surgery to be performed.

With regard to factors predictive of UC in our study, only female sex was associated with achieving better UC, which is consistent with the literature [1, 9, 18]. One of the explanations raised for this finding is the length of the urethra [9]. Other studies have suggested that successful initial closure [27], achieving sufficient bladder capacity (at least 85 cm3) [19, 28, 29], and PO [29] are predictive factors of better UC. These results are not in accordance with those found in our study. In our study, there was a trend toward better UC in older patients, but the difference was not significant. Although UC deteriorates over time, coping strategies and stabilisation of the family environment at adulthood could lead to a better UC rate in older patients, with this rate being influenced by sociological and psychological factors.

As with all studies investigating the long-term outcomes of patients with CBE, this study had a retrospective and single-centre design and therefore has the limitations inherent to this. Moreover, the small sample size limited the identification of predictive factors. Patients with cloacal exstrophy and epispadias could have been included in the study to improve its statistical power, but we chose to favour a homogeneous population regarding disease severity. However, since the patients were followed into adulthood in centres with expertise in urinary and genital reconstruction within the same institution, the number of patients lost to follow-up was low, allowing a high participation rate (above the 50% usually reported) [6] with an extensive follow-up. Finally, the use of validated questionnaires standardised the results and allows more objective comparison with further studies.

In conclusion, this study reports the long-term outcomes of patients who underwent surgery for CBE, with an extensive follow-up. The results provide clear and reliable data on the long-term outcomes of CBE to patients and their relatives, and show that achieving UC depends not only on the initial reconstructive surgery, but also on subsequent surgeries, and that few patients are able to void per urethra.