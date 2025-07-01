Stone volume instead of maximum stone diameter: results from an international survey

Stone volume estimation is feasible and reproducible manually or can be automated using density-based threshold segmentation [ 10 , 11 ]. Nevertheless, the superiority of SV for stone measurement and treatment decisions remains to be proven [ 12 ]. Recently, expert consensus within the Urolithiasis Section of the French Association of Urology suggested the use of SV over MSD for complex cases to help appreciate the stone burden [ 13 ]. Whilst SV is increasingly reported in research publications, it has not yet been recommended as the reference standard for stone burden estimation in international guidelines. As Urologists opinion on the use of SV as opposed to MSD has not been investigated, this survey aimed to evaluate the current perception of Urologists on SV as the method to report stone burden in daily practice.

Kidney stone disease affects almost 10% of the population worldwide, which is increasing due to global warming and dietary changes [ 1 , 2 ]. International (European Association of Urology and AUA) guidelines offer three mainstay interventional options to manage stones of various sizes: External shockwave lithotripsy (SWL), ureteroscopy (URS) or percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) guided primarily by maximum stone diameter (MSD) [ 3 , 4 ] However, as urinary stones are known to have irregular shapes, an accurate assessment of stone volume (SV) could provide a more precise guide for the best intervention to obtain the highest stone clearance [ 5 - 7 ]. SV can be calculated using formulas (sphere = 4/3 × π × radius 3 or Ackerman = 0.6 × π × radius 2 , radius being half of the largest diameter of the stone) or evaluated using computer density-based segmentation on non-contrast CT (NCCT). For example, a cubic 8 mm stone, a spherical 10 mm stone and a ‘paving slab’ 2 × 5 × 5 mm stone have similar SVs (500–523 mm 3 ) but very different MSDs (8–20 mm). Even with the same MSD, volumes can differ considerably: e.g., a 10 mm spherical stone has half the SV of a 10 mm cubic stone [ 8 ]. Therefore, segmented SVs could be even more accurate than calculated SVs. Inaccurate assessment of stone burden could lead to suboptimal patient counselling regarding the best approach and technique and may therefore impact on stone-free rates (SFRs), as well as additional procedures or unplanned events. The impact of SV on preoperative planning is of particular relevance to flexible URS (F-URS), as the surgical duration and need for ancillary devices (stone basket, access sheath, etc) depend mainly on the stone burden [ 9 , 10 ].

GraphPad (GraphPad Software Inc., San Diego, CA, USA) was used for statistical analysis and a two-sided P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Categorical variables were reported as percentages, whilst continuous variables were reported as median and interquartile ranges. A priori subgroup analyses included academic vs non-academic participants and those with ≥50% vs ≤50% of their surgical activity allocated to Endourology. In subgroup analyses, groups were compared using chi-square test or Fisher's exact test for categorical parameters and the Mann–Whitney U test for continuous variables.

The questionnaire was designed and developed by Endourology experts according to validated guidelines for studies reporting surveys [ 14 , 15 ]. The questions were established by international and native English-speaking Endourology experts (F.P., D.S., E.K., and O.T.), including both open and closed questions (grouped under various headers) combining explanatory and exploratory aspects. Its user-friendly graphical design and content validity were independently assessed (E.A., E.K., H.C.S., O.T., D.S., and F.P.) before its on-line release. The survey included 22 multiple choice questions (MCQs) organised in four sections: (i) Demographics and general practice; (ii) Stone burden estimation; (iii) Intuitive estimation of SV from MSD; (iv) Synthesis on current and future practice around stone burden estimation. Finally, an open question allowed responders to add any relevant comment on the topic (Data S1 ). The finalised survey was circulated to the international urological community via social media and e-mail between 1 December 2023 and 31 January 2024. A non-probability random sampling inclusion method was chosen to reduce inherent sampling bias [ 14 , 15 ]. Before completing the survey, participants were sent a covering text to avoid selection bias and incorrect answering of the survey. The following data were obtained: respondent demographics, country of practice, level of expertise, type of workplace, whether Endourology fellowship trained or not, percentage of surgical activity dedicated to Endourology, and preferred methods of stone burden reporting, and intraoperative laser lithotripsy technique (Data S1 ). Responses to intuitive estimation of spherical equivalents from several stone parameters were assessed, including various stone diameters, number of stones, and preoperative clinical scenarios. Participants’ knowledge and opinion of available SV software were also evaluated.

Academic vs non-academic participants used similar methods to report stone burden and to treat stones ( P = 0.57 and P = 0.16, respectively) and had similar intuitive ability to estimate SVs (Table 3 ). MSD was the preferred method to report stone burden in Urologists dedicating more than half and less than half of their daily activity to Endourology (referred to subsequently as ‘Endourologists’ and ‘General Urologists’, respectively). However, Endourologists more frequently referred to three-dimensional parameters ( P = 0.03) and used stone treatment methods individualised to circumstances (43%) compared to General Urologists who mainly dusted stones (34%, P = 0.02; Table 4 ).

In all, 78% (169/219) of respondents were not able to cite a software providing SV (P4, Q19). Participants answered equally between a manual but quick and simple software (39.1%) or a fully automated software (39.1%) to adopt the use of SV into their daily clinical practice (P4, Q20). Whilst 12% (26/218) of participants would wait for SV to appear in the international guidelines before considering its routine utilisation, and 7% were not interested in any other parameter than MSD (P4, Q20). Participants also wanted user-friendly software with automated stone detection and SV measurement, preferably implemented into their hospital imaging system (P4, Q20). After completing the survey, 64% and 22% of respondents were respectively ‘very keen’ and ‘somewhat keen’ to have access to an automated software for SV quantification. Whilst, 7.3%, 5% and 1.8% had ‘no opinion’, were ‘somewhat unkeen’ and ‘very unkeen’, respectively, to have access to such a software (P4, Q21). When being asked where they ‘see stone volume in future practice’, 83% of participants were keen to integrate SV for better preoperative planning (P4, Q22). In all, 5.1% of participants were keen to implement SV in a volume-based reimbursement system, or for better emergency care of ureteric stones (P4, Q22). Whilst 1.4% of participants were interested in using SV to help choose laser settings, decide between URS and PCNL, or for research (P4, Q22).

Based on intuition, 40% of participants were able to correctly estimate the spherical equivalent of a non-spherical single stone sized 9 × 8 × 5 mm (P3, Q14; Table 2 , Fig. 1 ). Increasing the stone size resulted in lower proportions of accurate answers (36% for 14 × 12 × 8 mm and 29% for a 17 × 15 × 11 mm stone; P3, Q15–16). Assessing the combined spherical volume equivalent of two separate stones resulted in the lowest rate of correct answers (20%; P3, Q17). Finally, 64% of respondents correctly assessed that if a surgeon can dust 2000 mm 3 of stone in <1 h, it would be possible for him to treat a 15 × 14 × 9 mm stone (P3, Q18).

A total of 218 participants completed the survey with >80% of required responses. Age categories ranged from <25 to >60 years, with most participants (43%) aged between 30 and 40 years (P1, Question [Q]1; Table 1 ). The majority were males (83% [181/218]); P1, Q2). Most participants were from Europe (63%), were consultant Urologists (66%), worked at an academic centre (66%; P1, Q3–5) and more than three quarters were specifically trained in Endourology (79%; P1, Q6; Table 1 ). Endourology represented at least half of daily core activity for 44% of participants (P1, Q7). Respondents described their preferred treatment strategy for endoscopic stone management as fragmentation and basketing (2%), dusting (27%), ‘pop-corning’ (<1%), a combination of these (34%) or individualised based on circumstances (37%; P1, Q8). In all, 146 (67%) participants reported the preoperative stone burden using maximum diameter, 26 (12%) and two (1%) calculated volume using the sphere or Ackermann formulae, respectively, with six (3%) using a segmented volume calculation (P2, Q9). Nearly half of participants correctly stated that international guidelines currently recommend MSD to estimate the stone burden (49% [106/218]) (P2, Q10). The majority of participants (62% [135/218]) were ‘very keen’ to have dedicated software to provide the segmented SV (P2, Q11).

Discussion

Stone Diameter and SV To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report about the perception and interpretation of SV as a key metric for kidney stone disease management. Two thirds (67%) of Urologists surveyed reported stone size as MSD, whilst only a small minority (3%) used segmented SV in daily practice (Table 1). Most of the participants confirmed that their choice was based on recommendations from international guidelines [4, 5]. These data reflect the discrepancy between the use of a single diameter to record stone burden and the theoretical benefits from more accurate measurements such as segmented SV. Accordingly, more evidence is needed before guidelines and key opinion leaders recommend SV measurement in day-to-day practice [9]. At present, only one study of sufficient quality on this topic has been published, showing no advantage when using SV vs MSD to predict outcomes of PCNL (SFR and zero-fragment rate) [10, 12]. In this study, the PCNL operative technique was based on stone fragmentation with fragment evacuation, which might explain why SV did not show relevance for the presence of residual fragments [12]. SFR was assessed either with Kidney-Ureters-Bladder (KUB) radiographs in conjunction with renal ultrasonography, or with NCCT. This may have affected the apparent SFRs, given the better accuracy of NCCT in reporting SFR after an endoscopic stone procedure [16]. Arguably, a similar study based on miniaturised instruments and a dusting laser lithotripsy technique (i.e., where a greater number of smaller fragments will be generated) might conclude differently. Even more recently, Geraghty et al. [17] examined in their meta-analysis the significance of SV on outcomes following active stone treatments, including SWL, URS, and PCNL. Geraghty et al. [17] demonstrated that the accuracy for achieving a stone-free status was significantly higher using SV compared to MSD (area under the curve for MSD of 0.67 vs 0.71 for SV, P < 0.001). If this result was reported for SWL and URS (P = 0.05 and P < 0.001, respectively), no significant difference was found regarding PCNL (P = 0.27). In keeping with the importance of multiple small fragments, SV might help plan F-URS and may impact on efficiency and safety outcomes: lithotripsy technique, accurate estimation of laser lithotripsy duration, and consequently total operative duration, as well as surgical list planning (number of cases per operating list and the likely necessity for a staged procedure) [6, 18, 19]. Finally, to achieve more accuracy in assessing SFR in relation to SV, the definition of complete stone clearance vs the presence of clinically insignificant residual fragments (CIRF) needs to be clarified: a recent literature review on stone dust and CIRF definitions concluded that CIRF should relate to residual fragments of <2 mm on a postoperative NCCT [20].

Intuition Estimation of SV vs Reality Our study revealed that estimation of SV based on three stone diameters was neither easy nor intuitive. A decreasing percentage of correct answers correlated with the case complexity, either an increase in the three diameters or an increase in the number of stones (Table 2, Fig. 1). Importantly, the level of expertise (‘Endourologist’ vs ‘General Urologist’) or place of practice did not influence participants’ ability to estimate the spherical equivalent of stones of various diameters accurately (Tables 3 and 4). Indeed, Endourologists performed insignificantly worse than General Urologists (as well as academic vs non-academic Urologists), strengthening the idea that intuition in insufficient for an appropriate three-dimensional estimation of the stone burden, independently from the level of expertise. Our results show that estimates of SV correlated with MSD if the stone was <15–20 mm and had a regular shape. Stones over this size or with an irregular shape make intuitive estimates of SV difficult, even for experts. This analysis translates clinically, particularly for ≥20 mm kidney stones, for which PCNL remains the preferred option, prioritising fragmentation and retrieval over stone dusting [21]. In larger stones such as these, Urologists may not fully appreciate the SV, leading to unexpectedly long or unanticipated staged procedures, especially for F-URS. Improved analysis of SV could facilitate preoperative surgical planning, including the decision to stage the procedure, thereby reducing the risk of sepsis from prolonged surgery [22]. The lack of intuitive accuracy to assess SV from stone diameters highlights the necessity for automated and accurate measurement tools. Study participants were keen to have a quick, user-friendly software, possibly integrated into their local imaging system. These criteria define what developments are needed to assist Urologists in their future practice.

Adopting SV in Daily Practice Ease and accessibility for calculating SV needs to be improved, including an automation process for stone detection and measurement, to adopt SV as the primary method for the assessment of stone burden in daily routine [10, 23, 24]. Artificial intelligence (AI) could help automate both stone detection and SV calculation on NCCT, facilitating SV implementation in daily practice [24-26]. Segmentation AI algorithms were first reported for in vitro comparison of ablation rates between laser sources [18, 27, 28] and have become increasingly popular among academic Urologists in urolithiasis outcome reporting. Segmented SV has demonstrated an excellent intra- and inter-observer reproducibility in case of manual measurement and after minimal educational programmes [11, 29] As such, segmented SV should be preferred to classification models, as data annotation is managed by the same free software already available for manual SV measurement, without other additional costs (other than time). Making the path ‘from bench to bedside’ in only a few years, we expect SV to become more prominent in our clinical practice, including applications for the postoperative assessment of residual fragments, replacing linear measurement by volumetric SFR [9, 30]. Accessibility and costs (time and education) represent until now the main limitations for segmented SV utilisation in daily practice, that requires a free, rapid (<2 min), user-friendly and automated software, which currently does not exist.