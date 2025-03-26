Building a research profile during residency

I am honoured to have been asked to write for the ‘Trainee's Corner’ in the BJUI. I recently completed my training, and I had quite a journey! While I am not qualified to give any advice, I am happy to share my experience and some of the valuable advice I received during my training in hopes that it can help current and future trainees.

Learn from Others Residency offers numerous opportunities to learn from those around you, and taking full advantage of these experiences can significantly enhance your development as a researcher and clinician. One of the most valuable ways to learn is by connecting with others and identifying individuals from whom you can learn early on. A propaedeutic activity for building a research profile in residency, is to start by getting involved in research, e.g., with data collection. This sometimes not super fun activity helps in understanding how to build a database, what variables to collect and it is the first step toward developing critical thinking. Mentors often emphasise the importance of learning statistical analysis, as it empowers residents to conduct independent research. One insightful piece of advice from Prof. Montorsi was: ‘A clinician who understands statistics is always better than one who only knows clinical practice or statistics’.

Learn Statistics, Learn from Failures and be a Finisher Knowing statistics is essential for distinguishing between good and bad science. It also plays a key role in accurately interpreting studies. Also, being able to run your own statistics allows you to maximise your research output, as you would not have to rely on someone else's time. Also, this would allow you to build a (solid) track record of publications, e.g., you will be able to demonstrate that you are a finisher. On this matter, a great piece of advice that I got from a well-known clinical trialist was: ‘you need to be able to demonstrate that you get things done – you need to deliver. By doing that, good things will follow’. Initially, many hypothesis tests will not yield the theorised results. One should not be discouraged by that. With time, one learns to refine hypotheses selections, but failure is definitely an integral part of the learning process. On this matter, as they say in one of my favourite movies: ‘one learns nothing when they win, but one can learn tremendously when they lose – it just should not become a habit’.

Find your Community and Collaborate with Like-Minded People A great way of being involved in research is to participate in multi-institutional studies. There are many opportunities for that within national associations, such as the British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST), and international associations, such as the European Association of Urology (EAU). Participating in multi-institutional studies today seems to be easier than decades ago as one could do so with the help of peers that have similar interests. A relatively easy way to find people with similar interests is by applying for membership in a group of the Young Academic Urologists (YAU) of the EAU. This is a great way of networking and gathering thoughts and data to test one's hypothesis. Also, if someone wants to deepen a connection with a research group, while also trying to improve their clinical skills, I suggest looking into the EAU's scholarship programme, which allows for short and long ‘visits’ to different institutions.

On the Importance of Being Curious Discussing with peers and mentors is helpful to develop critical thinking skills. One should always ask themselves ‘why?’ and reject any ipse dixit or dogmatic doctrine. Oftentimes, there is little to learn from those who never question or change their approach to practice. Instead, seek out those who strive for improvement and innovation, and learn from them. For example, I learned the process of patenting an idea from a colleague and that has been an invaluable experience. Another suggestion that I got from a mentor was to read a new paper every night before going to bed to stay updated. He used to select papers for us to read on a monthly basis. I must admit that I was not doing that every night, but it is a testament on the importance of staying up to date.

Do not Get Discouraged by Failures I remember one day, while discussing the recent rejection of a study during morning lectures, a well-known urologist said: ‘guys do you have any idea of how many rejections the people sitting in this row received?’ All the Professors used to sit in the first row of the auditorium. Overall, while doing research, the rejections e-mails will outnumber the ones of acceptance. It is part of the game. To quote Winston Churchill: ‘Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm’. In conclusion, deepening your understanding of statistics beyond what is covered in medical school and developing the ability to conduct independent analyses are key to advancing in both research and clinical practice. These skills will not only enhance the quality of your work but will also provide you with a solid foundation for lifelong learning and professional growth.