The impact of histopathological evaluation at transurethral resection of bladder tumour on survival in radical cystectomy candidates

Mario de Angelis

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Correspondence: Mario de Angelis, Unit of Urology, Urological Research Institute (URI), IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Olgettina, 60, 20132, Milan, Italy.

e-mail: [email protected]

Pietro Scilipoti

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Alfonso Santangelo

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Mattia Longoni

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Chiara Lonati

Department of Urology, Spedali Civili of Brescia, Brescia, Italy

Giovanni Tremolada

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Paolo Zaurito

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Alessandro Viti

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Francesco Pellegrino

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Gennaro Musi

Department of Urology, IEO European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Milan, Italy

Ottavio De Cobelli

Department of Urology, IEO European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Milan, Italy

Michael Rink

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Luca Afferi

Department of Urology, Luzerner Kantonsspital, Lucerne, Switzerland

Department of Urology, Kantonsspital Aarau, Aarau, Switzerland

Department of Urology, Fundacio Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain

Giuseppe Simone

Department of Urology, “Regina Elena”_National Cancer Institute, IRCCS, Rome, Italy

Wojciech Krajewski

Department of Urology and Oncological Urology, Wrocław Medical University, Wrocław, Poland

Alessandro Antonelli

Department of Urology, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona, Verona, Italy

Maria Angela Cerruto

Department of Urology, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona, Verona, Italy

Stefania Zamboni

Department of Urology, Spedali Civili of Brescia, Brescia, Italy

Nazareno Suardi

Department of Urology, Spedali Civili of Brescia, Brescia, Italy

Pierre Karakiewicz

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Centre, Montréal, Québec, Canada

David D'Andrea

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Francesco Soria

Division of Urology, Department of Surgical Sciences, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, University of Studies of Torino, Turin, Italy

Morgan Roupret

GRC 5 Predictive Onco-Uro, AP-HP, Urology Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, Sorbonne University, Paris, France

Laura S. Mertens

Department of Urology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ekaterina Laukhtina

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Benjamin Pradere

Department of Urology UROSUD, La Croix Du Sud Hospital, Quint-Fonsegrives, France

Andrea Necchi

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Alexandre Mottrie

Department of Urology, Onze-Lieve-Vrouwziekenhuis Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

ORSI Academy, Ghent, Belgium

Geert De Naeyer

Department of Urology, Onze-Lieve-Vrouwziekenhuis Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

ORSI Academy, Ghent, Belgium

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Karl Landsteiner Institute of Urology and Andrology, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, TX, USA

Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

Department of Urology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic

Paolo Gontero

Division of Urology, Department of Surgical Sciences, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, University of Studies of Torino, Turin, Italy

Andrea Salonia

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Francesco Montorsi

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Alberto Briganti

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Marco Moschini

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Urological Research Institute, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

First published: 26 March 2025
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16714

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the impact of discordant histological diagnoses between transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) and radical cystectomy (RC) on cancer-specific mortality (CSM) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa).

Patients and Methods

We relied on a multi-institutional database collecting data of patients with BCa who underwent TURBT and subsequent RC from nine centres between 2000 and 2023. We tested concordance rates between TURBT and RC in detecting urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder (UCUB) as well as non-UCUB hystological subtypes, using RC as the reference standard. Concordance was defined as the agreement between a specific histological subtype identified both at TURBT and RC and evaluated according to Cohen's kappa coefficient. Subsequently, survival analyses consisted of Kaplan–Meier plots and multivariable Cox regression (MCR) models addressing CSM according to concordance between TURBT and RC (namely, concordant vs discordant).

Results

Overall, 3160 patients were identified. Of these, 2762 (87%) harboured UCUB and 398 (13%) non-UCUB at TURBT vs 2481 (79%) UCUB and 679 (21%) non-UCUB at RC. There were 683 (21.6%) patients with a discordant diagnosis between TURBT and RC. The overall concordance in detecting non-UCUB subtypes was defined as fair concordance (Cohen's kappa coefficient: 0.32). In MCR models, a discordant diagnosis exhibited higher CSM relative to those with a concordant diagnosis (hazard ratio [HR] 1.3, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.1–1.6; P = 0.002). In a sensitivity analysis including patients with UCUB not exposed to neoadjuvant chemotherapy, this survival disadvantage was even higher (HR 1.5, 95% CI 1.1–1.7; P = 0.04).

Conclusions

A discordant histopathological diagnosis between TURBT and RC is associated with higher CSM rates, particularly in cases initially misdiagnosed as UCUB. However, we also observed a moderate concordance between TURBT and RC in identifying non-UCUB subtypes.