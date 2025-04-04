BJU International
The diagnostic value of MRI for persistent prostate cancer following irreversible electroporation focal therapy

Kai Zhang

Department of Urology, Beijing United Family Hospital and Clinics, Beijing, China

Correspondence: Kai Zhang, Department of Urology, Beijing United Family Hospital and Clinics, jiangtai road number 2, chaoyang district, Beijing 100015, China.

e-mail: [email protected]

Jeremy Teoh

S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Pilar Laguna

Department of Urology, Istanbul Medipol Mega University Hospital, Istanbul, Türkiye

Jose Dominguez-Escrig

Department of Urology, Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncología, Valencia, Spain

Eric Barret

Department of Urology, Institut Mutualiste Montsouris, Paris, France

Juan Casanova Ramon-Borja

Department of Urology, Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncología, Valencia, Spain

Gordon Muir

Department of Urology, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Julia Bohr

Department of Urology, Kliniken Essen-Mitte, Ev. Huyssens-Stiftung, Essen, Germany

Paula Pelechano Gomez

Department of Radiology, Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncología, Valencia, Spain

Theo M. de Reijke

Department of Urology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Chi-Fai Ng

S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Chi-Ho Leung

S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Rafael Sanchez-Salas

Department of Urology, McGill University Hospital, Montreal, Canada

Jean de la Rosette

International School of Medicine, Istanbul Medipol University, Istanbul, Turkiye

Bashkir State Medical University, Ufa, Russia

First published: 04 April 2025
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16720

Abstract

Objective

To investigate the diagnostic value of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for persistent prostate cancer after irreversible electroporation (IRE) therapy.

Patients and Methods

This is a post hoc analysis from a multicentre randomised trial, in which men with localised low- to intermediate-risk prostate cancer were randomised to receive either focal or extended IRE ablation. All patients underwent repeat MRI scans at 6 and 12 months and transperineal template mapping biopsy (TMB) at 6 months post-IRE. The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of MRI were calculated for infield and outfield lesions using 2 × 2 contingency tables with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for clinically significant prostate cancer and any-grade prostate cancer.

Results

A total of 106 patients were recruited to this study, including 39 patients (37%) with clinically insignificant prostate cancer and 67 patients (63%) with clinically significant prostate cancer (International Society of Urological Pathology grade ≥2). Of these, 101 patients underwent repeat MRI scan and prostate biopsy at 6 months after IRE. The rate of clinically significant prostate cancer detected by TMB infield and outfield was 9.9% (10/101) and 9.9% (10/101), respectively. In the treated area, the sensitivity, specificity, PPV and NPV for MRI to detect clinically significant prostate cancer were 30% (95% CI 6.7%–65%), 91% (95% CI 82%–96%), 27% (95% CI 6.0%–61%) and 92% (95% CI 84%–97%), respectively. In the untreated area, the sensitivity, specificity, PPV and NPV of MRI to detect clinically significant prostate cancer were 20% (95% CI 2.5%–56%), 91% (95% CI 82%–96%), 20% (95% CI 2.5%–56%) and 91% (95% CI 82%–96%), respectively.

Conclusion

Favourable specificity but poor sensitivity was achieved with use of MRI to detect persistent clinically significant prostate cancer after IRE treatment. Repeat TMB should not be deferred, regardless of MRI results.