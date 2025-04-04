Transperineal prostate biopsy under local vs general anaesthesia: a cost-effectiveness analysis

Advances in TPB device development have led to implementation of probe-mounted biopsy guides to enable TPB to be performed freehand in the office setting under LA. Overall, LA TPB has been demonstrated to be a safe and well tolerated method of prostate sampling, with a very low incidence of urinary tract sepsis (0.16%) and acute urinary retention (AUR; 1.6%) with satisfactory cancer detection rates [ 12 - 14 ]. Prospective comparative studies between LA and GA approaches are limited; however, a pilot cohort study of 80 patients (GA TPB n = 40; LA TPB n = 40) using the PrecisionPoint™ (BXTAccelyon Ltd, Burnham, Slough, UK) device reported cancer detection and side effects to be equivalent between the groups [ 15 ]. Additionally, formal cost analysis is yet to be conducted, considering hospital and societal aspects, which is critical given the ageing population and the expected doubling in prostate cancer cases by 2040 [ 16 ].

The transperineal prostate biopsy (TPB) approach has been increasingly used due to simultaneous reduction in risk of urinary tract sepsis, addressing concerns for antimicrobial resistance, and improving anterior and apical prostate sampling [ 2 - 6 ] with less discordance with radical prostatectomy histology [ 7 ]. Traditionally, TPB is performed using TRUS guidance with a brachytherapy stepper and grid template usually under a general anaesthetic (GA) or spinal anaesthetic. Despite improvements in health care use due to post-biopsy infection, use of TPB under GA increases operating theatre use and healthcare costs [ 8 ], by up to 153% (or 2.5 times) [ 9 ], limiting availability of this method of biopsy at some hospitals. Costs can be reduced with increasing use of TPB under GA due to reduced need for inpatient admission, potentially as a result of reduced biopsy cores taken, as well as incorporation of multiparametric MRI for biopsy triage [ 8 ]. In the UK, the TPB approach has been reported to be cost effective compared to the transrectal route for a given device cost [ 10 ], which is driven by differences in consumables cost, reduced cost of treating infections, and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) gains associated with reduced infections [ 11 ].

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy in males [ 1 ], usually via prostate biopsy after PSA testing, examination (DRE) and imaging (MRI). Traditionally prostate biopsy was performed transrectally under TRUS guidance and was the standard of care for many years and still is in some jurisdictions [ 1 ]. TRUS-guided biopsy can be performed under sedation or local anaesthetic (LA) in the outpatient setting, but despite antibiotic use, the infection risk can be up to 5–7%, with a 2–4% risk of hospital re-admission [ 2 , 3 ].

Patient-level data included costs associated with devices, consumables, medicines, and anaesthesia, and were utilised to estimate the costs in the economic model. For LA TPB, the cost of performing a biopsy was calculated by multiplying procedure-specific time (including anaesthesia) for each patient by the average hourly wage of the urologist and nurse. In contrast, the procedure-specific time was multiplied by the average cost/h of theatre utilisation for GA TPB. These calculations were based on the assumption that LA TPB is performed in an outpatient setting by a urologist and a nurse, while GA TPB is performed in an operating theatre. Indirect treatment costs, limited to productivity loss due to absenteeism, were estimated using the human capital approach. Productivity loss was calculated using the ‘lost wages method’, multiplying the total number of workdays lost by the median daily earnings in Australia (Australian dollars [AU$]284.56/day for full-time work (7.25 h) or AU$39.50/h) as reported by the Australia Bureau of Statistics [ 21 ]. All costs were adjusted to 2023 AU$. A summary of cost data used in the model is presented in Table 2 [ 15 ].

A cost-effectiveness analysis was computed as incremental net monetary benefit (INMB) for improvements in QALYs as well as other measurement of effectiveness, such as difference in the postoperative pain scores, using both the hospital and societal perspectives. For LA TPB to be considered cost-effective, the cost-effectiveness analysis should yield a positive INMB value. A decision tree model was developed to portray the two biopsy strategies: LA TPB and GA TPB, along with their associated complications (Fig. 1 ). Discount rates were not applied, given the rapid resolution of complications associated with TPB. In addition, a one-way sensitivity analysis and a probabilistic sensitivity analysis were performed using Monte Carlo microsimulation with 5000 iterations to account for uncertainty in model parameter values. All analyses were performed using TreeAge Pro (Version.2023 R1.0; TreeAge Software, LLC, Williamstown, MA, USA).

Full details of the LA and GA TPB approaches are provided in the original report [ 15 ]. TPB performed under LA used the PrecisionPoint Transperineal Access System device, while TPB under GA was performed using a brachytherapy 5-mm grid/stepper unit. All participants received the same peri-procedural medications, prophylactic antibiotics, scrotal fixation, transperineal probe and postoperative care instructions. Key differences between the groups included the use of LA to the skin (10 mL 1% lignocaine with adrenaline) followed by periprostatic block (15 mL 1% lignocaine without adrenaline) in the LA group, while pudendal nerve block (20 mL 0.75% ropivacaine) was performed according to surgeon preference in the GA group. Additionally, two of 42 patients (4.8%) in the LA group were converted to GA as the LA procedure was not tolerated and were not included in the data analysis.

Patients who underwent TPB between February 2020 and September 2020 and elected to undergo LA vs GA according to their preference following usual procedural informed consent discussions. The study was designed as a pilot and recruited 40 consecutive patients into each of the LA and GA arms (total sample size n = 80). The primary outcome of the published study was patient tolerability, according to pain scores, while secondary outcomes included cancer detection, complication rates, and theatre utilisation. Pain scores were assessed at many time points perioperatively and postoperatively using a 0–10 numeric rating scale (NRS). Additional patient-reported outcome measures that were collected included: IPSS, International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF), EuroQoL five Dimensions five Levels (EQ-5D-5L), time away from work, presence of any complications, overall satisfaction, and willingness for repeat procedure. Appropriate clinicopathological data were collected, including age, serum PSA, DRE findings, Prostate Imaging-Reporting And Data System (PI-RADS) score and prostate volume, as outlined in the original report [ 15 ], which received ethical approval from the Monash Human Research Ethics Committee and all participants provided informed written consent.

As there was no statistically significant difference between the two groups when assessing overall cancer detection rate, cost-effectiveness of LA was compared to GA TPB using mean postoperative pain score reported by patients (on a scale of 0–10) as the clinical outcome. The mean postoperative pain score was 1.1 (95% CI 0.63–1.57) in the LA group compared to 1.875 (95% CI 1.22–2.52) in the GA group, resulting in a difference of 0.775 (95% CI −0.19 to 1.57).

From a societal perspective, at a willingness-to-pay threshold of AU$50 000/QALY, the INMB of the LA approach (compared to GA) was AU$1638.89. Of note, the number of employed patients was imbalanced between the two arms (employed higher in GA arm). Among the employed patients, those in the GA arm returned to work in an average of 5.5 days, while those in the LA arm returned in only 2.6 days on average.

A one-way sensitivity analysis was conducted to assess the impact of individual parameters on the cost-effectiveness results. As shown in Fig. S1 , the tornado diagram indicates that the parameter with the greatest influence on INMB was the cost of GA biopsy. The main driver of the cost for GA biopsy was the utilisation of operating theatre to perform the biopsy.

The base case from a hospital perspective is presented in Table 3 . There was no significant difference in the QALYs between the LA and GA groups (0.82385 vs 0.82383). However, the cost of LA TPB was AU$715.80 (95% CI 715.06–717.26), which was lower compared to GA TPB (AU$1673.58, 95% CI 1661.88–1679.65). At a willingness-to-pay threshold of AU$50 000/QALY, a well-accepted threshold, the INMB was AU$958.75.

Cancer detection rates were similar between the groups overall (55% vs 55%, P = 1) and for clinically significant cancer (35% vs 23%; P = 0.32), with a higher median number of cores taken in the LA group than the GA group (33 vs 27; P = 0.008). Complication rates were similar between the groups (LA vs GA) for AUR (2.5% vs 5%; P = 1) and re-admission (2.5% vs 5%; P = 0.49).

From 80 participants (LA n = 40, GA n = 40), most baseline clinical characteristics were similar between the groups. The LA group had a higher median PI-RADS score compared to the GA group (4 vs 3; P = 0.032). Pain scores were similar during and after the procedure but were higher at baseline in the LA group. Participants in the LA group returned to work earlier than the GA group (2 vs 4 days; P = 0.046).

Discussion

The desire to deliver best clinical practice in a cost-effective manner underpins health service sustainability, particularly for prostate cancer where diagnoses and biopsies are expected to double by 2040 due to increased use of screening and population growth [16]. While TPB serves to reduce infection-related morbidity and antimicrobial resistance, wider implementation has partly been hampered by cost limitations. This analysis has shown that LA TPB using a probe-mounted device provides a positive INMB for hospitals and health systems (AU$955.71/patient) and society (AU$1638.89/patient). These findings are important for wider implementation of LA TPB approach for the following reasons.

First, this study is the first cost-effectiveness analysis comparing LA and GA TPB approaches and showed LA TPB to be cost-effective, primarily driven by avoided costs generated by operating theatre utilisation and less time away from the workplace. Costing of operating theatre costs is complex and multifactorial, estimated to be AU$33–42/min (AU$2004–2500/h) [22, 24], similar to United States dollars (US$)37/min in the USA [25], while incorporation of training in all aspects (medical, nursing etc.) also increases costs [26]. Performing procedures in an office-like environment intuitively uses less resources and has been shown to be less costly for bladder [27] and skin cancer management [28]. A single-centre study in the USA of LA TPB vs LA TPB with additional intravenous sedation reported that use of additional sedation was associated with less pain (score 3/10 vs 0/10, P < 0.01) for an increase in activity-based costs (US$961.64 vs US$2208.16 (P < 0.01) [29]. However, a randomised phase III trial comparing inhaled methoxyflurane to placebo for analgesia during transrectal biopsy reported no difference in pain scores at 15 min [30], but inhaled methoxyflurane reduced patient-reported discomfort, overall experience and willingness to undergo repeat biopsies. Furthermore, despite higher baseline pain scores, the LA TPB approach in this study was able to reduce time off work leading to further benefits from a societal perspective. This was conservative, considering that more patients were employed in the GA TPB arm compared to the LA TPB arm. Therefore, the whole patient-perspective in this study showed further cost-benefits considering quality of life.

Second, in addition to the patient journey, we considered costs relating to both consumables and maintenance of capital equipment (brachytherapy stepper) in the analysis. Ongoing maintenance costs of the reusable equipment (fixed table ‘arm’ and ‘stepper’), in addition to variable requirement for formal sterilisation of the ‘stepper’ between cases in some hospitals increases costs of this method further. Use of the brachytherapy stepper is also expected to be very difficult with a LA approach due to patient movement against the fixed probe, limiting visualisation and accurate biopsy targeting, and wider skin puncture area. While use of the PrecisionPoint™ device was shown to be cost-effective at AU$350/patient, other probe-mounted devices are available. Furthermore, given costs were largely dependent on time in operating theatre, hospitals should consider which device will be equally effective and time efficient for the attending surgeons. However, implementation of LA TPB poses a challenge to surgeons and health services, as some reports indicate a learning curve for surgeons [31] in addition to requisite training of support staff. Our experience is that the learning curve for surgeons who are already performing TPB under GA is acceptable (10–15 cases). We recommend surgeons start by performing cases under GA to be familiar with the TPB approach and the device, then followed by supervised cases when performing the procedure under LA. Therefore, the cost benefit of LA TPB will need to be weighed up against the logistical challenges of introduction of a new service and its training requirements. Additionally, health system reimbursement will remain a challenge depending on the specific scenario, with limited motivations to convert to a LA TPB approach in Australia currently, particularly in the private sector.

Despite the strengths of the study, including cost-analysis of prospectively collected data from multiple surgeons on both LA and GA approaches, consideration of the limitations is important for translation to clinical practice. First, the study was limited by single-centre data collection and non-randomised allocation, which could introduce a selection bias for patients more (chose LA) and less (chose GA) likely to tolerate the LA TPB approach, respectively. Patients in the LA TPB group who required conversion to GA (two of 42 [4.8%]) were excluded from the study and, therefore, from the cost-analysis. However, conversions from LA to GA TPB may slightly increase the costs of the LA TPB approach. Second, the analysis was conducted from an Australian health system and society perspective, which may not be absolutely reflective of expected benefits in other countries and health systems. For health systems considering the implementation of LA TPB, potential variation in staffing or other factors, such as post-recovery and hospital length of stay, should be carefully evaluated, as these can impact the overall costs. Assuming that LA TPB was performed in an outpatient setting with a urologist and two nurses, the INMB decreased by 3%. However, when incorporating statistically significant differences in recovery times between the LA and GA groups, using nurse wages as a proxy for recovery costs, the INMB increased by 3%.

In conclusion, performing TPB via the LA approach (using the PrecisionPoint™ device) would be cost-saving from both hospital and societal perspectives without reducing the accuracy of the biopsy. Furthermore, the LA approach may be more cost-effective considering postoperative pain reduction. Further validation in prospective studies conducted in other health systems is encouraged, as are assessments of additional benefits of the LA approach for health systems (additional operating theatre time, surgical wait list impacts).