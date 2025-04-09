Radical cystectomy mortality in older patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to quantify the likelihood of postoperative death or complication after RC in older people and then, to compare to the younger population. A key part of communicating risk to patients is to present absolute risks where possible [ 9 ]. To date there has been no published systematic collation of the postoperative risks associated with RC in older patients.

Radical cystectomy (RC) is a well-established management option, along with bladder preservation strategies, for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), recalcitrant carcinoma in situ (CIS), and salvage treatment after radiotherapy. Despite only a 5% 5-year survival for untreated MIBC, older people are often not offered RC due to concern that the operation risks high postoperative mortality and morbidity [ 5 , 6 ]. Undertreatment of MIBC in older people has been demonstrated. A United States study reported 12% of patients aged >80 years underwent RC or radical radiotherapy compared to 52% in patients aged <60 years ( P < 0.001) [ 6 ]. Older patients are less likely to undergo intravesical BCG for high-risk disease or re-resection transurethral resection of bladder tumour [ 6 , 7 ]. A Dutch study reported that one-third of older patients did not receive treatment for non-metastatic MIBC due to their age, performance status, advanced stage, prior radiotherapy or poor renal function [ 8 ].

In 2022, bladder cancer was the cancer with the ninth highest incidence worldwide [ 1 ]. Bladder cancer is often a disease of old age, with a mean age of diagnosis of 76 years in Australia [ 2 ]. The WHO Global Cancer Observatory data from 2010 demonstrates 224 cases per 100 000 in men aged ≥75 years, compared to 11 cases per 100 000 in men aged <75 years [ 3 ]. The ageing of the population in more-economically developed countries has resulted in an increasing rate of cancer diagnosis and this trend is now becoming apparent in less-economically developed countries [ 4 ]. A consequence of a global ageing population is that urology units will be faced with more older people being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The Clavien–Dindo scoring system was chosen to compare postoperative complications as in our preliminary screening it was the most commonly reported score in the RC literature [ 15 ]. Studies with potentially overlapping data were analysed and the most relevant study, according to the process above, was included. As there was heterogeneity between study outcomes for complications data (reporting either ≥75 or ≥80 years and different follow-up lengths), the results were collated in a forest plot comparison between older and younger patients and the outcome measures were included in the study description, displayed on the forest plot.

Meta-regression analysis was used to compare ASA score and mortality at a study level, as the individual data of individual participants were not available. The ASA score was chosen to represent co-morbid status as it was the most commonly reported metric in the included studies. Studies that reported both 90-day mortality and the proportion of patients with an ASA score ≥3 were included in the analysis, after potentially overlapping studies were removed. Trend lines for patients aged <80 years, and those aged ≥80 years were added with weighting correlating to sample size of each age group of the included study.

All studies were divided by the age category of their older population (≥75 or ≥80 years). Forest plots were used where appropriate, and heterogeneity was assessed using the I 2 measure. A violin plot was used to demonstrate the 90-day mortality in both older and younger age groups. The results of the violin plot were cross-checked with forest plot analysis in patients aged ≥80 years. The forest plot analysis was repeated with potentially overlapping studies included to ensure that there was not a substantial difference in outcome as a result of removing potentially overlapping studies.

All registries were reviewed for the exact sources of data they presented. Studies that extracted data from identical databases over the same time period were reviewed to determine which provided the most important data assessed firstly by sample size, and then by the most recent data. The smaller, older studies with potentially overlapping data were excluded from forest plot meta-analyses.

The Newcastle–Ottawa score tool was used to assess bias in non-randomised studies scoring quality of representativeness, selection, ascertainment, comparability, outcome assessment, follow-up of participants [ 7 ]. No study was excluded based on the Newcastle–Ottawa score. We deemed optimal follow-up to be 90-days due to the large difference in mortality rates between 30 and 90 days.

The following variables were extracted from studies by author J.T.: 30- and 90-day mortality, IHM, postoperative complication rates according to Clavien–Dindo score, American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score, sample size, and time frame of data collection. No assumptions were made about missing data. If data were missing, studies were excluded from analysis.

The Covidence tool was used for screening []. Following abstract screening, studies were extracted into EndNote 20. Abstract screening and full-text reviews were performed by two of the authors (S.F. and J.T.). Disagreements were discussed and resolved by mutual agreement. Studies meeting the following criteria were excluded from the review:

A systematic search of the databases MEDLINE, Scopus and Ovid Emcare took place on 17 May 2023 using the search terms listed after planning with a librarian. All studies published between 1 January 2003 and 17 May 2023 using the following terms were screened: (Cystectomy/) OR (Cystectom* or cystoprostatectom*).tw,kf.) AND (Urinary Bladder Neoplasms/) OR ((bladder cancer* or bladder malignancy* or bladder tumour* or bladder neoplasm* or bladder carcinoma* or urothelial carcinoma* or urothelial cancer* or transitional cell carcinoma* or transitional cell cancer* or transitional cell neoplasm* or urothelial neoplasm*).tw,kf.) AND (mortality or transfusion or clavien or reoperation or morbidity or complication*).tw,kf.) OR (Mortality/ or Postoperative Complications/ or morbidity/) NOT ((review or systematic review or meta-analysis).pt.) OR (letter.pt.) OR (comment.pt.).

The 90-day mortality rate was used as the main mortality outcome measure following RC. The 30-day mortality and in-hospital mortality (IHM) and postoperative Clavien–Dindo Grade I–II and III–IV complication data were also collected.

This systematic review was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. The review was prospectively submitted to the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) on 16 May 2023 and subsequently registered (#CRD42023427096).

To explore heterogeneity uncovered in 90-day mortality results, comparative analysis of studies from pre-existing registries vs studies using data from selected hospitals was performed as there appeared to be a difference in mortality between large and small studies. Studies using pre-existing databases were defined as those that presented RC data directly from a registry that existed prior to the included study and consisting of more than one hospital. Figs S7 and S8 demonstrate that studies from pre-existing registries report significantly higher 90-day mortality in patients aged ≥80 years compared to studies taken from individual or selected hospitals. The mean 90-day mortality following RC for patients aged ≥80 years in database studies was 11% compared to 3% in non-database studies. Heterogeneity was high between the registry studies with Hounsome et al. [ 43 ] and Liberman et al. [ 51 ] describing 9% 90-day mortality compared to 13% and 14% mortalities for Ray et al. [ 68 ], Fedeli et al. [ 33 ] and Jaeger et al. [ 47 ]. Table S1 demonstrates basic study data from these database studies to explore the reported heterogeneity between studies. Hounsome et al. [ 43 ] and Liberman et al. [ 51 ] report data from the 1990s to 2000s, an older cohort than the other registry studies. There was insufficient median age, body mass index, ASA score, staging and urinary diversion data to analyse further differences between cohorts to explore heterogeneity further.

Figure S5 shows Clavien–Dindo Grade I–II complications (minor) in studies comparing older (both ≥75 and ≥80 years) to younger patients. Older people undergoing RC had a greater risk of complications (OR 1.17, 95% CI 1.01–1.36). There was no evidence of heterogeneity between the studies’ results demonstrated by an I 2 of 0%. Fig. S6 demonstrates for Clavien–Dindo Grade III–IV complications (major) in studies comparing older (both ≥75 and ≥80 years) to younger patients. There was no statistically significant difference between post-RC major complications between older and younger patients (OR 1.00, 95% CI 0.63–1.60).

Figure 3 represents a meta-regression displaying the relationship between high ASA score and RC 90-day mortality. Studies that contained older people (aged ≥80 years) with high ASA score (≥3) were more likely to report a higher 90-day post-RC mortality. We tested for interactions between ASA score and age group. The association between high ASA score and 90-day mortality was stronger in the older population, with a coefficient for interaction of −0.18 compared to the younger population ( P = 0.002).

Comparison of 90-day mortality between older and younger age groups demonstrated that people aged ≥75 years were at higher risk of dying within 90 days of RC (OR 2.48, 95% CI 1.99–3.08) (Fig. S2 ). The weighted 90-day mortality for patients aged ≥75 years was 7% (95% CI 0.3–13.6%) compared to 3% (95% CI 0–6.3%) for patients aged <75 years (Fig. 2 ). The weighted 90-day mortality for patients aged ≥80 years was 11% (95% CI 4.6–17.5%) compared to 2% (95% CI 0–5.2%) for patients aged <80 years with an OR of 3.42 (95% CI 1.62–7.22) (Fig. 2 and Fig. S1 ). The 90-day post-RC survival in patients aged ≥80 years was also tested with forest plot analysis with the same result (Fig. S3 ). Testing was also performed with potentially overlapping studies included, demonstrating a 90-day mortality of 10% (Fig. S4 ). Both plots demonstrated high heterogeneity with I 2 scores of 73% and 75%, respectively, later analysed by differentiating between registry and selected hospital studies. When ASA score was reported, none of the studies had older and younger populations with similar ASA scores and therefore the results were not comparable between age categories with regards to co-morbid status.

Figure S1 presents eight studies pooled to estimate 90-day mortality following RC in patients aged <80 years, compared with those aged ≥80 years (odds ratio [OR], 95% CI). The I 2 score of 96% suggests high heterogeneity between the included studies. The high heterogeneity results from the large difference in 90-day mortality between older (aged ≥80 years) patients and younger patients in the Hounsome et al. [43] large UK database study compared to other smaller studies. This was tested by ‘Cochrane leave-one-out’ sensitivity analysis, which resulted in an I 2 of 0% on omission of Hounsome et al. [ 43 ] study. The trends in mortality reporting between database studies and selected institution studies is addressed later.

Figure 2 shows the 90-day mortality following RC for each age group with 95% CIs. The weighted mean for 90-day mortality in patients undergoing RC aged ≥80 years was 11% compared to 2% in patients aged <80 years. The weighted mean for 90-day mortality in patients undergoing RC aged ≥75 years was 7% compared to 3% in patients aged <75 years. The shape of the ‘violin’ in the ≥80 years group indicated that smaller studies report lower 90-day mortality than studies with larger sample sizes.

A total of 76 studies were included in the review, with data collected from five continents and 19 countries (Fig. 1 and Table 1 ). Data within those studies were collected between the years 1971 and 2022 and included data from 58 504 older people undergoing RC. In all, 48 studies reported 90-day mortality in the older population, 40 reported 30-day mortality and 11 reported IHM. We analysed the difference between 30- and 90-day mortality in the 28 studies that included both measures. The 30-day mortality was 51% of 90-day mortality across these studies. IHM was 56% of 90-day mortality in the three studies where both IHM and 90-day mortality were recorded.

Discussion

This systematic review is the largest collation of postoperative outcomes for older patients undergoing RC. The key finding is that RC 90-day mortality was 11% in patients aged ≥80 years, compared to 2% for patients aged <80 years. Major complications were not more likely in older patients; however, older patients were more likely to die as a result of complications. Co-morbid status was predictive of post-RC mortality in both older patients and younger patients, with a stronger correlation in older patients. Registry studies reported a higher post-RC mortality than selected hospital studies.

Radical cystectomy is a major operation with potential for serious complications in patients of all ages. In the younger age groups studied, we report a 2–3% 90-day mortality. The risk of death within 90 days increased to 7% in patients aged ≥75 years, and 11% in patients aged ≥80 years. These figures should provide urologists with a helpful discussion tool when discussing treatment options for older patients with MIBC or recalcitrant CIS. A UK study of general surgical patients with non-elective admission to general surgical wards managed both operatively and non-operatively reported an IHM rate of 8.5% for those aged 80–89 years compared to 2.8% for those aged 75–79 years (P = 0.005) [90]. The large difference in mortality between these age groups may be explained by co-morbid conditions, poly-pharmacy and frailty in septo- and octogenarians.

The relationship between co-morbidity status and 90-day mortality is stronger in older patients than in young patients. The difference in this correlation between older and younger populations may result from the likelihood that even when graded with the same high ASA score, older patients have lower physiological reserve to cope with the combined effect the disease process and surgery has on their body [91]. Given our reported 90-day RC mortality, patient selection is of great importance for RC in older age groups. The ASA score has several disadvantages when assessing perioperative outcomes including its subjectivity, lack of specificity, and that it does not account for functional status and cognitive function [92, 93]. Frailty scores have been devised to more accurately predict outcomes after major surgery, many with good predictive value; however, due to the plethora of scoring systems, comparison of frailty between studies using different scores is difficult [94]. ‘Studies of older patients should report participants frailty using a standardised scoring system that takes into account their functional and cognitive status, rather than just their co-morbid disease burden.’ Many indices exist and there is heterogeneity in which are included in studies, which makes pooling studies in systematic reviews difficult [95]. The Cumulative Illness Rating Scale-Geriatric (CIRS-G) was assessed to be superior to other indices at predicting the presence of frailty [95].

A 2024 analysis of peri-RC complications in older patients found that the best assessment score to predict Clavien–Dindo Grade ≥IIIb complications within 30 days were a simplified Frailty Index (sFI) ≥2, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) status ≥2 and ‘severe’ in the Adult Comorbidity Evaluation 27 (ACE-27) score [96].

Albumin has been tested as a biomarker to predict outcomes following RC, with a 2013 study reporting an 87% overall postoperative complication rate in patients with low serum albumin, compared to 65% in those with normal albumin (P = 0.014) [8].

In addition to frailty scores, biomarkers and preoperative CT scoring of sarcopenia have been demonstrated to be useful predictive markers of outcome after RC; however, these markers have not been assessed solely in older populations [97, 98]. Future studies should focus on methods of predicting post-RC outcomes in older patients and consider the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence in collating risk factors, and calculating individual risk for both operative management, and non-operative management.

Prehabilitation to improve outcomes in older people having major surgery has been demonstrated to reduce overall and pulmonary complications in a recent systematic review [99]. Currently, only small studies exist reporting on the effect of prehabilitation on RC outcomes [100-102]. Given the higher mortality in older people undergoing RC and the positive effect of prehabilitation, future research should focus on targeting prehabilitation programmes to older people.

Both older and younger patients appear to experience post-RC major complications at the same rate; however, older patients have higher mortality. ‘Failure to rescue’ is a term used to describe a situation where a treatable complication results in death [103]. The contributing factors are inadequate recognition of complication and therapeutic response. The manifestation of complications in older patients can be different than in younger patients, with symptoms associated with multi-organ hypo-perfusion being vague and similar to expected postoperative symptoms [104]. The postoperative care of older patients is complex, with this cohort more likely to have a reduced reserve capacity across multiple organs [105]. Once organ dysfunction begins in the frail state, the ability to recover may be lower than in younger patients with higher reserve. Clinicians involved in the perioperative care of older patients should advocate for efficient and aggressive treatment of complications if the patient is willing. Older patients considering RC should be counselled about the risks of postoperative complications and the possible magnitude of treatment they may need to receive to recover.

There was a significant difference between reported RC 90-day mortality outcomes between pre-existing registry studies and individual or selected hospital site data. Both breast and cardiac studies have reported similar differences in postoperative outcomes between registry and trial outcomes [106, 107]. The lower 90-day mortality in selected institution studies may be less representative of the true population undergoing RC in practice, as results may be more likely from ‘centres of excellence’ where clinicians are keen to demonstrate their good outcomes and prospective trials that may have selected outpatients with higher co-morbid status. Clinicians should consider the source of mortality data before communicating likely outcomes and prognosis before using the data in gaining consent from older patients.

Clinicians should aim to report and communicate 90-day mortality rather than 30-day mortality and IHM given that the former is almost double the latter. A large Dutch study reporting postoperative mortality for cancer resection surgery by organ between 2006 and 2008, described the 30- vs 90-day mortality difference for oesophageal cancer as 59% (5.0% vs 8.5%), gastric cancer as 56% (5.4% vs 9.7%), colonic cancer as 70% (7.0% vs 10.0%), rectal cancer as 59% (3.6% vs 6.1%), and bladder cancer as 47% (3.9% vs 8.3%) [108]. Our results are similar to these other abdominal organ cancer resection operations. The large difference between 30-day mortality, IHM and 90-day mortality metric is likely to result from accounting for progressive deterioration of postoperative complications, re-admission mortality and death as a complication of prolonged postoperative moribund status and associated muscle atrophy.

The Newcastle–Ottawa assessment of bias (Fig. 4 and Appendix S2) demonstrated that overall, there was little bias across the studies. However, only 21% of studies reporting both older and younger patient complication and mortality outcomes performed analysis accounting for co-morbid status and only 12% took into account other variables. The methods of performing this analysis were heterogenous between studies both in terms or mortality and complications, length of follow-up, and statistical testing and therefore we did not perform a meta-analysis of these data.

Fig. 4 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Newcastle–Ottawa scores for each domain amongst all included studies.

Due to the majority of studies reporting data in very broad age categories (e.g., <80 and ≥80 years), we did not analyse smaller age brackets to provide more precise information for patients and clinicians, instead we opted to use larger patient numbers.

Despite the 90-day mortality being high for older patients who have undergone RC, the outcomes of non-operative management of MIBC, or recalcitrant CIS is poor. Future research on optimising older patient selection for RC and determining outcomes for chemoradiotherapy vs RC in these patients is warranted.