Men's experiences of the Swedish Organised Prostate Cancer Testing programme: a qualitative study

Introduction

Prostate cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death among European men [1]. While screening for prostate cancer using PSA followed by tissue sampling has been advised against due to overdiagnosis and subsequent overtreatment [2-5], there is the need for more organised, equitable, and efficient prostate cancer testing. In recent years, research has shown that using MRI of the prostate and lesion-targeted rather than systematic biopsies can more selectively detect potentially life-threatening cancers. This led the European Union Council in 2022 to encourage evaluating the feasibility of organised prostate cancer screening programmes.

In Sweden, an Organised Prostate Cancer Testing (OPT) was developed through the Swedish Confederation of Regional Cancer Centres in 2018. As a result, regional testing programmes were launched to increase healthcare equality and the effectiveness of prostate cancer testing [6]. The first OPT projects started in 2020 in two Swedish regions. Today, most Swedish regions have ongoing OPT programmes. In Stockholm County, OPT has been running as a pilot project since the beginning of 2022, inviting 50-year-old men to participate. A modern diagnostic testing algorithm that utilises pre-biopsy MRI was applied to combine the goals of high sensitivity in detecting clinically significant cancer, prevention of overdiagnosis, and appropriate use of public healthcare resources. The general diagnostic pathway of OPT consists of three steps: first, a blood sample is collected to examine levels of PSA; second, if PSA levels are above the threshold, a prostate MRI is conducted; third, a prostate biopsy is performed if the MRI shows deviant areas in the prostate.

In the pilot project in Stockholm County, the Regional Cancer Centre, operated by healthcare professionals, managed OPT invitations, response letters, and referrals. Initially, all men in Stockholm County born 1972–1973 received a postal letter with brief information about prostate cancer and an explanation for their invitation to be tested, illustrated in Fig. 1. At 2 weeks after the initial letter, an invitation to undergo PSA testing is sent, detailing the benefits and drawbacks of testing and the potential steps involved in the diagnostic process. The information included in the letters are based on recommendations from the national OPT Working Group and prior pilot projects of OPT within Sweden.

Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Overview of the Swedish OPT process. RCC, Regional Cancer Centre.

Subsequently, all men with a PSA level ≥3 ng/mL are referred for a prostate MRI scan. Men with a biopsy indication, as defined by the MRI result and the PSA density, are referred to a urology service for a targeted and/or a systematic prostate biopsy. If no cancer is found on biopsy, the OPT protocol defines which men are to be re-invited to a follow-up PSA test in OPT after 2 years, and which should have a repeat biopsy.

The PSA values and MRI results were communicated via postal letters, with the first direct contact with a healthcare provider occurring at the biopsy visit with the urologist. A key part of the OPT concept is to avoid unnecessary medicalisation, meaning men without a biopsy indication after MRI receive their results by letter only and are not followed up individually in urology services.

While there are ongoing initiatives to understand how men experience the invitation to OPT as well as studies aiming to understand reasons for (non)participation [7, 8], little is known about men's experiences of the diagnostic pathway. Patients’ experiences are a significant factor in securing healthcare quality [9-11], making them important to consider when assessing and improving OPT. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate men's experiences of undergoing the diagnostic pathway within the Swedish population-based OPT programme in Stockholm County.