Men's experiences of the Swedish Organised Prostate Cancer Testing programme: a qualitative study
Abstract
Objectives
To investigate men's experiences of undergoing the diagnostic pathway within the Swedish Organised Prostate Cancer Testing (OPT) programme in Stockholm County.
Subjects and methods
The OPT in Sweden is a structured programme aimed at reducing unnecessary medical interventions while ensuring early detection. Men in selected age groups receive an invitation, including information on the benefits and risks of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing. Those with PSA levels above a pre-defined threshold (≥3 ng/mL) are referred for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assess the need for further evaluation. If MRI indicates a biopsy is needed, men are referred to urology for targeted and/or systematic biopsy. To explore men's experiences with the diagnostic pathway of the OPT, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 22 participants in Stockholm County. Thematic analysis was used to identify, analyse, and describe patterns within the data.
Results
After their initial PSA test, informants expressed a need for more guidance in interpreting their test results. At the MRI stage, they requested clearer information, as it requires preparations that could otherwise be overlooked. For the biopsy, informants desired more support before and after the procedure, as it can trigger fear and anxiety. Overall, they perceived the diagnostic pathway as efficient but too automated. They requested more personalised information and support, especially towards the end of the process.
Conclusion
This study shows that the OPT programme was well received by participating men; however, they requested more personalised information and support throughout the process. These needs increased further along the diagnostic pathway as the examinations became more invasive and the risk of detecting prostate cancer increased. Patient perspectives need to be considered to improve this programme and similar programmes in the future.
Introduction
Prostate cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death among European men [1]. While screening for prostate cancer using PSA followed by tissue sampling has been advised against due to overdiagnosis and subsequent overtreatment [2-5], there is the need for more organised, equitable, and efficient prostate cancer testing. In recent years, research has shown that using MRI of the prostate and lesion-targeted rather than systematic biopsies can more selectively detect potentially life-threatening cancers. This led the European Union Council in 2022 to encourage evaluating the feasibility of organised prostate cancer screening programmes.
In Sweden, an Organised Prostate Cancer Testing (OPT) was developed through the Swedish Confederation of Regional Cancer Centres in 2018. As a result, regional testing programmes were launched to increase healthcare equality and the effectiveness of prostate cancer testing [6]. The first OPT projects started in 2020 in two Swedish regions. Today, most Swedish regions have ongoing OPT programmes. In Stockholm County, OPT has been running as a pilot project since the beginning of 2022, inviting 50-year-old men to participate. A modern diagnostic testing algorithm that utilises pre-biopsy MRI was applied to combine the goals of high sensitivity in detecting clinically significant cancer, prevention of overdiagnosis, and appropriate use of public healthcare resources. The general diagnostic pathway of OPT consists of three steps: first, a blood sample is collected to examine levels of PSA; second, if PSA levels are above the threshold, a prostate MRI is conducted; third, a prostate biopsy is performed if the MRI shows deviant areas in the prostate.
In the pilot project in Stockholm County, the Regional Cancer Centre, operated by healthcare professionals, managed OPT invitations, response letters, and referrals. Initially, all men in Stockholm County born 1972–1973 received a postal letter with brief information about prostate cancer and an explanation for their invitation to be tested, illustrated in Fig. 1. At 2 weeks after the initial letter, an invitation to undergo PSA testing is sent, detailing the benefits and drawbacks of testing and the potential steps involved in the diagnostic process. The information included in the letters are based on recommendations from the national OPT Working Group and prior pilot projects of OPT within Sweden.
Subsequently, all men with a PSA level ≥3 ng/mL are referred for a prostate MRI scan. Men with a biopsy indication, as defined by the MRI result and the PSA density, are referred to a urology service for a targeted and/or a systematic prostate biopsy. If no cancer is found on biopsy, the OPT protocol defines which men are to be re-invited to a follow-up PSA test in OPT after 2 years, and which should have a repeat biopsy.
The PSA values and MRI results were communicated via postal letters, with the first direct contact with a healthcare provider occurring at the biopsy visit with the urologist. A key part of the OPT concept is to avoid unnecessary medicalisation, meaning men without a biopsy indication after MRI receive their results by letter only and are not followed up individually in urology services.
While there are ongoing initiatives to understand how men experience the invitation to OPT as well as studies aiming to understand reasons for (non)participation [7, 8], little is known about men's experiences of the diagnostic pathway. Patients’ experiences are a significant factor in securing healthcare quality [9-11], making them important to consider when assessing and improving OPT. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate men's experiences of undergoing the diagnostic pathway within the Swedish population-based OPT programme in Stockholm County.
Subjects and Methods
Study Design, Data Collection and Analysis
A qualitative design was adopted to address the research question. Potential informants for this study were men who had received an invitation, and thereafter got tested, within OPT in Stockholm County. The OPT-IT registry, a database with information on invitations, personal identification numbers, home addresses, and test results of the PSA, MRI, and biopsy, was used to identify informants. Informants were contacted via postal letters and telephone. We interviewed men who had been tested in 2023 and had at least reached the MRI stage, with a preference for those who had completed the entire diagnostic pathway. In total, 22 interviews were conducted between January and March 2024, 14 of which were with men who had completed the biopsy stage. All interviewees were born in 1972 or 1973 and resided in Stockholm County. Figure 2 illustrates the selection process.
Semi-structured interviews were conducted. The interview guide covered various aspects of the men's experiences of OPT, including the different examinations, the information provided, and the support available throughout the process. Interviews, lasting between 10 and 40 min, were conducted face-to-face at the researcher's office, via Microsoft Teams, or by telephone by three of the authors (K.O., M.B.E., S.D.).
A thematic analysis was conducted [12]. All interviews were digitally recorded and transcribed verbatim. The analysis followed the phases of thematic analysis, including: familiarisation with the data (reading and re-reading transcripts, noting initial ideas); generating initial codes (systematically identifying patterns and items of interest); identifying themes (grouping codes into potential themes across the dataset); reviewing themes (creating a thematic map, ensuring coherent patterns, and testing themes against the data); and labelling themes (refining theme specifics and assigning meaningful names) [12].
The analysis was carried out by the primary researchers K.O. and S.D. Discussions among the team helped refine the themes, address any issues, and ensure rigour in the process.
Ethical Considerations
Each participant provided informed consent after receiving detailed information about the study aims and their rights as research participants. Ethical approval was obtained for the study from the Swedish Ethical Review Authority (DNR 2022-05079-01).
Results
The results are presented in the order of the diagnostic pathway, starting from the invitation and ending with the final examination. Five themes were identified: (see Table 1).
Why Was I Invited to Participate in OPT?
Prior to the PSA test, some men reported experiencing confusion regarding the reason for receiving the invitation letters. They had not understood that the invitation to OPT was sent to all men within their specific age group. As a result, they speculated that it was linked to their personal medical history: ‘I thought I was called because of my family history, because I had previously been examined and had elevated values… I didn’t realise that everyone in my age group received [the letter].’ (Informant 3). This lack of clarity, as to which information prompted their invitation, contributed to stress among some of the men.
The PSA Test: What Does my Test Result Mean?
The blood test results were presented as a numerical PSA level and a short text, indicating whether further follow-up with an MRI was necessary. Some informants expressed difficulties in interpreting the PSA result and that they would have benefitted from clarification of this in the letters: ‘Is this very high or very low, and what does this mean for my risks […]. It might be good to put it in context or perhaps even have a simplified scale.’ (Informant 2). Additionally, some expressed a wish to receive their test results verbally from a healthcare professional:
‘At least when you get the positive results, you should have a dialogue with someone who can also explain what this actually means.’ (Informant 12).
The MRI: Confusions and Misunderstandings Prior to the Examination
At the MRI stage, informants expressed a lack of preparatory information and guidance from medical professionals regarding how various metals objects in the body might affect the examination: ‘These are quite impressive machines […]. If I have fillings in my teeth, are they going to fly out or something? So maybe they [the staff] could have been a bit more, uh, what should I say… pedagogical.’ (Informant 2). One informant arrived at his scheduled MRI appointment but had to be rescheduled due to his diabetes pump, which he had not realised would interfere with the procedure: ‘And when I finally got there, it turned out that I couldn’t undergo the examination with my diabetes pump on my stomach. So, we had to reschedule.’ (Informant 5).
The Biopsy: An Examination Triggering Fear and Uncertainty
Regarding the biopsy, the final step in the diagnostic pathway, some men indicated that they would have benefitted from additional information and support from healthcare professionals both before and after the procedure. One informant recounted how he initially believed his urologist appointment would be a preparatory consultation; however, on site, he was surprised when he realised the biopsy would be conducted immediately:
‘When I went there, I thought we were going to have a verbal conversation, but then they said, ‘“It's best if we just go ahead with it, we’re going to do a lot of tests today.” I had no idea about that when I arrived, and maybe… I don’t know if it was an oversight or if it's perhaps strategic to not scare people beforehand. But that's the only time I reacted, like, “Oh, I would have liked to know this beforehand.”’ (Informant 15)
The informants reflected on their personal anxieties as well as men's general reluctance towards prostate examinations. They discussed concerns about potential pain during the biopsy and potential side effects afterwards. Discussions centred around the vulnerability and discomfort associated with examining such an intimate and sensitive area. One informant was so deterred upon receiving the biopsy invitation that he ultimately decided not to attend the appointment:
‘I got a letter explaining how it works […]. And that's when I backed out. I thought no… It was that 20-cm needle, and I thought, no, even if I had elevated levels and the scan showed what it showed, it felt like even if there was something, it wasn’t worth a 20-cm needle up the perineum. It didn’t feel appealing at all […]. So I actually skipped it, and it was stupid, but I did.’ (Informant 20)
Among those who followed through with the examination, the majority reported a sense of relief afterwards, as the experience was not as bad as they had anticipated:
‘Unfortunately, there's so much circulating among men generally, people say like: “Yes, it's scary, yes it hurts a lot, yes it's the worst thing I’ve ever experienced.” I think it's mostly older men, maybe 80-year-olds, many of whom I know. They probably think this is really humiliating. But I must say, it was incredibly professional.’ (Informant 19)
Another experience raised during the interviews related to feelings of uncertainty. Some informants expressed confusion upon receiving positive test results from both the PSA test and the MRI, only to later be informed that their biopsy was negative and that there was nothing to worry about. They were left to process their thoughts and concerns about the test results on their own, expressing a desire for someone to talk to: ‘So I got the news that the biopsies looked good. But still…there was no real counterpart on the other side, so it was a lot of thinking on my own during the investigation, no real contact.’ (Informant 11).
Overall Experiences: A Swift but Far Too Automated Process
Overall, most informants found the diagnostic pathway to be efficient and straightforward: ‘It all happened within a couple of weeks […]. It was like a production line. And I think that suits us men quite well.’ (Informant 19).
However, there remained areas for improvement in terms of information and support throughout the process. Informants reported communication misunderstandings, which created insecurity throughout the process. Many expressed a desire to consult with a healthcare professional about their test results to better understand and process the information:
‘One thing I thought about during the whole process, that was a bit tricky, was that everything felt so automated […]. I received a letter saying, okay, you have elevated PSA levels, now you need to go for a scan, and then I went for the scan, and you don’t get any response there either, and then the next letter arrived, telling me to get a biopsy. So, between these steps where you are referred onwards, it would have been desirable to consult with someone, for five minutes, who was knowledgeable.’ (Informant 20)
Discussion
Main Findings and Clinical Implications
This study investigated men's experiences of participating in OPT. Overall, men expressed a need for enhanced support and more personal contact when navigating through the diagnostic pathway. Regarding PSA testing, they requested guidance in interpreting blood test results, which can be difficult to understand. At the MRI stage, they reported a desire for clearer information beforehand, as specific preparations are required. For the biopsy, they highlighted the need for more information and support from healthcare professionals, as this examination can trigger fear and, in the worst cases, cause a will to drop out of the OPT at this stage.
Previous studies on prostate cancer testing experiences have mainly focused on the physiological consequences of the MRI and biopsy [13], complications after having a biopsy [14-16], and receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis and navigating treatment options [17, 18]. Little research has been done on the overall experiences of going through the diagnostic pathway of an OPT or screening programme. A recent Swedish study examined the acceptability of medical examinations during prostate cancer screening by assessing how bothersome participants found PSA blood testing, MRI, and biopsy, respectively [19]. They discovered an overall high acceptability but also noted that the most bothersome examination was the biopsy. To gain more in-depth knowledge about how participants experience different medical examinations as part of a screening process, and ultimately to reduce the potential negative impact of these perceptions in the future, the authors suggested further research using a qualitative approach. Our study addresses this gap, and our findings—that men's needs for personalised support and detailed information are most pronounced around the biopsy phase—align with theirs.
The biopsy is the most invasive examination within the OPT diagnostic pathway, with the highest rate of potential side effects. Being examined in intimate areas is an unfamiliar situation for most men, and feelings of discomfort, as well as masculinity norms, may affect men's perceptions of the biopsy [20, 21]. Furthermore, the significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer further along the testing chain, may increase the motivation among participants to understand the disease. The men go from getting tested ‘just in case’, to being more personally invested and aware of potential implications for their future health [22, 23]. Stress and anxiety about a potential cancer diagnosis might also affect experiences of the examinations and the ability to absorb information. Thus, information before the biopsy might need to be provided thoroughly, and possibly even repeatedly, to ensure comprehension [17, 24]. Table 1 present potential clinical strategies on how to better meet men's needs in the different testing stages.
Our findings highlight difficulties that are relevant for all screening programmes. When a target group is invited to undergo a diagnostic pathway for detection of disease, the majority have not thought much about the perceived risk of receiving a diagnosis. However, throughout the screening, the awareness of the risk of being sick increases, which can lead to worries and anxiety. This could be even more prominent in groups that are not accustomed to being invited to screening programmes, such as the target population in this study (as most established population-based screening programmes for this age group in Sweden, e.g., cervix or breast cancer, target women). Moreover, identifying individuals in need of extra support is often not possible in a population-based setting, yet it is important to consider when attempting to optimise the process of the diagnostic pathway. Patient perspectives are crucial to take into account, to continuously improve the quality of the programme and meet patients’ needs [25].
Methodological Considerations
The strength of this study lies in the population-based sample of men and the methodological approach that provides an in-depth focus on men's experiences in the OPT programme. This approach allowed us to gain valuable insights into the perceived challenges of the OPT programme and suggest recommendations for future improvements. We ensured the trustworthiness of the data by strengthening credibility through a semi-structured interview guide, which allowed informants an equal opportunity to respond to the same set of questions. Furthermore, we enhanced dependability by involving multiple researchers (K.O., S.D.) in the analysis, providing a more reliable interpretation of the data with minimal personal bias [26].
One limitation of this study is that the data are context-dependent, and situational factors could limit the transferability of the findings to other settings. Despite this limitation, the in-depth insights gained from using a qualitative approach contribute to our understanding of this complex phenomenon, which quantitative approaches may overlook.
Conclusion
This study demonstrates that an OPT programme was well received by participating men. However, they expressed a need for more personalised information and support throughout the process. These needs increased with each test procedure as the risk of a cancer diagnosis rose and medical testing procedures became more invasive. Patient perspectives need to be considered to continuously develop and optimise the design of this programme and similar screening programmes.
Author Contributions
Study concept and design: Richter, Lantz. Acquisition of data: Olsson, Backman Enelius, Delilovic. Analysis and interpretation of data: Olsson, Delilovic. Drafting of the manuscript: Olsson. Critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content: All co-authors. Obtaining funding: Richter, Lantz.
Funding
This research was supported by funding provided by Region Stockholm (ALF funding) and the Regional Cancer Centre Stockholm-Gotland. The funders had no influence in data collection, interpretation, or analysis of the results.
Disclosure of Interests
None declared.
