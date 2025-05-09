Stone dust in endourology: a systematic review of its definition, management, and clinical impact

The aim of this systematic review was to comprehensively examine the concept of DUST in endourology, including its definition, methods for generating it during laser lithotripsy, strategies for its removal, and its clinical relevance.

More effective, efficient renal stone ‘dusting’ in tandem with particle evacuation may negate the need for individual stone fragment basketing and potentially enable laser lithotripsy of stone volumes previously deemed unsuitable for a retrograde approach [ 8 ]. Various strategies have been developed to evacuate these stone particles, broadly categorisable into suction-assisted ureteric access sheaths (S-UAS), direct in-scope suction (DISS), or steerable dual-lumen catheters.

Despite the widespread use of ‘dusting techniques’ in the urology community, there is currently no consensus on what exactly constitutes DUST, how it is generated, and why it is important.

Laser lithotripsy plays a crucial role in the treatment of stone disease. The efficacy and safety of this procedure rely on optimal laser settings selection, which influences stone disintegration, fragmentation, and dusting to achieve a stone-free status [ 1 , 2 ]. With the introduction of alternatives to well-established holmium-yttrium-aluminium-garnet (Ho:YAG) generators, such as thulium fibre lasers (TFL) and pulsed thulium-yttrium-aluminium-garnet (p-Tm:YAG) lasers, the urological landscape is changing rapidly [ 2 - 4 ]. Different advantages and disadvantages of each laser must be considered to give each laser the proper indication [ 1 ].

Two authors (S.M. and A.Q.) independently evaluated the study quality of non-randomised studies with the Risk Of Bias In Non-randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS)-I tool [ 12 ]. We judged each bias domain and overall RoB as ‘Low’, ‘Moderate’, ‘Serious’, or ‘Critical’ RoB. For randomised controlled trials (RCTs), we used the ROBINS-II tool [ 13 ] The RoB level was judged as ‘low’, ‘some concerns’, or ‘high’ risk. For prospective and retrospective single-arm studies, RoB was evaluated according to EAU guidelines for systematic reviews of case series [ 9 ]. The RoB level, in this case, was judged as ‘low’ or ‘high’ risk. The possible confounders were considered by consensus of two authors from a literature review. Disagreements were resolved by consultation with a third co-author (O.T.).

Data on studies, patients, and treatment characteristics were independently extracted by three authors (S.M., F.Z., and A.Q.). The following variables were extracted from the included studies: author's name, year of publication, study design, number of patients included, stone characteristics (composition, size, and location), experimental settings, laser source, laser settings, laser fibre size, and how the fibre was used during the procedure. Additionally, information on how DUST was defined and evaluated, as well as DUST removal techniques, was collected.

Initial screening was performed independently by three investigators (S.M., F.Z., and A.Q.) based on the titles and abstracts of the article to identify ineligible reports. We assessed only English-language articles for eligibility. No restriction on the publication date was applied. Reviews, meta-analyses, editorials, commentaries, authors’ replies, meeting abstracts of unpublished studies, and case reports were excluded, but the reference section was checked to avoid omitting relevant articles. Potentially relevant studies were subjected to a full-text review, and the relevance of the reports was confirmed after the data extraction process. Duplicated studies from the same author's group were excluded, retaining the ones fulfilling the selection criteria and the most recent ones.

Records were screened for relevance following the participants (P), interventions (I), comparator (C), outcome (O), and study design (S) or ‘PICOS’ approach shadowing the PRISMA guidelines 2020 [ 10 ]. The PICOS criteria were set as follows: population—patients with urolithiasis who underwent endourological treatment; intervention—laser dusting technique; comparator—other endourological techniques; outcome—assessment of the definition of DUST, the method by which DUST was created, and how it was removed; and study—prospective and retrospective studies and in vitro studies.

A comprehensive electronic literature search was conducted using the PubMed/Medline, Web Of Science, and Embase databases. The study search strategy followed the systematic review inclusion protocol, combining the terms related to dust, stones, and endourology using the Boolean operator [ 9 , 11 ]. A detailed overview of the search strategy is available (Appendix S1 ). The information scientist (S.M.) performed the searches on 1 October 2024.

Of the 43 articles in this systematic review, only three studies explicitly specified the DUST removal method. Arslan et al. [ 42 ] aimed to perform a biochemical analysis of DUST after URS surgery, extracting it through the operative channel using a syringe. Reddy et al. [ 30 ] employed an S-UAS (ClearPetra, available in sizes from 10 to 18 F) with negative suction pressure of 150–200 mmHg during mini-PCNL. They reported 75% of the stone volume could be dusted that could be instantaneously aspirated through the space between the nephroscope and sheath, while the remaining 25% would require aspiration through the main sheath. The stone-free rate (SFR) at 48 h post-procedure was 87.5% in the upper calyx, 66.67% in the middle calyx, 73.68% in the lower calyx, and 78.38% in the pelvis. A CT scan performed 1 month after the procedure confirmed a SFR of 100%. Ong et al. [ 34 ] conducted a retrospective study to compare SFR, complications and re-treatment rates after RIRS using a traditional S-UAS vs an advanced flexible and navigable suction UAS (FANS). The results showed that FANS had a higher SFR of 100% at the time of the first CT scan (80.0% vs 13.3%, P < 0.001), and lower rates of clinically significant residual fragments (8.9% vs 53.3%, P < 0.001) and clinically insignificant residual fragments (11.1% vs 33.3%, P = 0.022).

Only three in vitro articles investigated the use of p-Tm:YAG related to DUST (Table S5 ), of which two were conducted by Kwok et al. [ 21 , 39 ], using a 270-μm fibre and 0.1 J and 100 Hz (10 W)/0.4 J and 25 Hz (10 W)/2 J and 5 Hz (10 W) on human stones. The first study aimed to evaluate the ablation efficiency of the p-Tm:YAG laser on human urinary stones of unknown composition; however, no precise DUST definition was provided [ 21 ]. The second study focused on testing the laser's ability to pulverise prevalent types of human urinary stones, defining dust as particles <250 μm [ 39 ]. Kraft et al. [ 56 ] used a 400-μm fibre and 0.1–3 J and 5–200 Hz (120 W) on artificial stones.

Chew et al. [ 24 ] reported that the efficacy of SuperPulsed TFL (SOLTIVETM) using 0.1 J/200 Hz – 20 W – short pulse with a 200-μm fibre. In 2024, Li et al. [ 55 ] tested a 272-μm laser fibre in a porcine model, experimenting with three different settings (6 W/0.3 J, 8 W/0.3 J, and 10 W/0.3 J) to identify the optimal parameters for ensuring laser safety and maximising efficacy in single-use semi-rigid URS for treating stones located in the proximal ureter.

In 2022, Sierra et al. [ 20 ] performed a retrospective study assessing the safety and efficacy of a new TFL laser from Quanta System. They used a 150-μm laser fibre, applying settings of 0.6 J (range 0.5–1 J) and 10 Hz (range 10–20 Hz) for ureteric stones and 0.6 J (range 0.5–0.9 J) and 15 Hz (range 10–20 Hz) for renal stones. In the same year, Sierra et al. [ 43 ] published a second paper using TFL and a 150-μm laser fibre to assess whether the biochemical composition of urinary stones can be determined by analysing DUST. They used a laser setting of 0.35 J and 10 Hz for ureteric stones and 0.8 J and 15.6 Hz for renal stones.

Among the 11 studies that utilised the TFL laser for DUST production (Table S5 ), Keller et al. [ 40 ], in 2018, conducted an in vitro study to determine if the TFL laser could produce DUST from various stone composition types. They applied a 150-μm fibre with settings of 0.05 J, 320 Hz, and a pulse duration of 200 ms, delivering 2400 J to each stone composition type. Enikeev et al. [ 54 ], in 2020, conducted a prospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the TFL laser during mini-PCNL. They used a 200-μm fibre with energy settings of 0.3–0.5 J and a frequency of 15–20 Hz but did not specify the definition of DUST used.

Other studies used medium-sized fibres ranging from 270 to 273 μm, applying low energy levels (0.2–0.5 J) and medium to high frequencies (20–80 Hz) [ 27 , 31 , 36 , 42 , 49 ]. On the other hand, some studies utilised larger fibres of 365-μm fibre in their research [ 25 , 30 , 53 ]. D'souza et al. [ 35 ] employed a 550-μm fibre in a retrospective study on mini-PCNL, using a high frequency (40–50 Hz) and low energy (0.6–0.8 J) setting. Jiang et al. [ 15 ] in an ex vivo study, in which they defined DUST as <100 μm, used both TFL and Ho:YAG laser; in particular they used a 200-μm fibre and a laser setting for stone ‘dusting’ of 0.4 J/40 Hz for Ho:YAG and 0.2 J/80 Hz for Ho:YAG-‘Moses’.

Focusing on fibre size, several studies employed the 200-μm fibre with different energy settings. Three studies [ 29 , 33 , 38 ] used high energy (1.1–2.5 J), while Keller et al. [ 17 , 40 ] applied a lower energy setting of 0.2 J and 40 Hz or 0.2 J and 70 Hz with long pulse. Liao et al. [ 32 ] utilised a 100 W high-power (HP) Ho:YAG laser with a 200-μm fibre and a setting of 0.2–0.4 J, 30–60 Hz, and 6–24 W.

Beyond these early studies, the Ho:YAG laser has also been used in numerous other studies without providing a precise definition of DUST. For instance, Tracey et al. [ 47 ] differentiated the laser settings based on stone hardness: for hard stones (>1000 Hounsfield units [HU]), they used a setting of 70 Hz and 0.3 J (21 W), whereas for soft stones (<1000 HU), they applied 80 Hz and 0.2 J (16 W). Other studies that did not define DUST still specified energy levels between 0.4 and 0.5 J and frequencies ranging from 20 to 80 Hz [ 48 - 52 ].

In 1999, Grasso and Ficazzola [ 46 ] again used a Ho:YAG laser with a 200-μm fibre, applying a mean energy of 1 J and a frequency of 5–20 Hz to assess the efficacy of endoscopic treatment for inferior calyx calculi. Similarly, no precise definition of DUST was given in this study.

Among the 32 articles that used Ho:YAG lasers for the production of DUST (Table S5 ), the earliest was Grasso et al. [ 45 ] in 1998, which used a Ho:YAG laser with 200-, 365-, and 550-μm fibres and a setting of 0.6–1.2 J and 5–10 Hz for treating ureteric stones. However, the setting for kidney stone treatment was not detailed, and no precise definition of DUST was provided; it was described merely as ‘fine sand during the stone lasertripsy’.

Keller et al. [], in theirstudies on holmium lithotripsy with and without ‘Moses’ technology and on TFL, defined DUST as floating particles resulting from lithotripsy. In 2020, they specifically investigated the question, ‘What is the exact definition of stone dust?’ in anevaluation relating to ureteroscopy (URS), stone particle size, and stone composition types, they proposed a definition of ‘mixed dust’ based on three criteria:

Notably, in 2016, Ray et al. [ 41 ], in a prospective in vivo study, aimed to determine whether the biochemical composition of a kidney stone can be assessed by analysing the DUST obtained during fragmentation, defined DUST according to its ability to be aspirated through the working channel of a ureteroscope (3.6–4 F) using a 20 mL syringe. Similarly, Arslan et al. [ 42 ], in 2019, used the same definition in a prospective in vivo study comparing the biochemical analysis of stone powder and fragments after retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS).

Some studies did not define DUST based on particle size but rather on the characteristics of the particles produced, such as the ability to float in fluid or through an operating channel.

More recently, four papers [ 18 - 21 ] have defined DUST as <250 μm, based on the definition used in the Keller et al. [ 17 ] study, while Jiang et al. [ 15 ] defined DUST as <100 μm, adopting the smallest size definition reported in the literature.

Most of the included studies define DUST as the production of particles <1 mm [ 25 , 26 , 28 - 30 ]. In 2014, Bader et al. [ 25 ] first used this criterion in an in vitro study assessing fragmentation differences between short and long laser pulse durations on artificial stones. Subsequently, Kang et al. [ 26 ] focused on defining DUST as particles <1 mm, using two subjective criteria: the inability to remove remnants with a stone basket and comparing the ureteroscope's lens beam width with the particle sizes during the procedure.

Our research identified 31 studies that proposed DUST definitions. These definitions can be categorised into two main groups: those based on the size criteria of the fragments and those based on the ability of these fragments to be ejected. All the results are summarised in Table 1 [ 6 , 14 - 43 ]. Figs 2 and 3 show the distribution of studies defining DUST based on the definition used and on whether the studies were in vitro , in vivo , or ex vivo .

The RoB assessment did not apply to the 22 in vitro studies. Of the 21 remaining studies, we summarised quality and RoB assessments in Tables S2–S4 . The RoB assessment revealed ‘some concerns’ for the two RCTs. For the non-randomised studies of interventions, six of the seven (86%) were classified as ‘moderate’ and one of the seven (14%) as ‘low’ RoB. Most of the single-arm studies (eight of the 12) had a ‘high’ RoB.

We summarised the study selection process in the PRISMA flowchart (Fig. 1 ). A total of 3768 records were identified. Of these, 110 full-text articles were assessed for eligibility, and 43 studies met our inclusion criteria. Two studies were RCTs, seven were non-randomised studies, 12 were single-arm case series, and 22 were in vitro . The included studies were published between 1991 and 2024. In Appendix S2 , we provide a complete description of the reasons for exclusion after full-text review.

Discussion

Why is defining ‘DUST’ and finding the proper settings necessary in endourology?

First, it is important to clarify why we need to remove stone residual fragments after the procedure. These fragments have the potential to act as a nidus for stone growth, stone recurrence, UTI and ureteric obstruction [57]. Chew et al. [58] analysed 232 subjects who had residual fragments after URS and concluded that fragment size >4 mm after URS is associated with significantly higher rates of stone growth, complications and the need for re-intervention with at least 1 year of follow-up. Even among fragments ≤4 mm (included in stone-free definition in the EAU Guidelines [59]) 28% of stone fragments grew, 18% of patients underwent re-intervention and 22% experienced a complication, challenging the traditional description of clinically insignificant residual fragments. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis on the natural history of residual fragments after any treatment showed that among patients with DUST or residual fragments ≤4 mm after treatment, 30% experienced symptoms or re-intervention within 3 years, and the same proportion had spontaneous passage within 2 years [60].

Second, we need to understand why DUST is preferable to small residual fragments and why we need to remove it. The use of extraction baskets after stone fragmentation remains a first-line option, but we must note that the number of fragments requiring extraction increases exponentially with stone size. This ‘basketing’ can become extremely time-consuming and even dangerous, particularly if a fragment gets stuck in the ureter during removal [61]. Additionally, URS is a costly intervention, and avoiding the use of a basket can result in significant savings.

While the risk of stone recurrence between dusting and fragmentation appears similar in the long term according to our American colleagues, we know that the analysis of the stone and its laser-generated dust aligns in 75% of cases for the predominant component, validating dusting as a reliable and effective technique [43, 62].

For these reasons, dusting stones represents the future of laser treatment. However, what happens to this floating dust in the renal cavities at the end of the procedure? It is often left in place, with the assumption that it will be spontaneously evacuated over weeks. Yet, there is a risk of ureteric obstruction due to fine stone debris deposition, similar to the risk of stone impaction that existed with older fragmentation methods (e.g., extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, URS, or PCNL). Aspiration in URS has become a hot topic, and numerous systems are under development. Several concepts have been tested in clinical practice since 2022 to aspirate stone dust, addressing key issues such as avoiding ureteric sandblasting, minimising the risk of recurrence due to early growth of residual fragments, especially in the lower calyx. This point is particularly crucial because the risk of stone reformation from a micro-fragment left behind will depend on the patient and the nature of their stones. For high-risk patients (e.g., cystinuria), recurrence is much more likely compared to a patient with calcium oxalate stones. For such high-risk patients, aiming for ‘zero residual fragments’ seems indispensable [59].

Definition of DUST Dust is a cross-disciplinary concept that spans numerous fields of science and in many contexts [63-66]. In the endourology field, DUST is not clearly defined, and there is a need for a consensus. Different definitions are applied based on particle size, retrievability, aspiration potential, and stone composition. Recently, the Tenon group attempted to combine all these characteristics into a single definition, focusing on three criteria: floating under 40 cm H 2 O irrigation pressure, sedimentation within 2 s, and the ability to be aspirated through a 3.6-F working channel, identifying a cut-off of 250 μm in an in vitro study [17]. However, given the rapid evolution of URS technology, it is essential that any definition of DUST remains adaptable. Future advancements in suction systems and working channels will require continuous updates to our understanding and use of DUST in clinical practice. Additionally, while multiple in vitro and in vivo studies have used size criteria to define DUST, it is important to recognise that no available technology can routinely measure the size of intraoperative fragments. Therefore, strategies are needed to estimate the size of particles produced during surgery. Surgeons may compare fragments with the external dimensions of the laser fibre (which may differ from the core diameter advertised by laser companies), the guidewire, the basket, or the ureteroscope's lens beam [26, 67]. These techniques are inherently subjective and influenced by various intraoperative factors, making them potentially unreliable. Variability in irrigation flow, fragment orientation, and endoscope positioning can distort size perception. Other issues, such as fluid turbidity, inconsistent lighting, and lens contamination, further impact visibility. Movement of fragments and changes in magnification settings can also alter perceived size. Given these challenges, objective measurement tools are needed, emphasising the importance of criteria like floating and sedimentation behaviour for aspiration decisions, and recognising the value of a functional definition over a merely size-based one. To address these challenges and promote a more practical consensus, an alternative perspective on the definition of DUST could be considered. Rather than treating DUST as a fixed noun strictly defined by particle size, a more functional approach may be to emphasise the active verb form, i.e., ‘DUSTING’ or ‘to DUST’, which describes a specific technique for stone treatment. This perspective shifts the focus from rigid size thresholds to a technique-driven definition—one centred on the intentional promotion of stone erosion while avoiding fragmentation. Such a framework may serve as a useful construct to unify laser settings, surgical techniques, and procedural methods aimed at producing only small stone particles. While this approach remains inherently flexible to accommodate different surgical techniques, it is important to note that it is not an outcome measure. Clinically meaningful endpoints, such as SFR and quantification of residual stone burden, remain more appropriate for evaluating procedural success.

Production of DUST Recent attention has focused on complications arising from high temperatures and pressures within the renal cavities and ureter during urinary stone treatment. A HP laser is generally considered an effective tool for stone ablation in the laboratory. However, the high-frequency settings associated with HP lasers can cause a temperature increase in the adjacent irrigation fluid, which in various models has been shown to cause thermal injury and lead to major complications (perforation, extravasation, haematoma, sepsis, pain, obstruction, stenosis and loss of renal function) [68-74]. Laser power settings, high temperatures, and the total energy delivered during surgery were all consensus factors contributing to the development of ureteric stricture, the incidence rate of which is particularly concerning given the number of endourological procedures performed annually [75, 76]. When using high-frequency settings, each pulse cannot penetrate the target, and several pulses will be encountered in the nearby tissues [75, 77, 78]. In addition, the location of the stone is crucial for the choice of settings; according to recently published expert recommendations, a combination of low power (averaging between 5 and 8 W) and low frequency (averaging between 10 and 15 Hz) should be used for laser lithotripsy of ureteric stones, and 15–30 W should be used for pulverisation of kidney stones [79, 80]. Various methods for laser lithotripsy have been described and combining them can lead to more efficient ablation and clearance of stones with different characteristics. The techniques include ‘dusting’ (‘dancing/painting’), ‘chipping’, ‘fragmentation’, ‘popcorning’, ‘dustmenting’, and ‘pop-dusting’, all of which can be combined in various ways to achieve the desired outcome, also due to the development of new technologies such as robot-assisted URS [81, 82]. Dancing/painting involves moving the laser fibre side to side over the surface of the stone using dusting settings [83]. However, the optimal dusting settings remain unclear, as no consensus has been established yet. Even when evaluating the PS provided by lasers companies, there is no consensus. For dusting stones with Ho:YAG laser, the median (interquartile range [IQR]) PS energy is 0.4 (0.2–1) J. Frequencies varies between 20 and 40 Hz or above 50 Hz, categorised as high or very high frequency, respectively. Frequencies such as 50 Hz were chosen by Empower (Olympus), Wolf and Quanta; and 80 Hz, by Lumenis. The median (IQR) PS power is 10 (1.5–28) W. Aside from the EMS LaserClast 35, no consideration has been made regarding the fibre size (i.e., with a 200-μm laser fibre, dusting power is 4.8 W for all stone types; but, with a 1000-μm laser fibre, it is 18 W, 22.5 W, 21.6 W, and 22.5 W for soft, medium, hard and super-hard stones, respectively). There is no uniformity in pulse selection: four companies chose short pulse, three medium pulse, one long pulse and two chose long modulated pulse [7]. Despite most of the included studies used Ho:YAG laser, which has been proven effective in terms of pulverization [84], the TFL has also proven to be effective and safe for use during both RIRS and mini-PCNL [20, 54, 55]. An in vitro study comparing Ho:YAG with TFL demonstrated that the latter offers greater absorption of laser energy in water and causes minimal stone retropulsion [85]. Only two studies compared the effectiveness of the TFL and Ho:YAG laser for dusting production, and both concluded that the TFL was more effective, producing smaller stone fragments [24, 28]. The TFL offers the widest and most flexible range of settings compared to other laser sources [86, 87]. Additionally, the miniaturisation and inherent flexibility of the current generation of 150–270-μm laser fibres expand the range of possibilities. Specifically, 150-μm fibres are recommended for kidney stones as they provide better flexibility and reduce deflection loss compared to fibres that are ≥200 μm [88, 89]. The miniaturisation of laser fibres requires consideration of another concept: energy density. As the cross-sectional area decreases (e.g., by a factor of 3.3 times from 270 to 150 μm), the energy must be reduced to maintain the same energy density [5, 88]. Therefore, greater ablation can be achieved with lower lithotripter settings.

The DUST Removal The surgical goal of stone treatment is to achieve a SFR or, if not, leave the smallest possible residual fragments. The patient's stone profile should be considered to minimise the risk of residual fragment regrowth and recurrence. DUST may adhere to the urothelium and create a nucleus for stone regrowth [90]. Various strategies have been developed to evacuate these stone particles, broadly categorisable into S-UAS, DISS or steerable dual-lumen catheters [14]. However, the literature is still too limited to draw any definitive conclusions on the best DUST removal technique. Among the included studies, the majority did not specify the method used for dust elimination. Many articles defined DUST as material that could be spontaneously eliminated, sometimes facilitated by the presence of a ureteric stent or nephrostomy tube. Only three studies analysed the removal method: Arslan et al. [42] extracted DUST through the working channel using a syringe for material analysis but did not evaluate the effectiveness or investigate the SFR. Reddy et al. [30] used an S-UAS, achieving a complete SFR 1 month after the procedure. Ong et al. [34] compared FANS and S-UAS, demonstrating the superiority of FANS in SFR due to its added advantages of flexibility and navigability, which allow targeted access to individual calyces, thereby simplifying DUST removal. Recently, DISS has been developed to avoid the persistence of DUST in the renal cavities postoperatively and the resulting ‘steinstrasse’ [14]. Currently, DISS uses the 3.6-F irrigation working channel to aspirate the DUST [91, 92]. Therefore, irrigation is interrupted during the suction phases. Future improvements to the ureteroscope could include two independent working channels: one dedicated to DUST aspiration and another to irrigation. Both could be automatically adjusted based on the pressure and temperature detected within the renal cavities to prevent common complications and improve the procedure's efficacy [93-96].