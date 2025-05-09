Stone dust in endourology: a systematic review of its definition, management, and clinical impact
M.S. and Q.A. equally contributed as first author.
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate and synthesise the existing literature on stone dust (DUST) in endourology, focusing on its definition, creation methods, and removal techniques.
Methods
A comprehensive electronic literature search was conducted using the PubMed/Medline, Web Of Science, and Embase databases to identify reports published until October 2024. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses guidelines were followed to identify eligible studies. The outcomes assessed included the definition of DUST, the method by which DUST was created, and how it was removed, evaluating both in vitro and in vivo studies. The review also assessed the efficacy of different laser technologies, including holmium-yttrium-aluminium-garnet (Ho:YAG) laser, thulium fibre laser (TFL), and pulsed thulium-YAG laser (p-Tm:YAG) laser, in generating DUST and their clinical relevance in stone management.
Results
The systematic review identified 43 eligible studies, revealing significant variability in the definition and evaluation of DUST. Criteria for DUST ranged from sub-millimetre particle sizes to functional properties like floatability and aspiration capability. While Ho:YAG lasers remain widely used for stone dusting, emerging technologies such as TFL and p-Tm:YAG lasers have shown superior efficiency in producing finer particles and reducing retropulsion. No consensus emerged regarding the settings used by surgeons and the pre-settings provided by laser manufacturers.
Conclusions
Despite the widespread use of dusting techniques in endourology, a standardised definition of DUST remains lacking, with significant variability in laser settings, particle sizes, and evacuation methods. It must be clarified whether DUST should be defined as a noun—representing a distinct entity with a precise definition—or as the result of the dusting process, in which case clear criteria are needed to characterise it accurately. Establishing standardised definitions and protocols through international consensus is crucial to optimising clinical outcomes and ensuring consistency in future research.
Abbreviations
-
- DISS
-
- direct in-scope suction
-
- DUST
-
- stone dust
-
- EAU
-
- European Association of Urology
-
- FANS
-
- flexible and navigable suction ureteric access sheath
-
- Ho:YAG
-
- holmium:yttrium-aluminium-garnet
-
- HP
-
- high power
-
- HU
-
- Hounsfield units
-
- IQR
-
- interquartile range
-
- PCNL
-
- percutaneous nephrolithotomy
-
- PRISMA
-
- Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses
-
- PS
-
- pre-settings
-
- p-Tm:YAG
-
- pulsed thulium:yttrium-aluminium-garnet
-
- RCT
-
- randomised controlled trial
-
- RIRS
-
- retrograde intrarenal surgery
-
- RoB
-
- risk of bias
-
- ROBINS
-
- Risk Of Bias In Non-randomised Studies of Interventions
-
- SFR
-
- stone-free rate
-
- TFL
-
- thulium fibre laser
-
- (S-)UAS
-
- (suction-assisted) ureteric access sheaths
-
- (f)URS
-
- (flexible) ureteroscopy
Introduction
Laser lithotripsy plays a crucial role in the treatment of stone disease. The efficacy and safety of this procedure rely on optimal laser settings selection, which influences stone disintegration, fragmentation, and dusting to achieve a stone-free status [1, 2]. With the introduction of alternatives to well-established holmium-yttrium-aluminium-garnet (Ho:YAG) generators, such as thulium fibre lasers (TFL) and pulsed thulium-yttrium-aluminium-garnet (p-Tm:YAG) lasers, the urological landscape is changing rapidly [2-4]. Different advantages and disadvantages of each laser must be considered to give each laser the proper indication [1].
Due to their effectiveness, versatility, and safety profile, Ho:YAG and TFL allow for fragmenting and pulverising stones into small particles, i.e., ‘stone dust’ (DUST) [5, 6].
Despite the widespread use of ‘dusting techniques’ in the urology community, there is currently no consensus on what exactly constitutes DUST, how it is generated, and why it is important.
Reviewing the pre-settings (PS) for dusting techniques among laser companies reveals no consensus, with significant variations in energy, frequency, power, fibre size, and pulse selection [7].
More effective, efficient renal stone ‘dusting’ in tandem with particle evacuation may negate the need for individual stone fragment basketing and potentially enable laser lithotripsy of stone volumes previously deemed unsuitable for a retrograde approach [8]. Various strategies have been developed to evacuate these stone particles, broadly categorisable into suction-assisted ureteric access sheaths (S-UAS), direct in-scope suction (DISS), or steerable dual-lumen catheters.
The aim of this systematic review was to comprehensively examine the concept of DUST in endourology, including its definition, methods for generating it during laser lithotripsy, strategies for its removal, and its clinical relevance.
Methods
Evidence Acquisition
This systematic review was conducted according to the principles highlighted by the European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines Office [9] and the updated Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) recommendation [10].
The protocol was registered in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) database (registration number: CRD42024599372). The PRISMA checklist is provided in Table S1, in the Supplementary Materials.
Search Strategy
A comprehensive electronic literature search was conducted using the PubMed/Medline, Web Of Science, and Embase databases. The study search strategy followed the systematic review inclusion protocol, combining the terms related to dust, stones, and endourology using the Boolean operator [9, 11]. A detailed overview of the search strategy is available (Appendix S1). The information scientist (S.M.) performed the searches on 1 October 2024.
Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
Records were screened for relevance following the participants (P), interventions (I), comparator (C), outcome (O), and study design (S) or ‘PICOS’ approach shadowing the PRISMA guidelines 2020 [10]. The PICOS criteria were set as follows: population—patients with urolithiasis who underwent endourological treatment; intervention—laser dusting technique; comparator—other endourological techniques; outcome—assessment of the definition of DUST, the method by which DUST was created, and how it was removed; and study—prospective and retrospective studies and in vitro studies.
Screening Process
Initial screening was performed independently by three investigators (S.M., F.Z., and A.Q.) based on the titles and abstracts of the article to identify ineligible reports. We assessed only English-language articles for eligibility. No restriction on the publication date was applied. Reviews, meta-analyses, editorials, commentaries, authors’ replies, meeting abstracts of unpublished studies, and case reports were excluded, but the reference section was checked to avoid omitting relevant articles. Potentially relevant studies were subjected to a full-text review, and the relevance of the reports was confirmed after the data extraction process. Duplicated studies from the same author's group were excluded, retaining the ones fulfilling the selection criteria and the most recent ones.
Data Extraction
Data on studies, patients, and treatment characteristics were independently extracted by three authors (S.M., F.Z., and A.Q.). The following variables were extracted from the included studies: author's name, year of publication, study design, number of patients included, stone characteristics (composition, size, and location), experimental settings, laser source, laser settings, laser fibre size, and how the fibre was used during the procedure. Additionally, information on how DUST was defined and evaluated, as well as DUST removal techniques, was collected.
Risk of Bias (RoB) Assessment
Two authors (S.M. and A.Q.) independently evaluated the study quality of non-randomised studies with the Risk Of Bias In Non-randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS)-I tool [12]. We judged each bias domain and overall RoB as ‘Low’, ‘Moderate’, ‘Serious’, or ‘Critical’ RoB. For randomised controlled trials (RCTs), we used the ROBINS-II tool [13] The RoB level was judged as ‘low’, ‘some concerns’, or ‘high’ risk. For prospective and retrospective single-arm studies, RoB was evaluated according to EAU guidelines for systematic reviews of case series [9]. The RoB level, in this case, was judged as ‘low’ or ‘high’ risk. The possible confounders were considered by consensus of two authors from a literature review. Disagreements were resolved by consultation with a third co-author (O.T.).
Evidence Synthesis
Study Selection and Characteristics
We summarised the study selection process in the PRISMA flowchart (Fig. 1). A total of 3768 records were identified. Of these, 110 full-text articles were assessed for eligibility, and 43 studies met our inclusion criteria. Two studies were RCTs, seven were non-randomised studies, 12 were single-arm case series, and 22 were in vitro. The included studies were published between 1991 and 2024. In Appendix S2, we provide a complete description of the reasons for exclusion after full-text review.
Risk of Bias
The RoB assessment did not apply to the 22 in vitro studies. Of the 21 remaining studies, we summarised quality and RoB assessments in Tables S2–S4. The RoB assessment revealed ‘some concerns’ for the two RCTs. For the non-randomised studies of interventions, six of the seven (86%) were classified as ‘moderate’ and one of the seven (14%) as ‘low’ RoB. Most of the single-arm studies (eight of the 12) had a ‘high’ RoB.
What Is the Definition of DUST?
Our research identified 31 studies that proposed DUST definitions. These definitions can be categorised into two main groups: those based on the size criteria of the fragments and those based on the ability of these fragments to be ejected. All the results are summarised in Table 1 [6, 14-43]. Figs 2 and 3 show the distribution of studies defining DUST based on the definition used and on whether the studies were in vitro, in vivo, or ex vivo.
|Author (year)
|Study design
|Objective
|Stone samples
|Dust definition
|Jiang et al. (2022) [15]
|
Ex vivo
Porcine study
|To identify which laser lithotripsy setting would generate the smallest fragments between Ho:YAG with and without ‘Moses’ technology and TFL in combination with or without a 14-F UAS and with or without aspiration
|Human stones
|<100 μm
|Mager et al. (2015) [16]
|In vitro
|To investigate the capacity of stone clearance in common PCNL systems achieved solely by hydrodynamic effects in an in vitro setting
|Artificial stones
|0.1–0.5 mm
|Keller et al. (2020) [17]
|In vitro
|To define stone dust relating to URS, stone particle size and stone composition types
|Human stones
|
Size in agreement with three criteria: ≤250 μm
1. Spontaneously floating fragments under 40 cm H2O irrigation pressure through a flexible ureteroscope
2. Mean minimum sedimentation time of 2 s through 10 cm saline solution under terrestrial gravity
3. Aspiration through a 3.6-F working channel
|Rezakahn Khajeh et al. (2021) [18]
|In vitro
|To assess the distribution of stone fragments (<0.25–>2 mm) after in vitro dusting laser lithotripsy with varying pulse modes using canine COM stones
|Canine stones
|≤250 μm
|Geavlete et al. (2022) [19]
|Observational, retrospective
|To determine the efficacy of second-look fURS using both Ho:YAG and TFL
|Human stones
|≤250 μm
|Sierra et al. (2022) [20]
|Observational, retrospective
|To evaluate the efficacy, safety, and laser settings of the new TFL from Quanta System in laser lithotripsy during RIRS for ureteric and renal stones
|Human stones
|≤250 μm
|Kwok et al. (2023) [21]
|In vitro
|To evaluate p-Tm:YAG ablation efficiency for stone dust from human urinary stones of known compositions
|Human stones
|≤250 μm
|D'Yakonov et al. (1991) [22]
|In vitro
|To investigate the fragmentation processes of urinary stones during laser lithotripsy
|Human stones
|
0.2–0.4 mm
Small fibrous-like dust
|Hausmann et al. (2021) [23]
|In vitro
|To evaluate a novel bioadhesive system for intrarenal embedding and retrieval of residual fragments after endoscopic lithotripsy in a kidney model
|Artificial stones
|0.2–0.8 mm
|Andreeva et al. (2019) [44]
|In vitro
|To compare the dusting capability of the Ho:YAG against the TFL
|Artificial stones and human stones
|<0.5 mm
|Chew et al. (2023) [24]
|In vitro
|To compare the dusting capability of the Ho:YAG against the TFL
|Artificial stones
|<0.5 mm
|Bader et al. (2014) [25]
|In vitro
|To determine differences in stone fragmentation between shorter (300–700 μs) and longer (600–1500 μs) laser pulse duration regimes during Ho:YAG laser
|Artificial stones
|<1 mm
|Kang et al. (2016) [26]
|Observational, retrospective
|To compare the spontaneous clearance rates of remnant particles following mini-PCNL vs RIRS
|Human stones
|<1 mm
|Aldoukhi et al. (2018) [27]
|In vitro
|To find out if there was a one size fits all set of laser parameters to guide efficient popcorn lithotripsy and improve a dusting technique
|Artificial stones
|<1 mm
|Hardy et al. (2018) [28]
|Observational, prospective
|To compare the dusting capability of the Ho:YAG against the TFL
|Human stones from biobank
|<1 mm
|Chung et al. (2020) [29]
|Observational, retrospective
|To report their experiences of RIRS using the HP (up to 100 W) ‘pop-dusting’ (HPPD) technique
|Human stones
|<1 mm
|Reddy et al. (2021) [30]
|Observational, prospective
|To report the size distribution of fragments formed during holmium laser lithotripsy
|Human stones
|<1 mm
|Pietropaolo et al. (2018) [31]
|Observational, prospective
|To see the results of URS and laser stone fragmentation using these techniques for outcomes of larger stones (≥15 mm)
|Human stones
|<2 mm
|Liao et al. (2022) [32]
|RCT
|To compare the clinical results of dusting and basketing during fURS
|Human stones
|<2 mm
|Elshazly et al. (2024) [33]
|RCT
|To compare the efficacy and safety of high energy vs low energy pulse setting Ho:YAG for stone dusting
|Human stones
|<2 mm
|Ong et al. (2024) [34]
|Observational, retrospective
|To compare the SFR, complications, and re-treatment rates in RIRS using a traditional S-UAS with the more advanced FANS
|Human stones
|<2 mm
|D'souza et al. (2015) [35]
|Observational, retrospective
|To evaluate ectopic kidney stone treatment through laparoscopic-assisted mini-PCNL
|Human stones
|Fragment sizes that can pass spontaneously
|Humphreys et al. (2017) [36]
|Observational, prospective
|To determinate which modality produced higher SFR with the least complications between basketing and dusting techniques
|Human stones
|Fragment sizes that can pass spontaneously
|El-Nahas et al. (2019) [37]
|Observational, retrospective
|To compare stone dusting and spontaneous passage vs fragmentation and active fragment retrieval during fURS for renal stones
|Human stones
|Fragment sizes that can pass spontaneously
|Chen et al. (2019) [38]
|Observational, retrospective
|To evaluate the impact of different pulse energy settings on dusting efficiency in fURS lithotripsy for the treatment of upper urinary tract stones
|Human stones
|Fragment sizes that can pass spontaneously
|Kwok et al. (2023) [39]
|In vitro
|To evaluate whether stone dust can be obtained from all prevailing stone composition types using the novel p-Tm:YAG, including analysis of stone particle size after lithotripsy
|Human stones
|Fragment sizes that can pass spontaneously
|Keller et al. (2018) [40]
|In vitro
|To offer an in-depth morpho constitutional analysis of the disintegration products from holmium lithotripsy for the seven most frequently encountered crystalline constituents of urinary stones
|Human stones from biobank
|Spontaneously floating fragments under 40 cm H2O irrigation pressure through a flexible ureteroscope
|Keller et al. (2020) [6]
|In vitro
|To evaluate TFL's ability to produce stone dust from several stone composition types
|Human stones
|Floating particles after lithotripsy
|Ray et al. (2016) [41]
|Observational, prospective
|To determine if the biochemical composition of a renal calculus can be measured from ‘dust’ obtained during laser fragmentation
|Human stones
|Aspiration through a ureteroscope working channel (3.6–4 F) while lasering by using a 20-mL syringe
|Arslan et al. (2019) [42]
|Observational, prospective
|To compare the stone dust biochemical analysis and fragments after RIRS
|Human stones
|Aspiration of floating particles through a 3.6-F ureteroscope working channel
|Sierra et al. (2022) [43]
|Observational, prospective
|To evaluate if the biochemical composition of urinary stones can be determined by analysing the stone dust only, and whether a photograph taken during the surgery could be useful for completing the morpho constitutional analysis
|Human stones
|Aspiration of floating particles through a 3.6-F ureteroscope working channel
- COM, calcium oxalate monohydrate; FURS, Flexible ureteroscopy; Ho: YAG, Holmium: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet; HPPD, high-power pop-dusting; PCNL, percutaneous nephrolithotripsy; p-Tm: YAG, pulsed Thulium: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet; RIRS, retrograde intrarenal surgery; SFR, stone free rate; TFL, thulium fiber laser; URS, ureteroscopy.
Definition Based on the Size
The production of DUST was first described in 1991 by D'Yakonov et al. [22] as ‘small fibrous-like dust’ particles of 200–400 μm in an in vitro study on human urinary stones.
In the following years, various dimensional criteria were used to define DUST. The highest value some authors describe as DUST is <2 mm [31-34].
Most of the included studies define DUST as the production of particles <1 mm [25, 26, 28-30]. In 2014, Bader et al. [25] first used this criterion in an in vitro study assessing fragmentation differences between short and long laser pulse durations on artificial stones. Subsequently, Kang et al. [26] focused on defining DUST as particles <1 mm, using two subjective criteria: the inability to remove remnants with a stone basket and comparing the ureteroscope's lens beam width with the particle sizes during the procedure.
Subsequent studies aligned DUST definitions closer to D'Yakonov et al. [22], introducing smaller particle sizes. In 2015, Mager et al. [16] defined DUST as 0.1–0.5 mm particles, based on hydrodynamic stone removal in percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) systems.
Hausmann et al. [23] defined DUST as 0.2–0.8 mm particles evaluating a bioadhesive system for intrarenal embedding and retrieval of residual fragments after endoscopic lithotripsy in a porcine kidney model.
More recently, four papers [18-21] have defined DUST as <250 μm, based on the definition used in the Keller et al. [17] study, while Jiang et al. [15] defined DUST as <100 μm, adopting the smallest size definition reported in the literature.
Definition Based on the Ability to Evacuate or Float
Some studies did not define DUST based on particle size but rather on the characteristics of the particles produced, such as the ability to float in fluid or through an operating channel.
Notably, in 2016, Ray et al. [41], in a prospective in vivo study, aimed to determine whether the biochemical composition of a kidney stone can be assessed by analysing the DUST obtained during fragmentation, defined DUST according to its ability to be aspirated through the working channel of a ureteroscope (3.6–4 F) using a 20 mL syringe. Similarly, Arslan et al. [42], in 2019, used the same definition in a prospective in vivo study comparing the biochemical analysis of stone powder and fragments after retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS).
In contrast, five retrospective studies conducted on human stones defined DUST with a more subjective criterion: the capacity for spontaneous and passive expulsion [35-39].
- Spontaneously floating fragments under 40 cm H2O irrigation pressure through a flexible ureteroscope.
- A mean minimum sedimentation time of 2 s through a 10 cm saline solution under terrestrial gravity.
- The ability to be aspirated through a 3.6-F working channel.
They established a size criterion of <250 μm to meet these [17].
How Do we Produce DUST?
Holmium:YAG Laser
Among the 32 articles that used Ho:YAG lasers for the production of DUST (Table S5), the earliest was Grasso et al. [45] in 1998, which used a Ho:YAG laser with 200-, 365-, and 550-μm fibres and a setting of 0.6–1.2 J and 5–10 Hz for treating ureteric stones. However, the setting for kidney stone treatment was not detailed, and no precise definition of DUST was provided; it was described merely as ‘fine sand during the stone lasertripsy’.
In 1999, Grasso and Ficazzola [46] again used a Ho:YAG laser with a 200-μm fibre, applying a mean energy of 1 J and a frequency of 5–20 Hz to assess the efficacy of endoscopic treatment for inferior calyx calculi. Similarly, no precise definition of DUST was given in this study.
Beyond these early studies, the Ho:YAG laser has also been used in numerous other studies without providing a precise definition of DUST. For instance, Tracey et al. [47] differentiated the laser settings based on stone hardness: for hard stones (>1000 Hounsfield units [HU]), they used a setting of 70 Hz and 0.3 J (21 W), whereas for soft stones (<1000 HU), they applied 80 Hz and 0.2 J (16 W). Other studies that did not define DUST still specified energy levels between 0.4 and 0.5 J and frequencies ranging from 20 to 80 Hz [48-52].
Focusing on fibre size, several studies employed the 200-μm fibre with different energy settings. Three studies [29, 33, 38] used high energy (1.1–2.5 J), while Keller et al. [17, 40] applied a lower energy setting of 0.2 J and 40 Hz or 0.2 J and 70 Hz with long pulse. Liao et al. [32] utilised a 100 W high-power (HP) Ho:YAG laser with a 200-μm fibre and a setting of 0.2–0.4 J, 30–60 Hz, and 6–24 W.
Other studies used medium-sized fibres ranging from 270 to 273 μm, applying low energy levels (0.2–0.5 J) and medium to high frequencies (20–80 Hz) [27, 31, 36, 42, 49]. On the other hand, some studies utilised larger fibres of 365-μm fibre in their research [25, 30, 53]. D'souza et al. [35] employed a 550-μm fibre in a retrospective study on mini-PCNL, using a high frequency (40–50 Hz) and low energy (0.6–0.8 J) setting. Jiang et al. [15] in an ex vivo study, in which they defined DUST as <100 μm, used both TFL and Ho:YAG laser; in particular they used a 200-μm fibre and a laser setting for stone ‘dusting’ of 0.4 J/40 Hz for Ho:YAG and 0.2 J/80 Hz for Ho:YAG-‘Moses’.
Thulium Fibre Laser
Among the 11 studies that utilised the TFL laser for DUST production (Table S5), Keller et al. [40], in 2018, conducted an in vitro study to determine if the TFL laser could produce DUST from various stone composition types. They applied a 150-μm fibre with settings of 0.05 J, 320 Hz, and a pulse duration of 200 ms, delivering 2400 J to each stone composition type. Enikeev et al. [54], in 2020, conducted a prospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the TFL laser during mini-PCNL. They used a 200-μm fibre with energy settings of 0.3–0.5 J and a frequency of 15–20 Hz but did not specify the definition of DUST used.
In 2022, Sierra et al. [20] performed a retrospective study assessing the safety and efficacy of a new TFL laser from Quanta System. They used a 150-μm laser fibre, applying settings of 0.6 J (range 0.5–1 J) and 10 Hz (range 10–20 Hz) for ureteric stones and 0.6 J (range 0.5–0.9 J) and 15 Hz (range 10–20 Hz) for renal stones. In the same year, Sierra et al. [43] published a second paper using TFL and a 150-μm laser fibre to assess whether the biochemical composition of urinary stones can be determined by analysing DUST. They used a laser setting of 0.35 J and 10 Hz for ureteric stones and 0.8 J and 15.6 Hz for renal stones.
Geavlete et al. [19] used both TFL and Ho:YAG laser to evaluate their efficacy in second-look URS; they used 0.5 J and 30 Hz (15 W) for TFL dusting and 0.15 J and 100 Hz (15 W) for TFL fine dusting.
Chew et al. [24] reported that the efficacy of SuperPulsed TFL (SOLTIVETM) using 0.1 J/200 Hz – 20 W – short pulse with a 200-μm fibre. In 2024, Li et al. [55] tested a 272-μm laser fibre in a porcine model, experimenting with three different settings (6 W/0.3 J, 8 W/0.3 J, and 10 W/0.3 J) to identify the optimal parameters for ensuring laser safety and maximising efficacy in single-use semi-rigid URS for treating stones located in the proximal ureter.
Pulsed-Tm:YAG Laser
Only three in vitro articles investigated the use of p-Tm:YAG related to DUST (Table S5), of which two were conducted by Kwok et al. [21, 39], using a 270-μm fibre and 0.1 J and 100 Hz (10 W)/0.4 J and 25 Hz (10 W)/2 J and 5 Hz (10 W) on human stones. The first study aimed to evaluate the ablation efficiency of the p-Tm:YAG laser on human urinary stones of unknown composition; however, no precise DUST definition was provided [21]. The second study focused on testing the laser's ability to pulverise prevalent types of human urinary stones, defining dust as particles <250 μm [39]. Kraft et al. [56] used a 400-μm fibre and 0.1–3 J and 5–200 Hz (120 W) on artificial stones.
How Do we Remove DUST?
Of the 43 articles in this systematic review, only three studies explicitly specified the DUST removal method. Arslan et al. [42] aimed to perform a biochemical analysis of DUST after URS surgery, extracting it through the operative channel using a syringe. Reddy et al. [30] employed an S-UAS (ClearPetra, available in sizes from 10 to 18 F) with negative suction pressure of 150–200 mmHg during mini-PCNL. They reported 75% of the stone volume could be dusted that could be instantaneously aspirated through the space between the nephroscope and sheath, while the remaining 25% would require aspiration through the main sheath. The stone-free rate (SFR) at 48 h post-procedure was 87.5% in the upper calyx, 66.67% in the middle calyx, 73.68% in the lower calyx, and 78.38% in the pelvis. A CT scan performed 1 month after the procedure confirmed a SFR of 100%. Ong et al. [34] conducted a retrospective study to compare SFR, complications and re-treatment rates after RIRS using a traditional S-UAS vs an advanced flexible and navigable suction UAS (FANS). The results showed that FANS had a higher SFR of 100% at the time of the first CT scan (80.0% vs 13.3%, P < 0.001), and lower rates of clinically significant residual fragments (8.9% vs 53.3%, P < 0.001) and clinically insignificant residual fragments (11.1% vs 33.3%, P = 0.022).
Discussion
Why is defining ‘DUST’ and finding the proper settings necessary in endourology?
First, it is important to clarify why we need to remove stone residual fragments after the procedure. These fragments have the potential to act as a nidus for stone growth, stone recurrence, UTI and ureteric obstruction [57]. Chew et al. [58] analysed 232 subjects who had residual fragments after URS and concluded that fragment size >4 mm after URS is associated with significantly higher rates of stone growth, complications and the need for re-intervention with at least 1 year of follow-up. Even among fragments ≤4 mm (included in stone-free definition in the EAU Guidelines [59]) 28% of stone fragments grew, 18% of patients underwent re-intervention and 22% experienced a complication, challenging the traditional description of clinically insignificant residual fragments. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis on the natural history of residual fragments after any treatment showed that among patients with DUST or residual fragments ≤4 mm after treatment, 30% experienced symptoms or re-intervention within 3 years, and the same proportion had spontaneous passage within 2 years [60].
Second, we need to understand why DUST is preferable to small residual fragments and why we need to remove it. The use of extraction baskets after stone fragmentation remains a first-line option, but we must note that the number of fragments requiring extraction increases exponentially with stone size. This ‘basketing’ can become extremely time-consuming and even dangerous, particularly if a fragment gets stuck in the ureter during removal [61]. Additionally, URS is a costly intervention, and avoiding the use of a basket can result in significant savings.
While the risk of stone recurrence between dusting and fragmentation appears similar in the long term according to our American colleagues, we know that the analysis of the stone and its laser-generated dust aligns in 75% of cases for the predominant component, validating dusting as a reliable and effective technique [43, 62].
For these reasons, dusting stones represents the future of laser treatment. However, what happens to this floating dust in the renal cavities at the end of the procedure? It is often left in place, with the assumption that it will be spontaneously evacuated over weeks. Yet, there is a risk of ureteric obstruction due to fine stone debris deposition, similar to the risk of stone impaction that existed with older fragmentation methods (e.g., extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, URS, or PCNL). Aspiration in URS has become a hot topic, and numerous systems are under development. Several concepts have been tested in clinical practice since 2022 to aspirate stone dust, addressing key issues such as avoiding ureteric sandblasting, minimising the risk of recurrence due to early growth of residual fragments, especially in the lower calyx. This point is particularly crucial because the risk of stone reformation from a micro-fragment left behind will depend on the patient and the nature of their stones. For high-risk patients (e.g., cystinuria), recurrence is much more likely compared to a patient with calcium oxalate stones. For such high-risk patients, aiming for ‘zero residual fragments’ seems indispensable [59].
Definition of DUST
Dust is a cross-disciplinary concept that spans numerous fields of science and in many contexts [63-66]. In the endourology field, DUST is not clearly defined, and there is a need for a consensus. Different definitions are applied based on particle size, retrievability, aspiration potential, and stone composition. Recently, the Tenon group attempted to combine all these characteristics into a single definition, focusing on three criteria: floating under 40 cm H2O irrigation pressure, sedimentation within 2 s, and the ability to be aspirated through a 3.6-F working channel, identifying a cut-off of 250 μm in an in vitro study [17]. However, given the rapid evolution of URS technology, it is essential that any definition of DUST remains adaptable. Future advancements in suction systems and working channels will require continuous updates to our understanding and use of DUST in clinical practice. Additionally, while multiple in vitro and in vivo studies have used size criteria to define DUST, it is important to recognise that no available technology can routinely measure the size of intraoperative fragments. Therefore, strategies are needed to estimate the size of particles produced during surgery. Surgeons may compare fragments with the external dimensions of the laser fibre (which may differ from the core diameter advertised by laser companies), the guidewire, the basket, or the ureteroscope's lens beam [26, 67]. These techniques are inherently subjective and influenced by various intraoperative factors, making them potentially unreliable. Variability in irrigation flow, fragment orientation, and endoscope positioning can distort size perception. Other issues, such as fluid turbidity, inconsistent lighting, and lens contamination, further impact visibility. Movement of fragments and changes in magnification settings can also alter perceived size. Given these challenges, objective measurement tools are needed, emphasising the importance of criteria like floating and sedimentation behaviour for aspiration decisions, and recognising the value of a functional definition over a merely size-based one. To address these challenges and promote a more practical consensus, an alternative perspective on the definition of DUST could be considered. Rather than treating DUST as a fixed noun strictly defined by particle size, a more functional approach may be to emphasise the active verb form, i.e., ‘DUSTING’ or ‘to DUST’, which describes a specific technique for stone treatment. This perspective shifts the focus from rigid size thresholds to a technique-driven definition—one centred on the intentional promotion of stone erosion while avoiding fragmentation. Such a framework may serve as a useful construct to unify laser settings, surgical techniques, and procedural methods aimed at producing only small stone particles. While this approach remains inherently flexible to accommodate different surgical techniques, it is important to note that it is not an outcome measure. Clinically meaningful endpoints, such as SFR and quantification of residual stone burden, remain more appropriate for evaluating procedural success.
Production of DUST
Recent attention has focused on complications arising from high temperatures and pressures within the renal cavities and ureter during urinary stone treatment. A HP laser is generally considered an effective tool for stone ablation in the laboratory. However, the high-frequency settings associated with HP lasers can cause a temperature increase in the adjacent irrigation fluid, which in various models has been shown to cause thermal injury and lead to major complications (perforation, extravasation, haematoma, sepsis, pain, obstruction, stenosis and loss of renal function) [68-74]. Laser power settings, high temperatures, and the total energy delivered during surgery were all consensus factors contributing to the development of ureteric stricture, the incidence rate of which is particularly concerning given the number of endourological procedures performed annually [75, 76]. When using high-frequency settings, each pulse cannot penetrate the target, and several pulses will be encountered in the nearby tissues [75, 77, 78]. In addition, the location of the stone is crucial for the choice of settings; according to recently published expert recommendations, a combination of low power (averaging between 5 and 8 W) and low frequency (averaging between 10 and 15 Hz) should be used for laser lithotripsy of ureteric stones, and 15–30 W should be used for pulverisation of kidney stones [79, 80].
Various methods for laser lithotripsy have been described and combining them can lead to more efficient ablation and clearance of stones with different characteristics. The techniques include ‘dusting’ (‘dancing/painting’), ‘chipping’, ‘fragmentation’, ‘popcorning’, ‘dustmenting’, and ‘pop-dusting’, all of which can be combined in various ways to achieve the desired outcome, also due to the development of new technologies such as robot-assisted URS [81, 82]. Dancing/painting involves moving the laser fibre side to side over the surface of the stone using dusting settings [83]. However, the optimal dusting settings remain unclear, as no consensus has been established yet.
Even when evaluating the PS provided by lasers companies, there is no consensus. For dusting stones with Ho:YAG laser, the median (interquartile range [IQR]) PS energy is 0.4 (0.2–1) J. Frequencies varies between 20 and 40 Hz or above 50 Hz, categorised as high or very high frequency, respectively. Frequencies such as 50 Hz were chosen by Empower (Olympus), Wolf and Quanta; and 80 Hz, by Lumenis. The median (IQR) PS power is 10 (1.5–28) W. Aside from the EMS LaserClast 35, no consideration has been made regarding the fibre size (i.e., with a 200-μm laser fibre, dusting power is 4.8 W for all stone types; but, with a 1000-μm laser fibre, it is 18 W, 22.5 W, 21.6 W, and 22.5 W for soft, medium, hard and super-hard stones, respectively). There is no uniformity in pulse selection: four companies chose short pulse, three medium pulse, one long pulse and two chose long modulated pulse [7].
Despite most of the included studies used Ho:YAG laser, which has been proven effective in terms of pulverization [84], the TFL has also proven to be effective and safe for use during both RIRS and mini-PCNL [20, 54, 55]. An in vitro study comparing Ho:YAG with TFL demonstrated that the latter offers greater absorption of laser energy in water and causes minimal stone retropulsion [85]. Only two studies compared the effectiveness of the TFL and Ho:YAG laser for dusting production, and both concluded that the TFL was more effective, producing smaller stone fragments [24, 28].
The TFL offers the widest and most flexible range of settings compared to other laser sources [86, 87]. Additionally, the miniaturisation and inherent flexibility of the current generation of 150–270-μm laser fibres expand the range of possibilities. Specifically, 150-μm fibres are recommended for kidney stones as they provide better flexibility and reduce deflection loss compared to fibres that are ≥200 μm [88, 89].
The miniaturisation of laser fibres requires consideration of another concept: energy density. As the cross-sectional area decreases (e.g., by a factor of 3.3 times from 270 to 150 μm), the energy must be reduced to maintain the same energy density [5, 88]. Therefore, greater ablation can be achieved with lower lithotripter settings.
The DUST Removal
The surgical goal of stone treatment is to achieve a SFR or, if not, leave the smallest possible residual fragments. The patient's stone profile should be considered to minimise the risk of residual fragment regrowth and recurrence. DUST may adhere to the urothelium and create a nucleus for stone regrowth [90]. Various strategies have been developed to evacuate these stone particles, broadly categorisable into S-UAS, DISS or steerable dual-lumen catheters [14]. However, the literature is still too limited to draw any definitive conclusions on the best DUST removal technique.
Among the included studies, the majority did not specify the method used for dust elimination. Many articles defined DUST as material that could be spontaneously eliminated, sometimes facilitated by the presence of a ureteric stent or nephrostomy tube. Only three studies analysed the removal method: Arslan et al. [42] extracted DUST through the working channel using a syringe for material analysis but did not evaluate the effectiveness or investigate the SFR. Reddy et al. [30] used an S-UAS, achieving a complete SFR 1 month after the procedure. Ong et al. [34] compared FANS and S-UAS, demonstrating the superiority of FANS in SFR due to its added advantages of flexibility and navigability, which allow targeted access to individual calyces, thereby simplifying DUST removal.
Recently, DISS has been developed to avoid the persistence of DUST in the renal cavities postoperatively and the resulting ‘steinstrasse’ [14]. Currently, DISS uses the 3.6-F irrigation working channel to aspirate the DUST [91, 92]. Therefore, irrigation is interrupted during the suction phases.
Future improvements to the ureteroscope could include two independent working channels: one dedicated to DUST aspiration and another to irrigation. Both could be automatically adjusted based on the pressure and temperature detected within the renal cavities to prevent common complications and improve the procedure's efficacy [93-96].
Limitations of the Review and Included Studies
The study's limitations include significant heterogeneity in laser settings, study designs, and protocols, which prevented direct comparisons between studies and the drawing of definitive conclusions, making a meta-analysis unfeasible. Bias and confounding factors, such as variations in stone composition and operator skill levels, were not consistently controlled. Furthermore, the absence of technology to accurately measure DUST particle size during surgery hinders the validation of the results of the included studies. These limitations highlight the need for a consensus on the definition of DUST and how to produce and remove it to enable high-quality, standardised studies that improve consistency and applicability in endourology research.
Conclusion
This systematic review highlights the diversity in definitions, techniques, and clinical relevance associated with DUST in endourology. While Ho:YAG lasers remain widely used for stone dusting, emerging technologies such as TFL and p-Tm:YAG lasers have shown superior efficiency in producing finer particles and reducing retropulsion. Despite the advances, there is still no consensus on a standardised definition of DUST, with significant variations in laser settings, particle sizes, and evacuation techniques. While size-based definitions have been widely applied, the inability to routinely measure intraoperative fragment size limits their clinical applicability.
It must be clarified whether DUST should be defined as a noun—representing a distinct entity with a precise definition—or as the result of the dusting process, in which case clear criteria are needed to characterise it accurately. Establishing a unified terminology is essential to ensure consistency in clinical practice and research. Further studies are necessary to develop standardised guidelines that optimise laser settings and evacuation methods, ultimately improving SFRs and patient outcomes.
Acknowledgement
None.
Source of Funding
None.
Author Contributions
All authors contributed to the study. Conceptualisation: Stefano Moretto, Alberto Quarà, and Olivier Traxer; Methodology: Stefano Moretto, Alberto Quarà, Federico Zorzi; Formal analysis and investigation:: Stefano Moretto, Alberto Quarà, Federico Zorzi, Alejandra Bravo-Balado, Aideen Madden, Johan Cabrera; Writing–original draft preparation: Stefano Moretto, Alberto Quarà, Federico Zorzi; Writing–review and editing: Stefano Moretto, Alberto Quarà, Mariela Corrales, Luigi Candela, Frederic Panthier, Steeve Doizi; Funding acquisition: None; Supervision: Olivier Traxer.
Disclosure of Interests
Olivier Traxer has declared as consultant for Karl Storz, Coloplast, IPG photonics, Ambu, Quanta System and Rocamed. Frederic Panthier has declared as consultant for Dornier Medtech. All other authors have no conflict of interest.
Declaration
Stefano Moretto has full access to all the data in the study and takes responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16765-sup-0001-Supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 2 MB
|
Appendix S1. Literature search strategy.
Appendix S2. Excluded articles following full-text review.
Table S1. The PRISMA checklist.
Table S2. Risk of bias assessment of RCTs.
Table S3. Risk of bias assessment of non-randomised studies of interventions.
Table S4. Risk of bias assessment of single-arm studies.
Table S5. Summary of literature about DUST production.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , . Lasers for stone lithotripsy: advantages/disadvantages of each laser source. Curr Opin Urol 2023; 33: 302–307.
10.1097/MOU.0000000000001092 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 2, , et al. Laser ablation efficiency, laser ablation speed, and laser energy consumption during lithotripsy: what are they and how are they defined? A systematic review and proposal for a standardized terminology. Eur Urol Focus 2024; 10: 599–611.
10.1016/j.euf.2023.10.004 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 3, , et al. Ureteroscopy with thulium fiber laser lithotripsy results in shorter operating times and large cost savings. World J Urol 2022; 40: 2077–2082
10.1007/s00345-022-04037-9 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , , , . Thulium fibre laser versus holmium:YAG for ureteroscopic lithotripsy: outcomes from a prospective randomised clinical trial. Eur Urol 2022; 82: 73–79
10.1016/j.eururo.2022.02.027 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, . Thulium fiber laser: the new player for kidney stone treatment? A comparison with holmium:YAG laser. World J Urol 2020; 38: 1883–1894
10.1007/s00345-019-02654-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , , , . Thulium fiber laser: ready to dust all urinary stone composition types? World J Urol 2021; 39: 1693–1698
10.1007/s00345-020-03217-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , , , , . Glossary of pre-settings given by laser companies: no consensus! World J Urol 2022; 40: 2313–2321.
10.1007/s00345-022-04090-4 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 8, , et al. Direct in-scope suction: an in vitro evaluation of a single use flexible ureteroscope with integrated suction capability. World J Urol 2024; 42: 500
10.1007/s00345-024-05203-x CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 9, , et al. Key steps in conducting systematic reviews for underpinning clinical practice guidelines: methodology of the European Association of Urology. Eur Urol 2018; 73: 290–300
10.1016/j.eururo.2017.08.016 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ 2021; 372: n71
10.1136/bmj.n71 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 11 JPT Higgins, J Thomas, J Chandler eds. Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions Version 6.4 (Updated August 2024). Cochrane, 2024. https://training.cochrane.org/handbook
- 12, , et al. ROBINS-I: a tool for assessing risk of bias in non-randomised studies of interventions. BMJ 2016; 355: i4919
10.1136/bmj.i4919 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , et al. RoB 2: a revised tool for assessing risk of bias in randomised trials. BMJ 2019; 366: l4898
10.1136/bmj.l4898 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 14, , et al. Optimizing outcomes in flexible Ureteroscopy: a narrative review of suction techniques. J Clin Med 2023; 12: 2815
10.3390/jcm12082815 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Ex vivo renal stone dusting: impact of laser modality, ureteral access sheath, and suction on Total stone clearance. J Endourol 2022; 36: 499–507
10.1089/end.2021.0544 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 16, , et al. The hydrodynamic basis of the vacuum cleaner effect in continuous-flow PCNL instruments: an empiric approach and mathematical model. World J Urol 2016; 34: 717–724
10.1007/s00345-015-1682-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , , , . What is the exact definition of stone dust? An in vitro evaluation. World J Urol 2021; 39: 187–194
10.1007/s00345-020-03178-z CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 18, , , , , . Impact of pulse mode on dusting effect for holmium laser lithotripsy: in vitro evaluation with calcium oxalate monohydrate stones. Urology 2022; 159: 53–58
10.1016/j.urology.2021.08.042 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 19, , , , . Second-look flexible ureteroscopy after RIRS – holmium Moses versus TFL (Soltive). J Med Life 2022; 15: 1218–1223
10.25122/jml-2022-0180 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 20, , , . Initial clinical experience with the thulium fiber laser from quanta system: first 50 reported cases. World J Urol 2022; 40: 2549–2553
10.1007/s00345-022-04096-y PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 21, , et al. Pulsed thulium:YAG laser – what is the lithotripsy ablation efficiency for stone dust from human urinary stones? Results from an in vitro PEARLS study. World J Urol 2023; 41: 3723–3730
10.1007/s00345-023-04640-4 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 22, , , , , . Comparative performance of infrared solid state lasers in laser lithotripsy. In Lasers in Urology, Laparoscopy, and General Surgery. SPIE, 1991: 156–162
10.1117/12.43924 Google Scholar
- 23, , , , . Novel biocompatible adhesive to remove stone dust: usability trial in a kidney model. J Endourol 2021; 35: 1223–1228
10.1089/end.2020.0748 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 24, , , , , . Comparing dusting and fragmenting efficiency using the new SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser versus a 120 W holmium:YAG laser. Investig Clin Urol 2023; 64: 265–271
10.4111/icu.20230071 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 25, , et al. Impact of pulse duration on Ho:YAG laser lithotripsy: fragmentation and dusting performance. World J Urol 2015; 33: 471–477
10.1007/s00345-014-1429-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , , , . Clearance rates of residual stone fragments and dusts after endoscopic lithotripsy procedures using a holmium laser: 2-year follow-up results. World J Urol 2016; 34: 1591–1597
10.1007/s00345-016-1807-5 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , , , . Understanding the popcorn effect during holmium laser lithotripsy for dusting. Urology 2018; 122: 52–57
10.1016/j.urology.2018.08.031 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 28, , . High power holmium:YAG versus thulium fiber laser treatment of kidney stones in dusting mode: ablation rate and fragment size studies. Lasers Surg Med 2019; 51: 522–530
10.1002/lsm.23057 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29, , , . The feasibility of pop-dusting using high-power laser (2 J × 50 Hz) in retrograde Intrarenal surgery for renal stones: retrospective single-center experience. J Endourol 2021; 35: 279–284
10.1089/end.2020.0585 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 30, , et al. Size distribution of fragments by high-power holmium laser lithotripsy in MiniPCNL with suction. Curr Urol Rep 2021; 22: 64
10.1007/s11934-021-01072-8 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 31, , , . Role of ‘dusting and pop-dusting’ using a high-powered (100 W) laser machine in the treatment of large stones (≥15 mm): prospective outcomes over 16 months. Urolithiasis 2019; 47: 391–394
10.1007/s00240-018-1076-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 32, , et al. A study comparing dusting to basketing for renal stones ≤ 2 cm during flexible ureteroscopy. Int Braz J Urol 2023; 49: 194–201
10.1590/s1677-5538.ibju.2022.0382 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 33, , , , . Comparison of high and low pulse energy dusting protocols using holmium: YAG laser in flexible ureteroscopy for treatment of renal stones. Arab J Urol 2024; 22: 186–190
10.1080/20905998.2024.2343181 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 34, , et al. Multicentre study comparing outcomes of RIRS using traditional suction ureteral access sheath (SUAS) and flexible and navigable suction UAS (FANS). J Clin Urol 2024. https://doi.org/10.1177/20514158241272717
10.1177/20514158241272717 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 35, , . Laparoscopic-assisted mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy in the ectopic pelvic kidney: outcomes with the laser dusting technique. Urol Ann 2016; 8: 87–90
10.4103/0974-7796.171499 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 36, , et al. Dusting versus Basketing during Ureteroscopy-which technique is more efficacious? A prospective multicenter trial from the EDGE research consortium. J Urol 2018; 199: 1272–1276
10.1016/j.juro.2017.11.126 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 37, , , , , . Dusting versus fragmentation for renal stones during flexible ureteroscopy. Arab J Urol 2019; 17: 138–142
10.1080/2090598X.2019.1601002 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 38, , , , . Comparison of stone dusting efficiency when using different energy settings of holmium: YAG laser for flexible ureteroscopic lithotripsy in the treatment of upper urinary tract calculi. Urol J 2019; 17: 224–227
- 39, , et al. Pulsed thulium:YAG laser-ready to dust all urinary stone composition types? Results from a PEARLS analysis. World J Urol 2023; 41: 2823–2831
10.1007/s00345-023-04549-y CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 40, , et al. Fragments and dust after holmium laser lithotripsy with or without ‘Moses technology’: how are they different? J Biophotonics 2019; 12: e201800227
10.1002/jbio.201800227 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 41, , . Biochemical composition of urolithiasis from stone dust – a matched-pair analysis. BJU Int 2016; 118: 618–624
10.1111/bju.13448 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 42, , , , , . Determination of urinary stone composition using biochemical analysis of fluid samples taken during ureterorenoscopic laser lithotripsy. Int Urol Nephrol 2019; 51: 1941–1947
10.1007/s11255-019-02238-7 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 43, , , , . Thulium fiber Laser's dust for stone composition analysis: is it enough? A pilot study. J Endourol 2022; 36: 1468–1474
10.1089/end.2022.0244 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 44, , et al. Preclinical comparison of superpulse thulium fiber laser and a holmium: YAG laser for lithotripsy. World J Urol 2020; 38(2): 497–503
10.1007/s00345-019-02785-9 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 45, , . Retrograde ureteropyeloscopic treatment of 2 cm. or greater upper urinary tract and minor staghorn calculi. J Urol 1998; 160: 346–351
10.1016/S0022-5347(01)62892-1 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 46, . Retrograde ureteropyeloscopy for lower pole caliceal calculi. J Urol 1999; 162: 1904–1908
10.1016/S0022-5347(05)68065-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 47, , , , . Ureteroscopic high-frequency dusting utilizing a 120-W holmium laser. J Endourol 2018; 32: 290–295
10.1089/end.2017.0220 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 48, , , . Use of the Moses Technology to improve holmium laser lithotripsy outcomes: a preclinical study. J Endourol 2017; 31: 598–604
10.1089/end.2017.0050 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 49, , , , . Laser lithotripsy using dusting technique (low energy, high frequency) for symptomatic upper urinary tract stones. Afr J Urol 2021; 27: 155
10.1186/s12301-021-00259-2 Google Scholar
- 50, , et al. Bilateral same-session flexible ureteroscopy for renal stones: a feasible method. J Med Life 2022; 15: 284–291
10.25122/jml-2021-0385 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 51, , , . Initial experience with the new super thin single-use Pusen flexible Ureteroscope 7.5 Fr in renal stones endoscopic treatment. Chir Buchar Rom 2021; 116: 354–360
- 52, , et al. Comparison of conventional (basketing + dusting) and Moses (pop-dusting) holmium lasers during flexible ureteroscopy in the treatment of renal stones between 2 and 3 cm: a randomized clinical trial. Urolithiasis 2024; 52: 89
10.1007/s00240-024-01566-3 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 53, , , , . Holmium:yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser induced lithotripsy: in-vitro investigations on fragmentation, dusting, propulsion and fluorescence. Biomed Opt Express 2018; 9: 5115–5128
10.1364/BOE.9.005115 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 54, , et al. Thulium-fiber laser for lithotripsy: first clinical experience in percutaneous nephrolithotomy. World J Urol 2020; 38: 3069–3074
10.1007/s00345-020-03134-x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 55, , , , . Optimal parameter settings of thulium fiber laser for ureteral stone lithotripsy: a comparative study in two different testing environments. Urolithiasis 2024; 52: 78
10.1007/s00240-024-01585-0 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 56, , , , , . Dusting efficiency of a novel pulsed thulium:yttrium aluminum garnet laser vs a thulium fiber laser. J Endourol 2022; 36: 259–265
10.1089/end.2021.0441 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 57, , et al. 5-year-follow-up of patients with clinically insignificant residual fragments after extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Eur Urol 2005; 47: 860–864
10.1016/j.eururo.2005.01.005 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 58, , et al. Natural history, complications and Re-intervention rates of asymptomatic residual stone fragments after Ureteroscopy: a report from the EDGE research consortium. J Urol 2016; 195: 982–986
10.1016/j.juro.2015.11.009 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 59 EAU Guidelines. Edn. presented at the EAU Annual Congress Paris 2024. ISBN 978-94-92671-23-3
- 60, , et al. Duration of follow-up and timing of discharge from imaging follow-up, in adult patients with urolithiasis after surgical or medical intervention: a systematic review and meta-analysis from the European Association of Urology guideline panel on urolithiasis. Eur Urol Focus 2023; 9: 188–198
10.1016/j.euf.2022.06.016 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 61, . Aspiration et urétéroscopie souple: où en sommes-nous ? Prog En Urol – FMC 2025; 35: 41–44
10.1016/j.fpurol.2024.10.001 Google Scholar
- 62, , et al. Long-term follow-up on dusting versus basketing during ureteroscopy: a prospective multicenter trial from the EDGE research consortium. Urolithiasis 2023; 51: 70
10.1007/s00240-023-01439-1 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 63 US EPA O. Particulate Matter (PM) basics. 2016 https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/particulate-matter-pm-basics
- 64 Hazard prevention and control in the work environment: Airborne dust. [cit. 4 d.c 2023]. https://www.who.int/publications-detail-redirect/WHO-SDE-OEH-99-14
- 65 UNI EN 481 Convenzioni di campionamento particelle aerodisperse ambienti di lavoro. Set 30, 2024 326. UNI EN 481:1994.
- 66, , , , . Effect of dust pollutant type on photovoltaic performance. Renew Sust Energ Rev 2015; 41: 735–744
10.1016/j.rser.2014.08.068 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 67, , et al. Laser accessories: surgical fibers, strippers, cleavers, and protective glasses. Curr Opin Urol 2022; 32: 330–338
10.1097/MOU.0000000000000977 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 68, , , , , . Simulation of laser lithotripsy-induced heating in the urinary tract. J Endourol 2019; 33: 113–119
10.1089/end.2018.0485 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 69, , , , , . Caliceal fluid temperature during high-power holmium laser lithotripsy in an in vivo porcine model. J Endourol 2018; 32: 724–729
10.1089/end.2018.0395 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 70, , , , , . Effect of laser settings and irrigation rates on ureteral temperature during holmium laser lithotripsy, an in vitro model. J Endourol 2018; 32: 59–63
10.1089/end.2017.0658 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 71, , , , , . Complications of endourologic procedures: a review on iatrogenic ureteral perforation. ARC J Urol 2017; 2: 17–24
- 72, , , . Prevention and management following complications from endourology procedures. Eur Urol Focus 2016; 2: 49–59
10.1016/j.euf.2016.03.014 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 73, , , , . Subcapsular hematoma after ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy. Can J Urol 2016; 23: 8385–8387
- 74, , , , , . Outcomes of surgical treatment of ureteral strictures after laser ureterolithotripsy for impacted stones. Can J Urol 2015; 22: 8079–8084
- 75, , et al. An international delphi survey and consensus meeting to define the risk factors for ureteral stricture after endoscopic treatment for urolithiasis. World J Urol 2024; 42: 412
10.1007/s00345-024-05103-0 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 76, , et al. Ureteral stricture rate after endoscopic treatments for urolithiasis and related risk factors: systematic review and meta-analysis. World J Urol 2024; 42: 234
10.1007/s00345-024-04933-2 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 77, , , , , . Incidence of ureteric strictures following ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy: holmium:YAG versus thulium fiber laser. Urol Res Pract 2023; 49: 198–204
10.5152/tud.2023.22264 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 78, . Managing urolithiasis with thulium fiber laser: updated real-life results-A systematic review. J Clin Med 2021; 10: 3390
10.3390/jcm10153390 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 79, , et al. Experts' recommendations in laser use for the treatment of urolithiasis: a comprehensive guide by the European section of Uro-technology (ESUT) and training-research in urological surgery and technology (T.R.U.S.T.)-group. World J Urol 2024; 42: 33
10.1007/s00345-023-04726-z PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 80, , , , , . Thermal injury and laser efficiency with holmium YAG and thulium fiber laser-an in vitro study. J Endourol 2022; 36: 1599–1606
10.1089/end.2022.0216 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 81, , et al. Robotic retrograde Intrarenal surgery: a journey from ‘back to the future’. J Clin Med 2022; 11: 5488
10.3390/jcm11185488 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 82, , et al. Initial experience with robot-assisted ureteroscopy with Ily® robot. Minerva Urol Nephrol 2023; 75: 761–765
10.23736/S2724-6051.23.05572-6 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 83, . Techniques for holmium laser lithotripsy of intrarenal calculi. Urology 2013; 81: 442–445
10.1016/j.urology.2012.11.021 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 84, , et al. Initial clinical experience with a modulated holmium laser pulse-Moses Technology: does it enhance laser lithotripsy efficacy? Rambam Maimonides Med J 2017; 8: e0038
10.5041/RMMJ.10315 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 85, , et al. Comparative in vitro study of Ho: Yag and Tm fiber laser lithotripters in dusting mode of operation. J Urol 2017; 197: E815
10.1016/j.juro.2017.02.1899 Google Scholar
- 86, , et al. PD01–06 prospective clinical study on superpulse thulium fiber laser: initial analysis of optimal laser settings. Am Urol Assoc Educ Res 2019; 201: 2019
- 87, , , . Thulium fiber laser pre-settings during ureterorenoscopy: Twitter's experts' recommendations. World J Urol 2022; 40: 1529–1535
10.1007/s00345-022-03966-9 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 88, . The laser of the future: reality and expectations about the new thulium fiber laser-a systematic review. Transl Androl Urol 2019; 8(Suppl 4): S398–S417
10.21037/tau.2019.08.01 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 89, , et al. Actively mode-locked Tm(3+)-doped silica fiber laser with wavelength-tunable, high average output power. Opt Lett 2015; 40: 1464–1467
10.1364/OL.40.001464 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 90, , , , , . What is the definition of stone dust and how does it compare with clinically insignificant residual fragments? A comprehensive review. World J Urol 2024; 42: 292
10.1007/s00345-024-04993-4 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 91 PC200_Zhuhai Pusen Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Available at: https://www.pusenmedical.com/en/displayproduct-41-11.html. Accessed 30 Apr 2024.
- 92, , et al. Technique, feasibility, utility, limitations, and future perspectives of a new technique of applying direct in-scope suction to improve outcomes of retrograde intrarenal surgery for stones. J Clin Med 2022; 11: 5710
10.3390/jcm11195710 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 93, , et al. Step-by-step guide to flexible and navigable suction ureteric access sheath (FANS). Urol Video J 2023; 20: 100250
10.1016/j.urolvj.2023.100250 Google Scholar
- 94, , et al. Clinical comparison of mini-percutaneous Nephrolithotomy with vacuum cleaner effect or with a vacuum-assisted access sheath: a single-center experience. J Endourol 2021; 35: 601–608
10.1089/end.2020.0555 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 95, , et al. Ureteral access sheaths and its use in the future: a comprehensive update based on a literature review. J Clin Med 2022; 11: 5128
10.3390/jcm11175128 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 96, , et al. Operative outcomes 24 hours after retrograde intrarenal surgery for solitary renal calculi using a flexible and navigable suction ureteral access sheath. A prospective global multicenter study by the European Association of Urology section on Urolithiasis. Minerva Urol Nephrol 2024; 76: 625–634
10.23736/S2724-6051.24.05961-5 PubMedGoogle Scholar