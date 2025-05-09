Impact of β3-adrenergic receptor agonist on kidney cancer risk in patients with overactive bladder
Abstract
Objectives
To determine the effect of β3-adrenergic receptor (AR) agonist on the risk of kidney cancer in patients with overactive bladder (OAB).
Patients and methods
A nationwide population cohort study was conducted using data from the Korean National Health Insurance System database between January 2016 and December 2023. Validation analyses were performed using clinical data from patients with OAB treated with mirabegron or anticholinergics at a tertiary referral hospital between January 2014 and December 2023. The main exposure was intake of β3-AR agonist or anticholinergics, and the main outcome was incidence of kidney cancer.
Results
Of the 1 419 148 patients (61.6% male; median [interquartile range] age, 64 [53–73] years), 3229 developed kidney cancer after OAB treatment. The incidence rate of kidney cancer was 0.7 per 1000 person-years in the mirabegron group and 0.5 per 1000 person-years in the anticholinergic group. Among the validation data of 3108 patients (49.3% male; mean [standard deviation] age, 63.9 [13.3] years), 45 (1.4%) developed kidney cancer after OAB treatment. The mirabegron group had a higher incidence of kidney cancer (1.8%) than the anticholinergic group (0.7%) (P = 0.025).
Conclusions
Use of β3-AR agonists was associated with an increased risk of kidney cancer compared with anticholinergics. While these findings suggest a potential association between mirabegron use and kidney cancer, further studies are needed to confirm causality. Clinicians should exercise caution when prescribing mirabegron in patients with risk factors for kidney cancer.
Open Research
Data Availability Statement
The nationwide cohort dataset is available from the National Health Insurance Sharing Service (NHISS) (https://nhiss.nhis.or.kr). The NHISS allows access to all these data for any researcher who promises to follow research ethics at some cost. If you want to access the data from this study, you can download it from the website after promising to follow the research ethics. Data release by the researcher is not legally permitted. The Severance hospital dataset used and/or analysed in this study was based on individual patient data. Therefore, we were not able to make these data available to the public, and some of these data are only available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16771-sup-0001-supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 37.1 KB
|
Table S1. Specific drug identification numbers to identify primary exposure.
Table S2. Administrative data definitions used to define medical comorbidities.
Table S3. Stratified Cox proportional hazards regression analyses for the risk of kidney cancer.
Table S4. Association of mirabegron and kidney cancer in the validation hospital clinical data.
Table S5. Stratified logistic regression analyses for the risk of kidney cancer in the validation hospital clinical data.
Method S1. Overactive bladder medications.
Method S2. Calculation of cumulative defined daily dose and tertiles.
References
