Impact of β3-adrenergic receptor agonist on kidney cancer risk in patients with overactive bladder

Data Availability Statement

The nationwide cohort dataset is available from the National Health Insurance Sharing Service (NHISS) (https://nhiss.nhis.or.kr). The NHISS allows access to all these data for any researcher who promises to follow research ethics at some cost. If you want to access the data from this study, you can download it from the website after promising to follow the research ethics. Data release by the researcher is not legally permitted. The Severance hospital dataset used and/or analysed in this study was based on individual patient data. Therefore, we were not able to make these data available to the public, and some of these data are only available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.