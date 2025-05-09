BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Impact of β3-adrenergic receptor agonist on kidney cancer risk in patients with overactive bladder

Jee Soo Park

Department of Urology and Urological Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea

Department of Urology, Sorokdo National Hospital, Goheung, Korea

Soo Beom Choi

Division of Urban Society Research, Seoul Institute, Seoul, Korea

Jongchan Kim

Department of Urology and Urological Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea

Department of Urology, Yongin Severance Hospital, Yonsei University Health System, Yongin, Korea

Won Sik Jang

Department of Urology and Urological Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea

Won Sik Ham

Corresponding Author

Department of Urology and Urological Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea

Correspondence: Won Sik Ham, Department of Urology and Urological Science Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.

First published: 09 May 2025
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16771

Abstract

Objectives

To determine the effect of β3-adrenergic receptor (AR) agonist on the risk of kidney cancer in patients with overactive bladder (OAB).

Patients and methods

A nationwide population cohort study was conducted using data from the Korean National Health Insurance System database between January 2016 and December 2023. Validation analyses were performed using clinical data from patients with OAB treated with mirabegron or anticholinergics at a tertiary referral hospital between January 2014 and December 2023. The main exposure was intake of β3-AR agonist or anticholinergics, and the main outcome was incidence of kidney cancer.

Results

Of the 1 419 148 patients (61.6% male; median [interquartile range] age, 64 [53–73] years), 3229 developed kidney cancer after OAB treatment. The incidence rate of kidney cancer was 0.7 per 1000 person-years in the mirabegron group and 0.5 per 1000 person-years in the anticholinergic group. Among the validation data of 3108 patients (49.3% male; mean [standard deviation] age, 63.9 [13.3] years), 45 (1.4%) developed kidney cancer after OAB treatment. The mirabegron group had a higher incidence of kidney cancer (1.8%) than the anticholinergic group (0.7%) (P = 0.025).

Conclusions

Use of β3-AR agonists was associated with an increased risk of kidney cancer compared with anticholinergics. While these findings suggest a potential association between mirabegron use and kidney cancer, further studies are needed to confirm causality. Clinicians should exercise caution when prescribing mirabegron in patients with risk factors for kidney cancer.

Data Availability Statement

The nationwide cohort dataset is available from the National Health Insurance Sharing Service (NHISS) (https://nhiss.nhis.or.kr). The NHISS allows access to all these data for any researcher who promises to follow research ethics at some cost. If you want to access the data from this study, you can download it from the website after promising to follow the research ethics. Data release by the researcher is not legally permitted. The Severance hospital dataset used and/or analysed in this study was based on individual patient data. Therefore, we were not able to make these data available to the public, and some of these data are only available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.